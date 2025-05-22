ADVERTISEMENT

If you’ve ever been pulled over by a cop you might know the sense of dread. Or possibly confusion. Especially if you’re convinced you did nothing wrong. There are countless stories of officers unlawfully accusing, arresting, or even punishing innocent people. Some citizens stand up for their rights, while others let it slide.

When one guy received a speeding fine despite driving under the limit, he was not happy. He doesn’t want his licence tarnished for nothing. So he’s considering heading to court to contest it. The problem is, the officer who ticketed him is his girlfriend’s dad. And the guy is wondering if he should rather just pay the fine for the sake of his relationship. But netizens smell a rat.

Being wrongfully accused by a cop is generally not the greatest feeling

But when the officer turns out to be your girlfriend’s father, it takes things to a whole new level

A traffic fine can end up costing you a lot more than just what’s written on the ticket, and here’s why…

The average cost of a speeding ticket in the United States is around $150. It really depends on where you are and what you did, or were accused of doing.

If you’re caught speeding in Tennessee, consider yourself (sort of) lucky. That state has the least expensive speeding fines, and they can’t exceed $50. However, breaking the rules of the road in Virginia or Illinois carries a maximum penalty of $2,500. That’s according to Escort Radar, a company that specializes in advanced radar detection and smart technology.

But there are many more hidden costs, regardless of where you get your speeding ticket. And if you’re convinced you didn’t break the law, it pays to contest the fine. “By simply paying a speeding ticket, you are admitting guilt and even the lowest level violation could add points to your license,” explains Escort Radar. “Points are added to your driver’s license when you’re found guilty of a moving violation.”

These points on your license can increase your insurance premiums. Again, this varies by state and insurance provider, and just how fast you were going. But some drivers could see their premiums skyrocketing by up to 80%.

“The more points you accumulate, the higher your insurance premiums will be,” notes the site. “While two points may only see a 45% increase, additional points could see rates jump 80%.” But wait, there’s more. If you accumulate 12 points, your license may be suspended.

It takes around three years of good driving for insurance premiums to return to normal after a speeding ticket and points are added to a driver’s record.

So what should you do if you suspect you’ve been served a bogus speeding ticket?

Always sign the ticket. Regardless of whether you believe you’re guilty or not. That’s the advice from Bigger + Harman, APC, a California-based law firm of specialist traffic defense attorneys. Their experts say that signing your ticket is not an admission of guilt.

“It is a promise to resolve your ticket by paying the fine or appearing in court on your arraignment date,” they say. “If you do not sign, the officer is obligated to take you into the precinct, and you have to pay bail instead of being released on your own recognizance.”

You should also write down everything you can remember about the ticket, as soon as possible. There are many reasons why your ticket might be dismissed or reduced. And if you’re not clued up, you probably won’t know all, or any.

This is why it pays to consult with a traffic ticket attorney. You could very likely get a free initial consultation. Take advantage of that, say the team at Bigger + Harman. They advise that you take your notes with you and brief the legal expert. If they are a reputable traffic attorney, they will tell you if you have a case to challenge the ‘bogus speeding ticket.’

“Guilt has nothing to do with it,” reads the firm’s site. “Most are too busy to take your case if they don’t believe they cannot get it reduced or dismissed.”

They also stress that you should make sure to consult with a traffic ticket defense attorney. Lawyers specializing in other areas might not fare as well. “Traffic courts are notoriously busy and fast-paced,” warns the team. “A family lawyer will get lost in traffic court.”

By the same token, it isn’t wise to go to court alone. “If you have the extra money, and you always wanted to represent yourself and play Perry Mason or Allie [sic] McBeal, save it for a cell phone ticket,” suggests Biggar + Harman, quite humorously. But there’s a good reason you might want to take the advice.

“Cell phone tickets have no Negligent Operator Treatment System (NOTS) points, and the fine for a first offense is only about $150,” they explain. “Otherwise, CA traffic tickets are some of the highest in the country.”

According to Escort Radar, if you contest your speeding ticket and win, your insurance company will forgive the ticket, and you won’t have any infraction points on your license. “And if the officer fails to appear at the trial, you may win by default,” they add.

Some other advice from their experts is to take a defensive driving class, as some insurance companies will accept class completion as a method to reduce premiums. You can also consider changing insurance companies. “Every insurance company is different, so shop around for new rates after getting a ticket, taking advantage of any accident forgiveness you can find,” reads the site.

But, most importantly, for your sake, and those around you: Slow down.

“Godspeed to you!”: Netizens had loads of advice for the BF, and many urged him to go to court

But not everyone was in the guy’s lane, and felt he should rethink things

The guy later thanked people for giving him the courage to fight his case