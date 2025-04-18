ADVERTISEMENT

Monday morning energy hits different when your workspace looks less like a corporate prison and more like a personality-packed command center. Between desk toys that make meetings bearable and stationery that turns basic note-taking into an exercise in style, these 50 finds prove working hours don't have to feel like time traveling back to 1985. Each item serves as a tiny rebellion against the beige monarchy that typically rules office life.

Forget everything you know about standard office supplies – we're not here for another set of boring ballpoints or yet another stack of yellow sticky notes. We're talking about desk signs that say what your inside voice is screaming, toys that keep your hands busy while your brain pretends to care about quarterly reports, and decor that makes coworkers wonder if you're secretly running a cooler company within the company. Transform your cubic kingdom into the kind of space that makes people take the long way to the break room just to see what's new on your desk.

This post may include affiliate links.

Hand holding Poppit bubble wrap, a stress-relieving work supply, near a laptop.

Review: "This was a great little gag gift for somebody who had been dealing with some stress. She appreciated it." - majic

Amazon.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:

    Frog figurine on toilet holding phone, quirky work supplies decor.

    Review: "This turned out to be a lot nicer that I anticipated. I knew it was going to look nice but the quality and sturdiness is outstanding! Gave it as a gift and my sister LOVED it!" - Steven J. Dziki

    Amazon.com , Amazon Customer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Colorful fruit-shaped work supplies in hand; strawberry and apple memo pads with motivational messages.

    Review: "These are so cute. They look like real fruit but are sticky notes. They stick really well and come in a nice variety of fruit themed shapes including strawberries, apples, oranges, and mangoes. I love them Good purchase and great value for the price." - Sam P

    Amazon.com , Mackenzie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Possum desk accessories in an office setting, adding humor to work supplies.

    Review: "Nothing to dislike!! We got this for my daughter for mothers day because Possum is my 6yr old granddaughters nick name so it was the perfect gift!! My daughter works at a busy doctors office and the whole crew( including the dr have had so much fun with this hideous plastic creature🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 HIGHLY recommend!!" - Sherry

    Amazon.com , Sherry Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Finally, An Honest Pricing Structure For Office Knowledge, Introduce The Funny Desk Sign For All Your "Answer Desk" Needs, Dumb Looks Are Always Free

    Yellow sign with humorous answer desk rates, making work feel less mundane.

    Review: "Exactly what I was expecting, not too big. Gave this to my co-worker and she liked it, it was funny!" - Amazon Customer

    amazon.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Because Your Desk Deserves Some Serious Genius, Prepare To Finally Organize Your Thoughts While Looking Smart With This Paperclip Holder

    Bust sculpture with colorful paper clips, enhancing work supplies on a desk.

    Review: "Bought this for my boss at work. It actually resembles him a little. He loved it. Its small enough to keep on the desk and actually use and it not be in the way." - Holly thacker

    amazon.com , Michele Compton Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    Is Your Work Life A Little *too* Lit These Days? Just Embrace The Chaos With This Dumpster Fire Desk Sign

    Cute dumpster fire desk accessory with motivational phrase, perfect for brightening up work supplies.

    Review: "A perfectly-sized little desk plaque that makes me smile. The printing is nice and crisp and takes up very little desk space." - Jeff M

    amazon.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Miniature recycle bins for work supplies organization.

    Review: "I love these little things. Gave one to my wife for her desk at work and I have the other one on my desk. I fill it up with gum wrappers and other little debris that I need to discard from my desk." - T Mowers

    Amazon.com , John Doe Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Pink stress-relief pig toy with red tie shown relaxed on a table, then squeezed in a hand, ideal work supplies.

    Review: "This was a gif to my grandson. He absolutely loves it and so do his friends. They all wanted to play with it." - Theodore D. Malloy, C.P.E.

    Amazon.com , T. Jones Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Unique work supplies shaped like instant noodle blocks and packaged like snacks.

