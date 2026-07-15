44 Times People Took Entitlement To Unbelievable Levels And Earned Themselves A Karen Reputation
Entitled people have always plagued society since time immemorial. But it was only around the mid-2010s that they were labeled as “Karens” of the wild.
Fortunately, social media is pervasive enough to put their behavior in the spotlight and hold them accountable. Here are just some of the many documented examples across the internet, proving how badly detached from reality these poor souls are.
Scroll through and feel free to upvote those that leave you most frustrated from the sheer absurdity.
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Karen Time
A Karen With A Twist Of Jesus
Ever wondered why, of all names, Karen was picked out to describe a dumb, insufferable person? The origin story is still up for debate, but according to a 2020 article by Cambridge University Press, one possible source traces back to the 2004 film Mean Girls.
Military Spouse Counts As Service Now
You Would Think They Would Be Nicer After Leaving Church
I Hate Humans
One of the characters in the movie was Karen Smith (played by Amanda Seyfried), an oblivious, airheaded blonde who was a member of “The Plastics.” One of her notable scenes was her first introduction to the lead protagonist, Cady Heron (played by Lindsay Lohan), to whom she asked, “If you’re from Africa, why are you white?”
Triggered By A 9 Yrold
Okay, Karen
She Was NOT The Bride
She wouldn’t be a guest either if she wore it to my wedding.
According to the Cambridge article, the stereotypical “Karen” look of having an asymmetrical bob cut with blonde highlights may have grown in popularity thanks to the mid-2000s reality TV hit Jon and Kate Plus 8.
People began naming it the “Can I speak to your manager?” haircut, while some supposedly referred to the show’s co-star Kate Gosselin as “Karen Zero.”
Imagine This Being Your Mom
Angry That You Can't Be Racist
You Expect Me To Wear A Mask In Here?!
"I would d*e in five minutes with that thang on me!" *later joins the ice* ?
From a psychological perspective, licensed therapist Sara Ouimette provided some insights into the Karen archetype. As she explained, it is a representation of traits that society finds uncomfortable: rage, superiority, fragility, control, and helplessness masquerading as dominance.
Did You Know?
So Be It
Oh Karen
“When women—particularly white, middle-class women—have been conditioned to find safety in compliance and perfectionism, the expression of frustration or unmet needs may become distorted,” Ouimette wrote. “Without an inner sense of authority, some externalize power by controlling others.”
In Honor Of Today …
Karen Wants To Get Rid Of Her Fiancé's 5 Years Old Kid
Oh Karen.... You are the biggest C U N T on the face of the planet....
Customer Is Always Right!
Ouimette says it is possible to “dismantle” the Karen archetype. However, it takes a ton of work, which includes “honest, uncomfortable reflections.”
“For white women especially, this means confronting internalized superiority, recognizing how fragility can be a form of violence, and learning how to stay grounded in the face of discomfort,” she noted.
Someone Wants More Lights In The Neighbourhood
I hate people like this. They assume that anyone who doesn't want to celebrate or decorate is automatically a 'grinch', when they could have a good reason for not decorating, such as health issues, or simply doesn't feel like celebrating. Also, I highly doubt that not decorating is going to disappoint anyone, besides someone like this
I Would Charge Her Too
Why Do I Feel Like This Was Made By Karens For Karens?
Wine Country Karen And Self Proclaimed “Momfluencer” Now Facing Criminal Charges For Falsely Accusing A Latino Couple Of Attempting To Kidnap Her Children While Out At The Store
Karen Has Been Around Since At Least The 1900’s
Mind Your Business Karen!
"It's not a gun mam, I don't need an permit for having them concealed.."
Interesting Letter Received Today
“Ask the female”? Tell the d****e not to worry because they’re banned now.
The Final Boss
Karen Got Mad But Can’t Spell
This one is 100% ragebait/engagement bait. Every single mistake possible is made.
Who Leaves A Review On Thier Estranged Ex’s Attorney On Google?
Came Across This Lovely Karen Today
Poor Starbucks Employee
Karen Doesn't Like Being Joked About
Every Conspiraboomer In A Nutshell
How certain people on here sound calling being transgender a mental health issue or denying it exists...
Karen Sues Neighbors Over Kids Playing
Karen On Fb
I rarely comment on random Facebook pages but I did tonight.. and got reminded of why I don’t.
My family and I live in KY during the summer and OH the rest of the year. There’s a satirical page from the town in KY we live in called the “[town name] Insider” that is just like the Onion but uses locations around our town. The recent article was about a girl from the local high school getting arrested for chewing gum loudly in class. Even at the bottom of the article it states the story is satire. But you know how some people like to start bitching before they get all the facts. I wanted to reply to the Karen and inform her the article was satire mainly because I didn’t want a dumb rumor to start about our town.
Photo attached of the pleasant interaction I (black) had with Karen (blue). No comments were deleted, she is just cray.
What Would Be An Acceptable Response To This Email?
Review Of My Family-Run Local Chinese Takeaway
A Celebrity Karen
People Aren't Born Karen
Oh no... please think of the PTA who won't be graced with their entitlement
Halloween Karen
The World’s First Karen?
Karen In Crisis Because Young People Dare To Have Karaoke Night At The Boba Shop 🧋
It's Your Fault I Drove 30 Minutes To This Location!!
How Dare The Bank Proactively Protect My Money!!
Might Be One Of The Worst Karens
Stealing the few surviving items from a family who lost their entire home to a fire is low.