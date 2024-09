Though many of us might wish it, unfortunately, life isn’t quite like what we see in romantic movies. That happily ever after? It doesn’t come easily. And it’s not a given. A truly healthy and happy marriage requires lots of consistent effort and a willingness to work through any problems that life throws your way. Alas, not all happy couples make it. Nearly half of all marriages in the United States end in divorce. Recently, some wedding guests opened up in a viral r/AskReddit thread about the moments when they realized the marrying couple probably would end up getting divorced in the near future. Sometimes, the signs are blatantly obvious. Scroll down for their stories. Oh, and mind your head—watch out for all the relationship red flags.

#1 When the groom shoved wedding cake into his new bride's mouth so hard that it chipped a tooth, bloodied her lip and blood staining her wedding gown. He kept pushing until she tripped over a tree root and fell backwards breaking her wrist. The groom's own father then began to beat the hell out of him.



Good times.

#2 At the rehearsal, the groom's stepmother told the bride-to-be that he was a loser who would never amount to anything, then gave the best man—the groom's older brother—money to buy the groom a lap dance and hooker, but the best man/brother went to the bride's hotel room that night and tried to make out with her.



I really didn't think it would last at that point, but we've been married 23 years now, so it turned out okay.

#3 My husbands side of the family is a goldmine for wedding drama.





One guy married at super young, basically because he got his girlfriend pregnant and it was very obvious that his inlaws were forcing the marriage.





One guy married a foreign girl he met at a study abroad program in Russia at the courthouse, no fancy dinner no nothing to celebrate, and had no idea how she could be so heartless to divorce him after she got citizenship.





One guy made out with another woman on the dancefloor during the later part of the reception.





The only wedding I've been to that had to be stopped mid service by the "speak now or forever hold your peace" clause was when the brides estranged father stood up, who had not walked her down the aisle because he was not much a part of her life, and stated " Father "pastor" I'm real sorry about doing this now but I just recognized where I think I've seen "grooms" mama before...and I'm real sorry "father of the groom" cause it seems ya didn't know, but I think you might be my son, so if I were you I'd get some bloodwork before going on with this here marriage."





Turns out the man was right, they were half siblings and didn't know it. Called the wedding off, stopped the romantic relationship and are now happily married to other people but still hang out and invite each others families to family get togethers.

According to Forbes, 43% of marriages in the United States end in divorce. Second marriages fail 60% of the time. And 73% of third marriages get dissolved. The average length of a first marriage before divorce might not quite be “till death do us part”, but it’s still fairly long—eight years. On average, it costs around $7,000 to dissolve a union in the US. Simple divorces can be processed within three months. However, contested divorces take much longer and take over a year to finalize. Not to sound too harsh, but not all relationships are meant to be. ‘Perfect’ relationships are impossible, as are ‘perfect’ partners. You will always have to look for compromises on some issues and consistently work to make the relationship stronger. However, you should not have to compromise or tolerate truly toxic traits.

#4 When the bride’s ’work friend’ was having a slow dance with her at the reception and feeling her a**e up in front of the groom, family and friends.



She left the groom the day they got back from their honeymoon. And she kept all the presents!

#5 She was clearly in love with him.

He was very clearly gay.

Neither seemed to want to recognize it but EVERYONE ELSE WAS SURE OF IT.

A few years later? Turns out he’s gay and wants a divorce.

#6 Had a neighbor who got arrested teh night before his wedding in a bar fight. Then, the night of the wedding, walking back to the hotel with his new wife, decided he really needed pizza, so he tried to walk into a local pizza place. It was closed, so he kicked in the door and kept walking. Got arrested 2 blocks down the street. So she spent the night before, and the night of her wedding alone and crying. When they told me this story they were in the process of trying to get pregnant and have since had a kid. They got divorced very recently to absolutely NO ONES surprise.

Unless you’re getting married after a few weeks of getting to know each other, you’re probably aware of any red flags your partner has. Accepting that certain behavior is very unhealthy, bodes nothing well, and that you won’t change your spouse-to-be is another question entirely. It’s hard to break up with someone you think is right for you, but sometimes, it’s the best thing for everyone. How healthy a marriage will be will depend a lot on how the spouses interact with each other, how they (don’t) communicate, whether their values align, how empathetic they are, and how willing they are to work as a team to tackle challenges. Of course, it also matters if the couple is on the same page regarding some of the bigger questions like raising kids, work, finances and savings, where they should live, divvying up the chores, etc.