    Review: "These erasers erase very well. I personally love that they are in the shape of top ramen. They have been fun erasers for my family. My kids liked that they came in little top ramen packs." - havenwolf

    Amazon.com , GLADFam88 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Hand squeezing a pink stress ball shaped like a brain to make Monday feel less daunting with effective work supplies.

    Review: "I was so exited for this product to arrive and it didn’t disappoint! It is so much fun to play with and I’m looking forward to using it while I study to see if it will help me focus! It’s fun for kids and adults!" -annonymous

    Amazon.com , Marina & Pavel Economides Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Red toaster-shaped note holder with bread-shaped sticky notes and paperclips, a unique work supply on a desk.

    Review: "This is a gift for my mum for her desk at work. She is going to love it. Its not massive that it will take up too much room. It is multi-functional and very pretty. Would recommend if you are looking for something to get the job done and look nice doing it." - Téa

    Amazon.com , Serena Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Par For The Course, Your Desk Just Got A Hole-In-One Organizer With The Golf Bag Pen Holder

    Golf bag pen holder on desk, unique work supplies decor.

    Review: "I got it for a coworker's gift. He absolutely loved it!" - Marcia Green

    amazon.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Meow-Gical Desk Vibes Incoming, Unleash Your Inner Crazy Plant Parent With These Cute Mini Cat Vases

    Cat-themed vases with flowers, ideal for work supplies decor on a wooden shelf.

    Review: "I didn’t realize the raised part by the cat’s feet is their tail wrapping around. So cute! These vases are finished very well. They feel like porcelain to me. The glazing is wonderfully thick. They are even finished inside. So they’ll be easy to wash. But you’ll need a brush. I can’t fit my index finger inside and I have small hands. The pack of five makes it easy to part with some. I want to keep a couple for myself. We sent our daughter to school with some tiny flowers in it for her teacher this morning. It’s nice to have small vases like this for a wild flower picked on a walk or picking through a dying bouquet that still has a flower or two alive. There’s no info on the bottom of the vases. I wish there was, as it would make the pieces feel more collectible." - Joshua

    amazon.com , Joshua Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Unicorn pool float in a mug with office supplies on a desk.

    Review: "Of you're like me and the ADHD hits hard this little beauty will make you smile and give you that little dose of dopamine to get you started on whatever it is you don't want to get done but have to. I have named my little guy Xavier and he is perfect for helping me brew the black tea I need for my morning caffeine hit or my evening chamomile herbal blend to allow me to relax. He's super easy to clean, brews perfectly, and is more reliable than my ex. I love Xavier." - Carrie B.

    This is just one of 24 Genuine Fred Masterpieces That Nail The Art Of Making Mundane Things Hilarious.

    amazon.com , Carrie B. Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #16

    Boss Got You Seeing Red? Take It Out On This Mini Desktop Punching Bag Before Hr Gets Involved

    Desktop boxing set with gloves, punch bag, rule book, and a Clipper lighter, perfect work supplies for stress relief.

    Review: "I purchased this item as a gift for my husband. He has been a boxer for over 30 years now and he laughed so hard when he opened his gift. It is a fun way to blow off some steam or put a smile on someone's face." - Wahid

    amazon.com , Wahid Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Corporate culture gets a personality injection as we explore more ways to infuse joy into your work zone. Whether sneaking in subtle humor or boldly declaring your refusal to be boring, these next finds prove professional doesn't have to mean personality-free.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Children's books neatly arranged on a shelf next to a Yoda figurine, creating a playful workspace environment.

    Review: "Cute little yoda holding back a mountain of star wars books, whats not to love? Easily put together and the packaging was exceptional. Highly recommend for any star wars, book, lovers in the galaxy!" - carinda johnson

    Amazon.com , Melania Cordima Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    A colorful frog figurine perched on a computer monitor, brightening work supplies in an office setting.

