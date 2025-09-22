ADVERTISEMENT

Many of us carry a vision of what our dream home would look like. For some, it’s all about soft pastel colors and calming vibes, while others dream of bold, vibrant interiors that really pop. Whatever your style, it’s always fascinating to look at homes that already exist—homes that showcase creativity in ways we might not have even thought of.

And Instagram pages like Lovely Old Homes do just that—they share some homes that ooze character, history, and charm in every corner. So, whether you're in the middle of a renovation or just love to daydream about your future home, keep scrolling and dive into our curated collection of their most breathtaking homes. Don't miss our interview with a seasoned interior designer who specializes in bringing the timeless charm of old homes back to life.

#1

Circa 1908, Two Story Brick Beauty Victorian Eclectic Cottage

Charming old home with unique architecture, wooden details, and a rustic porch surrounded by dry vines and lawn.

lovelyoldhomes Report

    #2

    Happy Tudor Tuesday Circa 1936

    Charming old brick home with steep roof and lush green lawn, showcasing adorable and lovely old homes with classic architecture.

    lovelyoldhomes Report

    #3

    Salt Lake City - The Henry Dinwoodey House, Circa 1890, Is A Late Victorian House That Was Designed By My Favorite Utah Architect Richard Kletting

    Victorian-style adorable and lovely old home with red brick, ornate columns, and turret under a cloudy sky.

    lovelyoldhomes Report

    CD Mills
    CD Mills
    CD Mills
    Community Member
    7 hours ago

    It looks like the house was stung by a bee! It's puffy. lol

    Old homes often have a unique charm that tells a story, and it’s this character that draws many people to them. To delve deeper into this intriguing world, we spoke with interior designer Krista D'Souza. With over 10 years of experience in the field, she emphasizes the importance of understanding the architectural features that make these homes so special.

    #4

    Andrew Warner Home Circa 1890, Features A Beautiful Onion Domed Tower And Is One Of Ogden, Utah’s Most Reconizable Homes

    Victorian-style old home with green and red exterior, ornate detailing, and a rounded turret under a partly cloudy sky.

    lovelyoldhomes Report

    #5

    Circa 1886, The Dominating Feature Of This Queen Anne Victorian Style House Is Its Three Story Turret

    Victorian-style old home with turret, wraparound porch, and lush greenery, showcasing adorable and lovely old homes charm.

    lovelyoldhomes Report

    #6

    This Blue Beauty Is A One And A Half Story Gable Roof Victorian Eclectic Circa 1895, With Fish Scale Wood Shingle Siding In The Gables

    Charming blue old home with a front porch, surrounded by greenery and decorative plants in the garden.

    lovelyoldhomes Report

    D'Souza elaborates, "Each old home has its own personality, often highlighted by intricate moldings, original hardwood floors, and unique fireplaces. These elements provide a foundation for design choices that honor the past while accommodating modern living."

    #7

    1934 Ivy 🌱 Covered Cape Cod Cutie

    Charming old homes covered in ivy with a cozy porch and lush green lawn in a peaceful neighborhood setting.

    lovelyoldhomes Report

    Pittsburgh rare
    Pittsburgh rare
    Pittsburgh rare
    Community Member
    2 hours ago

    This place gives me all the good and peaceful vibes. Would move there tomorrow if I could afford it

    #8

    One Of My Favorites Victorian Cottage Cutie Circa 1901

    Cozy charming old home with lush green landscaping and inviting front porch, perfect for lovers of adorable old homes.

    lovelyoldhomes Report

    #9

    1889 Victorian With A Beautiful Bay And Pretty Gingerbread Details

    Charming old home with detailed trim and a small porch, showcasing classic architectural features and cozy curb appeal.

    lovelyoldhomes Report

    Such homes often possess a timeless beauty that beckons careful restoration. "I've worked on many renovation projects where we focused on preserving the character of the home," she explains. "For instance, restoring original cabinetry in a kitchen allows homeowners to retain the charm while enjoying the benefits of modern appliances."

