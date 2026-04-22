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We all know about Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s 23-year age-gap marriage, or Céline Dion’s 26-year age-gap relationship, or Amal Clooney’s 17-year age-gap marriage to the one and only George Clooney. Hollywood is full of big, and normalized, age-gap relationships, after all.

Unfortunately, this can help normalize things like grooming, or the idea that people can be in the same headspace despite a huge age difference. It’s definitely concerning, but also pretty common across different cultures, as we’ll soon see. So, that’s exactly what we’re looking at today: a concerned uncle who’s strongly against his niece’s potential marriage to his much older friend.

Read more: Reddit

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Age gap relationships are already frowned upon in the West, but in many cultures they’re still normalized

Image credits: prostooleh / Freepik (not the actual photo)

A man’s childhood friend decided to propose to his niece, who is 8 years younger than both of them

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Image credits: user25451090 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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Aside from the age gap, this man is also apparently very toxic and doesn’t have a good and controlled financial situation

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Image credits: simonapilolla / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The uncle, concerned for his 18-year-old niece, told his sister that he didn’t think this man would be a good partner for the teen

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Image credits: Wind_Carpet

Both the niece and the mom understood his reasoning and denied the marriage proposal, but the uncle still felt guilty for interfering

Today’s story is told from the perspective of a 29-year-old uncle, the Original Poster (OP), who is understandably annoyed about a particular situation. His older sister approached him after receiving a marriage proposal for her 18-year-old daughter. The proposal came from one of the OP’s childhood friends, and she asked him for an honest, straightforward opinion, which he gave without hesitation.

He admitted that his friend has a bad temper and a tendency toward physical and verbal outbursts. According to the OP, he often gets into arguments that quickly turn physical, and he had even seen him throwing punches. On top of that, there’s the age issue: the friend is also 29, meaning there’s an 11-year gap between him and the niece. And if that wasn’t enough, the man’s employment situation is unstable.

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On another note, the uncle was also concerned about the fact that the man is disabled. He makes it clear that the issue isn’t the disability itself, but what it could mean for his niece’s future since the condition apparently requires constant care. In his eyes, she could end up having to look after a much older partner for their entire relationship, becoming a caretaker for life.

Altogether, he worried that his “innocent niece” might be getting involved with someone he sees as broke, unstable and disabled. After this conversation, both his sister and niece seemed to agree that the marriage might not be a good idea after all. Still, the uncle isn’t completely sure his niece won’t change her mind, and he also feels guilty for being so blunt and for shutting down the proposal so quickly.

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Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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Now, in an update, the OP clarifies something important: he’s from Tunisia. And according to statistics, the median spousal age gap in Tunisia is around 5-6 years, and it’s not uncommon to see gaps of well over 10 years, sometimes even preferred by women seeking stability and maturity in a partner. All in all, it’s fairly normalized, although it has become more controversial in recent years.

That said, it still raises a bit of a conundrum: the issue of age-gap relationships. Experts note that large age differences can create imbalances in life experience, and power dynamics. Even though both of them are legally adults, an 18-year-old and a 29-year-old are at very different stages of development. In fact, the girl’s prefrontal cortex, responsible for decision-making, isn’t even fully developed.

The question of disability in a committed relationship is also important to consider. Mental health professionals warn that becoming a long-term caregiver, especially at a young age, can affect mental health, education, and even career prospects. Of course, we don’t know much about the girl’s personal ambitions, but the uncle’s concerns about what this could mean for her future are understandable.

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Unsurprisingly, many people online sided with the OP, praising him for looking out for his niece, even within a society where age-gap relationships are more normalized. He also clarified in an update that arranged marriages are illegal in Tunisia, and that him and the guy aren’t even close, so at least there’s no indication that the girl would be forced into anything non-consensual. So, what would you have done in his situation?

Netizens, however, were very glad the man decided to stand up and look out for his niece, despite his cultural upbringing

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