    Review: "These are by far my favorite desk accessory. They are made out of ceramic and kind of heavy but the adhesive makes it so it will go absolutely nowhere, even if you knock into it. They are so cute and just the right little work friends I needed." - Mb C

    Amazon.com , Amazon Customer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    "Mouse pad with 'This is Fine' comic design, part of work supplies to improve Monday vibes."

    Review: "I’ve had this for a year and the stitching has only frayed in one spot. Great for laughs with the coworkers and sending a subtle message to management that you are dying on the inside." - Amazon Customer

    Amazon.com , Dixie Normous Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Laptop with keyboard shortcut stickers for work efficiency.

    Review: "Very helpful. When my mind is overwhelmed with work and I can't remember simple computer functions, this comes in so handy!!!" - Candice M Eaker

    Amazon.com , The.Allie.Mae Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Hot dog stapler on a desk, a fun work supply to brighten Mondays.

    Review: "Functional stapler with a cute design! Got it as a birthday gift for a girl in my office! She loves it and it’s a big conversation starter on our small office! It’s perfect! The hot dog is very sturdy and doesn’t impact the function or use of the stapler at all." - Chelsea Davis

    Amazon.com , Joanna Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Novelty gun-shaped pens set for work supplies to make Monday easier.

    Review: "These are such a great gift idea. They are a great novelty and i love how you can actually maneuver the small parts. They also write very well, but make no mistake these are a novelty." - Dave's Travels

    Amazon.com , Haley Fox Blog Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Hand holding work supplies-themed UNO cards with office characters, on a wooden table.

    Review: "The Chili pot card adds so much to an already hectic uno game. We played this for four hours and had to take a break so we could breathe because we were laughing so much." - Bird Hernandez

    Amazon.com , WFisherDoyle Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Monkey tape dispenser on desk with pens, stapler, and phone, adding fun to work supplies.

    Review: "Most amazing office tool I've ever owned. It never gets old. I actually get excited when I need a piece of tape and the little monkey claps his symbols." - Rebecca White

    Amazon.com , LYNETTE STATON Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tiny violin desk accessory to make work supplies more enjoyable.

    Review: "I saw this in a video and thought it was so funny and I wanted one. It’s better than I thought it would be. Good quality and the sound is louder than you’d expect." - Tyler

    Amazon.com , Rachel Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    Nutty Coworkers Getting You Down? Vent Your Frustrations With The Squirrel In A Log Stress Toy

    Cute work supplies featuring playful animal figures in wooden cups on a desk for a fun Monday mood.

    Review: "I was enjoying it." - Amazon Customer

    amazon.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    #27

    Pen-Dulum Swing From Boredom To Peak Productivity With This Weights Pen Holder, The Only Workout Your Desk Needs

    Pens displayed on a desk with a weightlifting-themed holder, next to a plant, enhancing work supplies aesthetics.

    Review: "I bought this for a gift tour for a friend of mine who works out. He was surprised and thought it was a really cool gesture. It can hold a cell phone or pins or whatever you'd like for your desk." - Tim

    amazon.com , Tyronn J. Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #28

    Declare A "Draw Four" On Boring Decor With This Iconically Distracting UNO Card Rug

    Colorful rug resembling a card game, laid on wooden floor near a mirror, enhancing work supplies with a fun touch.

    Review: "I put this in a shared office at work. Everyone loved it. Great quality." - Janet M

    amazon.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    Star Wars-themed pen holder with a cape-clad figure, a unique work supply that enhances desk aesthetics.

    Review: "It works perfectly for holding my letter opener and keeping close at hand. I love seeing Darth Vader on his knee hold it up for me. It seems very sturdy and I'm very happy with it." - Holly Allen

    Amazon.com , Jim Bowlby Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    A cute camper-shaped desk organizer holding scissors and pens, making work supplies fun.

    Review: "I had been looking all over for some type of holder to hold about 20 coffee packets. We live in our fifth wheel and everyone who sees this raves over it. It's super strong for its purpose and was a blast to put together (in about 15 mins.). I did use a bit of glue to keep the little hitch in place but it's adorable on my counter and matches my aqua kitchen accessories. I'm thinking about getting another to hold our packets of water supplements." - Shawna Nero Newton

    Amazon.com , Amazon Customer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    Orange cat-shaped hook holding items on a monitor, great work supplies for a personalized touch.

