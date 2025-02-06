ADVERTISEMENT

Remote work hits different when your tech setup actually serves main character energy. We've rounded up 22 finds that transform your home office from "making it work" to "watch me thrive." Between a heated mousepad mitten that keeps your clicking hand cozy and a mouse jiggler that maintains your "active" status while you're living your best life, each item adds a layer of genius to your WFH game. Picture yourself typing away on a green mechanical keyboard that makes every email sound like a symphony, while your portable second monitor displays your Spotify playlist (because multitasking is an art form).

Working from home demands more than just a stable internet connection and remembering to wear pants for video calls. It requires strategic tech that turns your space into command central. A home office humidifier that keeps your skin glowing through endless Zoom meetings? Essential. An ergonomic mouse that prevents your wrist from filing formal complaints? Non-negotiable. A WiFi extender that lets you work from your backyard "office" without dropping calls? Revolutionary. Each find represents a step toward peak remote work optimization, where comfort meets productivity in perfect harmony.

Plugged-in power hub with USB ports and cables, highlighting work from home tech essentials.

Review: "I purchased this for our office area which, as you can see from the picture, has a lot of devices to plug in. The thing I enjoy the moat is the ease of installation. You plug it in, screw in the middle screw & that’s it. The night light is hand as well because the area isn’t lit very well since it’s under our desk. I would definitely recommend this inexpensive charger." - Ryan

amazon.com

    Green keyboard and mouse set, essential tech for work from home setup.

    Review: "This keyboard and mouse is great! I love the color!" - Mahogany

    amazon.com

    Laptop, portable monitor, and wireless mouse on a small table setup, ideal for work from home tech essentials.

    Review: "I love that this monitor is so thin, light, and can plug into my laptop with one cable. Even on a tiny Starbucks table, I can easily set up my portable office and multitask between the two monitors." - J. Hazlett

    amazon.com

    Digital clock and potted plant on a shelf, highlighting work from home tech essentials.

    Review: "Good value for the money, has auto brightness and will tell you in ambient temperature." - Connor

    TBH, this clock is a bit of a vanity buy. No judgment! Because we GET you, we have 49 more elegant home office upgrades to make your space slay!

    amazon.com

    Phone, smartwatch, and earbuds on a charging dock, illustrating work from home tech essentials.

    Review: "This is a great solution to reducing wires and gaining tabletop space." - Brandon

    amazon.com

    Give your gaming or work setup a radiant glow with These LED Strip Lights for Your Monitor , perfect for adding a touch of ambiance and reducing eye strain

    Review: "Super high quality LEDS. Love the warmth and ease of adhesion." - Sky S

    amazon.com

    Work from home tech essentials on a desk: laptop, monitor, keyboard, mouse, and a mug.

    Review: "This light has 3 colors variations and all three are pleasant to the eyes. It is a perfect task light…I had a desk lamp-which I really like, but it created shadows on the opposite side of the desk." - Kathy

    amazon.com

    Technology elevates remote work from basic survival to peak performance with our next selection of finds. From enhancing comfort to boosting efficiency, these additions prove that the right tools can transform any corner of your home into a productivity paradise. Because when your office is steps from your bed, your tech needs to work as hard as you pretend to.

    Verilux light therapy lamp on a desk with work from home tech essentials like smartwatch and earbuds.

    Review: "I ordered 2 of these. My husband is a Psychologist and has a private practice. The therapist want to try using it daily to see if they notice a change during this extra dreary weather we are having. The other will stay at my house for me to use. It was packaged great and set up was basically, plug in and flip the switch. It is slim and like that the rectangle shape takes up less space than a large square. It is lightweight, but does not feel cheap or flimsy." - Cheryl Cline

    The winter blues are REAL! But it seems like a little but of UV exposure does wonders. But we also have 23 adorable novelty finds that give their all to brighten up your day.

    amazon.com

    #9

    Tune In To Comfort And Tune Out Distractions With These Loop Earplugs , Perfect For Focus-Friendly Listening And Protecting Your Hearing

    Earplugs in a case and worn in an ear, essential for work-from-home tech setups.

    Review: "I love these! I can hear the sounds I want to hear without random other sounds. They are comfortable, effective, durable and fit well. They are pretty but that doesn't matter because you can barely see them in your ears, which is a plus! I have relatives who are hard of hearing and they all talk loud and talk over each other at the same time. These help eliminate the intensity of these conversations and I am more relaxed. Definitely worth buying!!" - Lois

    amazon.com

    Workspace with sticky notes on a monitor, showcasing work from home tech essentials.

