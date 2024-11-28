ADVERTISEMENT

I’ve reimagined iconic magazine covers by crafting gowns and outfits using flowers, vegetables, and everyday greens.

Each piece celebrates the beauty of sustainability, creativity, and the endless inspiration found in nature. These artworks are my take on blending fashion with the natural world. What’s your favorite look?

More info: Instagram | youtube.com | opensea.io

#1

Fashion magazine cover with a dress reimagined using green leaves, featuring an iconic look enhanced by flowers.

Monika
#2

Magazine cover featuring a woman in a red floral dress for an iconic fashion look reimagined with flowers.

Monika
#3

Iconic magazine cover look reimagined with a purple flower dress, featuring vibrant blossoms and green stems.

Monika
#4

Iconic magazine cover reimagined with woman wearing a broccoli dress, showcasing creativity with flowers and vegetables.

Monika
#5

Iconic magazine cover with a model in a dress made of leaves, blending fashion with nature.

Monika
#6

Elle magazine cover with a floral dress creatively featuring flowers, reimagined for an iconic look.

Monika
#7

Vogue cover reimagined with flowers in red dress design, featuring a model in an elegant pose.

Monika
#8

Model in a Vogue cover wearing a dress made of flowers and vegetables, reimagining iconic magazine looks.

Monika
#9

Iconic magazine cover reimagined with a flower dress, featuring a glamorous model posing confidently.

Monika
#10

Magazine cover reimagined with a dress made of layered green stems and flowing orange flower petals.

Monika
#11

Magazine cover with a floral gown, reimagining iconic fashion using flowers.

Monika
#12

Vogue magazine cover reimagined with a floral-themed dress.

Monika
#13

Vogue magazine cover reimagined with a dress made of colorful flowers.

Monika
#14

Iconic magazine cover reimagined with a dress made of vibrant flower petals, highlighting creative fashion design.

Monika
#15

Iconic magazine cover reimagined with a dress made of leaves, showcasing innovative floral fashion design.

Monika
#16

A woman in a red floral dress on a Vogue magazine cover.

Monika