    Review: "I bought the 2 pack. One for me and one for a coworker to hang our headsets on our computer monitors. They're cute and keep our headsets off our desktops when not in use." - Trice

    Amazon.com , Bria S Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    Goose-shaped key holder on a table, part of essential work supplies.

    Review: "This fine honker here can hold at most about 5.2 ounces, that's right I weight my keys. He is sturdy, purdy, and ready to hold your keys. If you got heavy keys, buy a neodymium disk to increase the magnet strength. Solid beak to hold most standard key rings." - Tristan Cochran

    amazon.com , Tristan Cochran Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    The workplace revolution continues with items that understand your need to survive meetings while maintaining sanity. From clever desk accessories to conversation-starting decor, these upcoming finds show how strategic additions can transform any workspace from mundane to magnificent.
    #33

    Level Up Your Wfh Game (And Desk Decor) With The Weirdly Wonderful Clip On Mushroom Light . It's Fungi To Be Here!

    Work supplies on a desk with a monitor, laptop, phone, and lamp, enhancing a productive office environment.

    Review: "I love the way the light looks and the multiple colors, but honestly I love the flexibility of the neck. I can manipulate it to fit the function of what I am doing. I have used it as reading light and mood light by the bed. I had no problem reading my book at night. have used it’s a task light to do arts and crafts. More recently, I have used it at work and it now has a permanent spot at my desk. Where I live and work it gets dark early and I do not like using the overhead lights in the office. The light fixture I had previously did not provide enough light at night to conduct my work. This light is the perfect size and illumination for me. The light was a great value for the money for me." - Terese

    If a home office is your vibe, check out these 22 WFH Tech Finds That'll Make Your Home Office Actually Slap.

    amazon.com , Terese Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    Knock Out Writer's Block, Prepare To Add A Punch With This Boxing Robot Pen

    Two boxing pens on paper with "Works!" make Monday less daunting.

    Review: "Surprisingly well-built little toys." - Julia

    amazon.com , Rebecca Keefe Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    A hand using a dragon-themed stapler on a desk with books and stamps, showcasing unique work supplies.

    Review: "I bought this for my daughter who loves dragons. She was so delighted to see that it actually works as a stapler too. It made her day, and the bonus is that it works really really well." - Aimee Safford

    Amazon.com , DA-VINCI Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Fun animal pens adding a playful touch to your work supplies, against a pink keyboard backdrop.

    Review: "I bought these pens for birthday favors and ended up getting more because I just love the way they write! They are so adorable and make your writing look great!" - Katie

    Amazon.com , Bernardo Family Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Adorable cat-themed work supply with "Don't want to hear it" text to lighten Monday moods.

    Review: "As a cat lover I treated myself to this for a little bit of cuteness in my boring office. I love it and staff like to come in and change it during the day. Lots of picture options depending on your mood and it doesn’t take up too much desk space." - Super Pags

    Amazon.com , Wilhelm.Bear Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    UFO-themed desk accessory with cow and alien, creating a fun work supply to lighten up Mondays.

    Review: "My mom is into weird cute things and when I came across this item and saw what it does, I knew I had to get this for her! She absolutely lit up when the cow moo'd as it was being carried away." - Heather Martinez

    Amazon.com , RK A Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Desk setup with foot hammock and keyboard, enhancing work supplies comfort.

    Review: "This works great, i recommended it to my co workers.. we all work from home and this is a great little asset to be able to hold your feet up. Alternating your feet helps a lot.. this is adjustable to raise or lower it.. you can drill it to your desk or use the clamps. I chose to use the clamps and works great. I would recommend it." - Lilme

    Amazon.com , Kat Cing Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #40

    Here's A Title Idea: Warning: Sarcasm Levels May Fluctuate Wildly, Proceed With Caution Around This Funny Desk Flip Sign

    Desk scene with a motivational sign reading "It's just a job" to ease work stress.

