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Most of us live pretty mundane lives, which means we aren’t encountering new things on a daily basis. So when you happen to spot something unfamiliar, your first impulse might be to reach out to the internet to get to the bottom of what the heck you’ve found. And thankfully, there are plenty of people out there willing to help!

Bored Panda has compiled a list of random items that people did not understand when they first spotted them. From vintage kitchen tools to objects that don’t appear to have any purpose, it turns out that all of these things actually can be useful! Enjoy scrolling through these photos, and be sure to upvote the ones that teach you something new.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Some Sort Of Cylindrical Metal Clamp Purchased At A Thrift Store For $0.25

Metal handheld tool with curved blades used in medical or dental procedures, featured in internet mystery solved posts.

Answer: It's an ice cream Dipper, you clamp on the cone and dip the ice cream in chocolate.

MyOwnGuitarHero , MyOwnGuitarHero Report

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kimett81 avatar
TsavoE
TsavoE
Community Member
54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Thought it was a burdizzo

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    #2

    We Keep Seeing This On The Side Of The Road In Oregon. It's At The End Of A Driveway. The Lower Portion / Glass Faces The Driveway. It's About 15 Ft Tall

    Unidentified wooden structure in a rural area, featured in internet mystery solved by online community.

    Answer: I am going with "driveway periscope". So someone exiting the driveway can see over a wall or bushes, or a little hill or something.

    semperbona , brock_lee Report

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    #3

    A Friend Of Mine Was Recently On A Flight Sitting Next To A Family All Wearing Face Masks And These Things Behind Their Ears... Can Anyone ID It?

    Close-up of a person's ear and neck with a small unidentified object tattoo behind ear, related to internet mystery-solving.

    Answer: Acupressure motion sickness patches from Taiwan.

    phathiker , phathiker Report

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    There are millions of objects on the planet, so it would be impossible to know what every single thing does. Even if you own a toaster and use it every morning while making your breakfast, you might be surprised by what a toaster from 80 years ago looks like. And if you’re from a country that feels like summer year-round, any tool that’s used for managing snow and ice might be extremely foreign to you.

    But finding unfamiliar items like these is part of the fun of shopping in thrift stores, perusing estate sales, and sifting through online vintage shops. So we hope this list will inspire you to step outside of your comfort zone and start searching for uncommon objects too! 
    #4

    What Are These? They’re Made Of Clear Plastic, The Inside Has 4 Tiny Blue-Ish Canisters (Per Cube) Containing Some Steel Wool

    Two metal kaleidoscope cubes with "Made in Great Britain" text, an example of unidentified objects solved by the internet.

    Answer: Disposable flashbulbs for a film camera circa 60's/70's

    StarLink97 , sabazio Report

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    #5

    What Is This Nib On My Backpack Chest Clip?

    Close-up of an unidentified object held by hand, showcasing a unique plastic buckle with multiple loops and a strap.

    Answer: It's a whistle.

    IntrepidoColosso , SignificantDrawer374 Report

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    #6

    Found In A Book Lovers Raffle Basket. Wooden Object With 2 Small Holes & 1 Large Hole

    Wooden unidentified object with a circular hole, resting on blue denim jeans, an example of internet mystery solved.

    Answer: It goes on your thumb to help you hold a book open.

    chetting , nitro479 Report

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    If you’re curious about some of the unique items that used to be much more commonplace than they are today, Love to Know has compiled a list of vintage objects that have become obsolete over time. Now, some of these items were still in use 20 years ago or less, such as answering machines. But there’s a good chance that kids growing up today won’t ever have to own one.

    Another popular item from the past is the magazine basket. Many people had these in their homes to store all of the magazines that they would peruse when they were bored or needed to unwind for a few minutes. Meanwhile, something we no longer see when we’re out shopping is a credit card imprinter. Before you could simply tap to pay, you’d have to wait patiently while a cashier ran all of your information on the credit card imprinter.     

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    #7

    Someone On My Flight Is Wearing These

    Close-up of feet wearing white socks and unusual ankle cuffs, an unidentified object solved by the internet mystery.