    #10

    Charles Denton/Edmund Bock House Circa 1902 Is A One- And One-Half Story Victorian Cottage On A Corner Lot With A Beautiful Corner Entry Is From A Pattern Book Design

    Charming old home with green accents, a cozy front porch, and lush garden, perfect for lovers of lovely old homes.

    lovelyoldhomes Report

    #11

    Circa 1896, This Blond Brick Beauty Victorian Cottage Has A Hip Roof With A Gabled Front Porch

    Charming old home with detailed woodwork and a lush, natural garden setting in early spring light.

    lovelyoldhomes Report

    #12

    Story Book Cottage Cutie Circa 1927

    Charming old home with white exterior and black trim, surrounded by a black iron fence and autumn landscaping.

    lovelyoldhomes Report

    Her approach ensures that each design choice enhances rather than overshadows the home's inherent character. "Blending contemporary design with the original features of an older home can create a beautiful contrast," D'Souza notes. "It's all about respecting history while making sure the space feels fresh and inviting." 

    #13

    The Knight-Allen House Built In 1899, Victorian Eclectic Beauty

    Victorian-style old home with white brick exterior, arched entryway, surrounded by lush green lawn and trees.

    lovelyoldhomes Report

    #14

    1912 Victorian Eclectic Cottage Cutie

    Charming old home with blue brick exterior, dark trim, front porch, and lush garden path leading to the entrance.

    lovelyoldhomes Report

    #15

    1892 Two Story Victorian Red Brick Beauty With Wonderful Woodwork Details Especially In The Gables

    Victorian style old home with detailed trim and a welcoming porch surrounded by trees in a peaceful neighborhood.

    lovelyoldhomes Report

    D'Souza also highlights a common misconception: "Many people believe that living in or renovating historic homes comes with constant maintenance, but once they are properly restored, they can be just as reliable as new constructions." This insight offers a reassuring perspective for those considering a move into an older home.

    #16

    1924 Storybook Style Home In The Westmoreland Place Historic District In Salt Lake City

    Charming old home with green roof, red door, front porch seating, and a pathway surrounded by autumn leaves in a cozy neighborhood.

    lovelyoldhomes Report

    NJ P
    NJ P
    NJ P
    Community Member
    4 hours ago

    Green roof shingles give it thatched roof appearance. Kudos.

    #17

    Circa 1890, This Victorian Cottage Was Originally Built As A Chapel And Parsonage For A Small Danish Lutheran Congregation

    Charming old home with classic architecture, greenery, and a cozy porch, perfect for those seeking adorable and lovely old homes.

    lovelyoldhomes Report

    #18

    Victorian Cottage One And One Half Story, Circa 1901

    Adorable old home with purple and green exterior, charming porch, and landscaped garden in a sunny neighborhood setting.

    lovelyoldhomes Report

    She advises potential buyers, "Focus on the aspects you love about the home. Embracing the journey of restoration can lead to an incredibly rewarding experience." Her words encourage a sense of adventure in the renovation process, where every choice contributes to the home's narrative.

    "Every old home is a piece of art, and it deserves to be cared for and celebrated," she emphasizes. "With the right approach, these homes can evolve beautifully with their owners."
    #19

    His Victorian Eclectic Style Home With Queen Anne And Eastlake Features Was Built In 1890, For Charles Baldwin,

    Charming old home with detailed woodwork and brick exterior, showcasing lovely vintage architectural features.

    lovelyoldhomes Report

    #20

    Circa 1900 One And One Half Story Victorian Eclectic Cottage With A Beautiful Original Unpainted Front Door

    Charming old home with brick exterior, wooden door, and lush greenery, showcasing the appeal of adorable and lovely old homes.

    lovelyoldhomes Report

    #21

    Bungalow Brick Beauty Circa 1905, With A Gold Eagle On Top 🦅 Near The U Of U Currently For Sale

    Lovely old home with a brick exterior, wrap-around porch, and autumn trees in a charming residential neighborhood.

    lovelyoldhomes Report

    Marcellus II
    Marcellus II
    Marcellus II
    Community Member
    6 hours ago

    I think the striking thing is that with about 5000 universities and colleges in the USA, and almost half of the unies named "U of XYZ" (and most of other half "XYZ U"), there's a single U of U(tah)!!

    When it comes to old homes, their structure is truly mesmerizing. Just like these posts that highlight circa homes from back in the day, each one has its own story and charm that transports us to a different time.