    Review: "I was looking for a gift for our office admin who has a great sense of humor and he thought this was hilarious!" - Jessica Blaskowski

    amazon.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    When Emails And Meetings Become Unbearable, Unleash Your Inner Champion With The Large Desktop Punching Bag

    Desk punching bag, a work supply to relieve stress on Mondays, with a red and black design on a sturdy base.

    Review: "Great product, as described. Works great on my office desk. The perfect white elephant gift!" - Jenn

    amazon.com , Hannah H. Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #42

    Paws-Itively The Cutest Way To Stay Organized, Prepare To Stick To Your Plans With The Cat Sticky Note Dispenser

    Cat-shaped note holder with pink sticky note, an effective work supply to enhance your Monday productivity.

    Review: "It has a nice weight to it and the cat itself is adorable. It’s easy to load and to pull the sticky notes out." - Ashley

    amazon.com , Ashley Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Get Your Daily Dose Of Carbon Monoxide Safety While Serenading Safety With The Birdie Co2 Detector

    Yellow bird wall hook with colorful string lights, work supplies decor.

    Review: "This little guy actually works. Its sense any change in the air. Love it." - Ariana

    amazon.com , Ariana Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #44

    Hydration, But Make It *boujee* With This Glass Caraffe . It's Giving Water Sommelier Vibes

    Colorful glass work supplies on a shelf, featuring floral designs and vibrant colors.

    Review: "This glass pitcher is so cute. I love the design of it. I love the colors of it. I also love the fact that it feels weightless. And the other thing that I love about this product, it is very easy to wash and take care of. I would just be gentle because it’s glass." - Autumn L

    amazon.com , Autumn L Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #45

    Butts About It: Up Your Fridge Game With These Irresistibly Silly Funny Cat Magnets , Because Life's Too Short For Boring Decor

    Cat magnets on a fridge, shaped like playful feline figures, adding fun to work supplies.

    Review: "Oh so cute cat magnets for the frig! My daughter loved them!" - Jeanette I.

    amazon.com , Aurélie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Cute cat figurines holding a blue pen, perfect for work supplies to brighten up your Monday.

    Review: "My friend loved these cats! I bought them as part of a Christmas gift to an office friend and she absolutely loved them! She has a couple on her desk at work and took 3 for her desk at home." - kfg905

    Amazon.com , Jessica A. Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #47

    Fuel Your Caffeine Addiction And Inner Child With The LEGO Coffee Mug That's One Brick Short Of A Perfect Morning

    Lego-themed mug with miniature work supplies attached for a playful desk accessory.

    Review: "This is a really cute mug. It seems sturdy." - sms65965

    amazon.com , sms65965 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    Warning: May Induce Dramatic Sighs And Existential Dread, Display Your Stationery With The Crime Scene Pen Holder, Because Your Desk Is A Mystery Waiting To Be Solved

    Pen holders shaped like figures, organizing work supplies on a desk.

    Review: "A hilarious and functional desk accessory!" - Matthew Becher

    amazon.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Cute cat-themed binder clips for work supplies, adding fun to your desk.

    Review: "Why settle for boring binder clips when you can have cats! These are awesome, all the normal functionality of a binder clip but its a cute little cat." - K. Love

    Amazon.com , J. Dervan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #50

    Protect Your Precious Surfaces From Rings (And Judgement) With These Purrrr-Fect Crochet Cat Coasters

    Crocheted cat coasters on a wooden table, ideal work supplies to brighten up Monday.

    Review: "These cat coasters are just too cute! Purrfect for a gift or to keep for yourself. While they are on the thinner side, they work well. Multiple style cups, bottles, and mugs fit on top and no condensation has escaped through to the furniture. No more spills or stains." - Jessica

    amazon.com , Jessica Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!