#7 The groom immediately downed a full GLASS of vodka as soon as they did the entrance. He was staggering, stumbling, weeping the whole time, and she basically had her reception alone. This was September. By Halloween he was gone living in another state with a woman he met 2 WEEKS before the wedding. They had been together for 7 years. This week would have been their 27th wedding anniversary. He did come back for his belongings a few months later and told her he got so drunk out of guilt and he was too scared to call the wedding (that she paid for) off. I remember it so well because it was the first wedding I ever attended and the ceremony was just beautiful and we (her coworkers) were all in tears about how we all wanted this for ourselves. Then the reception happened and we were all like um no thanks. She was never the same after that.

#8 After the wedding her mom got them a room at the local motel for their honeymoon, but they came home because they got bored.

#9 I was a plus 1 at a wedding last year. By the evening bride was soooo drunk and she asked me to help her pee in her dress. I didn’t know her but being a gals gal I assisted. I made small talk whilst she peed and asked if she was having fun etc.



She went into a weird trance and said: When I walked down the aisle, I was really disappointed that the groomsman I shagged a month ago didn’t turned up.



I don’t think she realised she said it out loud. Anyway…the marriage lasted 9 months.

The reason for one couple’s divorce is probably going to be different than another’s. There are also usually many complex and unique factors that when taken together spell doom for the marriage. That being said, there are still some broad tendencies. Forbes report that 75% of people reported a lack of commitment as the reason for their divorce. This is the most common reason for marriages falling apart. ADVERTISEMENT The second most common reason why marriages end in divorce is infidelity. 60% of divorced couples opened up that it was their partner being unfaithful to them that broke the trust in the relationship and tore them asunder.

#10 When I walked into the cocktail hour reception, said hello to an old friend from college, and he said “So I was thinking about writing out the check I brought as a gift right to their divorce attorney” and I laughed and said “I asked my wife if we really had to bring a gift because we both know this marriage won’t last”. Still trying to figure out how everyone except the bride and groom knew their marriage was a bad idea.

#11 When they announced they were engaged yet had active restraining orders against each other.

#12 Was recently out in Vegas and the wife comes back from the bathroom having overheard the following conversation:



Woman 1: "Tomorrow when they say if anyone has any objections you have to stand up and say yes."

Woman 2: " why dont you just call it off"

Woman 1: "Because everyone is here and I dont want them to blame me"



I'm sure everything's fine....

Other top reasons for divorce include constant arguing (58% of couples noted this was a major factor), marrying too young (45%), and financial problems (38%). Even when there are many different issues at work, 69% of people admitted that there was a tipping point that finally made them decide they wanted a divorce. Usually, this ‘final straw’ moment was related to infidelity, violence, and substance abuse. However, partners overwhelmingly disagree about what this tipping point that ended their marriage was. They see their relationships very differently.

#13 When the bride specifically said she did not want to feed each other cake and he aggressively came at her with cake and shoved it in her face hard enough that it was in her hair and ruined her makeup while laughing about it. It also came out later that his groomsmen ate her special gluten-free lunch while setting up for the ceremony and he didn't say anything about it.



It was less than a year.

#14 Bride and groom had been together for years and she was hopelessly in love with him and he treated her like dirt. This went on for years with her begging him to get married. Finally, one day, he proposed. I think he said something romantic like "If it'll shut you up, let's get married."



I was friends with a girl who was friends with the bride and went as her plus one to the wedding, which was held on Superbowl Sunday. Early into the reception, the groom and his groomsmen left the party to go to a bar to watch the game. His parting words to the bride were "You know I love you, baby, but I've got 10 bucks on the game."



They lasted nearly a year before she got tired of him cheating on her and she finally left him.

#15 The groom and his groomsmen did a coordinated "time warp" dance from Rocky Horror Picture Show in the middle of the wedding, and the bride sat there stonefaced the entire time, obviously unamused.



Ultimately they were just two very different people. Marriage lasted about a year.

