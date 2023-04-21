Man Gets Back At Church Deacon Who Made His Wife And Sister Cry By Getting Him Sacked

One’s wedding day is among the most significant and treasured moments for everybody. People want their wedding day to be ideal and something they will remember forever. Every little detail matters, and the entire day must be perfect, from the dress to the decorations, from the food to the music. However, sometimes despite the detailed planning, some problems may occur that can make the bride or groom upset. Additionally, if one of them is upset, the other one soon follows. When tensions are high and emotions are running high, even the smallest disruption can feel like the end of the world.

Reddit user “TastyTacticalTrout” recently posted his sweet revenge story after the deacon at their wedding instructed his wife that she could not walk down the aisle because she was not wearing a veil. On their wedding day, right before the ceremony, which, of course, made her cry. The post caught a lot of attention and went viral as in just 2 days, it got more than 5K upvotes and 400 comments.

The author starts the story with the statement that his wife wanted to get married in a church. He had his doubts, but “happy wife – happy life”, you know. Moving forward to the wedding day, he mentioned that the ceremony went great, everybody was happy. However, it was not for long, as he noticed that his sister and wife had been crying before walking down the aisle. A few moments later, he found out that the deacon had informed the bride right before she was about to get married that she couldn’t do that as she was not wearing a veil.

Fast forward after the honeymoon, the author decided to make a few not-so-pleasant visits to the church. He spoke with everybody who he could find and complained, argued and stood everybody on their toes. After such an experience on their wedding day, the author believed that the deacon deserved some serious punishment or some kind of consequences.

A few months later, the man found out that this infamous deacon had been fired and probably didn’t have the best reputation to begin with. The OP is convinced that his outburst and his visits had paid off and the man got his petty revenge by firing the deacon.

Bored Panda contacted Alisha Jemelian, who is a wedding designer and blogger, and she agreed to share her insights regarding the rules and wedding attire in the church.

“I have designed over 10,000 veils for brides from 20+ countries, and I haven’t had any priests or pastors require their brides to wear a veil,” elaborated Alisha. “However, I find that the mother of the bride or the future mother-in-law can pressure the bride to wear a veil, bolero, or wrap to make her wedding gown more church-appropriate. My brides that I work with are often most upset by the comments made from the mother of the bride or a bridesmaid rather than comments made from a priest or pastor,” she added.

Now, speaking about the rules that may be listed if you are considering getting married at the church, the designer says that “Most churches and denominations will have their own set of rules for what is considered “appropriate” for a church wedding. Brides are often encouraged to wear a blusher, which is the layer that goes over the face, and this layer is removed up and over the bride’s face after walking to the front of the church. This also creates more modesty for brides who may have a low-cut wedding gown.”

So, is it necessary to wear a veil on your wedding day? Alisha Jemelian elaborated that “For many brides, the tradition of wearing a veil in a church wedding is deeply ingrained. However, as times change, so do the expectations and rules. I think that wearing a veil for your church wedding is a beautiful sign of respect, but I do not think it is totally necessary. Brides should wear what makes them feel comfortable and most beautiful.”

Well, looks like the deacon deserved the punishment he got and had no right to even mention to the bride that she must wear a veil.

So guys, what do you think about this situation? Have you ever met rude priest or deacon who made you feel upset?

People share their experiences in the comments and agree that they would have taken the same action