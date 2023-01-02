Makeup Artist Shares Women’s Transformations On TikTok And Here Are 42 Of The Best Ones
Makeup artists are called that for a reason as they are creating art on people’s faces and bodies. They are playing with color, shades and highlights to create illusions, to enhance certain features and make others less prominent. At the same time, they are making the object of their art feel better about themselves.
The most satisfying part of makeup transformations is the reactions: when a client can’t stop looking at themselves because they love what they see. But the results themselves are also fascinating to observe and you can’t help but admire the skill and work that was required.
We can find a lot of such transformations online, whether people are doing them on themselves or on others. Makeup artist Sara, who specializes in a glamorous style of makeup, dedicated her TikTok and Instagram to showing her clients becoming Hollywood stars ready for the red carpet.
More info: TikTok
Sara is the founder of Glam My Face and has 15 years of experience working with clients. She has worked with various skin types, skin tones, ages and facial features so she knows what products and what looks would work best for a specific person.
The makeup artist’s goal is to make the client feel comfortable no matter the occasion, but as far as her social media shows, Sara most often works with brides. Her website also gives the option to book a private lesson.
Great emphasis of all the best facial features without a mask effect
While Sara believes that she makes her clients feel better about themselves, makeup isn’t always seen as a positive thing. Women wearing makeup are often accused of being fake and superficial, people shame them for wanting to hide behind a mask and for doing it just to impress men.
On the other hand, women are often shamed for not wearing makeup as well, because then their skin looks dull, they look like they need sleep or their appearance is not that tidy and doesn’t match the expectations of how a woman should look.
There were several studies conducted to find out how people perceive women wearing or not wearing makeup. A study led by Philippe Bernard showed that women wearing heavy makeup are actually perceived as having less human-like traits such as agency, experience, competence, warmth, and morality compared when they don’t wear makeup.
But in a different study published in the Journal of Economic Psychology, women were given “no makeup makeup looks” and the test subjects actually were more inclined to trust the faces that had makeup on them compared to the ones that didn’t.
The headlights effect is a bit much to me. Tone it down a bit and it will be lovely
Although you don’t even need these studies to find out how people perceive makeup, because it is enough to go online and they will tell you what they think. They will slam a woman in the comments under a video where she showed her transformation from a bare face to a glam evening look by saying that she is using witchcraft and it should be illegal as she doesn’t look like the same person.
Then those people will be disgusted when they see photos of celebrities on vacation by the sea without makeup because they don’t look the same as they did on the red carpet.
Despite what the reactions from others can be, women do genuinely like wearing makeup for how it makes them feel. The Renfrew Center Foundation’s survey showed that 48 percent of respondents said that they liked how makeup made them look and 32 percent agreed that it made them feel better.
When YouGov asked British women what are the reasons they wear makeup, most of them answered that it made them feel good when dressing up for a special occasion and to boost their confidence. There were also women who considered it creative and as a way to express their personalities.
It seems that Sara’s clients are also very happy when they see themselves in the mirror after the makeup artist did her magic. And thankfully, the response in the comments of the transformation videos is also mostly positive.
What do you think of these transformations? Which looks do you like the most? Are you a makeup lover? Let us know in the comments.