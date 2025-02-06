Living That Remote Life? These 22 Tech Must-Haves Are Everything
Remote work hits different when your tech setup actually serves main character energy. We've rounded up 22 finds that transform your home office from "making it work" to "watch me thrive." Between a heated mousepad mitten that keeps your clicking hand cozy and a mouse jiggler that maintains your "active" status while you're living your best life, each item adds a layer of genius to your WFH game. Picture yourself typing away on a green mechanical keyboard that makes every email sound like a symphony, while your portable second monitor displays your Spotify playlist (because multitasking is an art form).
Working from home demands more than just a stable internet connection and remembering to wear pants for video calls. It requires strategic tech that turns your space into command central. A home office humidifier that keeps your skin glowing through endless Zoom meetings? Essential. An ergonomic mouse that prevents your wrist from filing formal complaints? Non-negotiable. A WiFi extender that lets you work from your backyard "office" without dropping calls? Revolutionary. Each find represents a step toward peak remote work optimization, where comfort meets productivity in perfect harmony.
Level Up Your Home Office With This Socket Extender With USB Ports And Surge Protection - A Power-Packed Solution That Keeps Your Devices Charged, Safe, And Ready To Rock!
Review: "I purchased this for our office area which, as you can see from the picture, has a lot of devices to plug in. The thing I enjoy the moat is the ease of installation. You plug it in, screw in the middle screw & that’s it. The night light is hand as well because the area isn’t lit very well since it’s under our desk. I would definitely recommend this inexpensive charger." - Ryan
Add A Pop Of Color And A Dash Of Geek Chic To Your Workspace With This Pastel Green Mechanical Keyboard - A Clicky, Clacky Dream Come True For Typing Enthusiasts And Style Followers Alike!
Review: "This keyboard and mouse is great! I love the color!" - Mahogany
Supercharge Your Productivity With This 15 Inch Portable Monitor , Perfect For Tackling Multiple Tasks On The Go Or At Your Home Office!
Review: "I love that this monitor is so thin, light, and can plug into my laptop with one cable. Even on a tiny Starbucks table, I can easily set up my portable office and multitask between the two monitors." - J. Hazlett
Elevate Your Walls With This Fashionable Digital Wall Clock , A Sleek And Modern Timekeeper That's As Stylish As It Is Functional!
Review: "Good value for the money, has auto brightness and will tell you in ambient temperature." - Connor
Charge All Your Favorite Things In One Convenient Spot With This Wireless Phone, Watch, And Airpod Charging Station - The Ultimate Clutter-Busting Solution For Your Home Or Office!
Review: "This is a great solution to reducing wires and gaining tabletop space." - Brandon
Give Your Gaming Or Work Setup A Radiant Glow With These LED Strip Lights For Your Monitor , Perfect For Adding A Touch Of Ambiance And Reducing Eye Strain
Review: "Super high quality LEDS. Love the warmth and ease of adhesion." - Sky S
Shine A Light On Your Workspace With This LED Desk Lamp With Touch Control , A Sleek And Modern Source Of Illumination That's As Easy To Use As It Is On The Eyes
Review: "This light has 3 colors variations and all three are pleasant to the eyes. It is a perfect task light…I had a desk lamp-which I really like, but it created shadows on the opposite side of the desk." - Kathy
Brighten Up Your Day (And Your Mood) With This UV Therapy Happy Lamp , Designed To Bring A Ray Of Sunshine To Your Workspace And Help Beat The Blues!
Review: "I ordered 2 of these. My husband is a Psychologist and has a private practice. The therapist want to try using it daily to see if they notice a change during this extra dreary weather we are having. The other will stay at my house for me to use. It was packaged great and set up was basically, plug in and flip the switch. It is slim and like that the rectangle shape takes up less space than a large square. It is lightweight, but does not feel cheap or flimsy." - Cheryl Cline
Tune In To Comfort And Tune Out Distractions With These Loop Earplugs , Perfect For Focus-Friendly Listening And Protecting Your Hearing
Review: "I love these! I can hear the sounds I want to hear without random other sounds. They are comfortable, effective, durable and fit well. They are pretty but that doesn't matter because you can barely see them in your ears, which is a plus! I have relatives who are hard of hearing and they all talk loud and talk over each other at the same time. These help eliminate the intensity of these conversations and I am more relaxed. Definitely worth buying!!" - Lois
Jot Down Notes And Keep Your Desk Tidy With This Acrylic Monitor Memo Board , A Sleek And Transparent Way To Stay Organized And On Top Of Tasks!
