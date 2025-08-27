Family Hosts Divorcing Friend To Help Her Out, She Repays By Flooding Home With “Nasty” Scents

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the go-to phrases we offer guests is, “make yourself at home.” But sometimes, our idea of home doesn’t quite match someone else’s.

This Redditor and his wife opened their doors to her friend, who was in the middle of a divorce. Along with her luggage, though, she brought a collection of strong room sprays and plug-ins that quickly filled the entire house with overpowering scents.

Frustrated, the man asked her to get rid of them, while his wife felt he was being rude and making their guest uncomfortable. Read on and decide for yourself who was really in the wrong.

The man and his wife opened their doors to her friend, who was in the middle of a divorce

Image credits: John Tekeridis (not the actual photo)

But instead of just luggage, she arrived with overpowering scents that he simply couldn’t stand

Image credits: Microstock_Growth (not the actual photo)

Image credits: drazenphoto (not the actual photo)

Image credits: amtcannon

Many readers agreed the author hadn’t done anything wrong

Some, however, felt he was rude in how he handled the situation and the way he spoke about his wife’s friend