    Answer: Product Description translated from Korean
    Note: it’s some strange pseudoscience
    Bone science, a future-oriented medical field that explores the human bone system, previously unexplored by modern medicine, has revealed that iron oxide is the greatest threat to human health. This discovery led to the invention of Miracle Touch, a groundbreaking health device designed to remove this iron oxide.
    Miracle Touch utilizes a lightning rod-like needle to remove iron oxide deposits within bones. It injects cosmic electricity, present in ozone, into the bones to break down the iron oxide.
    This process cleanses the bones and blood vessels that produce blood, strengthening the body's immune system and protecting it from all kinds of diseases.

    New-Account-0001 , Davey488 Report

    12points
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    pisspaladin avatar
    Zero Costa
    Zero Costa
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'll be honest, and this might just be because I'm sick, but that explained nothing to me

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    #8

    What Is This Flat Spoon Sized Racket With A King Handle? The Bottom Of The Handle Is Snapped Off. Found In A Hotel

    Hand holding a small metal object with a grid pattern, one of the unidentified objects solved by the internet mystery.

    Answer: It's a vintage letter opener.

    SkylerRains42 , reddit.com Report

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    #9

    What Are These Slots Cut In The Back Of The Pews In A Catholic Cathedral

    Close-up of a wooden bench with a carved notch, one of the internet solved mystery of unidentified objects.

    Answer: It probably is here to hold a walking stick or an umbrella.

    MuffinNecessary8625 , phoeniks Report

    12points
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    Something else that was all the rage for a while but seems to have completely disappeared is the water bed. I remember being thrilled as a child when I would encounter one of these bad boys in a hotel or a family member’s house. But for the past two decades or so, I haven’t seen a single one. Over time, people realized that there’s actually nothing better than memory foam, so water went out of fashion. 
    #10

    What Are These Dots I Always See Around The Edge Of Car, Bus And Train Windows?

    Close-up of a car dashboard and window with textured surface, featuring unidentified objects visible outside the vehicle.

    Answer: The dots are for style. Flat, solid black is all that is needed but the purpose of black trim on glass is to protect the adhesive from UV rays. Sometimes glass uses those black dots to create a shade band. The only example I can think of is the newer Genie telehandlers front windshields.

    lasqi , SubjectiveHat Report

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    #11

    Found This At An Old Decommissioned Salmon Canning Facility On The West Coast Of British Columbia. Don't Know What It Is

    Old metal tool with multiple curved prongs laid on wooden table with coiled rope, part of internet solved mystery of unidentified objects.

    Answer: It cleans the chimney. A Neuman chimney brush.

    jasonwagenaar , Coppercaptive Report

    11points
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    #12

    Red Plastic Thing Found In Glovebox Of New Subaru Forester

    Red plastic object placed next to a ruler on a wooden surface, featured in internet mystery of unidentified objects solved.

    Answer: Glass break. Glove box isn’t a great place to keep it though. I have one of them clipped into place above the rear view mirror in my Land Rover for ease of access.

    Historical_Fly_2530 , reddit.com Report

    11points
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    When you go to work, how do you clock in? Do you have to scan something when you enter the building? Or does your boss just trust that you’re there for the 9 hours that you say you are? Well, back in the day, we had to use physical time cards. And if you forgot to stamp your card at the beginning of the day, there was no faking it by typing in the correct time later.  

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    #13

    Seen On A Biker: Leather Looking Wrap With Studs; Not Sure If Attached To Helmet, Jacket, Or Head

    Biker wearing a black leather vest and helmet riding a motorcycle in traffic with unidentified objects nearby.

    Answer: It’s a hair protector. My mom had long hair and had to wear hard hats and didn’t want to ruin her hair or it be in her way while working (industrial electrician) and started wearing these. Although it was cuter than this specific one.

    opheliasmusing , Leta19 Report

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    #14

    Ok, I Know It’s A Chair, But What’s With The Extended Arms?

    Unusual vintage wooden chair with extended armrests in a thrift store, one of many unidentified objects solved by the internet.

    Answer: It looks like a plantation/planters chair. You’d put your sore swollen legs up on the arms after sitting on a horse all day, like a pregnant woman with her legs up in the same fashion. This is why the back is so sloped as well. If you sit up straight it wouldn’t be comfortable to put your legs up like that, but in a reclined position it’s good for blood flow and air flow.

