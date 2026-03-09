Grisly Scene In Downtown LA As A Man Loses His Life After Removing His Own Package

ADVERTISEMENT

A man in downtown Los Angeles took his own life in public by allegedly cutting off his privates on Saturday morning (March 7).

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to KTLA that officers responded to the intersection of Figueroa Street and Pico Boulevard at 3:40 a.m. following reports of a man who was injuring himself.

A white tent was later set up at the scene, indicating that a fatality had occurred.

Police arrived at the scene following reports of a man who was self-harming.

The man’s body reportedly showed what appeared to be a large wound in his groin area.

Image credits: ONSCENE TV

Trigger warning: This story contains graphic content that some readers may find distressing.

The unidentified man also reportedly sliced his throat, stabbed himself, and tried to cut off his own arm with a sharp instrument.

Officers do not know whether the man acted under the influence of substances, as per TMZ.

Image credits: ONSCENE TV

There was blood next to clothing the man had been wearing, which was found a short distance away from his body, KTLA reported.

The LAPD is handling a probe into the incident, which took place near the LA Convention Center.

Los Angeles Police Department officers responded around 3:40 a.m. to reports of a man injuring himself

Image credits: ONSCENE TV

A photographer told OnSceneTV that the man “cut his p*nis off” and lost his life from excessive blood loss.

Graphic footage taken by the photographer, who alleged the man was “mutilating himself,” showed the man’s body lying on the ground with what appeared to be a large wound in his groin area.

The case comes after a 55-year-old woman in northern Spain allegedly sliced off her 67-year-old boyfriend’s privates before going shopping.

The incident comes after a woman in Spain allegedly mutilated her boyfriend before later confessing to the crime

Image credits: Michael Förtsch/Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

The woman was arrested in January at a property in Uribarri, Bilbao, where officers found the body of a man “with clear signs of having suffered a violent d*ath.”

After the crime, the perpetrator reportedly went shopping with bloodstained hands. She later confessed to amputating her husband’s privates and turned herself in.

Neighbors said the couple lived in a fifth-floor rented flat and described the victim as a local bar owner. His partner had moved in with him four years before the crime.

The attack allegedly occurred while the victim was sleeping. It is also believed that the incident was linked to an alleged jealous outburst.

Image credits: David von Diemar/Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

Also, this year, a woman was found guilty of special aggravated bodily harm in South Korea after cutting off her husband’s manhood.

Only identified as A, the 58-year-old woman attacked the 50-year-old victim in a cafe on Ganghwa Island after reportedly suspecting him of infidelity.

The woman’s son-in-law entered the establishment and bound the man, who had been drinking alone and had fallen asleep, with a rope and industrial tape.

She then stabbed her husband around 50 times before using a sharp tool to sever his privates.

A woman in South Korea was also sentenced to prison for mutilating her partner



Image credits: Hyejin Kang/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

The victim underwent surgery and survived the attack. Despite the physical and psychological damage, he reportedly reached a settlement with his wife and formally asked the court for leniency.

The woman was sentenced to seven years in prison, while her son-in-law was sentenced to four years.

The perpetrator’s daughter was also fined $2,020 (KRW 3 million) for hiring an unregulated private investigator to track her father’s movements.

Last year, an Ohio woman was accused of breaking into her boyfriend’s home and cutting off his scrotum, leaving him hospitalized.

Image credits: Google Maps

Toledo police filed warrants for the arrest of the 45-year-old, Jeanita Hopings, on charges of felonious as*ault and aggravated burglary.

The motive for the attack remains unknown. After the crime, Hopings fled the scene, and the victim identified her to the police.

According to court records, the prosecutor later dropped the charges against Hopings after the victim failed to appear for a hearing that was scheduled for October 28.

If you or someone you know is struggling with self-harm or s*icide ideation, help is available. International Hotlines provide resources.



“A reminder that mental health struggles are real and often invisible,” one reader commented of the LA man’s tragedy