    In real estate, a circa home refers to a house built around a particular time period. These homes are often cherished for their historical charm, unique architecture, and original features that capture the essence of the era, like intricate woodwork, classic fixtures, or vintage design elements.
    #22

    Circa 1891, This Two Story Victorian Eclectic Home Has A Front Bay With Unique Rounded Corner Windows

    Charming old brick home with a porch and iron fence surrounded by greenery, perfect for lovers of lovely old homes.

    lovelyoldhomes Report

    #23

    The Swamp Cooler On The Front Has Been Removed! (See 2nd Pic From 2021). This Home Is One Of My Favorites, It Is Gorgeous

    Large charming old home with detailed brickwork, ornate facade, and green lawn under a clear blue sky.

    lovelyoldhomes Report

    #24

    Eautiful 1921 Story Book Tudor

    Charming old homes with unique architecture and lush greenery, showcasing adorable and lovely features for cozy living.

    lovelyoldhomes Report

    These circa homes tell stories of families, traditions, and lifestyles that have evolved over time. Whether you’re a history buff, an architecture enthusiast, or simply someone who appreciates the beauty of craftsmanship, there’s something undeniably special about stepping into a home that has stood the test of time.
    #25

    The Simon Bamberger Home, Also Known As Gardner Manor, Was Built In The 1880s. Its Architectural Style Has Been Described As A Transitional "Pre-Victorian, Neo-Greek Revival" Type

    Victorian-style old home with large windows, a porch, and detailed wood trim, showcasing adorable and lovely old homes.

    lovelyoldhomes Report

    #26

    Love This 1898 One And One Half Story Victorian Cottage Cutie With The Original Front Door And Nice Details

    Charming old home with blue exterior, white trim, front porch, and landscaped yard in a quiet neighborhood.

    lovelyoldhomes Report

    #27

    1910 Victorian Cottage Cutie With Original Brick And Beautiful Fish Scale Shingles

    Charming old home with brick exterior, wooden porch, and blue shingled gable roof, perfect for moving into an adorable old home.

    lovelyoldhomes Report

    Which of these stunning circa homes captured your heart? We’d love to hear your thoughts! Whether it’s the intricate details of a Victorian beauty or the cozy charm of a Craftsman bungalow, share which one resonates with you the most in the comments below!
    #28

    An Adorable Grey Victorian Cottage Cutie Circa 1904

    Charming old home with gray exterior and wooden door, showcasing classic architecture and inviting front porch.

    lovelyoldhomes Report

    #29

    Circa 1905, Victorian Cottage Cutie With Beautiful Gables

    Charming old home with a welcoming porch and vibrant purple flowers in the front yard, perfect for lovely old homes.

    lovelyoldhomes Report

    #30

    1890 Turret Beauty With Wonderful Stone Details, The Long Windows On The Turret Are My Favorite

    Stone old home with a turret and arched porch surrounded by trees and vegetation on a cloudy day.

    lovelyoldhomes Report

    #31

    Circa 1908, Which Has Elements Of Craftsman And Neoclassical Styles

    Charming old home with brick and wood exterior, front porch, and landscaped garden in a quiet neighborhood.

    lovelyoldhomes Report

    #32

    Smyth Mansion Circa 1889, Designed By S.t. Whitaker, The Mansion Is A Good Example Of Victorian Eclectic Style

    Victorian-style old home with rounded tower and arched windows surrounded by green lawn under cloudy sky.

    lovelyoldhomes Report

    #33

    Pretty Pink Cottage Cutie Circa 1929

    Charming old home with pink exterior, blue window frames, and a lush garden, showcasing lovable and adorable vintage appeal.

    lovelyoldhomes Report

    #34

    Arnett-Fullen House Also Known As The Gingerbread House. Construction Started In 1877 And Was Completed By 1882

    Victorian old home with intricate trim and tall tower under clear blue sky, surrounded by snow and bare trees.

    lovelyoldhomes Report

    #35

    Circa 1931

    Charming old brick home with a curved pathway and lush green lawn, perfect for those seeking lovely old homes to move into.

    lovelyoldhomes Report

    #36

    Circa 1891, This Victorian Eclectic Has A Main Hip Roof And Projecting Front And North Gabled Bays

    Victorian style old home with blue siding and green window frames, showcasing charming and adorable architectural details.

