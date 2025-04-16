“This Brought Tears To My Eyes”: Man Held Captive By “Evil” Stepmom For 20 Years Breaks Silence

ADVERTISEMENT

The 32-year-old man at the center of what’s been called Connecticut’s most chilling case is breaking his silence for the first time.

Identifying himself only as “S,” the man released a statement yesterday (April 15) through the Facebook page of advocacy group Survivors Say, which aims to help survivors, victims and their families have a say in how their stories are told.

Highlights Man held captive for 20 years by stepmother breaks silence through advocacy group.

The man was confined in an 8-by-9-foot closet with no heat or ventilation for years.

Police found him severely malnourished, weighing just 68 pounds.

A fundraising campaign raised over $290,000 to support the victim and his recovery.

His stepmother claims innocence amid a legal battle, facing multiple felony charges.

The message comes days after Kimberly Sullivan—his 56-year-old stepmother charged with multiple felonies including second-degree kidnapping and first-degree assault—claimed to be innocent and denied having trapped “S” in a small closet for 20 years.

Image credits: GoFundMe

“I am a survivor of more than 20 years of captivity and domestic ab*se,” the man wrote.

“I was held prisoner in my home from the time I was taken out of the fourth grade at age 11 until two months ago at age 31, when I purposely set the fire that helped set me free.”

Image credits: Waterbury Police Department

Inside the house, officers found a 8-by-9-foot storage closet where the man said he had been confined for most of his life. The space, windowless and without heat or ventilation, was described as filthy and unsanitary and was reinforced with plywood and a slide lock.

Image credits: Waterbury Police Department

As Bored Panda previously reported, official documents detailed how the man was kept in that closet for close to 24 hours a day, subsisting on only two sandwiches and two bottles of water daily—one for drinking, the other for bathing.

Image credits: Waterbury Police Department

Adding to his torture, the victim was refused access to a bathroom and had to relieve himself using newspapers and the aforementioned water bottle, the result of which was apparent when police searched the area.

“S” is now undergoing medical and psychological care after being found severely malnourished and weighing just 68 pounds.

The man is being taken care of and was able to celebrate his birthday for the first time

Image credits: Waterbury Police Department

The man went on to clarify that “S” has nothing to do with his birth name, and expressed his wish to legally change his name, adopting a new one as a symbol of freedom.

“My name is my choice, and it is the first of many choices I will make for myself now that I am free,” he said.

Image credits: Waterbury Police Department

In the weeks since his rescue on February 17, the man has experienced not only care and safety but also something deeply personal and long overdue—his first-ever birthday celebration.

“In addition to all of your care, I appreciated the chance to have my first ever birthday party to celebrate turning 32,” he shared.

Image credits: Waterbury Police Department

“S” then expressed his heartfelt gratitude to emergency responders, health care workers, and the Safe Haven Waterbury, the organization now assisting him with basic needs, counseling, and support.

Image credits: Waterbury Police Department

The organization was also responsible for setting up a successful fundraising campaign that has garnered over $290,000 out of a $300,000 goal to help cover his various necessities. These include medical and dental care, therapy, physical and emotional recovery, as well as housing and daily expenses.

The funds will also be used to help “S” regain his independence and to pursue justice against Kimberly Sullivan.

S and his stepmother are in the middle of an ongoing legal battle

Image credits: Aaron Flaum/Getty Images

“I am much better and stronger than I was the day the first responders carried me out of my home. I am beyond grateful for the care I have received since then,” the man said, before extending words of gratitude to his legal team.

“I am grateful to the conservator and my attorney, who will help guide me through the legal process ahead. They have been invaluable to me, and I am grateful for their tireless support,” the man continued.

Image credits: WFSB 3

As Bored Panda previously reported, “S” and his step-mother are in the middle of a complex legal battle. facing charges that include first-degree assault, second-degree kidnapping, and cruelty, prosecutors argue Sullivan poses a substantial flight risk, and ordered her to wear a GPS ankle monitor.

Image credits: GoFundMe

The decision, however, comes as a result of Sullivan’s controversial release after posting a $300,000 bond. Her legal team have both argued against the monitoring, claiming that it was “unsupported by new evidence,” and are positioning Sullivan as the victim of a “disinformation campaign.”

“Her face has been plastered all over the TV, the news, the internet, and social media. Her life has been turned upside down,” said her defense attorney, Ioannis Kaloidis.

Sullivan is due to appear in court once again on April 22.

Bored Panda has contacted David Guarino, President of Survivors Say for comment.

“Brave.” Netizens praised the survivor for speaking out

