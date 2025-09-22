And Instagram pages like Lovely Old Homes do just that—they share some homes that ooze character, history, and charm in every corner. So, whether you're in the middle of a renovation or just love to daydream about your future home, keep scrolling and dive into our curated collection of their most breathtaking homes. Don't miss our interview with a seasoned interior designer who specializes in bringing the timeless charm of old homes back to life.

Many of us carry a vision of what our dream home would look like. For some, it’s all about soft pastel colors and calming vibes, while others dream of bold, vibrant interiors that really pop. Whatever your style, it’s always fascinating to look at homes that already exist—homes that showcase creativity in ways we might not have even thought of.

#1 Circa 1908, Two Story Brick Beauty Victorian Eclectic Cottage Share icon

RELATED:

#2 Happy Tudor Tuesday Circa 1936 Share icon

#3 Salt Lake City - The Henry Dinwoodey House, Circa 1890, Is A Late Victorian House That Was Designed By My Favorite Utah Architect Richard Kletting Share icon

Old homes often have a unique charm that tells a story, and it’s this character that draws many people to them. To delve deeper into this intriguing world, we spoke with interior designer Krista D'Souza. With over 10 years of experience in the field, she emphasizes the importance of understanding the architectural features that make these homes so special. ADVERTISEMENT

#4 Andrew Warner Home Circa 1890, Features A Beautiful Onion Domed Tower And Is One Of Ogden, Utah’s Most Reconizable Homes Share icon

#5 Circa 1886, The Dominating Feature Of This Queen Anne Victorian Style House Is Its Three Story Turret Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 This Blue Beauty Is A One And A Half Story Gable Roof Victorian Eclectic Circa 1895, With Fish Scale Wood Shingle Siding In The Gables Share icon

D'Souza elaborates, "Each old home has its own personality, often highlighted by intricate moldings, original hardwood floors, and unique fireplaces. These elements provide a foundation for design choices that honor the past while accommodating modern living." ADVERTISEMENT

#7 1934 Ivy 🌱 Covered Cape Cod Cutie Share icon

#8 One Of My Favorites Victorian Cottage Cutie Circa 1901 Share icon

#9 1889 Victorian With A Beautiful Bay And Pretty Gingerbread Details Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Such homes often possess a timeless beauty that beckons careful restoration. "I've worked on many renovation projects where we focused on preserving the character of the home," she explains. "For instance, restoring original cabinetry in a kitchen allows homeowners to retain the charm while enjoying the benefits of modern appliances." ADVERTISEMENT

#10 Charles Denton/Edmund Bock House Circa 1902 Is A One- And One-Half Story Victorian Cottage On A Corner Lot With A Beautiful Corner Entry Is From A Pattern Book Design Share icon

#11 Circa 1896, This Blond Brick Beauty Victorian Cottage Has A Hip Roof With A Gabled Front Porch Share icon

#12 Story Book Cottage Cutie Circa 1927 Share icon

Her approach ensures that each design choice enhances rather than overshadows the home's inherent character. "Blending contemporary design with the original features of an older home can create a beautiful contrast," D'Souza notes. "It's all about respecting history while making sure the space feels fresh and inviting." ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT

#13 The Knight-Allen House Built In 1899, Victorian Eclectic Beauty Share icon

#14 1912 Victorian Eclectic Cottage Cutie Share icon

#15 1892 Two Story Victorian Red Brick Beauty With Wonderful Woodwork Details Especially In The Gables Share icon

D'Souza also highlights a common misconception: "Many people believe that living in or renovating historic homes comes with constant maintenance, but once they are properly restored, they can be just as reliable as new constructions." This insight offers a reassuring perspective for those considering a move into an older home. ADVERTISEMENT

#16 1924 Storybook Style Home In The Westmoreland Place Historic District In Salt Lake City Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#17 Circa 1890, This Victorian Cottage Was Originally Built As A Chapel And Parsonage For A Small Danish Lutheran Congregation Share icon

#18 Victorian Cottage One And One Half Story, Circa 1901 Share icon

She advises potential buyers, "Focus on the aspects you love about the home. Embracing the journey of restoration can lead to an incredibly rewarding experience." Her words encourage a sense of adventure in the renovation process, where every choice contributes to the home's narrative. ADVERTISEMENT "Every old home is a piece of art, and it deserves to be cared for and celebrated," she emphasizes. "With the right approach, these homes can evolve beautifully with their owners."

#19 His Victorian Eclectic Style Home With Queen Anne And Eastlake Features Was Built In 1890, For Charles Baldwin, Share icon

#20 Circa 1900 One And One Half Story Victorian Eclectic Cottage With A Beautiful Original Unpainted Front Door Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#21 Bungalow Brick Beauty Circa 1905, With A Gold Eagle On Top 🦅 Near The U Of U Currently For Sale Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

When it comes to old homes, their structure is truly mesmerizing. Just like these posts that highlight circa homes from back in the day, each one has its own story and charm that transports us to a different time. In real estate, a circa home refers to a house built around a particular time period. These homes are often cherished for their historical charm, unique architecture, and original features that capture the essence of the era, like intricate woodwork, classic fixtures, or vintage design elements.