    lovelyoldhomes Report

    #37

    Pretty Pink Victorian Circa 1891

    Victorian-style old home with pink siding, white trim, and a decorative front porch under a clear blue sky.

    lovelyoldhomes Report

    #38

    1894 Blue Beauty The Neighbor To The Apartment Posted Yesterday. Both Architectural Styles Are So Different And Beautiful

    Blue old home with a turret and front porch behind a black iron fence surrounded by autumn trees and snow patches.

    lovelyoldhomes Report

    #39

    Christmas Victorian Cottage Circa 1888

    Cozy old home decorated with colorful lights and a glowing reindeer figure in the front yard at dusk.

    lovelyoldhomes Report

    #40

    Victorian Cottage Cutie, Circa 1892

    Charming old home with red brick exterior, bay windows, and vintage architectural details in a quiet neighborhood setting.

    lovelyoldhomes Report

    #41

    Circa 1899, This Queen Anne Victorian Two Story Has Beautiful Woodwork With A Large Main Gable, With Projecting Front And Side Gabled Bays

    Charming old home with blue siding, decorative gables, and a cozy front porch featuring white columns and outdoor seating.

    lovelyoldhomes Report

    #42

    1928 American Bungalow With Beautiful Brickwork, Low Sloping Gable Roof & Leaded Glass Windows

    Charming old home with brick exterior and warm sunset, featuring a front porch and well-kept lawn in a residential neighborhood.

    lovelyoldhomes Report

    #43

    Revisited This Adorable 1902 Victorian Cottage Cutie

    Charming old home with teal siding, surrounded by lush greenery, inviting and adorable for a cozy lifestyle.

    lovelyoldhomes Report

    #44

    Doll House Cottage Cutie Circa 1927

    Charming old home with green siding, orange shutters, and a white picket fence in a peaceful neighborhood setting.

    lovelyoldhomes Report

    #45

    Charming 1904 Victorian Cottage

    Lovely old home with yellow exterior, gabled roof, and autumn trees surrounding the charming front yard and porch entrance

    lovelyoldhomes Report

    #46

    Lizzie Sutton House, Is An Example Of Victorian Eclectic Architecture, Built In 1903, This House Was Owned By Lizzie Sutton Until 1934

    Charming old home with brick exterior, a small front porch, and lush greenery under bright blue sky.

    lovelyoldhomes Report

    #47

    Throwback Thursday To Last Summer - Circa 1936 Brick Tudor Beauty With Pretty Details

    Charming old brick home with diamond-paned windows surrounded by lush greenery and colorful garden in a sunny neighborhood.

    lovelyoldhomes Report

    #48

    Circa 1905, This Victorian Eclectic Cottage Has Unpainted Brick, The Original Front Door And Iron Fence, Along With A Curved Front Window

    Lovely old home with brick exterior and charming porch surrounded by green trees and hedges on a sunny day

    lovelyoldhomes Report

    #49

    Blue Beauty Two Story Victorian Eclectic Circa 1900

    Charming old home with blue exterior, porch, and vintage details, perfect for anyone seeking adorable and lovely old homes.

    lovelyoldhomes Report

    #50

    1895 Victorian Brick Beauty

    Charming old home with green accents, decorative trim, and a cozy front porch surrounded by greenery on a sunny day.

    lovelyoldhomes Report

    #51

    1906 Two Story Victorian Eclectic Has So Much Potential

    Old homes with charming vintage architecture featuring weathered wood siding and a cozy front porch with columns.

    lovelyoldhomes Report

    #52

    1891 Victorian Brick Beauty With Beautiful Details

    Charming old home with brick exterior, ornate windows, and a cozy front porch surrounded by greenery and flowers.

    lovelyoldhomes Report

    #53

    One And One Half Story Victorian Eclectic Cottage Circa 1894, Is Beautiful With Its Elaborate Woodwork

    Adorable old home with detailed trim, green exterior, and a porch surrounded by trees on a sunny day.

    lovelyoldhomes Report

    #54

    Circa 1896, This Home Is Known As 'The Purple Lady' Or The Sampson House. The Home Has Been Owned By The Same Family Since The 1940's

    Charming purple old home with turret, porch, and decorative trim, showcasing adorable and lovely old homes for move-in inspiration.

