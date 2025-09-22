115 Adorable And Lovely Old Homes You Might Want To Move Into ASAPInterview With Expert
Many of us carry a vision of what our dream home would look like. For some, it’s all about soft pastel colors and calming vibes, while others dream of bold, vibrant interiors that really pop. Whatever your style, it’s always fascinating to look at homes that already exist—homes that showcase creativity in ways we might not have even thought of.
And Instagram pages like Lovely Old Homes do just that—they share some homes that ooze character, history, and charm in every corner. So, whether you're in the middle of a renovation or just love to daydream about your future home, keep scrolling and dive into our curated collection of their most breathtaking homes. Don't miss our interview with a seasoned interior designer who specializes in bringing the timeless charm of old homes back to life.
Circa 1908, Two Story Brick Beauty Victorian Eclectic Cottage
Happy Tudor Tuesday Circa 1936
Salt Lake City - The Henry Dinwoodey House, Circa 1890, Is A Late Victorian House That Was Designed By My Favorite Utah Architect Richard Kletting
Old homes often have a unique charm that tells a story, and it’s this character that draws many people to them. To delve deeper into this intriguing world, we spoke with interior designer Krista D'Souza. With over 10 years of experience in the field, she emphasizes the importance of understanding the architectural features that make these homes so special.
Andrew Warner Home Circa 1890, Features A Beautiful Onion Domed Tower And Is One Of Ogden, Utah’s Most Reconizable Homes
Circa 1886, The Dominating Feature Of This Queen Anne Victorian Style House Is Its Three Story Turret
This Blue Beauty Is A One And A Half Story Gable Roof Victorian Eclectic Circa 1895, With Fish Scale Wood Shingle Siding In The Gables
D'Souza elaborates, "Each old home has its own personality, often highlighted by intricate moldings, original hardwood floors, and unique fireplaces. These elements provide a foundation for design choices that honor the past while accommodating modern living."
1934 Ivy 🌱 Covered Cape Cod Cutie
One Of My Favorites Victorian Cottage Cutie Circa 1901
1889 Victorian With A Beautiful Bay And Pretty Gingerbread Details
Such homes often possess a timeless beauty that beckons careful restoration. "I've worked on many renovation projects where we focused on preserving the character of the home," she explains. "For instance, restoring original cabinetry in a kitchen allows homeowners to retain the charm while enjoying the benefits of modern appliances."
Charles Denton/Edmund Bock House Circa 1902 Is A One- And One-Half Story Victorian Cottage On A Corner Lot With A Beautiful Corner Entry Is From A Pattern Book Design
Circa 1896, This Blond Brick Beauty Victorian Cottage Has A Hip Roof With A Gabled Front Porch
Story Book Cottage Cutie Circa 1927
Her approach ensures that each design choice enhances rather than overshadows the home's inherent character. "Blending contemporary design with the original features of an older home can create a beautiful contrast," D'Souza notes. "It's all about respecting history while making sure the space feels fresh and inviting."
The Knight-Allen House Built In 1899, Victorian Eclectic Beauty
1912 Victorian Eclectic Cottage Cutie
1892 Two Story Victorian Red Brick Beauty With Wonderful Woodwork Details Especially In The Gables
D'Souza also highlights a common misconception: "Many people believe that living in or renovating historic homes comes with constant maintenance, but once they are properly restored, they can be just as reliable as new constructions." This insight offers a reassuring perspective for those considering a move into an older home.
1924 Storybook Style Home In The Westmoreland Place Historic District In Salt Lake City
Circa 1890, This Victorian Cottage Was Originally Built As A Chapel And Parsonage For A Small Danish Lutheran Congregation
Victorian Cottage One And One Half Story, Circa 1901
She advises potential buyers, "Focus on the aspects you love about the home. Embracing the journey of restoration can lead to an incredibly rewarding experience." Her words encourage a sense of adventure in the renovation process, where every choice contributes to the home's narrative.
"Every old home is a piece of art, and it deserves to be cared for and celebrated," she emphasizes. "With the right approach, these homes can evolve beautifully with their owners."
His Victorian Eclectic Style Home With Queen Anne And Eastlake Features Was Built In 1890, For Charles Baldwin,
Circa 1900 One And One Half Story Victorian Eclectic Cottage With A Beautiful Original Unpainted Front Door
Bungalow Brick Beauty Circa 1905, With A Gold Eagle On Top 🦅 Near The U Of U Currently For Sale
When it comes to old homes, their structure is truly mesmerizing. Just like these posts that highlight circa homes from back in the day, each one has its own story and charm that transports us to a different time.
In real estate, a circa home refers to a house built around a particular time period. These homes are often cherished for their historical charm, unique architecture, and original features that capture the essence of the era, like intricate woodwork, classic fixtures, or vintage design elements.
Circa 1891, This Two Story Victorian Eclectic Home Has A Front Bay With Unique Rounded Corner Windows
The Swamp Cooler On The Front Has Been Removed! (See 2nd Pic From 2021). This Home Is One Of My Favorites, It Is Gorgeous
Eautiful 1921 Story Book Tudor
These circa homes tell stories of families, traditions, and lifestyles that have evolved over time. Whether you’re a history buff, an architecture enthusiast, or simply someone who appreciates the beauty of craftsmanship, there’s something undeniably special about stepping into a home that has stood the test of time.
The Simon Bamberger Home, Also Known As Gardner Manor, Was Built In The 1880s. Its Architectural Style Has Been Described As A Transitional "Pre-Victorian, Neo-Greek Revival" Type
Love This 1898 One And One Half Story Victorian Cottage Cutie With The Original Front Door And Nice Details
1910 Victorian Cottage Cutie With Original Brick And Beautiful Fish Scale Shingles