    Chwk540 , ChesterDaMolester Report

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    #15

    This Is A On Gate Blocking Road Access To Some Cell Towers. Why So Many Locks, And How Would Someone Even Open It?

    Row of various padlocks attached to a black metal gate in a rural area, illustrating internet mystery of unidentified objects.

    Answer: You can open the gate by unlocking only one padlock. The way it's designed means that multiple people can use the gate, and if one person loses their keys, only their padlock needs replaced. As opposed to one padlock with many keys, you'd need to give tons of people the new key.

    FactorialANOVA , WG47 Report

    11points
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    Something else that has become completely obsolete with today’s computers and smartphones is the Rolodex. Any kid today might be extremely surprised to find out that their parents (or more likely, their grandparents) had to keep physical records of friends' and family members' phone numbers and addresses. You couldn’t even look up a business on Google Maps, so if you needed to call your local pizza joint to order Friday night’s dinner, you might have kept their number in your family’s Rolodex too.    
    #16

    What Are The Hanging Chains For In These Bins? They Are Only Fixed From The Top And Swing In The Wind

    Two wooden bins for general waste and mixed recycling outdoors, showcasing internet solving mystery of unidentified objects.

    Answer: There is some animal that this is discouraging.

    Matt Cole , Brian Fahs Report

    11points
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    linusnilsson_2 avatar
    RedHairedDragon
    RedHairedDragon
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No, it's to stop trash from blowing out in the wind.

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    #17

    Found In My Grandparents' Kitchen Drawer

    Hand holding two vintage metal utensils with unusual claw and fork-shaped ends, unidentified objects solved by the internet.

    Answer: Sugar cube tongs for tea or coffee.

    Limp2myLoom , Apprehensive-Arm9902 Report

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    #18

    I Inherited This Ten Years Ago And I Just Found Out It Opens. Why?

    Unidentified metal objects with twisted wire and clip, part of 69 times the internet solved mystery of unidentified objects.

    Answer: Perfume bottle.

    AdSalt24 , ben_roxx Report

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    Just because an item isn’t a necessity nowadays, though, doesn’t mean that we can’t keep using it. Recently, there’s been a revival of physical media, as people are tired of paying subscription fees to massive, corrupt companies. Instead, many are choosing to buy old VHS tapes, cassette tapes, vinyls, CDs, film cameras, and more. LA Times says that Gen Z, in particular, is interested in keeping physical media alive, even if they never had it growing up.
    #19

    What Is The Rainbow Bar On Top Of Cardboard Boxes Such As Cereal?

    Box of oat flakes with ingredient details, part of unidentified objects solved by the internet mystery collection.

    Answer: I believe it is some kind of printer's check. Those are the colours used to print the box. I suppose that if one of the colours is missing or the wrong color, the whole print does not pass quality control. It is also used to check the alignment.

    AnneD59 , Realm-Protector Report

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    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yep, color bars. When those box blanks come off the press you shoot the color bars with a spectrometer to ensure the proper colors are being laid down. There are 2 bars of each of the process colors (cmyk) the 100% bar and a lighter one next to it. That's a percentage bar (sometimes 50% sometimes 25%) that also has a given value under the spectrometer. When the specific values are in range your work is theoretically perfect. I wish I had a nickel for every one of those I read in my printing career.

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    #20

    Black Hard Plastic Object Branded Phillips, Resembles A Large Flip Phone With A Locking Joint, Top Part Is Hollow With Small Wheels, Bottom Looks Like A Handle

    Hand holding a black unidentified object, shown folded and unfolded, for internet mystery solving of unidentified objects.

    Answer: It's a back shaving attachment for a shaver.

    smde_y Report

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    #21

    My Girlfriend Moved In And Neither Of Us Know What This Is, But I Use It Constantly

    Hand holding a wooden-handled metal tool, showing an unidentified object solved by the internet mystery keywords.

    Answer: Cheese cutting knives, planers come in various shapes based on the types of cheeses.

