Somewhere between "why didn't I think of that?" and "this person deserves a Nobel Prize," lives a collection of 26 designs that make regular inventions look lazy. While most of us were living with billow-happy shower curtains like cave people, someone woke up and decided to solve physics. From meat thawing belts that speed up dinner prep to cookie dunkers that keep your fingers dry and your cookies perfectly soaked, each creation proves brilliance often strikes in the most random places.

Watch cats groom themselves willingly (yes, really) with brushes that turn self-care into a game, while dogs actually enjoy bath time thanks to lick mats that distract them from their water-related trust issues. Need to take your meds on the go? Someone crafted a water bottle with a secret pill compartment in the base because apparently, they've met humans and understand our needs. Even tree swings got a glow-up with surf-style seats that make backyard hangs feel like catching waves. Every item showcases what happens when designers stop accepting minor inconveniences and start solving problems we didn't even know had solutions.

Dog enjoying bath with clever invention, a wall-mounted lick mat for stress-free grooming.

Review: "These mats keep my dog busy for 30 min when covered with peanut butter or frozen applesauce! He loves them!" - Meghan

Well there's no need for a licky mat. I spread some peanut butter along the edge of the bath. Dogs love it and I'm able to give them a good shampooing whilst they're distracted.

    Unique invention of a pleated shower curtain tilted to increase space in a compact shower.

    Review: "I love my SPACE Expanding Shower System that I have bought two. No more having to deal with my shower curtains getting stuck to my body or not having room I totally recommend them to everyone they are a breeze to install and you can pick from different colors and washable they are a dream come true for your shower." - Noelia Stokes

    Clever inventions for dunking cookies in milk using blue holders.

    Review: "Perfect for your cookie lover. Easy to clean and fun to use!" - Viki Tucker

    Cat using a clever invention brush mounted on a corner, enjoying a satisfying scratch.

    Review: "I got this for my 3-legged cat because he can't scratch his left side. He'll be trying to scratch and all you see is his little nub going crazy. I found these and he immediately LOVED it! The expression on his face when he first tried it was priceless. The only downside is that it's possible it'll fall off because it was hard for me to get all pieces of tape to stick on a corner at the same time, but I can always buy more double sided tape so not a big deal to me. The product is for Floyd, not me, and he's happy so five stars." - WeedWendy

    I tried to put one of these up, and I just don't think they are well designed. The nails I used to attach it to the wall prevented the scratchy part from resting securely in the frame.

    Innovative tuna can strainer minimizes frustration, sitting atop a can on a kitchen counter.

    Review: "I’m really happy with my purchase, exactly what I need it…" - Danzig666x

    Man enjoying a swing in a wooded park, showcasing clever inventions to reduce frustration.

    Review: "We bought a Swurfer swing about a month ago and we absolutely love it! The only problem with it is that all of the kids AND adults have trouble waiting for their turn. The board appears well made with a smooth finish. I am looking forward to giving this gift to friends and family in the future. It keep the kids outside and having fun!" - chris hostetler

    Hands placing clever laundry invention inside a washing machine.

    Review: "It works as advertised. No more tangled sheets!! They come out of the dryer with less wrinkles! I love it. Where has this been all of my life? Ha! Ha!" - Gracelatitude

    Clever invention: a cactus-shaped laundry tool for removing hair and lint.

    Review: "These are awesome!!! They keep clothing from getting tangled and help the clothes to dry well and evenly. I was so excited to find out that these cute cactuses actually work. I highly recommend them!" - Debra R.

    Showerhead with ergonomic gray grip, highlighting a clever invention for better handling.

    Review: "Holds the shower hose out of the way, seems to work well." - Marie B

    Innovation takes unexpected turns as we explore more creations that prove genius often hides in life's little annoyances. Each upcoming find demonstrates how the right person, armed with enough "what if" energy, can revolutionize even the most basic daily tasks.

    Person holding a clever water bottle invention, wearing a blue plaid shirt.

    Review: "It is hands-down the best water bottle I have had. It’s easy to drink from the colors is amazing and I love how it has the small container that you can hold things in it." - MOMMA G

    Purple-handled clever invention eyelash curler on a gray surface.

    Review: "This curler makes it eyes to curl my lashes and comes with a comb. It is a pretty color and is very sturdy." - Lexi

    Clever invention for evenly thawing frozen meat in a sink using a spreader.

    Review: "Great product for thawing frozen food in your sink! Works great! Highly recommend!" - Laura S

    Or put it in the fridge the day before, and save water + electricity?

    Clever inventions showcased as book spines create a hidden message on a shelf.

