“Want My Girlfriend? Threaten Me? Take My Life”: Man Gives Ex-GF’s New Boo His Old Unhappy Life
A toxic relationship can shake you up really bad. It makes you feel unsupported, misunderstood, demeaned, and even attacked. And sadly, Reddit user Hiyabankranger got to experience one firsthand.
He ended up with a woman who didn’t care for his emotional well-being. She even had an affair with another guy. But the man managed not only to escape; after getting therapy, he came out of it stronger than before.
In a post on the subreddit ‘Petty Revenge‘, Hiyabankranger added that he also managed to hand down to the guy with whom his ex cheated his lousy old life.
Image credits: RDNE Stock project (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Tima Miroshnichenko (not the actual photo)
Image credits: hiyabankranger