    Insert_Blank , Tacos_always_corny Report

    9points
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    Having physical media isn’t just about the experience of watching or listening to it, there’s also joy in hunting for it and keeping a collection. “I want something I can put on my shelf,” 24-year-old Aidan Gannon told the LA Times. “I can go shopping in my closet and grab something and pop it in, instead of spending an hour scrolling through Netflix to find something and then just turning on the same TV show."

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    #22

    Found Hidden In My Tissue Box At Work. Tiny Circuit Board With A Battery And What Appears To Be A Speaker

    Small electronic component with battery held in hand and placed inside a black box, mystery of unidentified objects solved.

    Answer: It's called chirper and it's one and only use is to annoy people around it. A prank device.

    stinkinhardcore , Teras80 Report

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    #23

    Found Vintage Furniture - Wood With Carved Detail, Wide, Lower Shelf Is 12" Deep, Woven Cane, And Wire Sides

    Vintage wooden furniture piece with woven cane panels and dividers, featured in internet mysteries of unidentified objects.

    Answer: Magazine/Newspaper rack.

    mosteviluncle , WengFu Report

    9points
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    #24

    Witt Silver Plated Scoop. My Grandma Is Getting Rid Of A Bunch Of Old Silverware. There's No Writing Anywhere On It. The Little Scoop May Or May Not Be A Part Of It

    Silver vintage object on wood table, featured in 69 times the internet solved the mystery of unidentified objects.

    Answer: It's a sugar scuttle.

    ncik123 , mcinerney Report

    9points
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    Are you enjoying this list full of random yet useful objects, pandas? Keep upvoting the ones that you’d like to encounter, and let us know in the comments below if you learned anything new from this list. Then, if you’re looking for another article from Bored Panda featuring items that you probably don’t see every day, we’ve got the perfect list to check out next right here!

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    #25

    What Is This Attachment On The Shower Wall In Our Apartment? Looks Too Wide To Hold Soap I Think

    Wall-mounted bathroom accessory with curved design, one of the unidentified objects solved by the internet mystery.

    Answer: Soap dish/sponge holder.

    safemoon_shill , safemoon_shill Report

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    #26

    My Friend Found This Blue, “Ring”. It’s Stretchy, Plastic?? And Has An Arrow On The Top? Found In Tennessee. Fits A Man’s Regular Sized Hand

    Close-up of a hand wearing a blue plastic ring, an example of the internet solving the mystery of unidentified objects.

    Answer: That’s a ring for a piping bag. You use it to hold the bag closed.

    RusselTheWonderCat , Total-Sector850 Report

    9points
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    #27

    Foam Squishy Handle That Is Firm At The Core, Metal Tip. In One Of My Kitchen Drawers And No One Is Owning Up To It

    Hand holding an unidentified object with a foam grip and a metal tip, internet solving the mystery of unidentified objects.

    Answer: That’s a handle you insert in a car door to assist elderly people exiting a vehicle and a seat belt cutter and glass breaker

    Tannyar , Baedhisattva Report

    9points
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    #28

    What Are These Small Brass Caps I Found Neatly Tucked Into A Case While Cleaning Out An Old Person's Flat?

    Hand holding yellow foam case with metal thimbles and cutouts, an example of the internet solving the mystery of unidentified objects.

    Answer: Laser pointer caps, shoots different shapes.

    Peterianer , WesternKindly8948 Report

    9points
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    #29

    I Found This Blue Disc In A Packet Of Sour Cream Crisps. Its Has The Words "Ferrous 25mm Bst, Cert Number 213026b" On It

    Blue medical capsule found inside a snack bag, one of the unidentified objects solved by the internet community.

    Answer: It's a testing chip. It goes through the metal detectors to ensure they're working. There's a problem here, though.
    You send X number of testers, you get X number back. If you get X-1 or some other number, you stop the line until you find your chip. The entire purpose of the test is to make sure that stuff like this, which is supposed to simulate a foreign object, does not get through.
    There's usually paperwork to document this

    scary2020 , reddit.com Report

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    #30

    This Thing Has Been Hanging Out On My Wall Ever Since I Moved Into My New House Here. What It Is? It's Next To The Central Vac. What Is This Thing?

    Hand holding unidentified object near wall outlet and device, illustrating internet solving mystery of unidentified objects.