#22 Circa 1891, This Two Story Victorian Eclectic Home Has A Front Bay With Unique Rounded Corner Windows Share icon

#23 The Swamp Cooler On The Front Has Been Removed! (See 2nd Pic From 2021). This Home Is One Of My Favorites, It Is Gorgeous Share icon

#24 Eautiful 1921 Story Book Tudor Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

These circa homes tell stories of families, traditions, and lifestyles that have evolved over time. Whether you’re a history buff, an architecture enthusiast, or simply someone who appreciates the beauty of craftsmanship, there’s something undeniably special about stepping into a home that has stood the test of time.

#25 The Simon Bamberger Home, Also Known As Gardner Manor, Was Built In The 1880s. Its Architectural Style Has Been Described As A Transitional "Pre-Victorian, Neo-Greek Revival" Type Share icon

#26 Love This 1898 One And One Half Story Victorian Cottage Cutie With The Original Front Door And Nice Details Share icon

#27 1910 Victorian Cottage Cutie With Original Brick And Beautiful Fish Scale Shingles Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Which of these stunning circa homes captured your heart? We’d love to hear your thoughts! Whether it’s the intricate details of a Victorian beauty or the cozy charm of a Craftsman bungalow, share which one resonates with you the most in the comments below!

#28 An Adorable Grey Victorian Cottage Cutie Circa 1904 Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#29 Circa 1905, Victorian Cottage Cutie With Beautiful Gables Share icon

#30 1890 Turret Beauty With Wonderful Stone Details, The Long Windows On The Turret Are My Favorite Share icon

#31 Circa 1908, Which Has Elements Of Craftsman And Neoclassical Styles Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#32 Smyth Mansion Circa 1889, Designed By S.t. Whitaker, The Mansion Is A Good Example Of Victorian Eclectic Style Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#33 Pretty Pink Cottage Cutie Circa 1929 Share icon

#34 Arnett-Fullen House Also Known As The Gingerbread House. Construction Started In 1877 And Was Completed By 1882 Share icon

#35 Circa 1931 Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#36 Circa 1891, This Victorian Eclectic Has A Main Hip Roof And Projecting Front And North Gabled Bays Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#37 Pretty Pink Victorian Circa 1891 Share icon

#38 1894 Blue Beauty The Neighbor To The Apartment Posted Yesterday. Both Architectural Styles Are So Different And Beautiful Share icon

#39 Christmas Victorian Cottage Circa 1888 Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#40 Victorian Cottage Cutie, Circa 1892 Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#41 Circa 1899, This Queen Anne Victorian Two Story Has Beautiful Woodwork With A Large Main Gable, With Projecting Front And Side Gabled Bays Share icon

#42 1928 American Bungalow With Beautiful Brickwork, Low Sloping Gable Roof & Leaded Glass Windows Share icon

#43 Revisited This Adorable 1902 Victorian Cottage Cutie Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#44 Doll House Cottage Cutie Circa 1927 Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#45 Charming 1904 Victorian Cottage Share icon

#46 Lizzie Sutton House, Is An Example Of Victorian Eclectic Architecture, Built In 1903, This House Was Owned By Lizzie Sutton Until 1934 Share icon

#47 Throwback Thursday To Last Summer - Circa 1936 Brick Tudor Beauty With Pretty Details Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#48 Circa 1905, This Victorian Eclectic Cottage Has Unpainted Brick, The Original Front Door And Iron Fence, Along With A Curved Front Window Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#49 Blue Beauty Two Story Victorian Eclectic Circa 1900 Share icon

#50 1895 Victorian Brick Beauty Share icon

#51 1906 Two Story Victorian Eclectic Has So Much Potential Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#52 1891 Victorian Brick Beauty With Beautiful Details Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#53 One And One Half Story Victorian Eclectic Cottage Circa 1894, Is Beautiful With Its Elaborate Woodwork Share icon

#54 Circa 1896, This Home Is Known As 'The Purple Lady' Or The Sampson House. The Home Has Been Owned By The Same Family Since The 1940's Share icon

#55 Beautiful 1906 Two-Story With Unpainted Brick. The Circular Detail Around The Front Window Is So Unique Along With Brick Trim Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#56 The Pumpkin House Located On 300 S & 800 East In Salt Lake City Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#57 The Wymer Apartment Building, Circa 1937 Is One Of Salt Lake City’s Best Examples Of Art Moderne Architecture Share icon

#58 Circa 1890, This One Story Victorian Electic Cottage Was Red Brick, But Has Been Painted Share icon

