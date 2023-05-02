‘Penny Pincher’ Boss Cuts Down Overtime Pay, It Immediately Backfires After Everyone Quits

If we could learn one thing based on the countless manager-related stories, it would probably be this: no matter the circumstances, the greed, or work specifications, they all rise and fall the same way. Only to prove yet again and again, that no man is truly an island. And u/triz___‘s story, shared on r/antiwork, is no exception.

As it goes, everything was fine and dandy until one day, the bar owner decides to take over the author’s duties to cut down on overtime. You’d think there’s a silver lining somewhere or that he compensates for his staff’s dedication and time they could be spending with their friends and loved ones or in any other way. But there you’d be wrong. “I had 18-year-old girls crying on my shoulder saying they can’t eat,” OP wrote.

Not being able to stomach his beloved colleagues’ despair, the OP maliciously complied with the owner’s new overtime policy and closed the bar on time, sending everyone home and putting customers’ food in the trash bin. This quickly got the owner’s attention. But even this wasn’t enough for him to realize where all of this mess was heading.

Some bosses tell employees they can’t pay for overtime, only to be surprised that everyone stopped working on time regardless

After maliciously complying with their boss’ new overtime policy, this worker decided to share how it all went down with the internet

People applauded the author for the way he handled things