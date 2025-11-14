Man Escapes Paying $25k In Divorce, Says “Never Thought I’d Be Happy To Catch My Ex-Wife Cheating”

ADVERTISEMENT

Deciding to get a divorce is not easy; it often comes after a lot of thought and difficult experiences. Even though one person might be ready to end the marriage, it doesn’t mean that the other partner will be on the same page, which is where the problem sometimes lies.

This is what a man faced when he asked his wife for a divorce and she refused. He would have to shell out a huge sum if he wanted her to agree. Luckily, the fates shone down on him and exposed her juicy secret, which ensured he wouldn’t have to spend a cent.

More info: Reddit

Nobody wants to go through a bitter divorce, but it can get ugly if people don’t play by the rules

The poster shared that many years ago, when he asked his wife for a divorce, she initially refused, but later said that if he paid her $25,000, she would agree

The poster realized he might not have to pay the divorce amount because he found his wife cheating and even got evidence from her boyfriend himself

With the entire mountain of evidence the man had, his wife agreed to a non-contested divorce, which meant he wouldn’t have to pay her a thing

redditadmindumb87

The man was so glad when his divorce came through, and even became friends with his ex-wife’s affair partner later on

A year into his relationship, the poster realized that he shouldn’t have married his wife, so he decided to get a divorce. The only problem was that in his country, both partners had to be on the same page for the marriage to be dissolved, or be able to prove that one person was at fault for the relationship ending.

In certain cases, if nobody is at fault and both partners can’t agree on the divorce, it can be difficult to move ahead with the matter. Legal experts state that for the partner who wants the marriage to be dissolved, it’s best to live apart as soon as possible, have separate bank accounts, and stop intimacy, as all of these things can be used as evidence against the divorce.

In the poster’s case, his wife set a price on their marriage and expected him to at least pay her $25k. The OP was going to go ahead with her demands until he found out that she had been cheating on him. He only got to know about this by chance when he saw his wife and her affair partner at a bar.

When it comes to uncontested divorces, infidelity doesn’t tend to affect any of the legal proceedings, but things are different when the matter is contested. If a person has evidence of their partner cheating, it can help protect their interests and assets in the long term.

The poster managed to get photos of his wife cheating, but when he showed them to her, she pretended her affair only started after their divorce proceedings had begun. Luckily for the OP, his wife’s boyfriend contacted him and decided to come clean about their relationship, which had actually been going on for 6 months.

The poster got a lot of evidence from the man, including pictures of them and screenshots filled with the woman’s lies. All of this would be enough to fight back against her money demands, and so the OP kept everything carefully hidden in folders and backed up securely. Obviously, his wife agreed to a non-contested divorce in light of the mountain of evidence he had.

The great part about both partners being on the same page about dissolving their marriage is that it can lead to a much quicker resolution and even save money. In this case, the poster’s wife was given 30 days to move out, and she couldn’t demand even a cent from him.

Going through a divorce is pretty much always hard to deal with, but you’ve got to admit that the poster’s luck made things much simpler for him. In the end, he didn’t have to pay any money, and he also became friends with his ex-wife’s honest boyfriend, which seems like a bizarre turn of events.

Have you ever been as lucky as this OP? If so, we’d love to hear your story as well. Do share your experience and thoughts about this situation.

Most people were amazed by the man’s story and were glad he managed to get out of paying his ex

