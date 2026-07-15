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Entitled people have always plagued society since time immemorial. But it was only around the mid-2010s that they were labeled as “Karens” of the wild. 

Fortunately, social media is pervasive enough to put their behavior in the spotlight and hold them accountable. Here are just some of the many documented examples across the internet, proving how badly detached from reality these poor souls are. 

Scroll through and feel free to upvote those that leave you most frustrated from the sheer absurdity.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Run Away, And Never Come Back…

Screenshot of a social media post about entitlement and a 'Karen' reputation regarding a son's vaccination.

Immidandy Report

11points
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RELATED:
    #2

    Karen Time

    A Reddit post about a person's entitlement in demanding to speak to the manager, who turns out to be the owner.

    Jealous_Obligation60 Report

    9points
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    andreadevine avatar
    Full of Giggles
    Full of Giggles
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    This comment has been deleted.

    1
    1point
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    #3

    A Karen With A Twist Of Jesus

    An entitled person refusing to tip or pay, making a waiter change their order, and earning a Karen reputation.

    Neolithique Report

    8points
    POST
    samanthajarman avatar
    Charlotte
    Charlotte
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How would you know your waiter is an atheist? What an odd thing to ask someone at their job

    3
    3points
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    Ever wondered why, of all names, Karen was picked out to describe a dumb, insufferable person? The origin story is still up for debate, but according to a 2020 article by Cambridge University Press, one possible source traces back to the 2004 film Mean Girls.

    #4

    Military Spouse Counts As Service Now

    A tweet from Gina Darling about a job applicant's entitlement, listing Military Spouse as their military service.

    whitedranzer , x.com Report

    7points
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    slapdash1 avatar
    Slapdash1
    Slapdash1
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Mirkins. Btw how's the war to open the previously opened Strait of Hormuz going?

    1
    1point
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    #5

    You Would Think They Would Be Nicer After Leaving Church

    A tweet from Ethan about entitled church crowds, highlighting unbelievable levels of entitlement.

    [deleted] Report

    7points
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    #6

    I Hate Humans

    A close-up of a phone screen shows a text message about having Covid and traveling, displaying entitlement.

    IndyMazzy Report

    7points
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    One of the characters in the movie was Karen Smith (played by Amanda Seyfried), an oblivious, airheaded blonde who was a member of “The Plastics.” One of her notable scenes was her first introduction to the lead protagonist, Cady Heron (played by Lindsay Lohan), to whom she asked, “If you’re from Africa, why are you white?”

    #7

    Triggered By A 9 Yrold

    A tweet describes a woman arguing with a child referee and getting yellow-carded for her unbelievable entitlement.

    Upbeat-Head-3363 Report

    7points
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    #8

    Okay, Karen

    A note taped to a car window requests removal of a cross from a religious unity sticker, showing entitlement.

    Other-Cantaloupe4765 Report

    7points
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    zora24_1 avatar
    Trillian
    Trillian
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The Christian community asking for respect to disrespect others

    4
    4points
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    #9

    She Was NOT The Bride

    A woman in a gold lace dress shows entitlement, reflecting a 'Karen' reputation.

    berzio Report

    7points
    POST
    andreadevine avatar
    Full of Giggles
    Full of Giggles
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She wouldn’t be a guest either if she wore it to my wedding.

    2
    2points
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    According to the Cambridge article, the stereotypical “Karen” look of having an asymmetrical bob cut with blonde highlights may have grown in popularity thanks to the mid-2000s reality TV hit Jon and Kate Plus 8. 

    People began naming it the “Can I speak to your manager?” haircut, while some supposedly referred to the show’s co-star Kate Gosselin as “Karen Zero.”

    #10

    Imagine This Being Your Mom

    A parent's entitlement, complaining about their son's nickname and school, displaying a Karen reputation.

    [deleted] Report

    7points
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    markwilson_3 avatar
    Mark Wilson
    Mark Wilson
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Control" being the operative word

    2
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    #11

    Angry That You Can't Be Racist

    A social media post of a negative review from a customer who took entitlement to an unbelievable level and earned themselves a Karen reputation for complaining about anti-racism signs at ALDI.

    Unusual-Excuse Report

    7points
    POST
    michaelchock avatar
    michael Chock
    michael Chock
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's a good reason to shop at a place

    3
    3points
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    #12

    You Expect Me To Wear A Mask In Here?!

    A starter pack meme for someone refusing to wear a mask, showing items associated with entitlement and Karen reputation.

    Droghedge Report

    5points
    POST
    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "I would d*e in five minutes with that thang on me!" *later joins the ice* ?

    3
    3points
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    From a psychological perspective, licensed therapist Sara Ouimette provided some insights into the Karen archetype. As she explained, it is a representation of traits that society finds uncomfortable: rage, superiority, fragility, control, and helplessness masquerading as dominance.

    #13

    Did You Know?

    A tweet advising against screaming at employees, with Spongebob characters captioned Karens, highlighting entitlement.

    skillplant Report

    5points
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    #14

    So Be It

    A tweet demanding censorship of a word, ironically met with a triumphant response about entitlement and Karen reputation.

    Master1718 Report

    5points
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    #15

    Oh Karen

    A meme with a manager resembling Gus Fring from Breaking Bad, depicting entitlement and Karen reputation.

    piethopper Report

    5points
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    “When women—particularly white, middle-class women—have been conditioned to find safety in compliance and perfectionism, the expression of frustration or unmet needs may become distorted,” Ouimette wrote. “Without an inner sense of authority, some externalize power by controlling others.”

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    In Honor Of Today …

    A social media exchange about Columbus Day and a sarcastic comment about getting lost in a grocery store, showing entitlement.

    breezfan22 Report

    5points
    POST
    #17

    Karen Wants To Get Rid Of Her Fiancé's 5 Years Old Kid

    A social media post about entitlement regarding a fiancé's daughter, earning a 'Karen' reputation.

    Tatarkingdom Report

    5points
    POST
    lil-lauzie-10 avatar
    The Doom Song
    The Doom Song
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh Karen.... You are the biggest C U N T on the face of the planet....

    9
    9points
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    #18

    Customer Is Always Right!

    A customer showing entitlement, refusing to pay for sushi, leaving kids at a restaurant, and earning a Karen reputation.

    Tomi_SvK Report

    5points
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    Ouimette says it is possible to “dismantle” the Karen archetype. However, it takes a ton of work, which includes “honest, uncomfortable reflections.” 

    “For white women especially, this means confronting internalized superiority, recognizing how fragility can be a form of violence, and learning how to stay grounded in the face of discomfort,” she noted.

    #19

    Someone Wants More Lights In The Neighbourhood

    A letter expressing entitlement, calling someone a Grinch for not having Christmas lights, and earning a Karen reputation.

    hotshots724 Report

    5points
    POST
    toujincthlu avatar
    Toujin C'Thlu
    Toujin C'Thlu
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I hate people like this. They assume that anyone who doesn't want to celebrate or decorate is automatically a 'grinch', when they could have a good reason for not decorating, such as health issues, or simply doesn't feel like celebrating. Also, I highly doubt that not decorating is going to disappoint anyone, besides someone like this

    0
    0points
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    #20

    I Would Charge Her Too

    A restaurant receipt showing a $100 April Fool's joke tip, reflecting unbelievable levels of entitlement.

    mcdadais Report

    5points
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    #21

    Why Do I Feel Like This Was Made By Karens For Karens?

    A meme mocking people's entitlement with a SpongeBob character asking, Did you just blow in from stupid town?

    Asekh11 Report

    4points
    POST
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    #22

    Wine Country Karen And Self Proclaimed “Momfluencer” Now Facing Criminal Charges For Falsely Accusing A Latino Couple Of Attempting To Kidnap Her Children While Out At The Store

    A woman with blonde hair and blue eyes, wearing a gray beanie, showing entitlement and Karen reputation.

    SteadySpinner Report

    4points
    POST
    chi-weishen avatar
    chi-wei shen
    chi-wei shen
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Kathleen Sorensen was sentenced to 90 days in jail.

    1
    1point
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    #23

    Karen Has Been Around Since At Least The 1900’s

    An aerial view of Marshall Field's department store, which hired scapegoats to appease entitled customers and avoid a Karen reputation.

    heyjpark Report

    4points
    POST
    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Stop enabling these humans...

    0
    0points
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    #24

    Mind Your Business Karen!

    A social media post about a neighbor's entitlement and 'Karen' behavior regarding dog waste bags.

    TheAstronomer Report

    4points
    POST
    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "It's not a gun mam, I don't need an permit for having them concealed.."

    0
    0points
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    #25

    Interesting Letter Received Today

    A letter expressing entitlement from a former customer with a 'Karen' reputation.

    Kabechet Report

    4points
    POST
    matt_100 avatar
    Giraffe Sitter
    Giraffe Sitter
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    “Ask the female”? Tell the d****e not to worry because they’re banned now.

    0
    0points
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    #26

    The Final Boss

    A woman with blonde hair and glasses stating she gets untold joy from complaining to customer service, showcasing entitlement.

    CarrieVicious Report

    4points
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    #27

    Karen Got Mad But Can’t Spell

    A handwritten note on a car, an example of unbelievable entitlement from a demanding neighbor.

    fede-rico Report

    4points
    POST
    lillymemail avatar
    Lukas (f​u​ck/tra​ns​pho​b​es)
    Lukas (f​u​ck/tra​ns​pho​b​es)
    Community Member
    Premium     46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This one is 100% ragebait/engagement bait. Every single mistake possible is made.

    0
    0points
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    #28

    Who Leaves A Review On Thier Estranged Ex’s Attorney On Google?

    A review and response about a legal case, illustrating entitlement from a difficult client.

    _buffaloranch Report

    4points
    POST
    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    One more image in reddit

    0
    0points
    reply
    #29

    Came Across This Lovely Karen Today

    A social media post where someone displays unbelievable entitlement by complaining about students taking pictures of horses.

    skankboy Report

    4points
    POST
    toujincthlu avatar
    Toujin C'Thlu
    Toujin C'Thlu
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Who died and made them Mrs. I-Decide-The-Law?

    0
    0points
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    #30

    Poor Starbucks Employee

    A social media post with a photo of a Starbucks employee, named Lenen, wearing a mask behind the counter, while a customer took entitlement to an unbelievable level and earned themselves a Karen reputation.

    [deleted] Report

    4points
    POST
    #31

    Karen Doesn't Like Being Joked About

    A cartoon shows a man covered in bees because he refused to wear protective gear, exemplifying entitlement.

    [deleted] Report

    3points
    POST
    #32

    Every Conspiraboomer In A Nutshell

    A cartoon of a man telling his wife he found information scientists missed, highlighting his entitlement.

    espresso_fox Report

    3points
    POST
    lillymemail avatar
    Lukas (f​u​ck/tra​ns​pho​b​es)
    Lukas (f​u​ck/tra​ns​pho​b​es)
    Community Member
    Premium     19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How certain people on here sound calling being transgender a mental health issue or denying it exists...

    0
    0points
    reply
    #33

    Karen Sues Neighbors Over Kids Playing

    A news article detailing a St. Louis Park woman suing her neighbor and city over a basketball hoop, an example of entitlement.

    i-wanted-that-iced Report

    3points
    POST
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    #34

    Karen On Fb

    A comment section on a social media post, featuring users displaying entitlement in their arguments.

    I rarely comment on random Facebook pages but I did tonight.. and got reminded of why I don’t.
    My family and I live in KY during the summer and OH the rest of the year. There’s a satirical page from the town in KY we live in called the “[town name] Insider” that is just like the Onion but uses locations around our town. The recent article was about a girl from the local high school getting arrested for chewing gum loudly in class. Even at the bottom of the article it states the story is satire. But you know how some people like to start bitching before they get all the facts. I wanted to reply to the Karen and inform her the article was satire mainly because I didn’t want a dumb rumor to start about our town.
    Photo attached of the pleasant interaction I (black) had with Karen (blue). No comments were deleted, she is just cray.

    bmd25 Report

    3points
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    #35

    What Would Be An Acceptable Response To This Email?

    An email about a student's oversized pants, showcasing an example of entitlement in school communication.

    joshuuastill Report

    3points
    POST
    #36

    Review Of My Family-Run Local Chinese Takeaway

    A social media post of a negative review about a takeaway order, where a customer took entitlement to an unbelievable level and earned themselves a Karen reputation.

    benemmons Report

    3points
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    #37

    A Celebrity Karen

    A Twitter post about entitlement, where a user corrects a professor's view on millennials' use of 'no problem.'

    SleepyBeauty94 Report

    2points
    POST
    #38

    People Aren't Born Karen

    Two mothers removing masks and threatening to homeschool children over mask mandates, an example of entitlement and a Karen reputation.

    uktexan Report

    2points
    POST
    michaelchock avatar
    michael Chock
    michael Chock
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh no... please think of the PTA who won't be graced with their entitlement

    2
    2points
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    #39

    Halloween Karen

    A Karen Halloween costume wig and sunglasses next to a photo of Kate Gosselin, representing Karen reputation.

    BabyRevan Report

    2points
    POST
    michaelchock avatar
    michael Chock
    michael Chock
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nobody is forcing them to become a meme

    2
    2points
    reply
    #40

    The World’s First Karen?

    An ancient cuneiform tablet displaying a complaint about the wrong grade of copper, an early example of entitlement.

    DJBossRoss Report

    2points
    POST
    wyn_ferreira_7 avatar
    CloudWolf
    CloudWolf
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No, you soggy pickle, do you even know what a Karen is?

    4
    4points
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    #41

    Karen In Crisis Because Young People Dare To Have Karaoke Night At The Boba Shop 🧋

    A letter from a concerned neighbor about a business applying for a liquor and entertainment license, highlighting entitlement.

    Haunted-Harlot Report

    2points
    POST
    #42

    It's Your Fault I Drove 30 Minutes To This Location!!

    A social media post of a negative review about a store closing early, where the business took entitlement to an unbelievable level and earned themselves a Karen reputation.

    Murrdawgydogg Report

    2points
    POST
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    #43

    How Dare The Bank Proactively Protect My Money!!

    A social media post detailing a customer's banking issue, where the bank took entitlement to an unbelievable level and earned themselves a Karen reputation.

    Burntoastification Report

    2points
    POST
    #44

    Might Be One Of The Worst Karens

    A news report detailing a Karen's entitlement, an arrest for grand theft, and antique item theft.

    BRING_ME_THE_ENTROPY Report

    1point
    POST
    andreadevine avatar
    Full of Giggles
    Full of Giggles
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Stealing the few surviving items from a family who lost their entire home to a fire is low.

    0
    0points
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