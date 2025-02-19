35 Times Men Got Extremely Angry Over The Stupidest Things
Don’t sweat the small stuff. It’s never worth it to waste energy being angry about things that don’t matter, and nobody wants to spend time around someone who’s constantly upset. While most of us don’t have a problem controlling our frustration, there are some men on the internet who should probably learn how to cool off before deciding to post online…
Below, you’ll find screenshots of posts that Bored Panda has compiled that were originally shared by very frustrated men. But most of the things they were upset about shouldn’t have been big deals at all. Enjoy scrolling through these hilarious posts from the male equivalents of Karens (Kevins?), and be sure to upvote the ones you can’t believe aren’t satire!
Male Karen Tries To Get A Tattoo
A Male Karen (Ken?) Pulls The Old "Twist The Story On Yelp" Move
Male Karen "Friend" Who Will Not Be Getting A Happy Birthday From Me
Everyone knows how it feels to get angry. It could be caused by finding out that a loved one lied to you for years or realizing that your savings have been drained by a stranger who stole your identity. Anger is certainly justified in some situations, and it’s not inherently a bad thing, despite how terrible the emotion might make you feel.
Jade Wu, PhD, explains for Psychology Today that anger is an emotion, not a behavior. So there’s nothing wrong with feeling it. In fact, we literally cannot help it. Dr. Wu notes that it’s a valid and useful emotion, and suppressing it is never healthy. It might motivate you to do an even better job at work or force you to reflect and find out what’s truly bothering you. But just because you feel angry doesn’t mean you’re allowed to act in aggressive or violent ways.
Male Karen In My City
This POS Disappointed In His Genderless Shoes
Imagine being triggered by shoes. Shoes. I am a girl with UK size 11.5 (US size 13) feet and have had to wear 'mens' shoes since I was around 10. This did not make me any less a girl. Because they are shoes. Shoes.
Friend Told Me To Post This Here After She Found It - Male Karens?
Like any other emotion, anger can manifest itself physically. Better Health explains that it can even cause health problems, such as headaches, digestive issues, insomnia, depression, high blood pressure, skin problems like eczema, heart attacks and even strokes.
But finding healthy ways to express your anger can be great for your physical and mental health, and may even improve your social life. Getting your anger out might allow you to rest easy and sleep peacefully at night. Plus, you’ll probably feel happier, and your loved ones will likely be more interested in spending time around you if you’re exuding positivity.
Male Karen Complains That Ben Nevis (Great Britain’s Highest Mountain) Is Too Steep And Too High, And Leaves It A 1 Star Review
He's so stupid to expect facilities on a bloody mountain. Moron.
This Male Karen's Review Of A Water Fall Near Me
A Male Karen Just Being Sexist On The Internet
However, it’s possible to let your anger run a little too wild. If you’re posting on Facebook that you’re furious about your friends not wishing you a happy birthday, you might have a problem.
When it comes to the signs of anger issues, Priory Group notes on their site that red flags include hurting others verbally or physically, getting upset over small or petty things, getting mad about the same things regularly, breaking objects out of anger, getting mad after drinking and experiencing physical symptoms like headaches, heart palpitations, sweating and anxiety.
Male Karens Are Out In Force In Wisconsin
G) He’s The Male Karen
Ran Into The Most Entitled Male Karen At The USPS Today
is this not the same trick used on toddlers to do their chores?
As far as what causes anger issues, they might stem from being threatened or treated unfairly, being publicly humiliated, struggling with financial issues or stress at work, negative past experiences, trauma, bereavement and grief or other mental health conditions. But no matter where the frustration is coming from, it’s important to recognize when it starts spiraling out of control.
Met My First Male Karen. Complained About Us Talking, But Was On Conference Meetings At 4:55am On The Train
Drama At The Nearby Cafe. Male Karen Is Apparently Still Protesting Out Front
Male Karen Feels So Persecuted
health/anger-issues#types" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">Healthline notes that there are also a few different types of anger issues: outward, inward and passive. Outward is the most obvious kind, which usually manifests in shouting, cursing, throwing or breaking things, or being aggressive towards others. Inward, on the other hand, is when someone is extremely angry at themself.
This might cause them to engage in negative self-talk, self-harm or deny themself things that bring them joy. And finally, passive anger issues are at play when someone expresses their anger in subtle or indirect ways. This might involve the silent treatment, sulking, being sarcastic or passive-aggressive and making snide comments.
Male Karen Left The Worst Review Possible
Convo I’m Having Now With A Friend Who Works Tech Support For A Major Tech Company
The Karen here is extreme. But, there is a chicken chain here in the states where the employees have to say, "It's my pleasure (to serve you.)" In this day and age it is kinda weird and awkward sounding and I'm always embarrassed for the employees who have to say it. Enforced corporate speak 'sincerity' is something no one appreciates.
The Parking Spot Is Reserved
So what’s the best method for managing anger issues? Well, the American Psychological Association recommends relaxation techniques. Breathing exercises, yoga, and repeating calming phrases may help some individuals slow down and cool off. It’s also a good idea to practice cognitive restructuring. Essentially, this is working on changing the way you think to remind yourself that every minor frustration or setback is not the end of the work.
Male Karen Will Call The Police If You Decorate Your Yard With Skeletons
Male Karen Getting Triggered By Milk Alternatives
farmer hating bigots where does he think the plants that make plant based milk come from
On Halloween, Someone Reported This House In Baltimore To The Health Department For Illegally Running A Restaurant Out Of A Residence
Working on developing your problem solving skills might also help with anger management, the APA notes. If you don’t see challenges as frustrating roadblocks, and instead as simply problems that can be fixed, it might change your outlook on those situations. Learning how to better communicate with others can be a game changer as well. If you can express your frustrations, people might actually be able to help! And, of course, trying to find humor in upsetting situations is always helpful. Don’t be afraid to lighten the mood!
Male Karen Starts A Fire To Avoid Wearing A Mask
Isn't it against the law to destroy government currency or to start a fire in an establishment?
Male Karen Thinks He Owns The Road
He's going to come home to some serious damage to his vehicle one day.
Male Karen Complains About Showing ID To Buy Beer
Some People clearly are unable to differentiate between "I am right" and " I have behaved so badly others want to get rid of me fast by appeasing me". This behaviour is a direct result of the American "service mindset". In most european countries, this woud result in a lifetime ban instead of a "Have a nice day, sir".
Are you enjoying these screenshots of men being dramatic on social media, pandas? Keep upvoting the ones you find particularly hilarious, and let us know in the comments below if you’ve ever seen any similar posts in your feed. Then, if you’d like to check out another Bored Panda article featuring screenshots of people getting upset over silly things, look no further than right here!
Male Karen Wonders If Screaming At A Cashier For Just Doing Her Job Makes Him An A**hole
Male Karen Doesn't Like Middle Eastern Food
Male Karen Can’t Understand Why Leaders In War Zones Can’t Dress Nicely
Male Karen Demands Mexican Cops To Speak English While They Try To Search His Vehicle At A Checkpoint In Mexico
Male Karen Tried To Punch Out My Disabled Mother’s Window For Not Turning Her Aircon Off In 30 Degree Weather Screaming About Pollution. We’re All Shaken, Absolute @$$hole
Was the car running in a area where it was forbidden? That could have happened here as well, some take that rule very litterary.As some a*s hats gladly let the car run for.extended periods of time I sort of get the irritation.
Male Karen Harassing Burger King Employees For Their English Accent And Making A Scene
He was so offended he didn't understand what she's saying and went on a rant saying he'll get them fired and asking for the Manager's boss's email. The employee have written the number for complaints but he wouldn't take it and kept saying they're the worst and he'll stay here so night and put this on social media (I'm beating him lol) and wanting them to get fired. I have another longer video. The situation ended because I couldn't just watch and told him to f**k off and he left. Sadly no one else helped.
Where is this Burger King? In Scotland? Wales? Ireland? Some other place still mad at the British?
Professor Male Karen Complaining About Hoodies In Lecture
I would start a movement to wear deerstalker hats, earflap hats, headscarves, watch caps, liripipes, and whatever else we could think of.
Man Karen Strikes Again!
Male Karen's KFC Review. I Wish I Was There Waiting Behind Him
Harassed By A Male Karen For Parking Along The Curb Across From His House
I had a rather fun interaction with a rather hostile Ann Arbor resident earlier today. I was in the Skydale/Larkspur neighborhood off Pontiac Trail (across from Arrowwood). In the middle of the neighborhood is a city park. Parking is allowed along the curb. I was parked along the curb next to the park, on purpose so that I wouldn't be parked right in front of anyone's house.
This wasn't good enough for a person in a house across the street. They came out of their house, and asked me why I was parked there. They then claimed I was parked in front of their house, and that I wasn't allowed to do that, and that I should leave. I told him that it was a public street, that I was parked next to the park, not his house, and I could be there if I wanted to. This was not good enough for the Karen, and he demanded I leave and that I was on his property. Words were exchanged. He started filming me, so I did the same. I threatened to call the police, he said he'd call them because I was harassing him and was parked illegally in front of his house. I finally left.
I'm not gonna show pics of him or his house as I don't want to start a witchhunt, but the guy was a paranoid asshole. Looked to be middle aged, 30s-40s. The streets there are city streets and considering I was parked next to the park and not his house he had no jurisdiction to tell me to move. I hope I don't ever have to deal with him again.
Male Karen Posted This Sign At His Restaurant
Thanks! My husband and I were howling at these. Men like this are usually worse than women because they will often try to punch you when they are angry.