Have you ever been to a wedding where you genuinely thought that the ‘happy’ couple would get divorced very quickly, Pandas? What were the red flags that you witnessed? What was the shortest marriage that you know of in your social circle? On the flip side, what’s the healthiest and happiest married couple you personally know?

#16 When my ex best friend was bragging while we were getting ready for the ceremony about sleeping with other men. She said they had an “understanding” when I asked if he specifically knew about it. She said “he doesn’t need to know”



I’m all for people having whatever type of relationship they want. But dont make me complicit in your cheating.

#17 Arrived at the venue to see a sign announcing "Welcome to [Bride]'s Wedding" and in smaller text underneath "featuring [groom]" they did a ring warming thing where the rings were passed around before the ceremony for everyone to make a silent wish/intention for the couple - I closed my eyes and thought "May your divorce be relatively painless.".

#18 I was at the wedding of a couple who I worked with at a restaurant years prior. At one point during the reception, I’m doing shots with the bride and I tell her how much fun I’m having and that she looks beautiful in her dress. She then whispers in my ear to meet her in the bridal suite in fifteen minutes. They didn’t last longer than a year.

#19 When the groom was passionately slow dancing with the best man. The bride was crying, by herself, with no-one comforting her, sitting on a folding chair.



That seemed less than a match made in heaven.

#20 True story: I am the sister of the bride that day. My sister and groom ( her ex husband ), were in the venue after the church ceremony and at some point I noticed that he is not there. I saw my sister looking for him and asked me to look with her. We checked everywhere and I remembered that we didnt check the parking. I was thinking that maybe he is in the car looking for something. SURPRISE, surprise, he was f*****g our cousin in the car. Car was literally shaking and we knocked on the car window and my sister screamed, threw the ring at him and slapped our cousin in the face and ran away. From that day which was 2 years ago, she still didint come to visit me or our family, and also our cousin went to live abroad with my sisters ex husband. So yeah, I would say if you are getting married and notice that the bride or groom are nowhere to be found, they are probably doing something wrong and save your life from misery and go take a look.

#21 I knew a wedding photographer. His litmus test for whether the marriage would work or not was how the couple handled feeding cake to each other during the reception. With something like an 80% accuracy, if they both shoved cake in each other’s faces and got mad they didn’t last long. If they both shoved cake in each other’s faces and laughed about it they were typically okay. If they both respectfully fed each other the cake they were usually good for a long time.

#22 At the wedding, everyone, even the parents, bet how long the married life will be. The marriage was only 24 hours long! Everyone argued about it and no one won.

#23 When he was being very serious with his vows and she wouldn't stop laughing. There were a lot of red flags in that relationship.



Oh, the he was me.

#24 It was actually before they married, when they explained that they were getting married, "To get the first one over."



Yeah. It didn't last.

#25 The statue of the woman on the cake was a completely different woman, actually his ex! So while she has long straight black hair and blue eyes, the lady on the cake had a short red fringe and brown eyes.

#26 I knew it wouldn't work out when the bride made out with my husband on her wedding day in retaliation because I was unable to help with her wedding dress while I was cooking for her wedding reception. She had her mom and aunt with her to help her. She and my brother broke up a few months later and I also don't have that husband anymore.

#27 My male cousin. Beautiful wedding at a Napa vineyard. About 300 people. During the reception the brides father came out dressed in a chicken suit. Went around the reception just making a spectacle of it. Everyone on our side of the family got a weird vibe, like he was mocking it, not that it was all in good fun. The bride was just laughing it up like ‘dad is so much fun isn’t he’



A couple months later, she posts some b******t about ‘ no one will ever live up to my father, I can’t stay in this marriage’. My cousin is a good dude.

#28 When I saw the bride walking down the aisle with perfect makeup, a huge bouquet, elegant hair, an elaborate white ballgown, and the fakest smile I'd ever seen in my life plastered across her face. Smiles don't lie. Marriage lasted under 2 years.

#29 When the groom pulled out his phone and started watching UFC at the reception instead of dancing with his wife.



Spoiler: I was the wife. We didn’t last lol.

#30 When his dad was taking bets on how long the marriage would last with us (the groomsmen). He won the bet at 9-12 months….



