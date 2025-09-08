ADVERTISEMENT

Some people need less, and some people need more, but we can all pretty much agree that there’s nothing quite like a good night’s sleep. Having yours interrupted can not only leave you feeling frustrated, but it can also have a negative impact on your health too.

One guy whose noisy hotel neighbors kept him and his family up all night was irked at first, until he plotted the perfect early morning revenge. He turned to an online community to share his story of get-back served ice-cold.

We all need a good night’s sleep, but some folks feel entitled to get in the way of that, especially when it comes to hotels

Image credits: Curated Lifestyle / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

A guy who was staying at a resort with his family was annoyed when his noisy neighbors kept everyone up all night

Image credits: Tahir osman / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

The guy, who wakes up at 5AM like clockwork anyway, quickly hatched a plot to get back at his rowdy neighbors

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

After locating a house phone, he called the neighbors’ room and told them there was a free breakfast buffet, but it was first come first served so they had to hurry

Image credits: gwinerreniwg

The guy then watched amused as his groggy neighbors showed up at the front desk, only to be met with confusion by the manager

Sometimes karma doesn’t need the universe’s help, all it needs is one sleep-deprived dad with a wicked sense of humor. OP and his family’s “relaxing” resort stay turned into a comedy sketch when they ended up underneath what sounded like either a herd of buffalo or a chunky family of six. After midnight, it didn’t really make a difference.

While OP and his wife hushed their kids for hotel etiquette, the clan upstairs clomped, stomped, slammed, and partied past midnight. The kids slept, but OP’s wife fumed and, as the old saying goes, “Unhappy wife, unhappy life.” By the time everyone finally passed out, revenge wasn’t just an option, it was destiny with a deadline.

You see, OP has a secret superpower: waking up at the crack of dawn without an alarm. With only four hours of sleep, he dialed the noisy neighbors’ room phone at 5AM sharp. The first call just rang, but the second one got a groggy “Hello?”. Doing his best impression of hotel staff, OP offered the neighbors a “special gift” of free breakfast and waterpark access, but only if they hurried, because it was first come first served.

Twenty minutes later, the bleary-eyed herd shuffled to the front desk, ready to claim their rewards, but only chaos followed. Confusion turned to anger as the “promotion” unraveled, leaving the front desk staff baffled and the family furious. Meanwhile, OP sipped his coffee across the lobby, basking in sweet revenge served extra early.

Share icon

Image generated by Bored Panda using ChatGPT

From what he tells us in his post, OP’s prank was the ideal way to punish the problematic party people upstairs. While get-back comes in all shapes, sizes, and flavors, though, how long have humans been dishing it out? We went looking for answers.

In her article for the BBC, Melissa Hogenboom writes that revenge has been part of human behavior for almost as long as we have existed on Earth. According to Hogenboom, literature has used it throughout history, so we can only really guess at how long humans have been pranking each other then.

With its roots in the mythological trickster who mediated between Heaven and Earth – known by many names in many cultures, like Loki, Anansie, Prometheus, Coyote, or Eshu, a good prank allows boundaries to be crossed, including the ones between art and crime, or amateur and professional.

In her article for The Guardian, Linda Geddes writes that a popular explanation for why certain jokes or situations provoke laughter is that humor is all about surprise: successful jokes tend to set up an expectation that is overturned by the punchline.

OP’s prank had all the right ingredients then. It was mostly harmless (okay, not for the staff at the front desk) and dished up ice-cold, all before breakfast. We can only hope it taught the noisy neighbors a well-deserved lesson, but who knows, some people just never get it.

What would you have done if you’d found yourself in OP’s shoes? Have you ever played a prank on someone who really deserved it? Let us know in the comments!

In the comments, readers praised the guy for his epic revenge, but pitied the hotel staff who had to deal with the grumpy guests

