BIL’s Nightmare Ex Keeps Ruining Family Events, So This Man Schedules His Wedding To Avoid Her
Groom holding microphone and bride with bouquet standing under floral arch at outdoor wedding ceremony
Family, Relationships

BIL’s Nightmare Ex Keeps Ruining Family Events, So This Man Schedules His Wedding To Avoid Her

It’s certainly possible to have an amicable divorce. But in some cases, the breakup is so bad that it continues to haunt you and your love life for years to come. This is especially true if your ex-partner decides to turn your children against you and your new spouse. If you don’t enforce any boundaries, it can seriously damage some of your closest relationships with your new family.

Redditor u/CopyNo5921 asked the AITAH community whether he was wrong to intentionally pick his wedding date so that his brother-in-law’s toxic ex-wife and their nightmare kids wouldn’t be able to attend the big day. Scroll down to find out just how bad the situation was for him to make such a decision, and to read the internet’s reactions. Bored Panda has reached out to the author for comment, and we’ll update the post as soon as we hear back from him.

    Your wedding is meant to be one of the happiest days of your entire life! But what do you do if you know for a fact that some of your guests might ruin it?

    Image credits: Sonyachny (Not the actual photo)

    A groom-to-be shared how he purposefully chose a wedding date so that his brother-in-law’s kids and nightmare ex-wife wouldn’t be there. This sparked a ton of drama

    Image credits: loskyt7 (Not the actual photo)

    Image credits: CopyNo5921

    Divorce and breakups can be done in a healthy way. However, something’s deeply wrong if you feel like you have to walk on eggshells around your ex

    Though a healthy relationship with an ex-partner of yours is certainly possible, it’s not a guarantee. It requires a lot of hard work. On both sides!

    According to Jamie Cannon, MS, LPC, some of the main signs that you have a toxic relationship with an ex-partner include you feeling:

    • Guilty about moving on
    • Responsible for your ex’s feelings
    • As though your ex refuses to give you space
    • Like your relationship with your ex is imbalanced

    “One of the first signs that things are not where they need to be with an ex is a sense of guilt when you feel ready to move forward and date someone new,” Cannon explains in a post on Psychology Today.
    “If you feel worried, stressed, or that you need to hide your feelings for someone new from your ex, you may want to revisit the relationship,” she said.

    Meanwhile, she stresses the fact that it’s a red flag if you believe yourself to be responsible for your ex-partner’s emotions.

    “If you find yourself walking on eggshells long after the end of a romantic relationship, or making important decisions in your life based on your worry about how an ex will react, that relationship could be entering an unhealthy stage. When people part ways after a breakup, each person should be able to move forward and live their life independently,” she notes.

    Image credits: Timur Weber (Not the actual photo)

    Toxic ex-partners intentionally sabotage your relationships, manipulate you, and turn your children against you

    Furthermore, it’s seriously problematic if even after breaking up, exes can’t give each other physical and emotional space. “A breakup should allow each individual the chance to create a new future, without the influence, judgment, or control of their ex. Worrying that you have to look over your shoulder or dealing with an ex who wants to stay involved in every detail of your life is unhealthy,” Cannon points out, adding that firm boundaries are essential in order to move forward.

    In a similar vein, Family Mediation and Mentoring explains that toxic ex-spouses tend to:

    • Make you feel inadequate
    • Make you question your abilities as a parent
    • Sabotage your relationships and interfere in your love life
    • Use the courts to stay connected to you even after the divorce
    • Manipulate you by using guilt and blame
    • Interfere with your communication with your children
    • Say negative things about you to your children to turn them against you

    What are your thoughts, Pandas? Do you think the man was right to choose a wedding date that purposefully excluded folks who had a track record of ruining family gatherings, or do you think he should have done something else? Have you ever had to live with a toxic partner? How would you enforce healthy boundaries if your ex-partner kept barging into your life, causing a scene? Let us know in the comments below.

    Image credits: RDNE Stock project (Not the actual photo)

    The man interacted with some of the readers, answering their questions and sharing more context

    The vast majority of netizens took the groom-to-be’s side. They thought he was perfectly within his rights to protect his wedding

    Jonas Grinevičius

    Jonas Grinevičius

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Storytelling, journalism, and art are a core part of who I am. I've been writing and drawing ever since I could walk—there is nothing else I'd rather do. My formal education, however, is focused on politics, philosophy, and economics because I've always been curious about the gap between the ideal and the real. At work, I'm a Senior Writer and I cover a broad range of topics that I'm passionate about: from psychology and changes in work culture to healthy living, relationships, and design. In my spare time, I'm an avid hiker and reader, enjoy writing short stories, and love to doodle. I thrive when I'm outdoors, going on small adventures in nature. However, you can also find me enjoying a big mug of coffee with a good book (or ten) and entertaining friends with fantasy tabletop games and sci-fi movies.

    Jonas Grinevičius

    Jonas Grinevičius

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Storytelling, journalism, and art are a core part of who I am. I've been writing and drawing ever since I could walk—there is nothing else I'd rather do. My formal education, however, is focused on politics, philosophy, and economics because I've always been curious about the gap between the ideal and the real. At work, I'm a Senior Writer and I cover a broad range of topics that I'm passionate about: from psychology and changes in work culture to healthy living, relationships, and design. In my spare time, I'm an avid hiker and reader, enjoy writing short stories, and love to doodle. I thrive when I'm outdoors, going on small adventures in nature. However, you can also find me enjoying a big mug of coffee with a good book (or ten) and entertaining friends with fantasy tabletop games and sci-fi movies.

    Justinas Keturka

    Justinas Keturka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm the Visual Editor at Bored Panda, responsible for ensuring that everything our audience sees is top-notch and well-researched. What I love most about my job? Discovering new things about the world and immersing myself in exceptional photography and art.

    Justinas Keturka

    Justinas Keturka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm the Visual Editor at Bored Panda, responsible for ensuring that everything our audience sees is top-notch and well-researched. What I love most about my job? Discovering new things about the world and immersing myself in exceptional photography and art.

    Frankly, I think scheduling his wedding on a date BIL doesn't have the kids is smart, not AH-ish. OP knows there'll be drama if the kids are there, and who the hell would want additional stress on their wedding day? If that stops the sister from showing, then so be it. (She sounds like she adds fuel to the drama-fire anyway, so her not showing might well be a blessing).

    Security needed at that wedding, she's going to show up and bring the drama. Get her arrested if necessary because she will probably a*****t security. Why TF has she only been given warnings?