She was bipolar and decided to stop taking her meds without telling anyone. She attached him in his sleep with a baseball bat because he was congested and snoring. She thought he was a monster. She broke his arm and 4 of his ribs.



Two weeks after this incident she smacked his hand with a meat hammer while they were making dinner to “what would happen.”



She refused to take her meds and he left.



She now has 7 children with 4 different guys. She is ridiculously hot still to this day so guys fall for her c**p and then bail when they find out how f*****g crazy she is.

#31 Does the reception count?



The girl has dated my brother on and off for years. She cheated on him with a lot of guys including the guy she was marrying who broke into their place and smashed a bunch of his stuff once.



At the reception he hit the booze hard. We all did. She came over and I said I always thought she was going to be my sister in law. She said she thought so too, but no one stopped the wedding. Then my friend Philip who was s**t faced accidentally bumped into a child and the dad punched him. He confusingly got into his jeep and drove off. The bride, who had a fling with him once started crying her head off. That's when her new mother in law came over and said that her new husband was vomiting in the bathroom and that she needed to take care of it because that's her job now.



The cake was good.



I met her outside of a Walmart a few years later and she was pregnant. I asked her about the guy and she said she had gotten divorced and remarried and was thinking about getting divorced again.

#32 At the hour and a half mark of the wedding. The wedding was two and a half hours total. They included *everything*. Unity sand, unity candles, poetry, songs, exchanging vows, rope on hands. I don't think they left anything out. They also spent an absolute fortune on the wedding. Something in me just knew it wouldn't last.



She ended up cheating on him (he was a really great guy) and pretended to leave the guy and go to couples counseling for a year before calling it quits. Her family all knew about the affair and no one told him. She lost her job because she worked at a Christian school that wouldn't support her cheating when it all came out. She's still with the guy and married him. I have no faith that relationship will last either.

#33 The groom took the wedding cake thing a bit too far. The bride gave him a bite, but he kind of mashed it on her chin or nose, you know? Then he took a big piece and mashed it into her face so hard, I was thinking she was going to have a bloody nose for sure. Cake and icing were all over her face, in her eyes, down her front, you name it. The bride ended up having to clean herself up, get her makeup redone, and she was crying her eyes out about an hour after she said "I do". The groom didn't care at all.they drifted apart after a while.

#34 When the groom, and father of the bride got into a fist fight at the rehearsal dinner. Groom drops the father with a clean right hand. Brother of the bride steps in to defend dad. Him and the groom go at for 2-3 minutes. Grooms father gets involved. Half the wedding party had black eyes and fat lips for the ceremony.



The couple was divorced less then 6 months later.

#35 Throughout the wedding the groom looked disinterested. The pastor mentioned how the wife should submit and her reaction didnt go over well with the grooms family.





Also went to one where the pastor was bringing up issues the couple discussed in marriage counseling.





If you arent on the same page with your husband or wife on how to run the family, please dont get married. .

#36 I was a groomsman. During the wedding when the officiant asked if anyone objects the entire wedding party minus the bride and groom turned to the audience expecting someone to say something. Was the funniest moment I’ve seen at a wedding. That was in 2001 and they are actually still together.

#37 When he introduced his new wife to the chauffeur of their wedding day limo by accidently using his ex-wife's name .

#38 When the groom stood with his back turned toward my sister in law during all but the last 10 feet of her coming down the aisle, after his brother tapped his shoulder and told him to turn around.



About 9 months after they were married he just came home from work one random day and told her he wanted a divorce (I believe it actually turned out to be an annulment) because he had been with someone else the whole time and he was done with my SIL.

#39 It was when i paused for such a long time before i said i do. I wanted to say i don't but didn't want to create a drama. I suspected he was still seeing the ex, but trying to be adult and think he is allowed whatever friends he chooses. I ignored a red red flag. After a year i had a field trip that was cut short, came back to him missing. When he did rock up, an hour before i was *due* back and asked him where he had been, he said he'd spent the weekend with her. I just calmly packed my s**t in my car and left.

#40 Somewhere between the forced smiles and the groom sweating like it was a hostage negotiation.

