Woman Devastated After Fiancé Drains $8K Worth Of Savings To Buy Gaming PC And Forgets She Exists
Weddings and honeymoons don’t come cheap, so one couple decided to put money aside every month to make both happen. After six months of saving, they had managed to build up a solid $8,000 fund.
But everything changed when the fiancé decided he wanted a gaming PC. Without his partner fully realizing what he was doing, he blew their entire savings on his new setup. And ever since it arrived, he’s been glued to it, all but ignoring his fiancée and dropping every responsibility he used to share.
Now the woman is furious, hurt, and at a complete loss over what to do next, so she turned to Reddit for advice. Read the full story below.
Readers were immediately suspicious of the amount the man claimed to have spent, and offered the woman advice on what to do next
My ex custom built me a gaming PC with (at the time) top of the line hardware. It cost £2k. Seriously, sell the thing from under him to recoup what you can, then give him the engagement ring back - he can buy another PC with that. Do NOT marry this toddler, for Christ's sake! 🙏
