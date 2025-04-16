Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“This Brought Tears To My Eyes”: Man Held Captive By “Evil” Stepmom For 20 Years Breaks Silence
Crime, News

“This Brought Tears To My Eyes”: Man Held Captive By “Evil” Stepmom For 20 Years Breaks Silence

30

The 32-year-old man at the center of what’s been called Connecticut’s most chilling case is breaking his silence for the first time.

Identifying himself only as “S,” the man released a statement yesterday (April 15) through the Facebook page of advocacy group Survivors Say, which aims to help survivors, victims and their families have a say in how their stories are told.

Highlights
  • Man held captive for 20 years by stepmother breaks silence through advocacy group.
  • The man was confined in an 8-by-9-foot closet with no heat or ventilation for years.
  • Police found him severely malnourished, weighing just 68 pounds.
  • A fundraising campaign raised over $290,000 to support the victim and his recovery.
  • His stepmother claims innocence amid a legal battle, facing multiple felony charges.

The message comes days after Kimberly Sullivan—his 56-year-old stepmother charged with multiple felonies including second-degree kidnapping and first-degree assault—claimed to be innocent and denied having trapped “S” in a small closet for 20 years.

    Man trapped for 20 years in a closet breaks silence for the first time after stepmother arrest

    Abandoned house with boarded windows in winter, related to a man's story of captivity by stepmom.

    Image credits: GoFundMe

    “I am a survivor of more than 20 years of captivity and domestic ab*se,” the man wrote. 

    “I was held prisoner in my home from the time I was taken out of the fourth grade at age 11 until two months ago at age 31, when I purposely set the fire that helped set me free.”

    A woman with light brown hair and makeup, facing the camera, against a gray background.

    Image credits: Waterbury Police Department

    Inside the house, officers found a 8-by-9-foot storage closet where the man said he had been confined for most of his life. The space, windowless and without heat or ventilation, was described as filthy and unsanitary and was reinforced with plywood and a slide lock.

    Cluttered bedroom scene related to man held captive by stepmom for 20 years.

    Image credits: Waterbury Police Department

    As Bored Panda previously reported, official documents detailed how the man was kept in that closet for close to 24 hours a day, subsisting on only two sandwiches and two bottles of water daily—one for drinking, the other for bathing.

    Room with broken walls and scattered debris, related to man held captive by stepmom for 20 years.

    Image credits: Waterbury Police Department

    Adding to his torture, the victim was refused access to a bathroom and had to relieve himself using newspapers and the aforementioned water bottle, the result of which was apparent when police searched the area.

    “S” is now undergoing medical and psychological care after being found severely malnourished and weighing just 68 pounds.

    The man is being taken care of and was able to celebrate his birthday for the first time

    Small, cluttered bathroom signifying captivity.

    Image credits: Waterbury Police Department

    The man went on to clarify that “S” has nothing to do with his birth name, and expressed his wish to legally change his name, adopting a new one as a symbol of freedom.

    “My name is my choice, and it is the first of many choices I will make for myself now that I am free,” he said.

    Cluttered room depicting chaos, related to man held captive by stepmom for 20 years.

    Image credits: Waterbury Police Department

    In the weeks since his rescue on February 17, the man has experienced not only care and safety but also something deeply personal and long overdue—his first-ever birthday celebration.

    “In addition to all of your care, I appreciated the chance to have my first ever birthday party to celebrate turning 32,” he shared.

    Dilapidated staircase in a gloomy, neglected house, symbolizing captivity and hardship faced by man for 20 years.

    Image credits: Waterbury Police Department

    “S” then expressed his heartfelt gratitude to emergency responders, health care workers, and the Safe Haven Waterbury, the organization now assisting him with basic needs, counseling, and support.

    Damaged room showing evidence of long-term captivity, with debris and burned items on the floor.

    Image credits: Waterbury Police Department

    The organization was also responsible for setting up a successful fundraising campaign that has garnered over $290,000 out of a $300,000 goal to help cover his various necessities. These include medical and dental care, therapy, physical and emotional recovery, as well as housing and daily expenses.

