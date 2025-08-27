Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Family Hosts Divorcing Friend To Help Her Out, She Repays By Flooding Home With “Nasty” Scents
Family Hosts Divorcing Friend To Help Her Out, She Repays By Flooding Home With “Nasty” Scents

One of the go-to phrases we offer guests is, “make yourself at home.” But sometimes, our idea of home doesn’t quite match someone else’s.

This Redditor and his wife opened their doors to her friend, who was in the middle of a divorce. Along with her luggage, though, she brought a collection of strong room sprays and plug-ins that quickly filled the entire house with overpowering scents.

Frustrated, the man asked her to get rid of them, while his wife felt he was being rude and making their guest uncomfortable. Read on and decide for yourself who was really in the wrong.

    The man and his wife opened their doors to her friend, who was in the middle of a divorce

    Image credits: John Tekeridis (not the actual photo)

    But instead of just luggage, she arrived with overpowering scents that he simply couldn't stand

    Image credits: amtcannon

    Many readers agreed the author hadn't done anything wrong

    Some, however, felt he was rude in how he handled the situation and the way he spoke about his wife's friend

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter from Ukraine with a master's degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past five years, she's been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

    Read less »
    Justinas Keturka

    Justinas Keturka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm the Visual Editor at Bored Panda, responsible for ensuring that everything our audience sees is top-notch and well-researched. What I love most about my job? Discovering new things about the world and immersing myself in exceptional photography and art.

    Read less »
