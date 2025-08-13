Man Shells Out $22,500 For Daughter’s Failed Wedding, Skips The Real One To Hang Out With Pals

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s a matter of fact that you support your loved ones when they need it. However, there is one big caveat: there needs to be healthy boundaries, mutual respect, and good communication. Without them, you might find yourself in a situation where the folks who are dearest to you might (un)intentionally take advantage of your generosity and time.

Dad u/wayland12 opened up on the AITA subreddit about an incredibly sensitive situation in his family. He shared how he shelled out an absolutely massive amount of money for his daughter’s wedding that turned into a breakup photoshoot. Now, when she’s suddenly demanding that he attend her real wedding, he refused because he already had plans with his friends, causing her to get mad.

Family is family. But you and your loved ones must respect each other’s time, resources, and boundaries

One dad explained why he decided to skip out on his daughter’s wedding to go on a trip with his pals. Here’s what happened

Image credits: wayland12

Wedding costs are nothing to sneeze at in this day and age

It’s up to you and your partner to decide what kind of wedding you want to have (and can afford). The point of your wedding is to celebrate your love for your soulmate in the presence of your loved ones. Lavish, expensive events aren’t up everyone’s alley, but there are people who want the luxurious, fairytale experience.

Weddings are often a mind-bogglingly expensive thing to organize. It’s a nightmare if you’re on a tight budget. However, if you’re lucky enough to have a well-paying job, lots of savings, or your and your spouse-to-be’s families’ financial support, your options open up a lot. It’s important to remember that gratitude and humility go a long way when someone else is funding the happiest day of your life.

According to research conducted by Zola, the average wedding in the United States in 2025 costs a whopping $36,000. This is a few thousand more than back in 2024 (when a wedding cost roughly $33,000) and 2023 (an average of $29,000).

The most expensive US state to get married in is New Jersey. If you plan on getting hitched there, you’re expected to pay an average of $57,706.

Close on the heels of New Jersey in terms of pricing is New York, with an average wedding cost of $53,873.

Things get even more astounding if you want to have your Big Day in Washington, D.C.: the average wedding there costs around $70,625.

If you’re having your wedding in Puerto Rico (like the author of the viral AITA story financed for his daughter), the average cost comes around to $42,500.

Meanwhile, if you happen to live in Alaska or Nebraska, then good for you (and your wallet) because the average cost is ‘just’ $12,500 and $17,727, respectively.

Every single decision that you make, large or small, is going to eat into your budget for your Big Day

Of course, these are all just ballparks. The exact numbers are going to vary a ton based on a wide range of factors.

Is it a local or a destination wedding? What is the venue? How many guests are you inviting? Do you want planners and a host? Who do you want to play music at your Big Day? What’s the catering situation going to be like?

How much are you willing to spend on decor and ambience? What flowers and cake do you want? What about the dress/suit? Who are you hiring to photograph and/or film the wedding? How lavish do you want your bachelor/bachelorette party to be?

The list is practically endless. And every choice you make can increase or reduce your expenses.

Zola notes that the average wedding list in 2025 has 136 guests, compared to 145 people in 2024. Around three-quarters of your invited wedding guests RSVP ‘yes.’

These days, the majority of couples contribute to their wedding expenses in some way. Just under a third (31%) use credit cards to finance their Big Day, 49% save up for years to prepare for their wedding, and 32% include cash funds on their registries to cover the costs.

Image credits: senivpetro (not the actual image)

Good communication is the foundation for healthy relationships. You have to be willing to follow through and enforce your boundaries when they get ignored

It can feel disheartening to realize that your loved ones might not appreciate the sacrifices you make for them. It’s also frustrating if they demand that you drop all of your important plans to suit their schedule. However, a lack of planning on someone’s part does not constitute an emergency on yours. If someone fails to communicate basic information about their wants and needs, that’s on them.

According to Time magazine, it’s important that you communicate your boundaries calmly and clearly. Licensed marriage and family therapist Laurie Carmichael suggests articulating the consequences of their actions very transparently. For instance, you might want to tell the other person, “If you say or do X again, I will need to do Y.”

Essentially, you’re clarifying what you’re (un)willing to tolerate. You’re not making a request. You’re being direct and enforcing boundaries. This isn’t the time for vagueness.

Of course, we’re all human and all of us make mistakes. So, if someone ignores your boundaries, give them the opportunity to correct themselves. Remind them of your boundaries and the consequences that will follow. Then, it’s very important to follow through with those consequences if the other person continues overstepping your boundaries.

How would you have handled the situation if you were in the dad’s shoes, dear Pandas? Would you have gone to the (new) wedding or stuck to your plans? Let us know in the comments below.

The dad gave more context in the comments of his post. Here’s what he told the internet

Most readers fully took the dad’s side. Here’s their perspective on the tough situation he found himself in

Not everyone was on the same page. After reading what happened, some folks shared a different take

