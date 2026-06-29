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Man Covered In Blackout Tattoos Reveals Harsh Truths He Wishes He’d Known Before Diving Into The Trend
A muscular man with blackout tattoos on his body and a patterned hand tattoo, flexing an arm in a cast.
Art & Design, Tattoo Art

Man Covered In Blackout Tattoos Reveals Harsh Truths He Wishes He’d Known Before Diving Into The Trend

seema.sinha Seema Sinha News Writer
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Dave Chudley, a Portsmouth, England-based influencer working toward covering 90 percent of his body in blackout tattoos, has over the past few months shared some of the harsh realities he wishes he had understood before committing to the trend.

He initially assumed blackout tattoos were simply “coloring in” and therefore an easier option compared to detailed tattoo work. However, he now says that reality is far more complex.

Highlights
  • Influencer Dave Chudley regrets underestimating blackout tattoos, saying they’re highly complex, painful, and require specialist skill.
  • Machine Gun Kelly popularised blackout tattoos in 2024 but recently revealed the process left him with health complications.
  • Doctors warn that blackout tattoos can interfere with MRIs and other medical tools and make skin cancer detection more difficult.

“It’s not just coloring in,” Chudley explained. “It’s about not damaging the skin in the process and achieving that smooth finish and complete saturation.”

He also noted that the process requires a highly skilled specialist rather than a general tattoo artist—something that was particularly difficult to find when he began his journey.

RELATED:

    Influencer Dave Chudley shared that blackout tattoos are far more complex and damaging than most people realize 

    A man with extensive blackout tattoos and some intricate designs on his torso and legs, showcasing the blackout tattoos trend.

    Image credits: ink.body1/Instagram

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    During one Q&A session, Chudley was asked why he chose this form of tattoo, to which he simply replied, “I just like how it looks.” 

    However, he later clarified in another post, “People think it’s easy; it’s not. It’s far from it. It’s actually very, very difficult.”

    He used his own first attempt to illustrate that point. 

    A man with blackout tattoos, a bandaged arm, revealing the harsh truths of the blackout tattoos trend and its healing process.

    Image credits: ink.body1/Instagram

    Chudley began his blackout journey with his forearm in 2020, but the result didn’t turn out as he had envisioned. It was unsatisfactory enough that he ultimately had it fully removed and started again from scratch.

    He explained that part of the issue was that blackout tattooing was new at the time. 

    “We didn’t know a lot about it back then. It was more than artists would experiment alongside you as they were doing the work,” he said.

    That experience led him to seek out Johnny Ransom, a tattooist who works out of Berkshire and focuses exclusively on blackout work. 

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    Close-up of a person getting blackout tattoos on their neck, showing the intense process of the blackout tattoos trend.

    Image credits: ink.body1/Instagram

    Blackout tattoos are among the most technically demanding forms of tattooing, requiring extensive time and precision to uniformly cover large areas of skin

    The process is challenging not only for the tattoo artist but also for the client, who has to endure multiple long sessions to achieve the desired result. 

    As the tattoo heals, it is normal to experience redness, swelling, peeling, and itching, as documented by Chudley.

    A comment from ziggazig discussing the potential health risks of heavy metals from blackout tattoos.

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    A comment from ludovici.likes expressing concern about the body fighting poison from blackout tattoos.

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    The influencer now believes that what was once a trial-and-error process has become far more standardized across the industry.

    “There is a very clear blueprint for how the work is done. We know what inks to use, what needles to use, what machines to use, and exactly how to achieve the best healing results,” he said.

    Healing, however, only comes after enduring the initial pain of the blackout process itself. 

    According to Chudley, it is significantly more intense than traditional tattooing, as it involves “beating the same spot over and over for hours on end in order to get it all black without patches or gaps.” 

    Blackout tattoos were thrust into the mainstream by rapper Machine Gun Kelly

    Man covered in blackout tattoos poses for a Billboard photoshoot, showcasing the trend.

    Image credits: roxx_____/Instagram

    Machine Gun Kelly debuted a blackout tattoo covering his upper body, including both arms and chest, on Instagram in February 2024.

    “For spiritual purposes only,” he captioned his post.

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    Man with blackout tattoos taking a mirror selfie in a bathroom, revealing the trend's reality.

    Image credits: machinegunkelly/Instagram

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    While the tattoo appeared impressive and unique to his followers, the behind-the-scenes toll it took on the musician was immense.

    In an exclusive cover story interview with Billboard Canada, published on Monday, June 8, MGK detailed various physical complications he experienced during and after the tattooing process.

    Man with blackout tattoos wearing a backward hat and holding pennants, showing his extensive ink trend.

    Image credits: machinegunkelly/Instagram

    It all began when the musician compressed the proposed safer two-year timeline from his tattoo artist ROXX into two months. 

    “After the first week, we hit my lymph nodes around my armpits and shoulders, and I got really sick,” MGK told the outlet.

    “My skin was turning yellow. I wasn’t able to sleep. I stopped being able to move certain parts of my upper body,” he added.

    A comment questioning the blackout tattoos trend, asking, 'So, skin is the biggest organ of our body, and you damage it?'

    A comment warning about the blackout tattoos trend, stating, 'Ur asking for serious problems in the near future dude.'

    Speaking with Logan Paul on his Impaulsive podcast in August 2024, MGK had said that getting a blackout tattoo was “the most excruciating thing” he’d done in his life.