    lovelyoldhomes Report

    #55

    Beautiful 1906 Two-Story With Unpainted Brick. The Circular Detail Around The Front Window Is So Unique Along With Brick Trim

    Charming old home with brick exterior, green trim, and a cozy front porch surrounded by trees and garden landscaping.

    lovelyoldhomes Report

    #56

    The Pumpkin House Located On 300 S & 800 East In Salt Lake City

    Old homes decorated with glowing carved pumpkins for Halloween at night, creating a warm and festive atmosphere.

    lovelyoldhomes Report

    #57

    The Wymer Apartment Building, Circa 1937 Is One Of Salt Lake City’s Best Examples Of Art Moderne Architecture

    Art deco style old home with pastel colors, large windows, and lush green lawn surrounded by trees and plants.

    lovelyoldhomes Report

    #58

    Circa 1890, This One Story Victorian Electic Cottage Was Red Brick, But Has Been Painted

    Charming old home with green and yellow trim, surrounded by lush greenery and trees, perfect for lovers of old homes.

    lovelyoldhomes Report

    #59

    This Victorian Cottage, Circa 1905, Was Most Likely Taken From A Pattern Book. The Front Of The Home Is Covered By A Wide Front Porch With Doric Columns

    Charming old home with a welcoming porch, turquoise pillars, and lush greenery in a cozy neighborhood setting.

    lovelyoldhomes Report

    #60

    Architecturally And Historically Significant This 2 ½ Story Victorian Eclectic Was Built In 1898, Designed By Prominent Utah Architect Walter E Ware

    Victorian-style old home with red brick exterior, bay windows, and charming architectural details, perfect for lovers of old homes.

    lovelyoldhomes Report

    #61

    Carl M. Neuhausen House Circa 1901, Is Designed In Chateauesque Style By Architect And Owner Carl M. Neuhausen. The Home Was Listed On The National Register Of Historic Places In 1980

    Victorian-style old home with ornate brickwork, large windows, and a lush green front yard surrounded by trees.

    lovelyoldhomes Report

    #62

    This Home Was Built In 1906, Purchased By John & Elizabeth Eardley. Originally A Single Family Home, The Home Was Changed To Become A Duplex

    Charming old home with brick facade, red trim, and lush greenery, an adorable and lovely old home perfect for moving in soon.

    lovelyoldhomes Report

    Bright Brick Beauty Circa 1930

    Charming old home with yellow accents, brick facade, and a curved pathway in a peaceful neighborhood setting.

    lovelyoldhomes Report

    #64

    Circa 1939, Yellow Cottage Cutie Which Is 984 Square Feet

    Circa 1939, Yellow Cottage Cutie Which Is 984 Square Feet

    lovelyoldhomes Report

    Tiny House Tuesday 973 Sq Ft Yellow Brick Victorian Cottage Cutie Circa 1912

    Charming old home with brick exterior and black trim, cozy front porch, and neat landscaping, perfect for lovely old homes enthusiasts.

    lovelyoldhomes Report

    #66

    1905 Two Story Victorian Red Brick Beauty

    Old homes decorated with warm string lights on trees and porch, creating an inviting and adorable evening ambiance.

    lovelyoldhomes Report

    #67

    Circa 1901, This Beautiful Victorian Cottage Was Moved From A Few Lots Over And Incorporated Into The New Development To The Right

    Charming old home with classic detailing and a cozy front garden, perfect for those seeking lovely old homes to move into.

    lovelyoldhomes Report

    #68

    This Small Cottage Circa 1880, Has An L Shaped Floor Plan With Extensions Across The Rear Of The Home

    Charming old home with green trim and porch, surrounded by trees, perfect for those seeking adorable lovely old homes to move into.

    lovelyoldhomes Report

    #69

    1901 One Story Pink Victorian Cottage Cutie

    Adorable old home with classic architecture, charming details, and mature landscaping in a quiet neighborhood setting.

    lovelyoldhomes Report

    #70

    This Beautiful Mansion Was Built For Bishop Iverson And His Wife In 1899. Iverson Was The 1st Bishop Of The 2nd Ward In Salt Lake City

    Charming old home with spacious porch, classic columns, and vintage architectural details in a quiet neighborhood setting.

    lovelyoldhomes Report

    #71

    1917 Bungalow Beauty. Love The 🍊 Front Door 🧡

    Charming old home with gray roof, bright orange door, and autumn landscaping in a cozy neighborhood setting.

