Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“AITA For Leaving My Friend’s Wedding Early Because I Wasn’t Allowed A Plus One?”
Friends, Relationships

“AITA For Leaving My Friend’s Wedding Early Because I Wasn’t Allowed A Plus One?”

Open list comments 2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

30

Open list comments

2

ADVERTISEMENT

Every wedding is bound to have some amount of drama. While sometimes it’s caused by outsiders, there are moments when the bride or groom might be at the center of it. Whether it’s a miscommunication or something more personal, even the most carefully planned celebration can get messy fast. And when unspoken feelings and hidden insecurities enter the picture, things can unravel quickly.

Take this one, for example. A 32-year-old man attended his friend’s wedding solo, disappointed but respectful, after being told that plus-ones were only for married couples. But once he arrived, he saw several guests with casual dates, some not even in relationships. Things got even messier when he later found out the real reason his boyfriend wasn’t welcome. Feeling misled and hurt, he quietly left early, only to receive angry texts the next day. Keep reading to see what really went down and who readers sided with.

RELATED:

    On their big day, brides often make very specific choices to ensure everything unfolds exactly as they imagined

    Image credits: seventyfourimages / envato (not the actual photo)

    A man shared how his boyfriend wasn’t invited to a wedding because the bride feared he might outshine the groom

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: prathanchorruangsak / envato (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: No-Steak698

    While spotting red flags is important, it’s just as vital to recognize and value partners who show green flags

    Some relationships wave so many red flags, it’s like watching a parade. You hear stories about people who gaslight, ghost, or treat their partners like emotional punching bags. Toxic behavior might be normalized for some, but the truth is, it doesn’t have to be. Everyone deserves someone who treats them with kindness and love. And while dating can feel like dodging landmines, green flags do exist. In fact, some people are so lovely, they make you believe in love again.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    It’s not about perfection; it’s about the way someone makes you feel safe, seen, and supported. Green flags are those subtle but powerful signs that you’ve found a good one. They listen without judgment, they celebrate your wins, and they’re not afraid of the hard conversations. Respect, kindness, and emotional maturity? Huge wins. And when someone consistently shows up for you, that’s when you know it’s real. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Top of the green flag list? Respect. Not just toward you, but toward your family, friends, and even strangers. A partner who respects your boundaries, your space, and your opinions is someone worth keeping. It’s about noticing how they treat the waiter or speak about their ex. Respect is the foundation, and without it, things tend to crumble fast. If they’ve got that down, you’re already off to a great start.

    Then there’s trust, the quiet superhero of any relationship. A bond without trust is like a house built on sand, it just won’t stand for long. You should never feel like you need to snoop or second-guess. When you can talk openly, share passwords without anxiety, and genuinely believe in each other, that’s gold. Trust takes time to build, but when it’s there, everything feels lighter. You’re a team, not opponents.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Another green flag? They inspire you to be your best self. Not because they push or pressure, but because they genuinely believe in you. They cheer you on at work, remind you to take breaks, and celebrate your quirks. If someone makes you feel more confident, creative, or just happier overall, that’s huge. A good partner helps you grow without trying to change who you are. They see your potential and support your journey.

    Image credits: RDNE Stock project / pexels (not the actual photo)

    Being empathetic plays a huge role in building a healthy and supportive relationship

    They don’t run from difficult conversations, either. In fact, they lean into them. Whether it’s a disagreement or just a check-in after a rough day, they show up and listen. You don’t need to beg for attention or decode mixed signals. They speak clearly, kindly, and with care, even during fights. Because real communication isn’t about winning; it’s about understanding. And that takes emotional maturity.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Speaking of emotions, green flags are also about being emotionally available. They’re not afraid of vulnerability or deep talks. You can cry without judgment and laugh without holding back. They don’t disappear when things get hard; they stand beside you. And if they’re able to express what they’re feeling, that’s a sign they’ve done some real inner work. Emotional presence makes a world of difference.

    Empathy is another big one. Can they put themselves in your shoes? Do they pause to check in when you’re quiet or stressed? Someone empathetic isn’t just kind when it’s easy, they’re kind when it’s needed. They’re not dismissive of your struggles or quick to shift the focus to themselves. They care about how you feel, and they want to help. That kind of emotional intelligence? Chef’s kiss.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Responsibility isn’t just about paying bills or being punctual, it’s about accountability. Do they own their mistakes, apologize when they’re wrong, and follow through on their promises? A responsible partner doesn’t just talk the talk, they show up consistently. You never have to worry if they’ll ghost you or flake on plans. They make you feel secure, because they handle life and love with care.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In this particular case, the author’s boyfriend came across as charming and kind, and that somehow upset the bride. But being lovely shouldn’t be seen as a threat, it should be celebrated. If someone’s simply being polite and sweet, does that make them spotlight-stealing? Seems like the issue says more about the bride than the boyfriend. What would you do in this situation? Who do you think is really in the wrong?

    Many people online felt the author was completely justified in leaving the wedding early

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    [YTA for not standing up for boyfriend]

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    A few others believed the man acted disrespectfully by walking out during such a significant event

    “AITA For Leaving My Friend’s Wedding Early Because I Wasn’t Allowed A Plus One?”

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    30

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    2
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    30

    Open list comments

    2

    Gabija Palšytė

    Gabija Palšytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Gabija is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for film photography, movies and nature.

    Read less »
    Gabija Palšytė

    Gabija Palšytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Gabija is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for film photography, movies and nature.

    Read less »
    Nikita Manot

    Nikita Manot

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Nikita's knack for storytelling and creativity has led her into the world of writing. With a robust foundation in business studies, she crafts compelling narratives by seamlessly blending analytical insight with imaginative expression. At Bored Panda, she embarks on an exhilarating quest to explore diverse topics, fueled by curiosity and passion. During her leisure time, she savors life's simple pleasures, such as gardening, cooking homemade meals and hosting gatherings for loved ones.

    Read less »
    Nikita Manot

    Nikita Manot

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Nikita's knack for storytelling and creativity has led her into the world of writing. With a robust foundation in business studies, she crafts compelling narratives by seamlessly blending analytical insight with imaginative expression. At Bored Panda, she embarks on an exhilarating quest to explore diverse topics, fueled by curiosity and passion. During her leisure time, she savors life's simple pleasures, such as gardening, cooking homemade meals and hosting gatherings for loved ones.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    kristenevelez avatar
    K
    K
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    This comment has been deleted.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Was she afraid the BF would show up dressed better than her? WTAF? If that's how she actually felt why not just be on the level about it instead of making the OP feel like a pariah being alone during the festivities?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    kristenevelez avatar
    K
    K
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    This comment has been deleted.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Was she afraid the BF would show up dressed better than her? WTAF? If that's how she actually felt why not just be on the level about it instead of making the OP feel like a pariah being alone during the festivities?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda