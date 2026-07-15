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Entitled people have always plagued society since time immemorial. But it was only around the mid-2010s that they were labeled as “Karens” of the wild.

Fortunately, social media is pervasive enough to put their behavior in the spotlight and hold them accountable. Here are just some of the many documented examples across the internet, proving how badly detached from reality these poor souls are.

Scroll through and feel free to upvote those that leave you most frustrated from the sheer absurdity.