    The funds will also be used to help “S” regain his independence and to pursue justice against Kimberly Sullivan.

    S and his stepmother are in the middle of an ongoing legal battle

    A man exits a black SUV and shakes hands with a woman in sunglasses on a city sidewalk.

    Image credits: Aaron Flaum/Getty Images

    “I am much better and stronger than I was the day the first responders carried me out of my home. I am beyond grateful for the care I have received since then,” the man said, before extending words of gratitude to his legal team.

    “I am grateful to the conservator and my attorney, who will help guide me through the legal process ahead. They have been invaluable to me, and I am grateful for their tireless support,” the man continued.

    Stepmom in court, wearing striped outfit, related to man held captive for 20 years breaking silence.

    Image credits: WFSB 3

    As Bored Panda previously reported, “S” and his step-mother are in the middle of a complex legal battle. facing charges that include first-degree assault, second-degree kidnapping, and cruelty, prosecutors argue Sullivan poses a substantial flight risk, and ordered her to wear a GPS ankle monitor.

    GoFundMe page for man held captive by stepmom, raising funds for rescue and support.

    Image credits: GoFundMe

    The decision, however, comes as a result of Sullivan’s controversial release after posting a $300,000 bond. Her legal team have both argued against the monitoring, claiming that it was “unsupported by new evidence,” and are positioning Sullivan as the victim of a “disinformation campaign.”

    “Her face has been plastered all over the TV, the news, the internet, and social media. Her life has been turned upside down,” said her defense attorney, Ioannis Kaloidis.

    Sullivan is due to appear in court once again on April 22.

    Bored Panda has contacted David Guarino, President of Survivors Say for comment.

    “Brave.” Netizens praised the survivor for speaking out

    Comment supporting a man breaking silence on trauma, wishing him well.

    Text expressing support for man held captive by stepmom for 20 years.

    Comment expressing hope for justice for a man held captive by his stepmom for 20 years.

    Comment expressing emotion over man's story of captivity and justice.

    Comment wishing captive man peace and recovery, with prayer emojis.

    Devon Richards comments on man's escape from captivity, expressing sorrow and hope for his healing and justice.

    Heartfelt comment on a man's courage breaking silence about captivity and abuse by a stepmom.

    Comment by Karen Weber about a man held captive by his stepmom, expressing relief he's receiving help.

    Comment by Natalie Mclean expressing hope for the recovery of a man held captive by an "evil" stepmom for 20 years.

    Comment on man's survival and education despite an "evil" stepmom's captivity.

    Comment from Wendy Wills expressing relief over a man's release from stepmom captivity.

    Comment from Michelle Junes sending support for man who broke silence about being held captive by stepmom.

    Comment shows support for man after revealing captivity by stepmom for 20 years.

    Comment praising a man who broke silence about being held captive.

    Comment praising a true survivor, highlighting emotional and physical support for his recovery.

    Comment expressing outrage over man held captive by "evil" stepmom for 20 years, calling for justice and hoping for his healing.

    Phyllis Tehan shares her support for a man held captive, calling him brave and hoping for justice, accompanied by prayer and heart emojis.

    Social media comment supporting man held captive by stepmom for 20 years.

    Comment praising a man's future after escaping his stepmom's captivity.

    Comment expressing support for man held captive by evil stepmom, hoping he can speak his truth at trial.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    e-lee-3 avatar
    The 0roburos
    The 0roburos
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Diabolical. The level of inhumanity of simply locking up someone in a room/closet for a day is horrid.. To continue the level of inhumanity for YEARS on end is truly psychotic. D**n.. jusat hit us with the asteroid at this point .

    e-lee-3 avatar
    The 0roburos
    The 0roburos
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Diabolical. The level of inhumanity of simply locking up someone in a room/closet for a day is horrid.. To continue the level of inhumanity for YEARS on end is truly psychotic. D**n.. jusat hit us with the asteroid at this point .