    lovelyoldhomes Report

    #72

    Tiny House Tuesday 767 Sq Feet Red Brick Cottage Cutie Circa 1906

    Charming old home with brick exterior, front porch, and seasonal pumpkins, perfect among adorable and lovely old homes to move into.

    lovelyoldhomes Report

    #73

    Circa 1906, This One And One Half Story Victorian Eclectic Home Is From A Pattern Book Design

    Charming old home with brick exterior, decorative gable patterns, front porch, and well-maintained lawn in a residential neighborhood.

    lovelyoldhomes Report

    #74

    Happy Mansard Monday Circa 1891

    Charming old home with dark roof, white brick exterior, and a welcoming front porch surrounded by greenery and shrubs.

    lovelyoldhomes Report

    #75

    1899 Shingle Style Two Story Victorian With A Sandstone Foundation Pretty Curved Details On The Left Side And Square Details On The Right Side, Also Another Nice Feature Is The Upper Story Porch

    Charming old home with green exterior, wooden door, white columns, and vintage architectural details in a residential neighborhood.

    lovelyoldhomes Report

    #76

    Red Brick Beauty Circa 1901, Sister To The Home Previously Posted A Few Days Ago, Just Perfect

    Charming old brick home with unique architectural details and a cozy front porch in a quiet neighborhood.

    lovelyoldhomes Report

    #77

    Blue Bay Beauty Circa 1914

    Blue charming old home with worn paint, bushes, and a wooden door in a quiet neighborhood on a clear day.

    lovelyoldhomes Report

    #78

    Which Do You Prefer? No Paint Or Paint?

    Cozy old home with brick exterior, front porch, and autumn decorations, showcasing adorable and lovely old homes charm.

    lovelyoldhomes Report

    #79

    Victorian Cottage Cutie Circa 1906, 1,500 Sq Ft

    Charming old home with front porch surrounded by lush greenery and trees, inviting for a cozy and lovely living experience.

    lovelyoldhomes Report

    #80

    Happy July 4th 🇺🇸 Victorian Cottage Cutie Circa 1907

    Charming old home with brick exterior, detailed shingles, lush greenery, and an inviting front porch with an American flag.

    lovelyoldhomes Report

    #81

    Circa 1900, Formerly An Lds Church, Was A Recording Studio, Now The New Home Of The Utah Arts Alliance

    Charming old home with unique medieval-style architecture and pointed arch windows under a cloudy sky.

    lovelyoldhomes Report

    #82

    This Home Is An Important Example Of Carpenter Gothic Style, Built About 1884, By Thomas Quale

    Victorian-style old home with decorative trim, wooden fence, and lush greenery, showcasing charming and lovely old homes to move into.

    lovelyoldhomes Report

    #83

    Originally Built In 1900, This Fire Station Was Remodeled In 1940 Into Art Moderne Style

    Old charming home with red accents and greenery, showcasing the appeal of adorable and lovely old homes to move into.

    lovelyoldhomes Report

    #84

    Brick Beauty With Many Pretty Details Circa 1929

    Charming old home with brick and stucco exterior, steep gabled roofs, and a bright red door in a well-kept garden.

    lovelyoldhomes Report

    #85

    Circa 1893, A New Roof For This Beautiful Lady

    Colorful old home with unique architectural details under a clear blue sky, showcasing charming vintage charm.

    lovelyoldhomes Report

    CD Mills
    CD Mills
    CD Mills
    Community Member
    6 hours ago

    That's an awesome house! I wonder if they'll ever settle on one color? Or will they use them all? lol

    #86

    Once A Single Family Home Circa 1918, Now A Multi Unit Commercial Property. Surrounded By Large Apartment Buildings On Either Side, It Has Survived

    Charming adorable old home with green exterior and black shutters surrounded by leafless trees in a quiet neighborhood.

    lovelyoldhomes Report

    #87

    1896 Shingle Style Victorian

    Blue and red charming old home with a turret and spacious porch, perfect for lovers of adorable old homes.

    lovelyoldhomes Report

    #88

    Lovelyoldhomes Edited • 217w Circa 1905, Victorian Eclectic Cottage With A Gabled Front Dormer, The Front Porch Has Doric Columns

