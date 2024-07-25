"I'm Gunna Cry": Fitness Influencer's Heartwarming Gym Lesson Goes Viral

ADVERTISEMENT

Showcases of strength are not exclusive to men with greek-god looking physiques but also to women, as fitness trainer and influencer Sherein Abdelhady proves regularly. However, her latest clip went viral for a very different reason altogether.

In the video that is now being hailed by gym goers for displaying a positive “gym culture”, the New Jersey coach was approached by a beginner after he noticed her deadlifting an impressive 360 pounds with perfect form.

The young man asked her for advice, and the kindness and patience with which she guided him earned her the respect and admiration of gym-junkies, fans, and even the beginner’s mom.

The incident occurred just when Sherein was finishing one of her sets of deadlifts. A young man approached her and asked, “This is a really weird question. Can you teach me how to deadlift?”

The trainer agreed with an enthusiastic “sure!” and the pair began dismounting the hefty weights from the bar. There were discs of 45 pounds and two of discs of 25 pounds for a total of 320 pounds, not accounting for the weight of the bar itself, which comes at around 40 pounds.

In order to teach the man to perform the exercise adequately, she left the bar with just a pair of 45 plates.

“Have you ever tried deadlifting before?” she asked, to which he replied that he had given the exercise a try but that it always felt “weird.”

First, the fitness influencer proceeded to teach him how to “claw” the ground, a term used to describe proper foot positioning to maximize stability when performing the exercise.

Second, she showed him how to “break” the bar, which means to prepare the arms and shoulders by slightly pushing the bar against the floor, building tension along the way.

Third, how to properly bend the spine. It has to be as straight as possible, never bent, with the lower back pulled slightly upwards.

Sherein Abdelhady walked the young man through the steps needed to perform the exercise correctly

After the demonstration, the young man grabbed the weights and performed a couple of repetitions.

“How did it feel?” asked the coach, to which the beginner replied with a grateful smile, “Better.”

The two shook hands, with Sherein reminding the man that she’ll always be there to offer him advice if the two happen to be training at the same time.

“We rise by lifting others up,” she wrote on the video that sports more than 560,000 likes at the time of writing. “Help each other out. Cheer each other on. Lift each other up. Your encouragement could very well be the reason someone chooses not to give up.”

Seeing the clip of her son receiving guidance and encouragement, the mother of the boy, Yessenia Torres-Higuita, reached out to the trainer to thank her.

“This is my son, thank you so much for helping him,” she wrote on the trainer’s Instagram post.

“He genuinely did want direction on how to perform the exercise correctly and not get hurt. He started his fitness journey fairly recently after a traumatic injury a few years ago. Thank you again for teaching him and for your kindness and warmth.”

The deadlift is one of the best exercises you can do to build muscle and strengthen your core, but it comes with specific risks that demand proper technique and execution

According to Men’s Health, the deadlift is one of the most effective exercises out there when it comes to building strength and muscle mass.

The deadlift is a “compound movement,” which means it recruits a large amount of muscle fibers from different parts of the body, working all of them at the same time. Glutes, hamstrings, quads, arms, and back muscles bear the brunt of the effort, making this an excellent exercise to add to any gym goer’s routine.

While the exercise looks simple to pull off at first sight, proper form demands practice in order to maximize muscle-growth and minimize the occurrence of injuries. Like Abdelhady showed in the video, a subtle combination of steps is required to perform an effective deadlift.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sherein Abdelhady 🇪🇬 (@s_abdelhady)

Lifters need to be aware of the positioning of their hips, which need to be lower than their shoulders. Then they have to squeeze their shoulder blades together and push their butts back. Only then can they start lifting the bar by first “breaking” it as described beforehand and engaging their core as they feel the weight lifting off the floor.

As with any other exercise, trainers recommend starting slowly and adding weight progressively. Professionals warn against going all out or adding an excessive number of plates as it can result in damage to the spine.

The personal trainer previously went viral after deadlifting an enormous 425 pounds leaving men at her gym impressed

This is not the first time Sherein Abdelhady surprised gym goers with her impeccable form and prowess. On February 14, 2022, she uploaded a video that went viral with almost 9 million likes, wherein she was seen lifting an impressive 425 pounds with perfect form, stunning the men around her and recording their reactions of amazement and bewilderment.

The virality of her videos has put her on the radar of other popular fitness personalities, such as influencer Joey Swoll, who has more than 4.6 million followers on Instagram and reposted her video on his page.

“Never be afraid to ask for help. This is the gym culture we need more of,” the male influencer wrote. “Thank you for helping that young man and being a leader and great example for all of us.”

Netizens felt inspired by the clip and remarked the importance of always helping others, pushing each other up and never being afraid to ask for help

Viewers and fans alike valued the wholesomeness of the interaction, with many reflecting on their own experiences with kind gym goers and others congratulating the young man for not being afraid of being vulnerable and asking for help.

“I’ve had guys ask me to teach them how to squat and deadlift. The gym community is so nice and it also feels great to be recognized as a lifter when you’re a woman,” shared a fellow gym goer.

“You were the best person he could’ve asked. Not just because you’re so great at lifting but you’re so freaking kind,” added one of the trainer’s fans.

“I love it! the way he respectfully approached you, and how you were so nice to him,” said another viewer.

“What a beautiful interaction, well done both! Ironically he’s shown how strong he is by even asking for help and your kindness to take time out to help him is amazing to see!” wrote one fan.

“I love when men ask women things without judgement,” remarked one viewer as others praised the beginner for stepping up and seeking advice