#41 When my boyfriend at the time (and my plus one for the wedding) went missing for a couple hours at the reception, then broke up with me that same night, because he was in love with, and had been having an affair with the bride. The marriage did not last long (lasted longer than it should have though).

#42 It was her third wedding. Same place and same car .... as the first two times. Even though the groom was new!

#43 My cousin and his wife got into a big fight the day of the wedding (he was already a little toasty and she was pissed) - it was so bad/obvious that people were talking in their speeches about how they were both just "passionate" and "stubborn" people but they loved each other deep down.



They lasted 7.5 years, which was about 5 years longer than most of us expected. Of course, they had a kid together, and I think that was part of why it lasted so long.

#44 I was the best man for my friend, at his wedding I asked his then wife what it was like to be married, she said "it still feels like at anytime I can leave if I want"..lol they were married for 6 years, longer than I thought they would make it??

#45 Good friend of mine works his a**e off for his SO. They just got married this past summer. He works a hard blue collar job for $22/hr and she barely works part time. She demanded their wedding be the fanciest party ever thrown. Their wedding had a private band, beautiful venue, over the top food, and in the end the whole thing cost over $70k. My friend was crushed by this huge financial burden but just asked that they did a small honeymoon together. She refused to take any time to even do that. She really just wanted to show off her “fancy wedding” and clearly didn’t care about the marriage. They just filed for divorce.

#46 Ran into one of the bride's new in-laws in the bathroom during the reception, and the in-law looked meth'd up. Had to wonder if she knew what she was marrying into.



Father of the bride drove me back to the train station the following day, and he expressed some misgivings about his daughter's choice of mate, but was trying his best to be supportive.



We girls were 19 and 20 at the time, and I only had ever seen my overbearing parents freak out over my choice of boyfriends. Seeing a *normal* family expressing those kinds of concerns was an eye-opener for me, like this is what real worry looks like.



They lasted 2 years, I think.

#47 I realized they were far more excited about the trappings of the wedding/party than each other. The only time the groom smiled was when he saw the car and how we’d followed the family tradition of decorating it. The marriage lasted 8 months.

#48 Not me, but my cousin attended a wedding where the groom (a white guy) called the food at the reception stinky (bride was Pakistani)







They separated within a year lol.

#49 I was best man in a wedding of a close friend 10 years ago. Leading up to the big day it became pretty clear for everyone that knew him it was a mistake. Him and I had a set schedule where we both had 1 weekend off together a month (think 24/7 factory schedules). The bachelor party at the last minute got moved like 2 weeks and he told me, “Steph said this was the best time for me to do it”. It essentially was so nobody could attend or put anything meaningful together. Wedding rehearsal became apparent that the brides main concern was doing what her best friend suggested and including her 11 year old son from a previous relationship. Wedding comes and bride and her whole family are basically treating the groomsman like we are butlers. Guys in tuxedo’s basically working like we were a chain gang in orange coveralls. Big Mormon family with about 8 brothers in jeans that couldn’t be f****d to set out a folding chair in the field the wedding was taking place.



At the wedding reception the brides large family sat off by themselves and didn’t interact with anyone. At a certain point they stood up and basically started kicking people out saying it was time to clean. I along with everyone else on the grooms side had no idea about this. The bride basically didn’t say a word to anyone on the grooms side through the rehearsal all the way to the reception. When her family started ushering people out I was at the bar with the groom. Bride tossed me a broom and said “thanks for coming, now start cleaning up”. I just laughed and went to collect my wife and another friend who was catching a ride with us. The other friend asked in the parking lot if we should feel bad about not staying to clean. I said nah, I’ll stick around after the next one because there is no chance this is gonna last. I think it was about 16 months to the day that she changed the locks and had him served papers. She basically used him to be able to afford her white trash dream house they bought together.

#50 The bride was s**t faced drunk and twerking and grinding on other men at the reception in front of everyone.

#51 My long time crush / best friend was getting married. During the reception I told her new husband congratulations and he looked around the room and said, "Thanks." That was it.





Also the groom's cake was a golf course, which was the cause of their first breakup as he would play golf on days they already made plans. He also cheated on her on a few cross country golf trips.





Somehow that wasn't the final straw, even after someone tried to break into their apartment. She called and he said, "I'll be there after I finish. You know where the gun is."





