Woman Tells Dad Not To Bring Daughter To Women’s Changing Room, Wonders If She’s In The Wrong
Parenting

Woman Tells Dad Not To Bring Daughter To Women’s Changing Room, Wonders If She’s In The Wrong

As parents, people often have to navigate all sorts of tricky situations. What to do when the babysitter cancels at the last minute? How to handle work when your child is sick? What changing rooms to use when your little one is of the opposite sex?

The last situation was the pickle the dad in this story found himself in. A woman on Mumsnet recently told the community about how she noticed the father with his daughter at the pool and then saw them going towards the woman’s changing room, and the OP told them not to enter. Even though she was backed up by people at the pool, some believed that the woman was in the wrong to do so, which made her wonder if she was being unreasonable.

    With children, even something as mundane as going to the pool can become an event

    Image credits: The Canebrake (not the actual photo)

    After going to the pool, this dad was stopped from entering the woman’s changing room with his daughter

    Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)

    Image source: Anotsolittlemermaid

    Choosing the right changing room when you’re with kids can be tricky

    Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)

    For better or worse, life with children is never dull; nor is it easy. Even something as seemingly mundane as a walk in the park might be no walk in the park, especially if the little one is in a mood.

    That goes for going elsewhere, too, including the pool or other establishments that might require changing garments. While seeing a mom with a toddler boy in a woman’s changing room, for example, might not be surprising to people around them, the same situation would arguably be viewed very differently if she brought with her a teenager. So what should parents do if their child is not old enough to go on their own, but old enough to make some people uncomfortable?

    Ideally, they should choose the family changing room option. However, that is not something that every pool has to offer. In many places, though, there are rules and regulations regarding the age of children allowed in certain changing rooms; in the OP’s case, for example, the pool seemingly didn’t allow kids over the age of eight to enter the changing rooms of the opposite sex.

    In some establishments, the age limit can be as high as 12 years, as it was (as of 2017, at least) in the City of London. According to CBC, there was an attempt to change the said age limit to four, meaning that little ones over the age of three would have to go change on their own if they were there with a parent of the opposite sex. However, it didn’t take long for moms and dads to express their discontent, so the City of London Parks and Recreation Department reportedly stuck to the bylaw that noted that children 12 and younger can go into an opposite-sex changing room if accompanied by a parent, guardian, caregiver, or caretaker.

    Clearly, there is no ‘one age fits all’ solution when it comes to such situations. Unsurprisingly, there is no one unanimous opinion regarding them, either, which is why some netizens sided with the OP, while others suggested she was indeed being unreasonable.

    The woman shared more details with fellow netizens

    Some people sided with the OP, saying that she was right to stop the man from entering the woman’s changing room

    Others, however, shared a different opinion

    Miglė Miliūtė

    Miglė Miliūtė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    A writer here at Bored Panda, I am a lover of good music, good food, and good company, which makes food-related topics and feel-good stories my favorite ones to cover. Passionate about traveling and concerts, I constantly seek occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. I also enjoy spending free time outdoors, trying out different sports—even if I don’t look too graceful at it—or socializing over a cup of coffee.

    Read less »
    emilycockroft avatar
    Aroace tiger (she/they/he)
    Aroace tiger (she/they/he)
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Its common for a child to go into the opposite sex's bathroom ect.. not so much parent. I cant think of any positive intentions here..

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    martingibbs734 avatar
    martin734
    martin734
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is a tricky one and I can see both sides of the argument. The thing is, problems like this can be solved by the hotel/spa/leisure centre themselves by doing away with gendered changing rooms. The leisure centre I go to for swimming and the gym has unisex changing areas with individual cubicles that anyone can use.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