    Adorable and lovely old home with brick exterior, green gable roof, and lush front garden under a partly cloudy sky.

    lovelyoldhomes Report

    #89

    1906 Red Brick Beauty Victorian Cottage Enjoy The Shingle Details In The Gable

    Charming old home with brick exterior, green trim, and quaint front yard, showcasing adorable and lovely old homes appeal.

    lovelyoldhomes Report

    #90

    Circa 2005, Newer Home In An Older Salt Lake City Neighborhood It Fits In Well

    Cozy charming old home with a wooden porch and lush greenery, perfect for anyone wanting to move into lovely old homes.

    lovelyoldhomes Report

    #91

    Historic Sarah White House Registered With Both National And Local Historic Districts. Beautiful Arts & Crafts Architecture Built In 1914

    Adorable old home with brick exterior and large porch, showcasing charming architecture and inviting outdoor space.

    lovelyoldhomes Report

    #92

    Bungalow Beauty Circa 1911, With A Low Sloping Roof And Interesting Roof Lines, A Shed Dormer And Exposed Rafter Tails

    Charming old home with a spacious front porch and steps, surrounded by autumn trees and green lawn.

    lovelyoldhomes Report

    #93

    Black And White Worker's Cottage Cutie Circa 1901

    Charming old home with black and white exterior, autumn leaves in yard, and a glowing star decoration in the window.

    lovelyoldhomes Report

    #94

    Simple Grey Beauty With A Large Bay And A Pretty Yellow Door Circa 1891

    Charming old home with gray exterior, orange roof, and yellow door surrounded by autumn leaves in a residential neighborhood.

    lovelyoldhomes Report

    #95

    Workers Cottage Wednesday 1901 One And One Half Story Cottage Cutie

    Charming old home with a cozy porch decorated with pumpkins and Halloween decor, showcasing adorable old homes appeal.

    lovelyoldhomes Report

    #96

    Adorable Red Brick Victorian Cottage Circa 1914, With A Few Views Of The Keyhole Window

    Brick old home with decorative trim and a front porch, surrounded by greenery under a clear blue sky.

    lovelyoldhomes Report

    #97

    Victorian Eclectic Cottage Circa 1906

    Charming old home with green siding, white trim, and a small porch surrounded by dry grass and trees in late autumn.

    lovelyoldhomes Report

    #98

    Circa 1919 With Pretty Copper Details

    Charming old home with a steep roof and orange door, surrounded by a green lawn and autumn trees.

    lovelyoldhomes Report

    CD Mills
    CD Mills
    CD Mills
    Community Member
    6 hours ago

    The copper is the only part I like! Mustard yellow is a terrible color for everything except mustard!

    #99

    This Victorian Cottage Sits High Atop A Stone Foundation. It Has A Hipped Roof And A Projecting Front Bay. Typical For Victorians The Dormers Have Wood Fish Scale Shingles

    Yellow old home with a covered porch, decorative columns, and winter garden, showcasing charming old homes appeal.

    lovelyoldhomes Report

    #100

    John Sandberg Home- Circa 1905, This Brick Cottage Is Most Likely Taken From A Pattern Design Book

    Charming old home with brick facade and decorative shingles, featuring a cozy front porch surrounded by greenery.

    lovelyoldhomes Report

    #101

    1896 Victorian Cottage Cutie With Pretty Details

    Charming old home with detailed gable, front porch, and brick exterior surrounded by dry grass and bare trees.

    lovelyoldhomes Report

    #102

    1901 Victorian Home In Salt Lake City That He Restored. I Finally Took Some Photos Of His Home

    Brick old home with green pillars and a porch surrounded by trees and shrubs in a residential neighborhood.

    lovelyoldhomes Report

    #103

    1888 Victorian Cottage Cutie

    Charming old home with a yellow brick exterior surrounded by a lush garden and colorful flowers.

    lovelyoldhomes Report

    #104

    900 Sq Ft, Unpainted Victorian Brick Beauty Circa 1896

    Charming old home with brick exterior, wooden porch, and landscaped front yard featuring greenery and stone walkway.

    lovelyoldhomes Report

    #105

    1895 Victorian Cottage Cutie With A Jerkinhead Roof. The Front Porch Has Beautiful Woodwork Details