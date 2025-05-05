To enlighten the people of the internet, these Reddit users shared what they believe are news stories that deserve more attention. Read through and see if you agree.

Many of these outlets are not giving sufficient attention to other significant events around the world, some of which are as disconcerting (if not more so) than the often-reported ongoing conflicts between powerhouse nations.

Try scrolling through your preferred mainstream news website. You will likely find the same headlines about the tumultuous political climate in the US, celebrity gossip , and local stories that typically involve some form of violence or controversy.

#1 Most species of whales in the southern hemisphere are recovering at their biological maximum… +8% per year.

RELATED:

#2 Cobalt is mined in Africa by slaves. Batteries in our phones and other electronic devices need Cobalt. The world doesn’t care, they just want their smartphones.

#3 New studies showed that insects populations dropped by 80% in Europe during the last two decades. Scary and disastrous.

ADVERTISEMENT

#4 The mass amounts of femicide happening in The Americas.

#5 There is a war as large and deadly as the one in Ukraine being waged by Rwanda inside of Democratic Republic of Congo. Rwanda is turning into a regional military power and their President, who was the guy who organized the Tutsi resistance that over threw and stopped the Hutu's genocidal government, has turned into an authoritarian military dictator with ambitions of conquest. The war is supposedly over a rebel terror group organized around an ethnic tribe common to the shared border between Rwanda and Congo, and Rwanda claims it must seek them out and destroy them inside Congo where they are sheltering and hiding from justice. In reality this region of Congo is rich in Rare Earth Minerals and Precious Metals, and because its a long ways from the population and government centers of Congo (isolated by a lack of transportation infrastructure), its been underdeveloped and unexploited. Rwanda is making a land grab to obtain these areas so it can mine the mineral wealth for itself.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 They’re tryna distract us w celeb drama while entire countries are literally falling apart rn.

#7 A gentlemen, who, over several years, has personally picked up TONS of litter in Clearwater Creek, FL and Pittsburgh's Ohio River by using just his kayak. His story is amazing! His selfless and virtually unnoticed work is so inspiring! He goes by @tommypicsuptrash. He deserves a headline!

#8 Islamist violent extremists in the Sahel countries.

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 The Haitian state has essentially collapsed and there is functionally no law, no government, no courts, and no healthcare system.

ADVERTISEMENT

#10 India-Pakistan threads of war.

#11 Disappearance of bees.

#12 Civil war in Sudan, collapse of society in Haiti, the slowing down of the AMOC, displacement of Rohingya in Burma, and the continued oppression of Uighurs in China are but a few.

ADVERTISEMENT

#13 Florida, known for the citrus industry, is very quickly going to be without a citrus industry. It’s spreading and other areas may loose the industry too.

ADVERTISEMENT

#14 Haiti is so overrun by gangs that people are kicked out of their houses almost daily and sent to live on the streets. Plus, the country has almost no government now, and people are starving in the streets.



Edit: For those interested in helping Haiti, here is a fantastic organization I have worked with locally.



[Meal Packing - Mission of Hope]

ADVERTISEMENT

#15 Whatever palantir is secretly doing.

#16 No follow-up on drones in December or Fort Knox audit.

#17 The deadly measles outbreak in Europe.

ADVERTISEMENT

#18 That some enormous percent of wild birds, seabirds and other wildlife have been k*lled by avian flu, but only the impact on humans, (or the animals they farm) is deemed newsworthy.

ADVERTISEMENT

#19 What caused the major power outage in Europe. Seems very concerning with cause unknown. Haven’t seen very much reporting about it.

#20 There is great work happening to protect the Pando Tree in Utah---the largest tree of any kind, the oldest tree of any kind in the americas. 106 acres, 13.2 Million pounds. At least 9000 years old.





Media wrote it off as dead and dying.

#21 Probably the Muslim concentration camps in China.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#22 The largest asset transfer from the middle and working classes to the super rich in the planet's history is currently underway, the destruction of the middle class and Victorian style poverty for the majority within 30 years.

#23 Since I'm not in the US and I get all my US news from Reddit... I think the random ICE kidnappings I keep hearing about here not being covered on the mainstream is disturbing.

#24 The burning of the miombo woodlands in Southern Africa, around 140 full sized football fields get burned down a day, leaving animals dead or without a home, soon Africa will loose its wildlife and I’ve yet to see a mainstream media report on it.



Edit: this is also THE largest woodland in africa, home to 70% of africas wildlife and critically endangered animals. And due to it running through Tanzania, Congo and Zambia they receive little to 0 government funding, so it’s down to conservationists like myself and many volunteers to help tackle this issue. Save Africa.



