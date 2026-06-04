ADVERTISEMENT

It’s usually in difficult moments of life that people can know who’s truly there for them and who isn’t. These trying times can also strengthen relationships and help folks grow closer, or even, in extreme circumstances, tear them apart.

This is what a man experienced after losing his best friend and then spending twelve years supporting the man’s wife financially and with childcare, only to have her tell him he wasn’t a real parent. This broke the guy’s heart because he had spent more than a decade looking after the family.

More info: Reddit | Update

RELATED:

It can be painful to realize that someone you thought you had a close connection with doesn’t actually feel the same about you

Image credits: freestocks / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

The poster explained that he had stepped in to financially and emotionally support his late best friend’s wife, and basically became their kids’ “non-legal guardian”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Sweet Life / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Since the man had been there for the family for twelve years, he wanted to attend the kids’ school events, but the woman refused, stating that he wasn’t a real parent

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Pavel Danilyuk / Pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Eventually, the man decided to talk to the woman about what kind of role he could play in her kids’ lives, and they decided on an unconventional but happy compromise

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Capital-Guard

ADVERTISEMENT

During the years, the man also moved in with his late friend’s family and helped support them better, which deepened their relationship

The Original Poster (OP) shared that he lost his best friend during their last year of university, and so he had to step up because his buddy’s wife was four months pregnant. He also realized that she would probably need financial support, so he began helping with her rent, groceries, and eventually childcare.

ADVERTISEMENT

What most people don’t realize is that being a widow can be incredibly overwhelming, and research has found that women with kids who have lost a spouse might also find it very isolating. This is why they may require additional parenting support as they try to get their lives back on track.

This is exactly why the OP worked so hard to provide for his late best friend’s wife and always made sure her children were cared for. Over the years, since he spent so much time with them, helped her out a lot, and attended most of their big events, it led him to become their “non-parental guardian.”

According to legal experts, anyone who is a lawful guardian of minors is the one responsible for their care and custody. Whereas a non-parental guardian is someone who might support and look after the children, but doesn’t have the legal rights a parent would have over their upbringing.

Image credits: Cody Scott Milewski / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Since the poster had been a part of the kids’ lives for the last 12 years, he wanted to be there for their special days and events. That’s why he asked their mom whether he could attend their school fundraiser, which all the parents were going to, but she turned down his request, saying that it was “parents only.”

This baffled the OP because even though she didn’t want him to come to the event, she was letting her partner tag along, despite the fact that he wasn’t the children’s legal guardian. Unfortunately, this situation affected their relationship significantly, and the poster refused to speak to her since the argument.

Even in this kind of unconventional parenting dynamic, professionals explain that folks need to set their differences aside and do what’s best for the children. This means that co-parents need to be honest about any problems they might have and try to find a compromise to make the kids happy.

This is why the poster finally decided to talk to the woman and figure out why she had set up such a strong boundary with him. He eventually realized that she didn’t want to cut him out of the kids’ lives but that she didn’t want him to take over as their new dad. After figuring all that out, the OP and his friend’s wife managed to establish a set of rules that worked for them.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Do you think the poster was right to insist on attending the children’s school event? Let us know your honest thoughts in the comments below.

Folks understood why the man felt so strongly about wanting to be there for the kids, and were glad that he and the woman were able to work things out

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT