Man Without An Anus Reveals His Unusual Bowel Routine: “This Could Go Wrong”

“Mr. Magic Toilet“—that’s the name a UK man named Joe uses to spread awareness about a rare medical condition that caused him to be born without an anus.

Ashamed, Joe kept his condition hidden for much of his life, but he has since decided to turn his perceived flaw into an opportunity for others like him to feel validated and empowered by sharing his experiences on social media, including the difficulties he faced growing up.

The condition, known as imperforate anus, affects about one in every 5,000 people and means that the baby is born with their rectum ending in a blind pouch, making immediate surgery necessary for their survival.

Depending on its severity, the phenomenon might be treated through an anoplasty, the reconstruction of the anus, or—as in Joe’s case—a colostomy, which creates an opening in the abdomen connected to the large intestine through which waste can be disposed of.

A man born without an anus continues to share his journey on social media, hoping to spread awareness about his condition

Despite the condition causing him trouble as a kid and young adult, Joe has grown to become a successful musician and influencer, and a father to three girls alongside his wife, Jess.

For Joe, spreading awareness about his congenital disability has served as a way to heal his trauma, while providing visibility to those going through the same struggles.

“So the reason I began this is because when I was 11, 12, 13 years old, I just felt so alone,“ he recounted in an interview with the BBC on February 24, 2023. “I thought: ‘Well, what better way to connect with people than social media.’“

Joe confessed to being apprehensive at first, fearing that starting an Instagram account would open the doors to allow hatred and discrimination to enter his life.

“I feared this could go wrong, and I could just get a lot of abuse,“ he said. “Because the subject matter I am talking about is quite taboo.”

While initially hesitant to be vulnerable in front of millions on the internet, the influencer felt it was necessary so others like him could feel represented

The influencer revealed that what ultimately allowed him to move past his fears was the thought of someone like him feeling the same loneliness he had felt for years, needing to hear that they were no longer alone.

“What if there is that person who’s all alone, just feeling so ashamed and embarrassed, which they shouldn’t be, and unable to go to the toilet as ‘normal people‘ do?“ he asked. “So I thought, I’m just gonna do it and see what happens.”

Joe’s response was “amazing,“ and he said that he was proud of the community he has been able to generate over time. “It’s been so touching, to be honest,“ he said.

His work goes beyond what’s immediately apparent on his profile, with regular videos explaining how he deals with his condition, recording video tutorials on his morning routine, and the way he connects the catheter to his abdomen to go to the bathroom.

“I’ve had video calls from little boys and girls with the same sort of congenital disability,“ he recalled. “And it’s just been adorable.”

Joe’s Instagram page is full of videos of his daily routine, as well as testimonials where he urges his audience to be strong and patient with themselves

In one of his pinned videos, Joe goes into detail about the specifics of his condition, explaining that initially, doctors performed an anoplasty, but the problem wasn’t the lack of a “hole,“ so to speak. It was more about his muscles being unable to contract properly.

To solve his problem, Joe uses an antegrade continence enema (ACE), also known as the Malone procedure.

The method is especially useful for children, as it allows them to administer enemas to themselves to treat chronic bowel problems. It creates a channel from the outside of the abdomen to the colon, where a valve prevents leakage.

Despite trying to keep a positive spin on his challenges, Joe has also taken the time to delve into the more negative aspects of living with imperforate anus, including the anxiety and trauma that have “haunted [him] all of [his] life,” and the fact that his sphincter muscles do not work, which means he could have an accident at any given moment.

While making these kinds of videos isn’t easy for him, the influencer believes that they are important and can help others deal with their own challenges. “I’ve learned to handle them and cope in most situations. However, I’ll admit, it does take a toll on me, mental health-wise,“ he said.

“If you’ve ever felt like this, for any reason. You’re not alone.”

Joe’s viewers value his vulnerability and bravery, sharing stories of how his videos have served to calm the fears of their children who were born with the same defect

Joe’s videos are full of comments from grateful viewers who were either born with the condition themselves or are parents to a child who was. For them, Joe’s experience is unique and valuable, offering visibility to a congenital disability that’s seldom discussed.

“I’ve searched all over trying to find someone who has this except for the stoma! Thank you so much for your videos,” one viewer wrote. “I had a very upset and scared 9-year-old, and when he saw your videos, his eyes lit up!”

“My 5-year-old son was also born with an imperforate anus. He just got his Malone procedure done,“ another shared. “Showing him your videos and seeing his face light up while watching is priceless. Thank you for sharing and letting him see he is not alone in this journey!”

“Thank you so much for sharing these and your unapologetic vulnerability.”

Those interested in Joe’s journey can check out his Instagram page or visit Maxtrust.org, a non-profit dedicated to offering support and information to those affected by anorectal malformations in the UK.

“Huge respect!” Joe’s viewers thanked him for putting himself out there, sharing stories of how his videos have personally helped them