Edit 2: I’m more than happy that so many of you are concerned about the issue and willing to help, please feel free to message me if you seriously want to help in the miombo, i work very close nit with the parks and we accept volunteers daily. God bless you all ❤️🙌.

ADVERTISEMENT

#25 Lots of good topics covered. Haven’t seen anyone mention the ongoing civil war in Myanmar, where thousands just died in an earthquake and the military junta was actively attacking civilians in areas hit by said earthquake, all while allegedly under a ceasefire.

ADVERTISEMENT

#26 A positive one: that lidar scanning is being used to discover lost settlements all over the world.



Estimated to have died out 2 - 5000 years ago, archaeologists are seeing "towns" that had much higher populations than first thought, and many more buildings, irrigation canals, etc. than recorded previously.



Most of the discoveries have not been excavated, hardly any in fact, so the details about age etc are mostly unknown, but it looks a lot like the population of earth was significantly higher 5000+ years ago than first thought,



In other words, we are not the first booming civilization.



No, I'm not talking about Grahame whats-his-names pre-flood theory, I mean this is people who came after the end of the last ice age.

ADVERTISEMENT

#27 Probably not as big as some listed here, but there's currently a federal election underway in Australia, and the opposition leader hoping to be elected as Prime Minister, Peter Dutton, is copying Trumps playbook so much that he's been called Temu Trump.

#28 The Serbian anti-corruption movement.





I_Stan_Kyrgyzstan:

With Chinese funding, Serbia approves construction of the high speed link to Budapest, including renovations of Novi Sad railway station.



Corruption is rampant during the whole process, and deadlines are restrictive, leading to rushed plans and malpractice.



Shortly after being unveiled, in November 2024, the new facade of Novi Sad railway station collapses, killing 15 and injuring many more.



The public finds out the true extent of corruption, which surprises nobody because the president Vučić is widely disliked (vote rigging, clinging onto power too long, etc). But it's still shocking because the accident is fresh in people's minds.



Protests. The police take many into custody without due process.



The government tries to cover up the extent of their wrongdoings and cover their asses. It doesn't work. This includes stoking tensions with Croatia for some reason.



Nationwide protests and blockades. The main university in Belgrade (the capital) and the national broadcasting station have been under occupation for months. They still are to this day.



The students have 4 key demands before they stop the blockades. It doesn't look likely that Vučić will ever give in. So it continues...

ADVERTISEMENT

#29 There are hundreds of people dying in Myanmar right now because of infrastructure problems after their huge earthquake. The media ignores this so much, the news broke in the states that Tailand had an earthquake even though they only lost a few people while Myanmar was losing thousands.

ADVERTISEMENT

#30 Donald Turmp just used an executive order to require the US Military to assist local police within the country. If not checked by the Judicial this will effectively shortcut the requirement of establishing cause for Martial Law.

#31 If you know anything about the Balkan's history the last 100 years, you would be keeping a very close eye on Bosnia & Herzegovina, specifically Milorad Dodik.



WW1 ( and thus WW2) essentially started there. During the Iron curtain Yugoslavia was one of the few Slavic communist countries that did NOT play ball with the soviets, and of course the civil war in the 90s.



Not sure why our region is ignored so much but it seems for the major global developments of the world is always somehow tied in.

ADVERTISEMENT

#32 There is a lack of coverage concerning resistance and demonstration against Trump regime.

#33 The House draft going to committee for approval taking regulatory enforcement and antitrust power from the FTC and giving it to the Dept of Justice. Changes to the REINS ACT giving Congress power to change the regulatory rules rather than financial experts at the FTC. They are robbing us blind and won't be satisfied until we are a third world country and btw its definitely not Biden.

ADVERTISEMENT

#34 Trump coming after the African American Museum in DC due to “disruptive views”.

ADVERTISEMENT

#35 Pakistani military funded t*******m in Indian side of Kashmir. Radicalisation of Kashmiri youth on the Indian side secretly. Pakistani govt giving safe haven to globally recognised terror outfits and India’s most wanted Fugitive Dawood Ibrahim who is also considered among top 10 most wanted fugitives in the world by FBI.



The recent terror attack funded and orchestrated by Pakistani military and ISI in Pahalgam, Kashmir has sent a wave of anger among Indian citizens. Global news channels are only focusing on the intelligence failure of Indian security agencies which cannot be denied but to completely deny and not acknowledge Pakistan’s role in the terror attack on poor civilian tourists seems like a hidden agenda.

#36 There's a blood test you can take to check for about 50 different cancers:



Galleri Test by GRAIL



The Galleri test is a multi-cancer early detection (MCED) blood test developed by GRAIL. It can screen for over 50 types of cancer by detecting DNA fragments shed by cancer cells into the bloodstream. This test is designed to identify cancers before symptoms appear, including those without recommended screening tests today.