    Answer: Holds an attachment for the hose. Hope that helps.

    Gus A. Fahrendorf , Spencer Owens Report

    9points
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    #31

    Breastfeeding Thing?

    Close-up of fabric with mesh and unusual cutouts, an example of unidentified objects solved by the internet community.

    Answer: It’s for a cart (not a car seat) so when your baby is old enough they can sit in the cart without having to touch the germy handles. I have that exact one.

    Rude_Purple_5631 , Ill_Mammoth381 Report

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    #32

    My Girlfriend Got Her Oil Changed And When She Came Home Found This In Her Glovebox

    Hand holding unidentified black plastic object with pulled-out sliding part on wooden floor, internet mystery solved.

    Answer: Looks like part of a glove box. I think it's supposed to keep it from slamming open

    Sgt-Pepperz , GamerJAR Report

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    #33

    Little Leather Thing That Came With My Wife's Shoes

    Unidentified metal object with two arrow-shaped ends resting on striped fabric, solved by internet mystery experts.

    Answer: From their FAQ page:
    “Duckfeet Box & Leather Handle
    Duckfeet Boot, Shoe, & Sandal boxes are made from recycled cardboard.
    Duckfeet Boot & Shoe boxes use a recycled piece of scrap leather as the box handle.
    The leather handle color in no way reflects the color of the product in the box.”

    reddit.com , carhole Report

    8points
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    #34

    Found This In A Random Box Of Kitchen Supplies. Is This Just For Carving Meat Or Some Other Food?

    Unidentified object with a wooden handle and serrated blade resting on a countertop, mystery solved by internet users.

    Answer: It's to slice bread.

    dahlia_army , RogueStatesman Report

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    #35

    Found Hanging In The Basement Of Our New House. Google Has Been Zero Help

    Leather strap with four brass decorative medallions featuring a bird, a soldier figure, an animal, and a heart, unidentified object.

    Answer: Nice find! It's a Horse Brass Strap, they hang off horse tack for decoration.

    jk8simpson , travellingmonk Report

    8points
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    #36

    Found This Thing In My Basement, Has A Clip On The Bottom To Attach To A Counter... I Think. No Idea What This Is

    Hand holding a vintage Toyota branded device, an example from the internet solving the mystery of unidentified objects.

    Answer: Looks like the base of a yarn winder. It would have something on top for the yarn to wrap around.

    Puzzleheaded_Photo78 , toplessrabbit Report

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    #37

    Found In Our New House On The Top Landing Bannister Rail. Seems Like It’s Meant To Hold Something But Not Sure What It Is?

    Metal spiral cup holder attached to white stair railing, an example of internet solving mystery of unidentified objects.

    Answer: Appears to be a 3M Command hair dryer holder. Though given the location, perhaps previous owners were using it for something else (what I have no idea)

    Minute-Mode6727 , ksdkjlf Report

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    #38

    What Is This Tiny Pocket On The Back Of My Shirt

    Person in blue shirt standing by a door near a wooden table with a lamp and tissue box unidentified objects mystery solved.

    Answer: It's a vestigial device deliberately installed into a great number of imported shirts so that they classify as a specific article of clothing which avoids a tariff.

    dipperini88 , Technical_Anteater45 Report

    8points
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    #39

    What Is This Wall Mounted Bucket In A Shower In A $25m Brooklyn Mansion?

    Wooden bucket shower with rope pull and vintage black metal shower fixture in a tiled bathroom, unidentified objects solved by internet.

    Answer: Is the mansion owned by a Russian or other Eastern European person? Looks like a cold water drench like they have in Russian Banyas. Do they have a sauna or other kind of thing like that there?

    EducationCute1640 , Arglebarglor Report

    8points
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    #40

    What Is This Plastic, Wall Mounted, Device With The Word "Nosy", I Saw In My Local Public Library?

    Small white and yellow device labeled Nosy mounted on a wooden surface, an example of unidentified objects solved by the internet.

    Answer: These are sensors for commercial buildings to help improve building efficiency.
    From their website:
    Nosy™ makes it easy by reducing the total cost of ownership by up to 80%, and making installation fast and tool-free. No upfront costs, no messy construction.
    Once Nosy is installed, you'll get continuously updated baseline data for your building. And once you have good data, you can start reducing energy costs, improving indoor air quality and streamlining maintenance and servicing.

    reddit.com , Competitive_Run_3920 Report

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    #41

    I Live Alone. I Keep Finding These But I Don't Know What They Are. Any Idea What They Could Be From?

    Hand holding two small white unidentified objects, illustrating internet mystery solving of unidentified objects.

    Answer: Flat and thin? Collar stays.

    Bulky_Spend949 , Live_North8520 Report

    7points
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    #42

    These Two Things Floated To The Ground Just After A Large Plane Passed Low Over My House. They're Gritty And Rubbery, Almost Like Dried Paint. They Also Have A Strong Overly Sweet Smell

    Hand holding a red piece of unidentified object, part of a collection showcasing the internet solving mystery of unidentified objects.

    Answer: Reminds me of the flame retardant powder they have big planes fly over fires and drop, maybe a congealed chunk of it.

    youneednewshoes , LilMissMuddy Report

    7points
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    #43

    What Are These Metal Discs Under Many Seats At A Concert Hall?

    Black object hidden under a theater seat revealed as a footrest in a mystery of unidentified objects solved by the internet.

    Answer:  Back in the days before air conditioning, they would put blocks of ice and big fans in the basement of the theater.
    The air would be cooled and then forced out through these vents to cool the theater.

    AMSanchez0210 , FocusMaster Report

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    #44

    Thing On A KLM Flight. It’s Like A Mesh But It Doesn’t Look Like It Does Something. It Has A WiFi Sticker

    Passenger sitting inside airplane cabin with entertainment screens, an example of the internet solving mystery of unidentified objects.

    Answer: That’s just the separation mesh between the regular economy seats and KLM’s Economy Comfort seats. If you look at the seats, you’ll notice they also have a different color behind the mesh.

    InterestingGrade7144 , criscrisscl Report

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    #45

    White Circlet With Purple Dots On Top Of A Headdress

    Two passengers in traditional attire seated on a city bus, a scene resembling unidentified objects in public spaces.

    Answer: These ladies are wearing the Crown of the Five Holy Wounds, worn by nuns of the Bridgettine order.

    Zetch88 , Zostarius Report

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    #46

    Fixed To The Original Door Frame From What Was The Hall To The Large Ballustrade Stairs Is This Set Of Hinged Hooks. Any Ideas What This Was Originally For?

    Rusty wall-mounted hooks holding a set of keys with tags, an example of internet solving mystery of unidentified objects.

    Answer: They were called dressing hooks. The clothing for the morning would be hung on them ready for the maid/manservant to assist the Mistress/master of the house to get dressed. They were within easy reach when needed, just in the doorway. As they walked in through the door, there were the clothes!

    Geoff Ball , Stephen Murtagh Report

    7points
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    #47

    Found In The Footwell Of A BMW. Tracking Device? Wife Found It, Husband Asking So Unlikely A Spouse Tracker

    Small electronic device with circuit board and wire on wooden surface, mystery object solved by internet users.

    Answer: Looks a lot like an actipatch.

    achtagon , reddit.com Report

    6points
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    ssnx01 avatar
    Chich the witch
    Chich the witch
    Community Member
    Premium     47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Had to go looking. "ActiPatch® is a device that uses electromagnetic pulses to treat musculoskeletal pain for up to 720 hours."

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    #48

    Handmade Ceramic Mug With Saucer But Mug Has Hole In Bottom And Saucer Has A Pour Spout?

    Hand holding a unique ceramic cup and saucer shaped object, featured in internet mystery of unidentified objects solved.

    Answer: It's for frying bacon in the microwave, you drop them over the edge and it drains the grease.

    Icy-Climate4544 , Griffinburd Report

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    #49

    My First Post. 59m, Size 10.5. What Is This Thing With Golf Tees Here In This Vrbo Unit? It Is Mounted To A Kitchen Cabinet, With Golf Tees In It

    Wooden board with various colored push pins mounted on the wall, an example of solving unidentified objects mystery online.

    Answer: It looks like a dull way to measure the height/growth of children, with each child getting their own color.