    Review: "I absolutely love this! It's really solid and stable. I bought it to hide the surge protector and cords for my computer at work; however, I didn't consider the angle this would be viewed. The first photo is eye level with the desk, but the 2nd pic is the view from standing in the doorway. Oh well! It still does the job for folks just walking past my office - the cables become invisible because the brain barely registers a line of books and passes over the cords behind. I know this because I took a survey of coworkers who had walked by my office. :)" - WilmaPGuinn

    Spray bottle on a counter and laptop screen with reflection, showcasing clever inventions to reduce frustration.

    Review: "Works great on all screens. I’ve used in my car, iPads, laptops, etc. Love that you can take it apart and refill with glass cleaner. Very easy to use and convenient." - Amazon Customer

    Zippered scrunchie bracelets on wrist, showcasing clever inventions for convenience.

    Review: "Cute, practical and functional." - Peachphs

    Adding a zipper even makes DIY scrunchies easier as you can now turn the thing right side out after stitching the seams without an ugly gap that still needs closing.

    Car console with a grey seat gap filler and cup in holder, showing a clever invention reducing everyday frustration.

    Review: "This is such a great, simple accessory that is so effective! With 2 kids in the backseat who constantly need me to hand them things, this has been so helpful in not dropping things and having them get stuck and lost and forgotten under the seat. It also proves a little resting place for items that otherwise would have dropped down. This came with 2, and we put one in each car by the driver’s seat since we slide our sunshades in the little area by our passenger seats. Very easy to put in- and it stays in place. Great buy!" - Paige

    Person wearing a black hoodie stands indoors with hands in pockets, showcasing innovative clothing design.

    Review: "I really like it a lot. I really like the quality of the fabric." - Christian

    If you are a frequent flyer, this hoodie is right up your alley! But don't forget to check out these 26 other travel fixes for your worst nightmares abroad.

    Yellow multi-tool pen with a ruler, level, and extra refills, on a wooden surface.

    Review: "Bought for kids and father stocking stuffer they loved it." - ronny

    my mum bought me one for xmas, they are very handy little tool

    Brilliance continues to shine through designs that transform ordinary challenges into "why didn't we always do it this way" moments. Our next collection showcases how creative thinking and practical problem-solving merge to create products that make you question everything you've accepted as normal.

    Clever invention in a fridge drawer, a blue fruit preserver surrounded by oranges and a red apple.

    Review: "Bluapple-They have keeps my fruit, fresh, crisp, and longer than in the past. Recommend and we will purchase again." - TimothyS. Clippinger

    Dog drinking from a clever portable water bottle on a walk.

    Review: "This water bottle is easy to use, very durable, convenient & does not leak when you lock the water dispensing feature. I stick it in my backpack often and have never had a problem with it leaking. My dog always drinks out of it very easily and it’s great to take with us on walks. I love that it also has the poop bags attached since we definitely need those on our walks as well. I highly recommend this water bottle it’s been awesome for us so far. For size reference, My puppy was only 12 weeks and 6lbs in this photo." - Alisha Cosby

    Car side mirror with an additional convex mirror, a clever invention to reduce blind spots and frustration while driving.

    Review: "My car has terrible blind spots so I purchased these to help me when driving. The adhesive is strong, they are easy to use & blend in well. Makes me feel more secure when I drive." - Nichole

    Clever invention: a black octopus-shaped scrubber, opened to show a gray cleaning pad inside, on a tiled surface.

    Review: "This works miracles on my pores! I use it twice a week on my nose and it’s dramatically improved the skin." - Brittany

    Yellow bird-shaped herb stripper tool on a kitchen counter surrounded by fresh greens, showcasing clever inventions for kitchen use.

    Review: "I stripped thyme and curry plant for my lunch with this tool, and it was pretty impressive! There are multiple sizes holes for different plants. Very handy tool in the kitchen." - Happy Shopper

    A clever invention balances a spoon on a wine glass among various wine bottles on a dining table.

    Review: Went from not being able to drink wine at all to having two full 6 ounce classes with one wand! A little bit of a stuffy nose but absolutely no headache!!! Definitely worth a try." - Shannon Naughton

    Clever car invention: a sauce holder attached to an air vent for easy dipping.

    Review: "Awesome little gift for anyone who eats on the go! I purchased it more specifically because my guy guzzles down Chick-fil-a sauce like an animal in the car. These trays are sturdy and made to universally clip any vent style. Take out the reusable insert it comes with and a Chick-fil-a sauce container will fit perfectly into the clip. The reusable insert can be used if you wanted to mix sauces or add a few packets of ketchup together, so be sure to hang on to those too. - Jen

    Yogurt cups stored under a shelf using a clever invention, maximizing fridge space and reducing frustration.

    Review: "These are awesome for keeping yogurt from taking up valuable shelf space in your fridge. Each one holds 4 Chobani yogurts beautifully! I bought two since I’m a big yogurt fan. I highly recommend these if you’re a nerd for organizing like I am." - Kelly

