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It’s paradoxical, but true – we all harshly condemn adultery, yet statistics no less harshly note that at least a third of Americans have cheated on their partners at least once. Double standards? Perhaps. However, sometimes situations arise where infidelity doesn’t happen, even though everything seems to be heading that way…

The story we’ll tell you today happened late one evening, when our narrator’s wife asked him to bring her some food from Sonic, thereby setting off a chain of interconnected events that wasn’t always pleasant for her husband. However, let’s not get ahead of ourselves here.

More info: Reddit

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Sometimes, our life looks like a movie; sometimes, like a sitcom episode; and sometimes, and this story is of that kind, it looks like a viral TikTok video

Image credits: gpointstudio / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The author of the post is a 33-year-old man. He’s happily married, and they’re expecting their second child soon

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Image credits: Freepik / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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Recently, the guy’s pregnant wife asked him to bring her some food from Sonic, so he drove there in his truck

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Image credits: user18526052 / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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Then a beautiful waitress in her 20s brought out his order, and the guy unexpectedly invited her to take a ride with him one day

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Image credits: fxquadro / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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When, some days later, the man’s wife drove there in the same truck, she found out this story and got livid

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Image credits: ArtPhoto_studio / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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The man swore that he wasn’t a cheater, but then it turned out that the manager fired the waitress for flirting with customers, so the author’s wife invited her to come over

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At his home, and the next morning, while driving to her place, the woman tried to seduce the author once more, but he rejected her, only to discover it was his wife’s loyalty test

So, the original poster (OP) is 33 years old. He’s happily married to his college sweetheart; they have a daughter, and his wife is pregnant with a son. Recently, late one night, she asked him to bring her some food from Sonic. Who could’ve actually imagined that this trip would almost end the author’s entire family life?

Our hero drove his truck, and when a very attractive waitress in her 20s brought out his order, he struck up a convo with her and suddenly invited her for a ride. She readily agreed, and the guy drove home, already tormented by remorse: why had he even done that? A couple of days later, when his wife drove the same truck to the same Sonic, the story became known to her too…

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The author had to practically swear to his wife that nothing had happened between him and “Sarah,” but the story took another incredible turn. Later, Sarah was fired by her manager, allegedly for flirting with customers, and the OP’s wife invited her to come over. There, everyone got tipsy, and Sarah went to sleep on the couch in the living room.

That morning, while making coffee for the OP, Sarah hinted to him that she’d been waiting for him to come to her that night… Then, when the man was driving Sarah to her place, she tried to seduce him again, but our hero resisted the temptation. Moreover, when he returned home, he told his wife about it – and guess what? It turns out she had asked Sarah to do it to test his loyalty! Well, kudos to the guy then.

Image credits: wayhomestudio / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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You know, a while back, there was a viral TikTok trend of various loyalty tests for significant others, and if you put aside the obvious staged nature of many of these videos, such tests seem, well, morally questionable. Basically, if you have to set traps for your partner to test something, it most likely means the relationship is already in crisis.

For example, this article at The Mirror confirms that people’s thoughtless following of a popular trend could actually damage their real-life relationships. “[It] might look entertaining online, but in reality, it’s rooted in insecurity,” the source quotes Liam Turnball, a relationship expert at TDM Agency. After all, any relationship means that trust there should be a two-way street.

However, the topic of adultery is more relevant today than ever. So, in this recent YouGov survey, a third of Americans admitted to cheating on their partners at least once, and 46% of women and 34% of men reported having had a partner who cheated. Meanwhile, this Pew survey also notes that 88% of Americans believe adultery is morally wrong.

How ethical is it to conduct loyalty tests on a partner? Well, opinions actually vary. For example, the author of this dedicated post at Intercom Help is strongly convinced that it looks like an invasion of privacy and a relationship built on deception. At the same time, the views of loyalty test videos on TikTok are still off the charts…

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Well, many people in the comments to the original post didn’t believe this story was real at all, despite the author’s repeated assurances. Regardless, the general message from commenters was this: the guy was incredibly lucky in this situation, and his fidelity to his wife is still worth a shoutout. So do you, our dear readers, also agree with this?

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Most commenters gave the man a massive shoutout for being so devoted to his spouse in any situation

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