    Richard Stumpf , Karri McDowell Mickelson Report

    6points
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    #50

    Found This In The Parking Spot Next To My Truck. At First I Thought It Was A Support System For Very Small Man Parts. What Could It Be?

    Worn leather object with straps lying on gravel, featured in internet mystery of unidentified objects solved.

    Answer: Licensed falconer here. That is a hood probably used by someone doing abatement work or going after small birds like starlings or sparrows with a kestrel or the equivalent. Industrial parks actually make for great hunting.

    John Latham , Steven William Frost Report

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    #51

    I Spotted These Triangular Shapes, One Attached To A Tree And One On A Pole. I Was Wondering Of Anyone Knew What Their Purpose Is?

    Colorful elevated beach huts on sandy shore with pine trees in the background, showcasing mysterious unidentified objects solved online.

    Answer: They're aiming points. The goal is for the ship to only see one triangle. As long as they see that, they're aligned to enter whatever channel or harbor is nearby.

    Dan Edgerton , Sam Wagner Report

    6points
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    #52

    Ideas On What This Is ? Found In A Bathroom In An Airbnb In New Orleans. House Is 150 Years Old But This Is Clearly Newer

    Wooden wall-mounted organizer identified by the internet as a vintage soap saver or soap drying rack.

    Answer: It’s a CD holder. Why it’s in a bathroom, I have no idea. Tells me that whoever placed it there didn’t know what it was either.

    Dave Wright , Mandy Hutchison Report

    6points
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    #53

    Found At Relatives House

    Vintage electronic vacuum tube with visible wiring, an example of unidentified objects solved by the internet community.

    Answer: You've got a CD47 Nixie tube - one of the largest (if not the largest) created.

    kaptenhefty , ibuildrockets Report

    6points
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    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    For digital displays in the "olden days". I had a very expensive calculator in 1976 that used those for the display.

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    #54

    What Is This Thing? Appears To Be Old. Best Guess I Just Came Up With Was Maybe A Splicing Tool For Lines On Boats. Tiny Banana To Skew Scale

    Unidentified object with curved transparent tip next to a green banana, featured in internet mystery solved of unidentified objects.

    Answer: It's rather the gold leaf burnisher, or some other art tool. They have short gem tip installed in brass/tin pipe.

    Cliff Gilchrist , Нечипор Кацубака Report

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    ohxrkqra avatar
    Kira Okah
    Kira Okah
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is that an blue java banana?

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    #55

    Anyone Know What This Contraption Is?

    Blue plastic object with mirrored wings held in hand, an example of internet solving mystery of unidentified objects.

    Answer: You squish it with your thighs, to help strengthen your pelvic floor, if that's what I think it is!

    Stasia Montgomery , Julia Miller Report

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    #56

    I've Met An Old Man In Germany And He Sent Me These Little Coat Of Arms, Telling Me To Visit Each Of This Location. What Are These Exactly Used For?

    Hand holding various vintage souvenir badges and pins, highlighting internet solving mystery of unidentified objects.

    Answer: Walking stick medallions.

    reddit.com , mightyfrog Report

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    #57

    Lived In This House For About 4 Years. This Has Been Here The Whole Time. No Idea What It Is Or Does

    Ceiling-mounted unidentified object with digital display showing number 25, example of the internet solving mystery objects.

    Answer: If it is indeed what many people here say it is, there is a much more efficient machine known as a heat recovery ventilator. HRV for short. They heat the fresh air coming in as the stale, humid air goes out.

    James Stone , Graham Jones Report

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    #58

    What Is This Thing. I Suspect It Is A Bike Rack,but I Don't See How To Use It

    Unidentified object resembling a partial bench in a park setting with trees and street signs in the background.

    Answer: To stop a bike without stepping off it. Placed at least a foot too far away from the road, though.

    Charles Trip , Amund Lundqvist Qvale Report

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    #59

    What On Earth Is This Device Found In The Attic. Google Says Field Telephone But I Can’t See How It Would Work, Never Mind Send A Text Message

    Antique wooden device with a glass bulb and metal parts displayed on a table, internet solved mystery of unidentified objects.

