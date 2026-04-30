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Man Who Snatched Baseball From Young Girl At Game Breaks His Silence After Major Backlash
A bearded man in a baseball cap and blue shirt holds a baseball, having snatched baseball from young girl.
Entitled People, Society

Man Who Snatched Baseball From Young Girl At Game Breaks His Silence After Major Backlash

seema.sinha Seema Sinha News Writer
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Max Quinn, a Cleveland Guardians fan, had his life turned upside down when he snatched a home run ball from an 11-year-old, Evelyn, when his team clashed with the Tampa Bay Rays at Progressive Field on Monday, April 27.

In a matter of hours, Quinn went from complete anonymity to public enemy number one for baseball enthusiasts, who called him everything from “pathetic” to “greedy.”

Highlights
  • A man who went viral earlier this week for stealing a baseball from a young girl has addressed the criticism he received in the aftermath of the incident.
  • He admitted guilt over his actions but also conveyed that netizens were excessively harsh on him.
  • A sideline reporter who saved the girl’s day during the game received the opposite treatment.

Seeing no end to the harassment, Quinn decided to face the controversy head-on, appearing in an interview where he addressed his critics, as well as the little girl at the center of the story.

RELATED:

    The man who sparked outrage by stealing a baseball from a young girl admitted feeling guilty

    Man Who Snatched Baseball From Young Girl At Game Breaks His Silence After Major Backlash

    Image credits: FOX 8 News Cleveland

    Appearing on Fox 8 yesterday (April 29), Quinn said whatever happened during the game was a “heat-of-the-moment thing.”

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    “I’m so utterly sorry for everything that transpired. I made a bad decision. I’m paying for it online,” he added.

    Man Who Snatched Baseball From Young Girl At Game Breaks His Silence After Major Backlash

    Image credits: GeorgeJ77387661

    Man Who Snatched Baseball From Young Girl At Game Breaks His Silence After Major Backlash

    Image credits: FOX 8 News Cleveland

    Quinn’s actions were captured by the Rays’ broadcast on Monday. He was seen botching the home run catch, which caused the ball to land on the floor.

    Evelyn was seen coming down the steps to try to secure it, only for Quinn to run over and grab it first.

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    Quinn insisted that he “didn’t realize it was a little girl” at the time, saying all he could see was an outstretched glove going for the ball.

    He said he did not understand the severity of what he had done until he got back to his seat.

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    Man Who Snatched Baseball From Young Girl At Game Breaks His Silence After Major Backlash

    Image credits: ECloskyWTSP

    He said he was criticized by fellow attendees.

    “I won’t be able to sleep at night if I don’t give this ball back,” he recalled realizing.

    Man Who Snatched Baseball From Young Girl At Game Breaks His Silence After Major Backlash

    Image credits: ECloskyWTSP

    Quinn shared that he returned the ball to Evelyn a while after, but acknowledged he should have done it immediately.

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    “I didn’t do it in a timely fashion. I didn’t do it the right way. If I could do it all over again, I would have just grabbed it, given it to her, and been done with it,” he said.

    While the episode sparked heated reactions, Evelyn and her mother said they forgave Quinn

    Man Who Snatched Baseball From Young Girl At Game Breaks His Silence After Major Backlash

    Image credits: downsr30

    Appearing in a recorded video during Quinn’s interview, Evelyn thanked him for giving her the ball back.

    The girl said she forgives him for his conduct, adding, “We know the internet has been going wild over this. We hope they forgive you, too.”

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    Man Who Snatched Baseball From Young Girl At Game Breaks His Silence After Major Backlash

    Image credits: FOX 8 News Cleveland

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    Evelyn’s mom, Nikki DeVore, spoke to a local radio show on Wednesday, where she said her family has “no ill feelings toward” Quinn.

    She pleaded with others to stop harassing him over his mistake.

    Quinn’s business was also affected by the controversy

    Man Who Snatched Baseball From Young Girl At Game Breaks His Silence After Major Backlash

    Image credits: ECloskyWTSP

    Quinn was not only widely criticized online, with one user calling him a “greedy growna** man” and another stating that no man should attempt to catch a ball “unless it is to protect a woman or child.” 

    His store, Uncover Vintage, was bombarded with one-star Google reviews following the incident.

    Man Who Snatched Baseball From Young Girl At Game Breaks His Silence After Major Backlash

    Image credits: lickdeezbooman

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    Man Who Snatched Baseball From Young Girl At Game Breaks His Silence After Major Backlash

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    He said he was also forced to delete his social media because he received threatening messages.

    “It’s been a rough 24 to 36 hours,” Quinn said. 

    “I’ve learned that the internet is a very mean, scary place,” he added. 

    A sideline reporter received the opposite treatment from netizens for his gesture toward Evelyn

    Man Who Snatched Baseball From Young Girl At Game Breaks His Silence After Major Backlash

    Image credits: Nikki DeVore

    Ryan Bass, who covers Tampa Bay Rays matches for Rays TV and NewsNation, reached up to the section where Evelyn was seated after witnessing that she was wronged by Quinn.

    He handed her and her brother two different baseballs, posed for a selfie with them, then walked away.

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    Evelyn was deeply moved by the act and was seen crying.

    Man Who Snatched Baseball From Young Girl At Game Breaks His Silence After Major Backlash

    Image credits: KurtCasanova7

    Man Who Snatched Baseball From Young Girl At Game Breaks His Silence After Major Backlash

    Image credits: Ry_Bass

    “Kudos to the reporter for doing the right thing — keeping the spirit of the game alive for kids,” an X user wrote in appreciation of Bass.

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    “Salute to my guy,” another added.

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    Nikki DeVore also thanked Bass and the Tampa Bay Rays broadcaster, who continued to show a grown man clashing with her daughter while Cleveland’s coverage had cut away, in a Facebook post.

    “The only reason he apologized was because he was caught on video,” a netizen said 

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    Man Who Snatched Baseball From Young Girl At Game Breaks His Silence After Major Backlash

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    Poll Question

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    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
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    sofacushionfort avatar
    sofacushionfort
    sofacushionfort
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    People, especially online, feel so powerful when they refuse to accept an apology, no matter how sincere. But human perfection is nonexistent: the closest to it is self-awareness; which is never immediate. Both contrition and forgiveness are rarer than gold in this world, and those who have it are the richest people alive.

    2
    2points
    reply
    heyrickmail-lindt_1 avatar
    Rick Murray
    Rick Murray
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "71% Yes, his actions deserved criticism" - yes, he was a bit of a doooche and his actions deserve *criticism*, but it looks like this is turning into a hate-crúsade which is even douchier than snatching a ball from a kid...

    1
    1point
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    sofacushionfort avatar
    sofacushionfort
    sofacushionfort
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    People, especially online, feel so powerful when they refuse to accept an apology, no matter how sincere. But human perfection is nonexistent: the closest to it is self-awareness; which is never immediate. Both contrition and forgiveness are rarer than gold in this world, and those who have it are the richest people alive.

    2
    2points
    reply
    heyrickmail-lindt_1 avatar
    Rick Murray
    Rick Murray
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "71% Yes, his actions deserved criticism" - yes, he was a bit of a doooche and his actions deserve *criticism*, but it looks like this is turning into a hate-crúsade which is even douchier than snatching a ball from a kid...

    1
    1point
    reply
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