    “There was a point where I gave up and just felt like I was d**ng,” the rocker confessed at the time, noting that he would sit through six-hour-long sessions every single day.

    He added that the process felt even worse because his “body was already tattooed” underneath the blackout, “so essentially you’re just tattooing over scar tissue.”

    Medical professionals advise against blackout tattoos, citing challenges they pose for cancer detection 

    Man getting blackout tattoos on his chest and neck, lying on a tattoo artist's table while the artist works.

    Image credits: ink.body1/Instagram

    David E. Bank, director of The Center for Dermatology, Cosmetic and Laser Surgery in New York, told Women’s Health magazine in 2016 that “since the black ink contains iron oxide, it makes it difficult for MRI scanners to heat up and actually take a reading.

    “The area might also swell or feel like it is burning while under an MRI.”

    New York dermatologist Dr. Howard Sobel added, “With such large, dark tattoos, it’s very difficult for a physician to distinguish between a normal mole and one that’s abnormal or even melanoma.”

    Man showing his arm and chest covered in blackout tattoos, posing for the camera with an intense expression.

    Image credits: ink.body1/Instagram

    Earlier this month, Dr. Ben LaHood, an ophthalmologist and clinical lecturer based in Adelaide, spoke exclusively with Bored Panda and shared a case in which he faced “difficulty determining whether a small inflammatory lump was cancerous” in a patient who had their eyes injected with black ink.

    “The pathologist also had difficulty analyzing the sample as the ink made microscope analysis difficult to look for cancer cells,” he detailed.

    “They eventually underwent biochemical analysis to look for cancer markers, and this came back negative.”

    “I love tattoos but I will never get the full black thing,” a netizen said 

    A comment on blackout tattoos: 'That just looks sh*t. Where's the creativity, where's the individual meaning.'

    A question about blackout tattoos: 'Seems like you are covering previous tattoos, is the reason covering those or is it just the style that you've come to like?'

    A comment about blackout tattoos: 'How is this even possible?'

    A comment asking a man covered in blackout tattoos if he needs a psychiatrist.

    A comment questioning a man's choice of blackout tattoos, suggesting green or blue out.

    A comment from a user stating they love tattoos but would never get full blackout tattoos.

    A comment asking a man covered in blackout tattoos why he got them.

    A comment asking a man covered in blackout tattoos why he would do that to himself.

    Man revealing blackout tattoos, highlighting truths about this trend.

    Man with blackout tattoos discussing the trend and unexpected truths.

    Man showing extensive blackout tattoos, sharing truths about the trend.

    Man with blackout tattoos, discussing the harsh truths of the trend.

    Man displaying blackout tattoos, revealing truths he wishes he knew about the trend.

    Man covered in blackout tattoos reveals harsh truths he wishes he'd known, with a comment saying: It looks sad. Your other work was great. Now you have nothing. Except regrets.

    Man covered in blackout tattoos reveals harsh truths he wishes he'd known, with a comment asking: Why ruin your skin?

    Man covered in blackout tattoos reveals harsh truths he wishes he'd known, with a comment saying: The moral of this story is....give your kids attention people.

    Man covered in blackout tattoos reveals harsh truths he wishes he'd known, with a comment asking: What does removal cost at this stage?

    Man covered in blackout tattoos reveals harsh truths he wishes he'd known, with a comment saying: Feeling your pain bro.

    A comment asking about blackout tattoos, highlighting a user's confusion about the trend.

    A comment from a user expressing disinterest and urging to stop the blackout tattoos trend.

    A comment from a user concerned about the health effects of blackout tattoos on lymph nodes.

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    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

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    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
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    gomerp2337 avatar
    Gavin
    Gavin
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Stop calling them “influencers”, they’re fùcking rétards.

    1
    1point
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    missannthrope_1 avatar
    Miss Ann Thrope
    Miss Ann Thrope
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I abhor all tattoos. This is just the epitome of stupid.

    -1
    -1point
    reply
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Dismissing tattoos as an entirety is a bit simpleminded and vacuous. Meaningful tattoos can have a large impact on people, especially if they are memorial tattoos on people who are grieving. It can be a visual "piece" of the deceased that the person always carries with them, thus the deceased is always close to them, even though they're gone. Memorial tattoos are an external "scar" that represents the internal scar that grief leaves. While I do personally think blackout tattoos are dangerous and ill-advised, I think dismissing and hating "all tattoos" is a willfully ignorant stance, but you do you. No one's making you get a tattoo.

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    User avatar
    POST
    gomerp2337 avatar
    Gavin
    Gavin
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Stop calling them “influencers”, they’re fùcking rétards.

    1
    1point
    reply
    missannthrope_1 avatar
    Miss Ann Thrope
    Miss Ann Thrope
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I abhor all tattoos. This is just the epitome of stupid.

    -1
    -1point
    reply
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Dismissing tattoos as an entirety is a bit simpleminded and vacuous. Meaningful tattoos can have a large impact on people, especially if they are memorial tattoos on people who are grieving. It can be a visual "piece" of the deceased that the person always carries with them, thus the deceased is always close to them, even though they're gone. Memorial tattoos are an external "scar" that represents the internal scar that grief leaves. While I do personally think blackout tattoos are dangerous and ill-advised, I think dismissing and hating "all tattoos" is a willfully ignorant stance, but you do you. No one's making you get a tattoo.

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    0points
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