    Answer: Lookup violet wand, high voltage electro therapy. Was one of those things sold for every possible ailment. Usually considered quack but may actually be useful for some things.

    Nick Chisholm , Larry Corvax Report

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    ohxrkqra avatar
    Kira Okah
    Kira Okah
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Violet ray device. They are quack, ther modern usage is in...the purposes of self pleasure.

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    #60

    What Is This Item On The Right? It Was Donated Today, To Our Sustainable Fabric Workshop

    Close-up of a nail clipper and a textured metal object, examples of unidentified objects solved by the internet.

    Answer: As a woman who replaces elastic in clothing, I would use it to thread elastic through a casing. As one who has been around many pipe smokers, one might see a man using this to tamp tobacco into a pipe.

    Terrie Gladney Hoelscher , Marsha Williams Harris Report

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    #61

    Our Local Dull Group Could Not Figure Out What This Implement / Tool Is - Rudimentary Speculum Was Offered Up - But I Figured The Broader Dull Hive Mind Might Know

    Hand holding a rusty vintage tool, one of the unidentified objects the internet helped solve the mystery of.

    Answer: Looks like a speculum, but I would guess it was for animal husbandry purposes.

    Jessica Champagne , Brad Bentson Report

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    #62

    What Is This Used For. Is It Task Specific Or A Universal Use Tool. It's 40cm Long

    Long metal object with a bent end placed on a counter next to a small container, internet solves mystery of unidentified objects.

    Answer: We use this to line up guard rail holes to insert the bolts at the dot lol pretty handy when your working with bent rails

    Neville Carter , Oneeye Jank Report

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    #63

    Just Thrifted This Strange Little Hourglass About An Hour Ago, And I’ve Just Realized There Are Words On The Bottom. What Is This From, Or What Was Its Original Job?

    Hand holding a wooden timer with hourglass, one of the unidentified objects the internet solved in a mystery collection.

    Answer: It's an egg timer! I had one of these a long time ago... For boiling a three-minute egg!
    I lost mine years ago. Yours is probably for a yacht to attach somewhere to keep it from rolling around. Mine was simpler for home use

    Natasha Sukorokoff , Helen Jones Report

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    #64

    How Does This Thing Know How Much Pressure Is Being Generated If It’s A Separate Unit Sitting In This “Casing”?

    Bicycle shock pump and digital pressure gauge on blue surface, an example of solved unidentified objects online.

    Answer: There's your pressure port with seal and registered by the unit

    Frank Martinez , Phillip Moseley Report

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    #65

    Any Idea Why These Are In The Women’s Washroom At My Service Station? No Idea If They’re Also In The Men’s Room

    Colorful unidentified objects hung on a bathroom wall grab bar, featuring various shapes and sizes in a tiled restroom.

    Answer: They are called bowl clips. They go on the outside of the toilet bowl, not the inside, and give off a nice aroma. Normally used in places like this or workplace bathrooms, which are used a lot.

    Barbara Johnson , Clare Gillett Report

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    #66

    Its Made Our Of Silver And The Ball Rotates

    Hand holding a vintage metal object with a spherical top, featured in internet mystery of unidentified objects solved.

    Answer: Table cigar lighter.

    Quartz_Splinter , Kanadark Report

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    #67

    An Old Samsung PC Keyboard. What Is The Coffee Cup Key For?

    Close-up of a vintage keyboard with unique buttons labeled for internet functions and unidentified objects mystery solved.

    Answer: It activates the screen saver.

    ianf2k17 , mrrp Report

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    sprite420 avatar
    Jeremy James
    Jeremy James
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So... not for coding in Java.

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    #68

    For A Friend, What Is This Thing?

    Antique wooden furniture piece and rolling pin, an example of internet solving the mystery of unidentified objects.

    Answer: It's a butter worker.

    more_than_words , codece Report

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    #69

    I Was Looking At The Bike Across From Our Table. At The Bottom End Of The Back Fender Is Some Odd Piece Of Metal. I'm Stumped As To What Its Purpose May Be

    Vintage red motorized bicycle displayed indoors with a tire circled in red, illustrating unidentified objects solved online.

    Answer: It’s for the rear stand.

    Michael Nelson , Adam Vincent Report

    3points
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