Review: "This thing is a life saver. Very sturdy and hold the many changing notes on my computer I'm so glad I invested in getting this item. It's functionality makes my office run smoothly." - JaQue Frazier
Master The Art Of Time Management With This Time Management Clock , A Practical Tool To Help You Prioritize, Stay Focused, And Make The Most Of Your Day!
Review: "This timer helps me keep track of time. By setting a time frame for each task, I have a much greater sense of achievement when I accomplish things in time, or even ahead of time. It also reminds me that some tasks are much simpler/easier than I thought, boosting my confidence. Sometimes, I set an hour to write a proposal section, but then it only took me 45 minutes. It just feel good. Bottom line, money well spent." - S-Guan
Warm Up To Productivity With This Mousepad Hand Warmer , A Cozy Companion For Chilly Workspaces And Cold Fingers
Review: "I absolutely love this product that I have named my mouse mitten! My hand is no longer freezing cold whole working. It plugs into a USB port and it shuts off automatically so there is no worry about leaving it on! I even bought one for my daughter!" - Kathleen Eagan
Outsmart Screen Savers And Stay "Active" With This Mouse Mover Device , A Clever Gadget That Keeps Your Computer Awake (Even When You're Not)!
Review: "I love the random mouse movement feature, and the subtle rim so that the mouse doesn’t fall off. Does not plug into the computer, so it’s truly undetectable. My computer does not go idle when I need to step away from my desk." - Kaylah
Stay Cool Under Pressure With This Small Desk Fan , A Compact And Quiet Way To Beat The Heat And Stay Focused!
Review: "If you're like me and need to simply have a nice cooling air movement around you to feel comfortable, grab this little beauty." - Trasori Mehta
Savor The Flavor (And The Temperature) With This Coffee Mug Warmer , A Thoughtful Companion For Coffee Lovers Who Like It Hot
Review: "I’m constantly forgetting my hot cup of coffee or tea, and this warmer keeps my drink at the perfect temperature! I love that it comes in fun colors, it matches the aesthetic of my desk in a really cute way. I’ve been using it consistently for months and I haven’t had any problems with it!" - Rachel
Click, Scroll, And Swipe In Comfort With This Ergonomic Mouse , Designed To Fit Your Hand And Reduce Strain, So You Can Focus On The Task At Hand
Review: "I started to notice my hand was cramping while working on graphic designs for work. Logi is a reputable brand so I took a chance and this mouse is wonderful! It’s so quiet when you click and it has a really nice feel to it. It was really easy to adjust to as well!" - Joshua Bowers
Keep Your Laptop Chill And Your Workflow Smooth With This Laptop Cooling Pad , A Breathable Buddy That Helps Prevent Overheating And Keeps You Productive
Review: "Everything about this great. The fan on my laptop is going out so my laptop was running hot and slow. This fixed the heating problem. It is very quiet." - Bruce L
Boost Your Signal And Banish Dead Zones With This WiFi Extender , A Powerful Partner That Helps You Stay Connected And Productive From Anywhere
Review: "This is the best wifi extender I have ever bought!" - KellyT.88
Immerse Yourself In Pure Audio Bliss With These Beats Solo 4 , Sleek And Stylish Headphones That Deliver Crystal-Clear Sound And All-Day Comfort
Review: "Great for laying around listening listening to audio via Bluetooth, sturdy and sleek design great for working out, long life, and easy to connect. I think I’ve purchased these for everyone in my family over the last few years now and body has ever had any issues. The sound is clear and the user experience is pretty intuitive." - Nichol Cassoni
Get Organized And Go Wireless With This Bluetooth Label Maker , A Modern Marvel That Makes Labeling A Breeze, No Cables Required
Review: "This little label maker is awesome! After getting it I have labeled so many things! You can even print tiny little pictures!" - Kevin S
Make Brainstorming A Breeze And Keep Your Workspace Tidy With This 18'' X 6'' Desktop Dry Eraseboard With Storage , A Versatile And Compact Companion For Note-Taking, To-Do Lists, And More
Review: "Okay so I bought this for my boss a.k.a. The Sticky Note King because he always asks me to help organize his desk and he loved it so much that I decided to buy one for my home office. I love it too! The storage space underneath is great so you always have a marker quickly available. I also bought the magnetic smiley face dry eraser from Amazon too so it’s readily available. The glass piece is nice because it will not scratch like a normal dry-erase board does over time. Buy this, you will thank me later!" - Treasure
Breathe Easy And Add A Touch Of Desert Charm To Your Desktop With This Mini Cactus Humidifier , A Quirky And Functional Friend That Keeps The Air Fresh And Your Skin Happy
Review: "This little cactus air humidifier is so cute! I use it on my desk and it feels super nice, especially in my very dry office." - Rebecca