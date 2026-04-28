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Fury Erupts After Man Grabs Baseball From Young Girl, Reporter Restores Justice
A bearded man in a baseball cap and Cleveland Indians shirt, holding a baseball and looking defiant. Reporter restores justice.
Entitled People, Society

Fury Erupts After Man Grabs Baseball From Young Girl, Reporter Restores Justice

seema.sinha Seema Sinha News Writer
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A man went viral on Monday, April 27, for stealing a home run ball away from a young girl at the Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio. 

The moment unfolded during the game between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Cleveland Guardians.

The male fan’s actions drew furious responses from in-house commentators as well as netizens, one of whom labeled him “pathetic.” 

Highlights
  • A baseball fan drew widespread backlash for clashing with a young girl to secure a home run ball, leaving her devastated.
  • A quick-thinking reporter stepped in with a heartfelt gesture for the girl, earning praise from social media users.
  • The clash over the ball mirrored a controversial 2025 moment during a Philadelphia Phillies vs Miami Marlins game.

However, the actions of a sideline reporter changed the atmosphere immediately, earning praise from the masses.

RELATED:

    A man drew widespread condemnation for taking a baseball from a young fan

    A bearded man in a baseball cap and shirt, holding a baseball. Reporter restores justice by retrieving the ball.

    Image credits: ECloskyWTSP/X

    The man, who remains unidentified, was seen attempting to catch the ball first, but after he failed, it bounced toward the girl, who raced down the steps to secure it. 

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    She, however, could not get a hold of the ball, as the man fumbled around on the floor with her and beat her to it.

    Two frames show a man returning a baseball to a young girl, with a reporter restoring justice in the stands.

    Image credits: ECloskyWTSP/X

    Tampa Bay Rays play-by-play announcer Andy Freed issued a stunned response to the man’s action, exclaiming, “He’s not gonna steal that!”

    “Yeah, that can’t happen,” commentator Brian Anderson added.

    The man disappointed the duo as he lifted the ball into the air to celebrate before returning to his seat, leaving the girl visibly devastated.

    An angry netizen wrote, “As many games as I’ve gone to in my MLB life, I have never caught a ball, but I would never steal the opportunity away from a kid. Pathetic response from the man.”

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    Another remarked, “Imagine celebrating after you wrestle a little girl for a ball. That is an all-time bozo move.”

    A tweet by @ChatNoirBlanc8 about a man grabbing a baseball from a young girl, discussing the injustice.

    Image credits: ChatNoirBlanc8

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    Screenshot of a tweet from ARandomGuy @APostOfPositive stating he would not steal a baseball from a young girl.

    Image credits: APostOfPositive

    “What a greedy grown a** man. I can’t stand old people doing this to children,” noted a third.

    “As a man, you shouldn’t even make an attempt at a ball unless it’s to keep it from hitting a woman or child,” the next schooled.

    A reporter saved the girl’s day by granting her a different ball to take home 

    A woman comforting a young girl in a baseball jersey at a game after a man grabs a baseball, highlighting restored justice.

    Image credits: ECloskyWTSP/X

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    Ryan Bass, who covers Tampa Bay Rays games for Rays TV and News Nation, raced up to the section where the girl was seated and handed her, as well as her brother, a baseball. 

    He posed for a selfie with the siblings and their mother, then walked away.

    The girl was deeply moved by the gesture and was seen crying.

    Reporter gives a baseball to a young girl at a game, restoring justice after a fan snatched one.

    Image credits: ECloskyWTSP/X

    “Kudos to the hero MLB reporter for doing the right thing — keeping the spirit of the game alive for kids,” a netizen said in appreciation of Bass. 

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    “Salute to my guy,” another added. 

    A tweet from @crlunard replies to @JomboyMedia, stating a person is terrible when staff must correct their actions, like the baseball incident.

    Image credits: crlunard

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    A tweet from Jenna commending giving a baseball to a young girl, emphasizing justice in sports.

    Image credits: JennaNichoel

    The girl’s mother, Nikki DeVore, recounted the incident on social media later that day. 

    “You know my son went to ask him for the ball,” she wrote on Facebook, describing how her children handled the situation.

    She also thanked the Tampa Bay Rays for continuing to show the man clashing with her daughter, noting that Cleveland’s coverage had cut away.

    A happy family at a baseball game, two kids holding baseballs. The man taking the selfie is a reporter who restores justice.

    Image credits: Ry_Bass/X

    “I cannot thank Ryan and Tampa enough for making things right. Thank you for looking out for all young baseball fans,” she said.

    She went on to reveal that the man returned the home run ball after facing mounting scrutiny. 

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    “It wasn’t the same, but we appreciated him doing the right thing,” she said.

    The fight over the baseball mirrored a 2025 incident that saw a woman being mocked

    A smiling young girl in a baseball hat and sunglasses, holding a baseball in her glove. A boy peeks from behind, holding another baseball. A reporter helps restore justice after a man grabs a baseball from a young girl.

    Image credits: Nikki DeVore/Facebook

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    During a Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins game in September 2025, a man secured a home run ball hit by the former team’s Harrison Bader and gave it to his son.

    A nearby woman demanded the ball, arguing it fell near her, and acted aggressively toward the father-son duo.

    To avoid conflict, the father asked his son to hand over the ball to the woman. 

    A tweet from Dr. Jeffrey Simmons asking about grown men attacking kids over a baseball, connecting to the Fury Erupts keyword.

    Image credits: Rockcooksmell

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    A man in a red Phillies shirt, looking tense, near a young person with a baseball glove, after grabbing a baseball.

    Image credits: CollinRugg/X

    Fans were left fuming over the behavior of this woman, with one calling her a “Karen Hall of Famer.”

    The boy received gifts from both teams in action that day to cheer him up. 

    The Marlins gave him a goodie bag while the game was on, which had the crowd cheering, and Bader gave him a signed bat after the game.

    Fans react at a baseball game, pointing towards the field. A woman in a Phillies hoodie helps restore justice.

    Image credits: CollinRugg/X

    A faction of netizens later supported the woman’s claim that the ball had fallen near her; hence, she was entitled to it.

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    “The father did not catch it. She is an older lady and was almost going to pick it up, and he opportunistically took advantage of her limited agility,” one said.

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    “Why do people love to vilify women so much? That was her ball,” another agreed.

    “What happened to you in your life that you needed a home run ball that bad?” a social media user asked the newly viral man 

    A tweet from The Holy Crossover about a man grabbing baseball from a young girl, anticipating internet reaction, with justice being restored.

    Image credits: cookinj15

    A tweet from 'charlie' expressing fury about a man who grabs a baseball, speculating about his shopping cart habits.

    Image credits: Laredo

    A tweet from Peter asking why adults keep grabbing baseballs from young girls, reflecting the fury over such incidents.

    Image credits: peterpants215

    A tweet from A.V. Guggino criticizing a man who grabbed a baseball from a young girl, praising the reporter who restores justice.

    Image credits: AndrewVGuggino

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    A tweet from Senseofplace commenting on a man who grabs baseball from young girl and a reporter who restores justice.

    Image credits: Senseofplace4

    A tweet from Seamus with the text People are savages, replying to an article about a man grabbing a baseball from a girl.

    Image credits: Mc21Sean

    Fury Erupts After Man Grabs Baseball From Young Girl, Reporter Restores Justice

    Image credits: Freshone2003

    Fury Erupts After Man Grabs Baseball From Young Girl, Reporter Restores Justice

    Image credits: realsrhjon

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    A tweet from Humm Daddies, expressing fury at a man grabbing a baseball from a young girl, wishing to restore justice.

    Image credits: HummDaddies

    Twitter post from The Boggs Father about an adult grabbing a baseball from a young girl, highlighting reporter restoring justice.

    Image credits: beerswithboggs

    A tweet from Raven Actual, replying to JomboyMedia, saying Why adults do this is beyond me. What an absolute a** about a man grabs baseball.

    Image credits: RavenActualTV

    A tweet from Political Man on Apr 28, 2026, about a man grabbing a baseball from a young girl. Reporter restores justice.

    Image credits: political_man

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    A tweet by cinemanitrate expressing dismay about a man grabbing a baseball from a young girl, showcasing fury erupts.

    Image credits: stevehead

    Fury Erupts After Man Grabs Baseball From Young Girl, Reporter Restores Justice

    Image credits: hankmardukas80

    A Twitter post by Maynard Maleon discussing baseball etiquette. He questions adults fighting for a baseball, urging them to let kids have it.

    Image credits: MaynMan1

    A tweet from @JOEDONUT debating a man grabbing a baseball from a young girl, questioning possession and effort.

    Image credits: JOEDONUT

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    A social media post from RD, discussing a man who grabs a baseball, and a reporter restoring justice.

    Image credits: downsr30

    A tweet from Augs stating, It's really not that big of a deal, implying a reporter restores justice after a man grabs a baseball.

    Image credits: StephA0422

    A tweet by Derek, questioning the expectation for adults to give a baseball to a young girl after catching it.

    Image credits: Get_Deer_Recked

    A screenshot of a tweet from Batman @Batman378031, replying to @nypost about a man grabbing a baseball, with the text Fury Erupts.

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    Image credits: Batman378031

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    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
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