ADVERTISEMENT

#37 **Himalayan Snowfall Collapse** – 23-year low threatens water for 2B+ people in Asia.



**Bird Flu Surge** – H5N1 is killing wildlife, raising egg prices, and infecting humans.



**Ignored Conflicts** – Wars in Congo, Sudan, and Haiti escalating without global coverage.



**Media Bias Study** – Disasters get more coverage if countries have cultural/genetic ties.



**OP** — if you're wondering why the media skips these stories, read that last link. It's eye-opening. The way global news is filtered isn't just about severity — it's about relationships.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#38 China is still committing genocide in the western part of the country.

#39 My dad passed away. He deserved a news story about him. He was a really good guy.

#40 The mass murder and r**e of women in Southern Africa.

ADVERTISEMENT

#41 The civil war in Sudan.

ADVERTISEMENT

#42 Everyone knows about the ongoing India- Pakistan conflict.

It all began when recently Terrorists groups from Pakistan killed 26 tourists in Kashmir,India.



The terrorists swarmed at the tourists on the hill station and asked every tourist(only men) what their religion was? And then selectively killed them all who weren't Islamic/Muslims.



Indian govt. showed anger and condemned this selective hate towards Hindus and religion based killing. And in turn Indian govt. closed the dam to a river going through Pakistan which maybe the primary source of water there.



The irony is that on one hand the PM condemns the religion based killing and a couple of days ago The PM and indian govt. passed a bill to do caste-census, which will happen for the second time in ~90 years , without taking any steps to curb the t*******m by pakistan...they thought let's divide the public based on caste.



This divide & rule caste-census thing happened the first time when India was under British Rule in 1931.

ADVERTISEMENT

#43 Sudan is a large one.

Turkey involvement in Syria and the Kurds.

Romanian elections.

#44 Cecot prison in El Salvador where Trump had deportees sent without due process before the Supreme Court told him to stop it, is a death camp. A week ago, you could google maps and the prison showed a weird blurry pile of unknown contents (bodies?) with a large dark red stain on concrete next to it, now the photo has been changed when you search google maps. It has been publicly stated that no prisoners ever leave this facility. The contractor who built this prison has also performed work for vet clinics for crematoriums.

ADVERTISEMENT

#45 The BBC are definitely playing down/avoiding coverage of the quiet dismantling of environment protections by the Labour government over the past few weeks.



Following weeks of anti-nature rhetoric and negative news articles being deliberately released on nature (£100million bat tunnels anyone?), the Planning and Infrastructure bill effectively removes requirement for environmental protection on development sites…no surveys nor mitigation would be needed. Emphasis would be on Natural England to do strategic enhancement, at the same time as they are being massively defunded with around 800 jobs cut this spring, yet have been cut to the bone for years, and barely able already to afford to visit/monitor our existing protected sites yet alone fund their management.



This is on top of the sudden freezing of the sustainable farming initiative, so no funding is available for environmental schemes there, and now consultation with environmental organisations pre-planning is not required for infrastructure projects (likely so those new runways can be forced through without the pesky wildlife getting in the way).



We’re catapulting towards a biodiversity catastrophe in the UK and nobody seems to know or care!

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#46 UFO/UAP Whistleblowers are coming forward regularly with incredible claims and institutions such as Harvard University have begun serious study on the topic yet it’s barely mentioned.



There is a paradigm shift happening and the mainstream media are asleep at the wheel.

#47 That poor 11 year old girl in gauna who was abducted and killed then put in the swimming pool to make out she drowned. Seemingly it was the police that did it then tried to cover themselves up by setting the room they took her in on fire to burn evidence. She was only out of sight for 10 minutes.

ADVERTISEMENT

#48 A whole lotta escalation happening in East/Horn Africa



Sudan-Sudan - currently a battleground between two Generals who've hijacked the peoples revolution



Ethiopia-Egypt = Nile river and Egypt trying to give it back to Ethiopia by signing military deals with their neighbours

Ethiopia-Eritrea = escalations over the TPLF

Ethiopia-Somalia = escalations over them signing illegal deals with separatist

Somalia-Somalia (yes its messy) = just a mess due to lack of control and monopoly of violence so its a free for all basically.

Sprinkle in some terrorists and you have the current situation



A bunch of egotistical men fighting over huge swaths of land that they could never fill and young people have to pay the price.

#49 Anti-hamas protests in Gaza by Palestinians who have had enough, and the brutal reprisals against them carried out by hamas.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#50 Long lost cities the the jungles of Central America and the Amazon are being rediscovered thanks to LIDAR, completely rewriting the history of the people of pre-Columbian Americas.

#51 The Balkans are in chaos...



Huge protests in Istanbul over the arrest of the mayor, who was a candidate for leader of the main opposition party in the next election.



