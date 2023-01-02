Makeup artists are called that for a reason as they are creating art on people’s faces and bodies. They are playing with color, shades and highlights to create illusions, to enhance certain features and make others less prominent. At the same time, they are making the object of their art feel better about themselves.

The most satisfying part of makeup transformations is the reactions: when a client can’t stop looking at themselves because they love what they see. But the results themselves are also fascinating to observe and you can’t help but admire the skill and work that was required.

We can find a lot of such transformations online, whether people are doing them on themselves or on others. Makeup artist Sara, who specializes in a glamorous style of makeup, dedicated her TikTok and Instagram to showing her clients becoming Hollywood stars ready for the red carpet.

More info: TikTok