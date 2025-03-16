ADVERTISEMENT

Genuine FredSomewhere in the Genuine Fred design headquarters, there's a meeting room where "but what if we made it ridiculous?" is the company motto. While other brands focus on making products that merely work, Fred's out here creating items that work while making you snort-laugh in the kitchen. This is the brand that looked at regular kitchen timers and thought "what if it was a screaming monkey instead?" And honestly, that's exactly the kind of energy we need in our lives right now.

Fred exists in that magical sweet spot where function meets "absolutely lost their minds in the best way possible." They're the heroes who decided sponges should look like tiny musical instruments and tea infusers deserve to be tiny cats hanging out in your cup. Each product feels like it was designed by someone who refuses to accept that growing up means being serious about household items. While other companies are busy making things sleek and minimalist, Fred's over here turning mundane objects into joy bombs that make everyday tasks feel like tiny adventures. Because sometimes the best way to adult is by surrounding yourself with items that make you question whether the designers were possibly under the influence of too much coffee and pure imagination.