#59 This Victorian Cottage, Circa 1905, Was Most Likely Taken From A Pattern Book. The Front Of The Home Is Covered By A Wide Front Porch With Doric Columns Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#60 Architecturally And Historically Significant This 2 ½ Story Victorian Eclectic Was Built In 1898, Designed By Prominent Utah Architect Walter E Ware Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#61 Carl M. Neuhausen House Circa 1901, Is Designed In Chateauesque Style By Architect And Owner Carl M. Neuhausen. The Home Was Listed On The National Register Of Historic Places In 1980 Share icon

#62 This Home Was Built In 1906, Purchased By John & Elizabeth Eardley. Originally A Single Family Home, The Home Was Changed To Become A Duplex Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#63 Bright Brick Beauty Circa 1930 Share icon

#64 Circa 1939, Yellow Cottage Cutie Which Is 984 Square Feet Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#65 Tiny House Tuesday 973 Sq Ft Yellow Brick Victorian Cottage Cutie Circa 1912 Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#66 1905 Two Story Victorian Red Brick Beauty Share icon

#67 Circa 1901, This Beautiful Victorian Cottage Was Moved From A Few Lots Over And Incorporated Into The New Development To The Right Share icon

#68 This Small Cottage Circa 1880, Has An L Shaped Floor Plan With Extensions Across The Rear Of The Home Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#69 1901 One Story Pink Victorian Cottage Cutie Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#70 This Beautiful Mansion Was Built For Bishop Iverson And His Wife In 1899. Iverson Was The 1st Bishop Of The 2nd Ward In Salt Lake City Share icon

#71 1917 Bungalow Beauty. Love The 🍊 Front Door 🧡 Share icon

#72 Tiny House Tuesday 767 Sq Feet Red Brick Cottage Cutie Circa 1906 Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#73 Circa 1906, This One And One Half Story Victorian Eclectic Home Is From A Pattern Book Design Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#74 Happy Mansard Monday Circa 1891 Share icon

#75 1899 Shingle Style Two Story Victorian With A Sandstone Foundation Pretty Curved Details On The Left Side And Square Details On The Right Side, Also Another Nice Feature Is The Upper Story Porch Share icon

#76 Red Brick Beauty Circa 1901, Sister To The Home Previously Posted A Few Days Ago, Just Perfect Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#77 Blue Bay Beauty Circa 1914 Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#78 Which Do You Prefer? No Paint Or Paint? Share icon

#79 Victorian Cottage Cutie Circa 1906, 1,500 Sq Ft Share icon

#80 Happy July 4th 🇺🇸 Victorian Cottage Cutie Circa 1907 Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#81 Circa 1900, Formerly An Lds Church, Was A Recording Studio, Now The New Home Of The Utah Arts Alliance Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#82 This Home Is An Important Example Of Carpenter Gothic Style, Built About 1884, By Thomas Quale Share icon

#83 Originally Built In 1900, This Fire Station Was Remodeled In 1940 Into Art Moderne Style Share icon

#84 Brick Beauty With Many Pretty Details Circa 1929 Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#85 Circa 1893, A New Roof For This Beautiful Lady Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#86 Once A Single Family Home Circa 1918, Now A Multi Unit Commercial Property. Surrounded By Large Apartment Buildings On Either Side, It Has Survived Share icon

#87 1896 Shingle Style Victorian Share icon

#88 Lovelyoldhomes Edited • 217w Circa 1905, Victorian Eclectic Cottage With A Gabled Front Dormer, The Front Porch Has Doric Columns Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#89 1906 Red Brick Beauty Victorian Cottage Enjoy The Shingle Details In The Gable Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#90 Circa 2005, Newer Home In An Older Salt Lake City Neighborhood It Fits In Well Share icon

#91 Historic Sarah White House Registered With Both National And Local Historic Districts. Beautiful Arts & Crafts Architecture Built In 1914 Share icon

#92 Bungalow Beauty Circa 1911, With A Low Sloping Roof And Interesting Roof Lines, A Shed Dormer And Exposed Rafter Tails Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#93 Black And White Worker's Cottage Cutie Circa 1901 Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#94 Simple Grey Beauty With A Large Bay And A Pretty Yellow Door Circa 1891 Share icon

#95 Workers Cottage Wednesday 1901 One And One Half Story Cottage Cutie Share icon

#96 Adorable Red Brick Victorian Cottage Circa 1914, With A Few Views Of The Keyhole Window Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#97 Victorian Eclectic Cottage Circa 1906 Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#98 Circa 1919 With Pretty Copper Details Share icon

#99 This Victorian Cottage Sits High Atop A Stone Foundation. It Has A Hipped Roof And A Projecting Front Bay. Typical For Victorians The Dormers Have Wood Fish Scale Shingles Share icon

#100 John Sandberg Home- Circa 1905, This Brick Cottage Is Most Likely Taken From A Pattern Design Book Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#101 1896 Victorian Cottage Cutie With Pretty Details Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#102 1901 Victorian Home In Salt Lake City That He Restored. I Finally Took Some Photos Of His Home Share icon

#103 1888 Victorian Cottage Cutie Share icon

#104 900 Sq Ft, Unpainted Victorian Brick Beauty Circa 1896 Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT