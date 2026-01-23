Guy Reminisces On Ex-GF’s “Princess Syndrome” 10 Years After Breakup, Realizes He Was The Loser

ADVERTISEMENT

Time can really add perspective when it comes to your past relationship mistakes. In the moment, we often say or do the thing we believe is right. But when we look back ten years down the line, we realize we were the problem.

A guy has surprised people by popping up online a decade after complaining bitterly that his girlfriend dresses like a princess. At the time, the then 24-year-old spoke of how he’d asked his SO to tone down her over-the-top fashion choices, admitting that it made him “uncomfortable” when people stared. She later blind-sided him with an unexpected break-up. Fast forward to today, and the now-married man has had a change of heart.

She loved dressing like a princess but it left her boyfriend feeling “uncomfortable”

He reached out to strangers for advice, but little did he know she was already plotting her royal exit

Text excerpt about a guy describing his girlfriend’s princess syndrome and reflecting on their relationship after breakup.

The guy gave more info when people pointed out that the problem may lie with him and not his GF

Commenter discusses ex-GF’s princess syndrome and insecurities, reflecting on the impact years after breakup.

Online discussion about dealing with ex-girlfriend’s princess syndrome and realizing personal mistakes after breakup.

Reddit user discusses dealing with ex-girlfriend’s princess syndrome and reflects on the breakup after 10 years.

Screenshot of a Reddit conversation discussing a girl’s princess syndrome and attention-seeking behavior after a breakup.

Reddit user discusses ex-girlfriend’s princess syndrome and reflects on personal growth years after their breakup.

“Take it or leave it”: many advised the boyfriend to accept the woman for who she is

Comment discussing guy reminiscing on ex-girlfriend’s princess syndrome and realizing he was the loser after breakup.

Screenshot of a forum post discussing dealing with an ex-girlfriend’s princess syndrome years after breakup.

Screenshot of an anonymous comment reflecting on creativity, related to reminiscing about ex-girlfriend’s princess syndrome.

Alt text: Reddit comment discussing relationship struggles related to princess syndrome and emotional insecurities from a past breakup.

Forum comment discussing ex-girlfriend’s princess syndrome and reflecting on relationship dynamics and personal growth.

Text post from anon discussing a hobby she enjoys with no repercussions, advising to get over it or break up.

Alt text: Anonymous user commenting on a discussion about a guy reminiscing on his ex-girlfriend’s princess syndrome years later.

Commenter reflecting on ex-girlfriend’s princess syndrome and relationship challenges 10 years after breakup.

Screenshot of a forum comment where a user advises not to change for someone with princess syndrome after a breakup.

Comment discussing controlling issues and fashion hobby, reflecting on ex-girlfriend’s princess syndrome and relationship insights.

Text conversation discussing insecurities and relationship dynamics related to ex-girlfriend’s princess syndrome.

Screenshot of a user comment discussing relationship challenges related to ex-girlfriend’s princess syndrome and personal growth.

Text post discussing reflections on an ex-girlfriend’s princess syndrome and realizing personal loss after 10 years.

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing conflicting feelings about an ex-girlfriend’s princess syndrome traits.

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing princess syndrome, reflecting on entitlement and relationship dynamics.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment about a guy reminiscing on ex-GF’s princess syndrome and realizing he was the loser.

Commenter discussing ex-girlfriend’s controlling hobby and budgeting issues related to princess syndrome after breakup.

Alt text: Commenter discusses handling ex-girlfriend’s princess syndrome and realizing personal growth after breakup.

In an unexpected turn of events, he revealed his girlfriend had broken up with him

Text discussing a guy reminiscing about his ex-girlfriend's princess syndrome and realizing he was the loser.

Text excerpt of a guy reminiscing on his ex-GF’s princess syndrome and realizing he was the loser 10 years after breakup.

Text showing a guy reminiscing on his ex-girlfriend’s princess syndrome and realizing he was the loser years after breakup.

Text post about trouble with social media after breakup and dealing with ex-girlfriend’s princess syndrome memories.

Text excerpt about a guy reminiscing on ex-girlfriend’s princess syndrome and breakup reflections.

Suddenly, the princess syndrome concerns took a backseat as he tried to mend his broken heart

Screenshot of an online discussion reflecting on a guy's thoughts about ex-girlfriend’s princess syndrome years after breakup.

Screenshot of an online discussion where a guy reminisces on ex-GF’s princess syndrome and reflects on the breakup.

Screenshot of a Reddit conversation discussing a breakup related to princess syndrome and relationship regrets.

Comment on forum post about dating challenges, reflecting on princess syndrome and personal growth after breakup.

Screenshot of an online comment advising to stay busy and try new activities like kayaking or bicycling after a breakup.

Guy reminisces on ex-girlfriend’s princess syndrome and realizes he was the loser 10 years after breakup.

Guy reminiscing on ex-GF’s princess syndrome and reflecting on the breakup, realizing he was the loser years later.

Screenshot of an online comment reflecting on dating experiences related to ex-girlfriend’s princess syndrome after breakup.

Comment about going no contact for jealousy that relates to guy reminiscing on ex-GF’s princess syndrome years later.

The guy surprised many people by appearing with an update 10 years later

Text on white background reading a guy reminisces on ex-GF’s princess syndrome 10 years after breakup reflecting on his loss.

Text excerpt reflecting a guy reminiscing on a breakup 10 years ago involving his ex-GF’s princess syndrome.

Alt text: Man reflects on ex-girlfriend's princess syndrome and his lessons learned in relationships after a decade.

Text about a guy reminiscing on ex-GF’s princess syndrome and realizing he was the loser 10 years later.

Text on white background reading a personal reflection about getting over an old breakup and supporting wife's hobbies.

People praised him for his personal growth

Screenshot of a Reddit conversation discussing princess syndrome in teenagers and a user reflecting on the topic years later.

Comment on a forum post reflecting on a 9-year update about a relationship with princess syndrome and personal realization.

Screenshot of an online comment where a user reflects on happiness after a breakup involving princess syndrome.

User comment text about growth and learning from past relationships shared on social media about princess syndrome and breakup.

Alt text: Online comment reflecting on personal growth and lessons learned from a past relationship with princess syndrome.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing personal growth and empathy after a breakup involving princess syndrome.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment reflecting on growth and lessons learned from a past relationship with princess syndrome.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment where a guy reflects on his ex-girlfriend's interests causing relationship issues.

Reddit user reflecting on growth and change 10 years after breakup, discussing ex-GF’s princess syndrome and personal loss realization.