Yeah I'm salty. That dude was a piece of s**t. .

#52 I started worrying when the bride and groom had a heated debate during the ceremony over whether the rings should go on the left or right hand. It was like the first test of marital harmony, and the groom's response was, "Well, I thought it was the left hand!" The whole room went silent, and you could almost hear the collective thought: “This is going to be one for the books.”.

#53 When the bride told me they weren't going on a honeymoon because he was still paying off his last honeymoon.

#54 When the officiant asked if anyone had any objections and the best man cleared his throat. It was all laughs until the bride joined in and said, ‘Yeah, me too.’ Awkward silence followed. Safe to say, they didn’t last long.

#55 The groom wrote HELP ME on the bottom of his shoes in white marker so when he was kneeing at the alter during the church ceremony it was very visible to every one in the church. During the wedding reception it was obvious that he and his best man were the only two that thought it was funny. It gave the whole reception a kind of sad undertone feeling sad for the bride and wondering how long she would put up with her man-child husband.

#56 Ooooh, my mom was a florist, and I've seen some doozies. She kept bragging about her "2 karat, heart shaped pink diamond" engagement ring, and how much it cost. I was chatting with the banquet hall manager while I was setting up their outrageously expensive reception, and when I went back later that night to pick up the rental equipment, she came running over to gleefully inform me that they got into a huge fight at the reception because his family was "trashy" and didn't give nice enough gifts. I hope he was able to get it annulled.



We also had repeat customers. It was pretty common to do the flowers for multiple siblings, sister gets married, and loved the flowers at her brother's wedding, etc. But over the course of 10 years, we did flowers for one woman THREE TIMES. Technically, the third time was a "commitment ceremony" because the second divorce wasn't final yet.

#57 "Hmm."



"What is it?"



"That mother in law looks beyond pissed right now."



"Oh yeah... Why?"



"Something about the groom being a reformed d**g dealer or something?".

#58 When the bride to be was bragging to everyone how 3 of her male 'friends' declined the wedding invite because they couldn't watch her marrying someone else.. Marriage lasted less than a year and apparently she was having virtual affairs with all 3 of them.

#59 My cousins wedding. She left her husband who she had two kids with because he had grown content, was controlling of what they ate (they werent allowed to do a weekly shop, hed pick up the ingridents for the nights meal on his way back from work). He wouldn't let them have hot water on in his house. Basically everything he could to save money, which he did spend on them royally at Christmas, birthdays etc. Rest of the time though, all work, no play, no spending.



Anyways she left him to be with the guy she was hooking up with. Then decided to get married to him. At the wedding all I kept thinking was this rebounds going to end in disaster. Especially given this guy is the opposite, over spends out of budget.



But in his defence, hes awesome, he loves the kids like they are his own. He does everything with them, from learning how to do the girls hair to coaching the boy in fishing. He'd do anything for them or her. he worships all of them. They've been married now for over 12 years and still going super strong.

#60 Groom got into fight with father-in-law. split up three days later..

#61 The bride fainted when she had to say her I do’s.

They lasted a few years, then she had an affair. After the affair ended she left him for her fathers best friend. She divorced him and went on to another guy. Now she lives with her cats.

#62 My cousins had a double wedding. 2 sisters marry 2 brothers. The older couple looked great. The younger sister was in tears. Not happy tears. Her groom wasn’t to happy either.



I called it done before they hit the alter. They didn’t even make it through their honeymoon.

#63 We were friends of the groom’s father. The father told us he’d like to introduce us to his son’s first wife.



And sure enough, they returned early from their honeymoon, and divorced 2 weeks later.

#64 I was talking to a friend days before her wedding, and I asked if she had gotten the marriage license yet. I thought to myself they could save some heartbreak and just not. I didn’t tell her though. Shows what I know. They took off for their 20th anniversary trip today.

#65 When the vows said something about how my friend "makes her a nicer person" and how "she makes him more assertive" or something.





It's been rocky for a while for them and I wouldn't have stayed through so much turmoil. Now I think they are staying together cause it's comfortable and it would just be hard to start over. I feel for him a little, but he's a grown adult who made the decision in his 30's.