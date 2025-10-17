Teen Refuses To Entertain A Stranger’s Kid On A 15-Hour Flight, Gets Yelled At By The Mom

ADVERTISEMENT

When it comes to air travel, there’s a lot of hassle and stress. You have to get to the airport early, going through security takes ages, and, to top it off, you’re going to be sitting next to a jerk on the plane. In fact, 60% of American passengers say that the biggest bother when flying is other passengers.

For this passenger, it was a mom and her kid. He kept entertaining the child during a 15-hour flight and even let him play with his Nintendo Switch. But when he finally said “no,” the kid threw a tantrum, and the mother blamed the passenger. After everything was said and done, he wondered whether he should feel guilty or not.

RELATED:

A guy got schooled by an entitled mother because he refused to entertain her kid on a plane

Teen refusing to entertain a stranger’s kid on a flight, sitting by the window holding a camera, looking outside.

Share icon

Image credits: Israel Alfaro / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

The kid threw tantrum after tantrum, but the guy was left to blame for refusing to play with him

Text post about a teen refusing to entertain a stranger’s kid on a 15-hour flight, causing conflict with the mom.

ADVERTISEMENT

Teen refuses to entertain stranger’s kid on flight, wears headphones, and gets apologized to by the mom after child cries.

Teen refuses to entertain a stranger’s kid during a long flight and faces conflict with the mother.

Crying boy upset on colorful playground equipment, illustrating teen refuses to entertain stranger’s kid on flight.

Share icon

Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt from a teen describing a struggle with a stranger’s kid on a long flight refusing to entertain the child.

Teen refuses to entertain stranger’s kid on a 15-hour flight and gets yelled at by the mom.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text from an individual describing a teen refusing to entertain a stranger’s kid on a 15-hour flight and the following confrontation.

Share icon

Image credits: anonymous

ADVERTISEMENT

Teen refusing to interact with a stranger’s kid while sitting on a long 15-hour flight in an airplane cabin.

Share icon

Image credits: Andrej Lišakov / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Many passengers would prefer to sit in child-free sections, but parents can help make the experience tolerable

Entertaining a stranger’s child on a plane is an act of kindness. Some people may be naturally better around children and feel more comfortable playing and interacting with them. Others don’t, and that’s okay. Just because a person isn’t entertaining someone’s child on the plane doesn’t mean they’re a jerk.

Yes, kids are curious, talkative, and inquisitive, but that doesn’t mean that every adult they come across owes them a conversation or play. In fact, many people name kids on planes as the number one nuisance that bothers them. One Australian survey showed that 61% of passengers would pay extra to sit in a child-free section of a plane.

ADVERTISEMENT

Flying with children can be challenging, but if parents prepare, it is much less stressful than having to depend on the kindness of strangers. The folks from the travel advice blog Wolter’s World recommend making your child aware of their seatmates. “We would tell our kids that there’s a box around their seat. If they can stay in that box, when we land, they get a treat.”

“Use your imagination; figure out how to make it a game. But make them understand that the person in front of them and the person behind them are real people. Maybe introduce them to them in the very beginning of the flight so that they see real humans on the other side.”

This conversation also shows other passengers that you’re actually trying to rein the kids in. “People are usually very understanding about parents traveling with their kids if you are aware of them and you’re kind, and they see you trying to teach your kids how to be good little travelers.”

Child wearing headphones looks out airplane window during a long flight, reflecting the teen refusing to entertain a stranger’s kid.

Share icon

Image credits: Paul Hanaoka / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Parents are responsible for providing entertainment for their children during a flight

What are the best ways to prepare for a flight with children? In this story, the child had his own iPad, so he already had something to occupy him. Travel blogger Katie Dillon shares some tips based on how she prepares her 8-year-old daughter for long-haul trips.

Pack snacks and keep hydrated. Parents know that hungry and thirsty kids are grumpy kids. They might complain that food tastes different in-flight, which is true because of the air pressure, loud background noise, and dry air, so have that conversation prior to the trip.