    Review: "This thing is a life saver. Very sturdy and hold the many changing notes on my computer I'm so glad I invested in getting this item. It's functionality makes my office run smoothly." - JaQue Frazier

    amazon.com

    Digital timer in front of a laptop on a wooden desk, a work from home tech essential.

    Review: "This timer helps me keep track of time. By setting a time frame for each task, I have a much greater sense of achievement when I accomplish things in time, or even ahead of time. It also reminds me that some tasks are much simpler/easier than I thought, boosting my confidence. Sometimes, I set an hour to write a proposal section, but then it only took me 45 minutes. It just feel good. Bottom line, money well spent." - S-Guan

    amazon.com

    A hand inside a heated mouse pad on a desk, showcasing work from home tech essentials.

    Review: "I absolutely love this product that I have named my mouse mitten! My hand is no longer freezing cold whole working. It plugs into a USB port and it shuts off automatically so there is no worry about leaving it on! I even bought one for my daughter!" - Kathleen Eagan

    amazon.com

    Dell wireless mouse with colorful mouse pad, ideal for work from home tech essentials.

    Review: "I love the random mouse movement feature, and the subtle rim so that the mouse doesn’t fall off. Does not plug into the computer, so it’s truly undetectable. My computer does not go idle when I need to step away from my desk." - Kaylah

    amazon.com

    Desk setup with essential work from home tech, including a computer monitor, telephone, and small desk fan.

    Review: "If you're like me and need to simply have a nice cooling air movement around you to feel comfortable, grab this little beauty." - Trasori Mehta

    amazon.com

    The evolution of home office essentials continues with gear that understands the unique demands of remote work. Our following picks showcase how thoughtful tech additions can bridge the gap between professional requirements and personal comfort, creating a workspace where digital nomad dreams become reality.
    #15

    Savor The Flavor (And The Temperature) With This Coffee Mug Warmer , A Thoughtful Companion For Coffee Lovers Who Like It Hot

    A Philbucks branded mug on a blue mug warmer, showcasing home tech essentials.

    Review: "I’m constantly forgetting my hot cup of coffee or tea, and this warmer keeps my drink at the perfect temperature! I love that it comes in fun colors, it matches the aesthetic of my desk in a really cute way. I’ve been using it consistently for months and I haven’t had any problems with it!" - Rachel

    amazon.com

    Vertical mouse and colorful keyboard on a desk, highlighting essential work from home tech.

    Review: "I started to notice my hand was cramping while working on graphic designs for work. Logi is a reputable brand so I took a chance and this mouse is wonderful! It’s so quiet when you click and it has a really nice feel to it. It was really easy to adjust to as well!" - Joshua Bowers

    amazon.com

    Laptop setup with cooling pad and mouse on a wooden desk, highlighting work from home tech essentials.

    Review: "Everything about this great. The fan on my laptop is going out so my laptop was running hot and slow. This fixed the heating problem. It is very quiet." - Bruce L

    amazon.com

    Wi-Fi extender plugged into a wall, a key work from home tech essential for better connectivity.

    Review: "This is the best wifi extender I have ever bought!" - KellyT.88

    amazon.com

    White over-ear headphones held against a leafy background, emphasizing work from home tech essentials.

    Review: "Great for laying around listening listening to audio via Bluetooth, sturdy and sleek design great for working out, long life, and easy to connect. I think I’ve purchased these for everyone in my family over the last few years now and body has ever had any issues. The sound is clear and the user experience is pretty intuitive." - Nichol Cassoni

    amazon.com

    Turquoise tech gadget on display, showing details and a close-up of a label, relevant to work from home tech essentials.

    Review: "This little label maker is awesome! After getting it I have labeled so many things! You can even print tiny little pictures!" - Kevin S

    amazon.com

    iMac displaying a waterfall scene, with keyboard and colorful markers, essential for work from home tech setup.

    Review: "Okay so I bought this for my boss a.k.a. The Sticky Note King because he always asks me to help organize his desk and he loved it so much that I decided to buy one for my home office. I love it too! The storage space underneath is great so you always have a marker quickly available. I also bought the magnetic smiley face dry eraser from Amazon too so it’s readily available. The glass piece is nice because it will not scratch like a normal dry-erase board does over time. Buy this, you will thank me later!" - Treasure

    amazon.com

    #22

    Breathe Easy And Add A Touch Of Desert Charm To Your Desktop With This Mini Cactus Humidifier , A Quirky And Functional Friend That Keeps The Air Fresh And Your Skin Happy

    Cactus-themed humidifier on a desk near a laptop, part of work from home tech essentials.

    Review: "This little cactus air humidifier is so cute! I use it on my desk and it feels super nice, especially in my very dry office." - Rebecca

    amazon.com