Huge nationwide protests and a near total blockade of Serbia over corruption, exposed in part by the collapse of a railway station in Novi Sad.



Protests in North Macedonia over corruption, after a night club fire k*lled 62 people. One of my friends sisters died in the fire.



Bulgaria and Romania are in political crises that will not end anytime soon.



Some are calling this wave of uprisings the "Balkan Spring", which all in all may be an accurate way of describing it...

ADVERTISEMENT

#52 My cat has not been fed. According to him, he hasn't eaten in many days.

#53 The Smallest Of great pyramid is vibrating and no one has figured out where it is coming from. They said the Vibration is a Between 1.6 - 2.0 GHZ.

ADVERTISEMENT

#54 I think loneliness is an invisible epidemic. So many people are isolated, especially in big cities, and no one talks about it.

ADVERTISEMENT

#55 The US gov admitted we have almost no airspace protection from UAP. also the fact that the government begrudgingly admitted the Navy UFO videos are real, and they have no idea what they are. I have no idea why rear admirals saying on TV that we have alien bodies and craft in our possession and nobody is talking about it.

#56 Air quality in China has been improving by leaps in the past few years.

#57 Reputable government whistleblowers coming forward with claims of non human intelligence and technology and the government cover up of the possession of that technology and the knowledge of the existence of the intelligence that created that technology.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#58 A heatwave in Pakistan this week may break records.

#59 I beat cancer!

#60 A forest fire not far from Jerusalem, thought to be an act of t*******m. I didn’t hear about it in the news. Was going through You Tube suggestions and watched it for about an hour last night, they were showing it from a distance. Didn’t hear about it in the news .It was daylight when I watched it, there time zone is about 12 hours difference from here I think.

ADVERTISEMENT

#61 The ongoing global coral bleaching crisis, which began in 2023, is a significant event that the media has failed to adequately cover. 84% of coral reefs are impacted, making it the worst in recorded history as a result of warming oceans. This hasn't gotten much popular attention, despite the fact that it endangers reef-dependent communities and marine species.

ADVERTISEMENT

#62 An 80 year old pedophile got sentenced to life imprisonment for the r**e of a 6 year child (for a year) that was kept hidden by the principal of the child's school, his babysitter and a teacher. I don't understand why they couldn't execute him when he's only got a few years to live anyway but you know....it's Egypt.

ADVERTISEMENT

#63 In early February 2025, a drone strike on the Chernobyl nuclear power plant created a hole in the protective shell of the reactor, known as the New Safe Confinement. The drone, potentially Russian, pierced the external cladding and damaged both the inner and outer cladding, leaving a hole estimated to be around 15 square meters.



THE HOLE IS STILL OPEEEEEEENNNNNNNN 😱😱😱😱😱😱.

#64 Slow decline of freedom and democracy in the EU.





The same kind of old people stay in power, as most of the EU institutions are not elected directly, and the election process is very opaque. They are slowly eliminating anything that doesn't fit with their world view. Basically they don't care about things like fun, comfort and convenience, and they want to eliminate anything remotely dangerous and they want to push their distorted ideas about what equality and fairness means.





What's even more problematic is that things like chat control want to completely destroy your right to private communication. If passed, governments (and anyone else with enough resources) will have access to every private communication. This will pave the way to prosecute opposition and squash any independent thought that doesn't align with any particular worldview. So far it wasn't passed thanks to opposition of many countries. But each time it fails someone tries to pass it again and again, until it passes.





There are still good and sensible people in this world, but most people don't even know about this fight as media completely ignore it. Each time some new stupid regulation is passed, it goes without fanfare. You just realize that when you want to buy a toy drone, or f*****g laser pointer that does not suck, or you want to visit a website without hiring a lawyer, that something is really wrong. But at that time it's already too late and you just have to accept things that would be unimaginable 20 years ago as a new normal.

ADVERTISEMENT

#65 Population collapse in the developed world.





It's why immigration is becoming such a massive issue politically everywhere.







Immigration is being used to prop up , maintain and expand developed world economies. If we didn't have immigration capitalism's blatant end stage flaws that are the primary cause of developed people's not breeding would be an international crisis





Look at Japan and South Korea. They don't have immigration. Just google it yourself. There is a tonne of videos and articles.





They are going from thriving metropolitan areas to ghost cities.







...





The 2nd reason there is population collapse is due to poisoning from phalates. Petrochemical by-products which are breaking down from micro plastics.





They are disrupting hormone production and causing low fertility and infertility





Just Google phalates and reproductive health. Dr shanna Swan i think is the scientists name who did a 20 year study finished recently







Capitalism needs to end for the species to survive at this point.

ADVERTISEMENT