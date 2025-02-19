I had a rather fun interaction with a rather hostile Ann Arbor resident earlier today. I was in the Skydale/Larkspur neighborhood off Pontiac Trail (across from Arrowwood). In the middle of the neighborhood is a city park. Parking is allowed along the curb. I was parked along the curb next to the park, on purpose so that I wouldn't be parked right in front of anyone's house.



This wasn't good enough for a person in a house across the street. They came out of their house, and asked me why I was parked there. They then claimed I was parked in front of their house, and that I wasn't allowed to do that, and that I should leave. I told him that it was a public street, that I was parked next to the park, not his house, and I could be there if I wanted to. This was not good enough for the Karen, and he demanded I leave and that I was on his property. Words were exchanged. He started filming me, so I did the same. I threatened to call the police, he said he'd call them because I was harassing him and was parked illegally in front of his house. I finally left.



I'm not gonna show pics of him or his house as I don't want to start a witchhunt, but the guy was a paranoid asshole. Looked to be middle aged, 30s-40s. The streets there are city streets and considering I was parked next to the park and not his house he had no jurisdiction to tell me to move. I hope I don't ever have to deal with him again.