24 Genuine Fred Masterpieces That Nail The Art Of Making Mundane Things Hilarious
Genuine FredSomewhere in the Genuine Fred design headquarters, there's a meeting room where "but what if we made it ridiculous?" is the company motto. While other brands focus on making products that merely work, Fred's out here creating items that work while making you snort-laugh in the kitchen. This is the brand that looked at regular kitchen timers and thought "what if it was a screaming monkey instead?" And honestly, that's exactly the kind of energy we need in our lives right now.
Fred exists in that magical sweet spot where function meets "absolutely lost their minds in the best way possible." They're the heroes who decided sponges should look like tiny musical instruments and tea infusers deserve to be tiny cats hanging out in your cup. Each product feels like it was designed by someone who refuses to accept that growing up means being serious about household items. While other companies are busy making things sleek and minimalist, Fred's over here turning mundane objects into joy bombs that make everyday tasks feel like tiny adventures. Because sometimes the best way to adult is by surrounding yourself with items that make you question whether the designers were possibly under the influence of too much coffee and pure imagination.
Tame The Beast Of Tangled Hair With The Trex Comb That's A Dino-Mite Detangling Tool!
Review: "As a 30 year old person, I love this! It’s perfect to travel with, which was the main reason I bought it outside of loving dinosaurs. Quality product, easy to carry, easy to pack, and so much fun." - Corey
Shred Those Messy Cleans With The Most Face-Melting Guitar Sponge In The Mosh Pit Of Cleaning Supplies!
Review: "This sponge is super cute and looks like an acoustic guitar. It's well made and durable. I took up guitar last year and find myself a sucker for guitar related tchotchkes like this one now. But besides looking cool, it's also a good sponge, which is what I'd expect from Fred." - Billy H.
Sit Down For A Good Read With The Whoopee Cushion Bookmark That's A Gas For Book Lovers!
Review: "I bought this for my daughter when we read at night and she loves it when I close the book. Cute and funny." - JoyInThings
Weed Out The Competition With The Spice Cream Herb Grinder - It's The Cream Of The Crop For Herb Enthusiasts!
Review: "This works well for all your grinding needs!" - Amy
Don't Let Your Fridge Go Sour - Freshen It Up With The Udderly Genius Milk Carton Fridge Deodoriser
Review: "I love this. It's such a cute little carton to have in my fridge. Makes me happy to see it every time." - Iris
Cut Through The Nonsense And Serve Up A Slice Of Perfection With The Circular Saw Pizza Wheel - It's A Cut Above The Rest!
Review: "It is well made. Super sharp blade. Easy to hold. Over all great gift, especially for someone that love tools." - Dana Knowles
Forget About Playing Aeroplane When It Comes To Meal Time. This Boardgame Plate Tray Is The Future!
Review: "Helped my 6 y/o with eating her veggies and protein. We don't put too much, as to not overwhelm her. Her favorite starch side is on side plate. She's been doing great!" - Dora
Daimonds May Be Forever, But This Jewel Eye Mask Is For Right Now
Review: "Perfect white elephant gift for stressed coworker!" - J. Ehlert
The parade of practical whimsy continues as we explore more ways Fred transforms ordinary items into extraordinary conversation pieces. These next finds prove that when it comes to combining utility with pure entertainment, nobody does it quite like the creative minds behind these deliberately delightful designs.
Sweeten Up Your Study Sessions With The Candy Highlighters That Color Outside The Lines
Review: "These are super cute. I’m not sure how long they will last, but they look cute as hell on my desk at work!" - Samantha
Life Is Transparently Sweet With The Glass Candy Bag That Lets You See The Treats Inside!
Review: "I wanted a candy dish for my new office and I’m so glad I settled on this one. I filled it with the classic strawberry candies and red bird soft peppermints. it’s the perfect size and so cute! the details are great and it doesn’t feel fragile at all. 10/10" - MK
Dill-Ightful Ambiance Is Just A Spark Away With The Pickle Candles That Bring A Sour Twist To A Party
Review: "These birthday candles are such a fun and unique twist on the usual! I got them for my pickle-loving niece, and I know she’s going to be absolutely thrilled when she sees them on her cake. The design is adorable, and they add such a playful touch to any celebration. Perfect for anyone who loves something a little different!" - Colleen
Purr-Fect Your Balancing Act With The Crazy Cat Lady Wooden Balance Game That's The Cat's Meow For Feline Fanatics
Review: "Quick game for some balancing fun. Well made." - Janelle
Pump Up The Fun With The Baby Dumbell Rattle
Review: "These are kind of silly but my daughter loves them! Bought two so I’d have a little set!" - Andie Esterline
Get Tangled Up In The Mystery Of The Black Cat Puzzle That's Purr-Fectly Puzzling!
Review: "I really loved the subject of this puzzle because we have a cat just like this one. I loved the artwork and colors." - mamamac
Guac To The Rescue With The Avocado Eraser That Wipes Out Mistakes, But Sadly Not Your Appetite
Review: "My teen daughter ordered these. They erase well." - Steph032503
Serve Up A Fiesta On Your Table With The Taco Truck Taco Holders That Keep The Flavor And Fun On Track
Review: "Easy to use, sturdy, and even so, they don't wobble on the plate (or table); they rinse off easily." - robert
Fred's revolution against boring household items marches on with more creations that refuse to take themselves seriously. Whether solving everyday problems or simply making standard tasks more entertaining, these upcoming designs demonstrate why sometimes the best products are the ones that make you wonder what exactly happens in their brainstorming sessions.
Steep Yourself In Feline Mystique With The Black Cat Tea Infuser That Brews A Spellbinding Cup
Review: "This little guy is super cute... Going to order different characters for my grandchildren. You can fit a little or a lot in these, I was worried about wether or not it would fit my bigger rimmed mugs but I'm pleasantly surprised, looks like a easy clean up also." - Shellie
Seal The Snack Deal With The Corn Chip Bag Clips That Keep The Crunch Fresh!
Review: "Cute and Simple and keeps the bag closed." - R. Stadelmeyer
Turn Mealtime Into A Masterpiece With The Food Face Dinner Plates That Serve Up A Side Of Fun
Review: "Exactly what I wanted for my granddaughter to decorate her face plate with fruit, bacon, eggs etc." - Chris H.
Uncover The Truth With The Stranger Things Milk Carton Noteblock That's Udderly Mysterious!
Review: "This was the perfect Stranger Things super fan gift! So cute and like it came right off the set of the show!" - HonestReviewer
Contain The Chaos With The Dumpster Fire Pen Holder That's A Hot Mess Of Organization!
Review: "I bought this as a gift for bosses day & she loved it." - Carissa Edens
Dill-Ightfully Preserve The Flavor With The Pickle Wine Stopper That's A Sour-Sweet Way To Save The Wine!
Review: "It’s perfect. A chonky lil pickle stopper." - No bass
Flip Your Emotions Into High Gear With The Daily Mood Desktop Flipchart That's A Mood-Ring For The Modern Age!
Review: "This is high quality material. It's so fun to have on the desk and fun to give as gifts. Would be a great choice for yourself or others!" - SLP
Grizzly Grip Your Hot Dishes With Care Using The Bear Hands Oven Mitts That Are Paws-Itively Protective!
Review: "These are so cute! And they work great! The best part about these oven mitts is telling visitors that I use them to get food out of the oven when it’s “beary hot!” If they don’t appreciate the joke, they don’t eat." - Laverne