Parents know that hungry and thirsty kids are grumpy kids. They might complain that food tastes different in-flight, which is true because of the air pressure, loud background noise, and dry air, so have that conversation prior to the trip. Tell them how long the flight will be in terms they can understand. Since most kids don’t have a correct concept of time, tell them that the trip will take nine episodes of their favorite show or four movies.

Since most kids don’t have a correct concept of time, tell them that the trip will take nine episodes of their favorite show or four movies. Pre-load their electronics . Download as many of their favorite shows and movies to the device as possible.

. Download as many of their favorite shows and movies to the device as possible. Bring some brain-stimulating activities as well. Looking at devices might seem like all kids want to do, but when they’re on a long-haul flight, they get bored with an iPad, too. That’s why workbooks and activity books that stimulate their brains can help pass the time, too.

At the end of the day, keeping a child entertained during a long flight is the parent’s responsibility. Of course, it’s nice to get help from fellow passengers, but it’s never right to assume they should be willing to help or to shame them for wanting some alone time from your child.

“You were more than kind to that kid,” the commenters sided with the guy

Reddit comment discussing a teen refusing to entertain a stranger’s kid on a 15-hour flight and the mom’s reaction.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a teen refusing to entertain a stranger’s kid on a 15-hour flight.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a teen refusing to entertain a stranger's kid on a long flight and the mom's reaction.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a teen refusing to entertain a stranger’s kid on a 15-hour flight.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a teen refusing to entertain a stranger’s kid on a long flight.

Screenshot of a forum comment defending a teen refusing to entertain a stranger’s kid on a long flight.

Reddit comment discussing a teen refusing to entertain a stranger’s kid during a long 15-hour flight.

Teen refusing to entertain stranger’s kid on long flight, facing confrontation from the child's mom over boundaries.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a teen refusing to entertain a stranger’s kid on a long flight and criticizing the mom.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a teen refusing to entertain a stranger’s kid on a 15-hour flight.

Comment on a plane discussing a teen refusing to entertain a stranger’s kid during a 15-hour flight and a confrontation with the mom.

Text conversation about a teen refusing to entertain a stranger’s kid on a 15-hour flight and the mom’s reaction.

Teen refuses to entertain stranger’s kid on a long flight, causing conflict with the child’s mother mid-air.

Comment on a forum discussing a teen refusing to entertain a stranger's kid on a long flight without feeling guilty.

Screenshot of an online comment where a user praises a teen for refusing to entertain a stranger’s kid on a long flight.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a teen refusing to entertain a stranger’s kid on a long flight.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a teen refusing to entertain a stranger’s kid during a long flight and the mom’s reaction.

Text comment from an online discussion where a mother states her responsibility for her child and criticizes entitlement during a flight.

Commenter defending teen refusing to entertain stranger’s kid on long flight, criticizing entitled mom’s behavior and praising teen’s response.

Reddit comment discussing a teen refusing to entertain a stranger’s kid on a 15-hour flight and the mom’s reaction.

Screenshot of an online comment where a user states a teen is not responsible for entertaining a stranger’s kid on a 15-hour flight.

Screenshot of a comment discussing a teen refusing to entertain a stranger’s kid on a 15-hour flight and the mom’s reaction.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a teen refusing to entertain a stranger’s child on a long flight.

Comment on a teen refusing to entertain a stranger’s kid during a long flight, with the mom reacting angrily.

Comment text criticizing a single mom for excusing poor child behavior during a long flight interaction.

Comment on teen refusing to entertain stranger’s kid during long flight, sparking conflict with the mother.

Comment expressing disbelief about a kid bothering a stranger on a 15-hour flight and the teen refusing to entertain.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment about a mom upset over a teen refusing to entertain a stranger’s kid on a long flight.

Others, however, thought that he could’ve at least swapped seats

Screenshot of an online comment debating a teen refusing to entertain a stranger’s kid on a 15-hour flight.

Screenshot of an online comment thread discussing a teen refusing to entertain a stranger’s kid on a long flight.