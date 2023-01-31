So, ready to check out our selection of cute love riddles? If so, scroll on down below until you reach the submissions. Once you are there, upvote the easy riddles that resonated with you the most, so they’ll find their way to the top of this list. After all that is well and done, share these cute riddles with anyone you like!

These love riddles with answers are all about tender feelings, sweetness, and life through heart-shaped glasses. And what could be better to manifest the real thing! However, if you’re lucky enough to have already found your better half, you can always solve these fun riddles together. Nothing brings you closer than the sweet little challenges that you overcome together.

Although the real thing is challenging and bittersweet, these love riddles that we’ve rounded up here are pure entertainment - easy to solve and fun in the process. So, while you’re searching for love, you might as well fill the time with solving these riddles about love! They will surely help you pass the time in an entertaining way.

Think of it as you like, but one thing is for sure - love is one of life's greatest mysteries. Every step of the way in its search, you’re met with riddles and perplexing challenges, yet at the same time, it’s all so sweet and invigorating. Truly, what would become of us if not for love?

#1 Why should you never break up with a soccer player?

#2 What can you catch but not throw?

#3 You see a boat filled with people, yet there isn’t a single person on board. How is that possible?

#4 It belongs to you, but other people use it more than you do. What is it?

#5 What has 13 hearts, but no other organs?

#6 What do you call two young married spiders?

#7 It is something both a foodie and a Dracula would say to their respective beloveds. What is it?

#8 Why did the banker break up with his girlfriend?

#9 How can you tell when a wedding is emotional?

#10 What did the elephant say to his Valentine?

#11 What greeting do you say to a single person on Valentine’s Day?

#12 I am available in thousands of colors. Each color symbolizes different aspects of love. I am used to celebrate new beginnings and express heartfelt goodbyes. What am I?

#13 I may be a quiet sense of happiness, sadness, or fear to many. I can be shown and sometimes just be gone, but I always come back before it’s too long. What am I?

#14 I am five lettered word; I start with T and end with a T; without me, your love won’t last. What am I?

#15 I am very popular during valentine’s day. Red is my popular shade, and my fragrance is lovely and related to romantic dates. What am I?

#16 It is mine, but you can only keep it. What is it?

#17 It can grow fast, and it can also die slowly. It can be joyful yet painful if you already know. What is it?

#18 What is the end of eternity?

#19 What do you call two Italian ants?

#20 It lights up the whole vibe of the ocean, and it is the most romantic time of day for the ocean. What is it?

#21 What does a man with a broken leg say to the girl nurse he has feelings for?

#22 How do you spell a pretty girl with only two letters?

#23 What did the Valentine card say to the stamp?

#24 What did the paperclip say to the magnet?

#25 How do French chefs make you love them?

#26 Why does love need sunglasses and a cane?

#27 What date do single people have on Valentine’s Day?

#28 Why did the two lovers end up in prison?

#29 How did the bell propose to his girlfriend?

#30 What flowers are kissable?

#31 What did the hamburger buy his sweetheart?

#32 When I look at her, she smiles at me. When I wink at her, she winks at me. When I kiss her, she kisses me back. When I say I love you, she says it back. Who am I?

#33 I am round, thin and shiny, and often studded with stones; I am one symbol of a relationship. What am I?

#34 I am a five lettered word, I am one reason for the butterflies in your stomach, I am one reason behind your daydreaming, I rhyme with rush, but you don’t really want to rush when it comes to me. What am I?

#35 I may look grizzly, but I’m very soft and cuddly. I come in all sizes and am stuffed up. I can be a great Valentine’s day gift. What am I?

#36 It is in the air and can’t be seen, but it’s not oxygen. What is it?

#37 I come in blue, black, hazel, and green shades; I am the subject of romantic lines; you can explore my depth. What am I?

#38 It is a form of love that mothers can’t take back after giving. What is it?

#39 It can hurt you and ignite a heart; you might want to watch out for it. What is it?

#40 I am a nine-lettered word and rhyme with perfection; I am yet another name for love. What am I?

#41 I am a four-lettered word and end with an E, but not love. I am a form of love that you share with important people in your life. What am I?

#42 It connects two people, yet it touches only one. What is it?

#43 It is a synonym for joy, and it begins with H; for me, it starts with U. What is it?

#44 I am a 12 lettered word, and a very important thing to initiate a relationship. What am I?

#45 What occurs once in a minute, twice in a moment, and never in one thousand years?

#46 If you’ve got me, you want to share me; if you share me, you haven’t kept me. What am I?

#47 I am endless, and once you have me you are bound for life. What am I?

#48 I am round and made of precious stone. You can wear me, but I am not a piece of garment. Life changes for the better once you wear me. I am the difference between love and marriage. What am I?

#49 It is not in your tummy but somewhere above. It is thought by many to be the symbol of love.

#50 You get a lot of it if you’re powerful and successful, but significantly less when you’re just starting out. You sometimes do it yourself, but it’s a lot better when you share it with another person. What am I talking about?

#51 What can you break, even if you never pick it up or touch it?

#52 When you attend a wedding you will see two of me, but I am not human. What am I?

#53 Why would a cannibal break up with his girlfriend?

#54 Why did the notebook marry the pencil?

#55 Why should you avoid falling in love with a pastry chef?

#56 What did the boy light bulb say to the girl light bulb?

#57 When does Valentine’s Day come after Easter?

#58 How does a vampire refer to his sweetheart?

#59 Why did the man ask his wife for a map?

#60 Why should you never date a tennis player?

#61 Who has married hundreds but always been single?

#62 What do snakes give each other when they say goodbye?

#63 How do you know if you’re dating a French chef?

#64 How did I know my new partner works at the zoo before they told me?

#65 What did the doctor say to the tonsil?

#66 What did the boy drum say to the girl drum on Valentine’s Day?

#67 How did the husband show his wife who was the boss of the household?

#68 Why did the banana go out with the prune for Valentine’s Day?

#69 How can you tell when a turkey is all ready for a date?

#70 What did the clock say to the calendar on Valentine’s Day?

#71 Useless for one, but absolute bliss to two. The small boy gets it for free, the young man has to seek permission for it. The old man has to buy it. It’s a baby’s right and a lover’s privilege. What am I?

#72 I live inside you, but not in your tummy, and I am the symbol of love. What am I?

#73 You can see me flying around with bows and arrows. I might hit you with it, but you will only feel love, not sorrow. Who am I?

#74 I can be offered. A very important part of a relationship, I survive when it is true. It starts with an L. What am I?

#75 I start with an H and end with a T; I might hurt you unknowingly. What am I?

#76 I hurt the most when lost, yet also when not had at all. I’m sometimes the hardest to express, but the easiest to ignore. I can be given to many, or just to one. What am I?

#77 It implies love and signifies commitment. All it needs is a small celebration and a shiny love band. What is it?

#78 It is found in science, and also among lovers. It has a magnetic quality. What is it?

#79 I am like a sweet connection, just like glue, connecting two things. What am I?

#80 What can you keep after giving to someone?

#81 I am not a cruise sailing on the sea, but a beautiful thing where you want to be. What am I?

#82 I am a word that begins with the letter I. If you add the letter A to me, I become a new word with a different meaning, but that sounds exactly the same. What word am I?

#83 Did Adam and Eve ever have a date?

#84 What do you call two birds in love?

#85 What happened when the man realized he was in love with his garden?

#86 What do farmers give their wives on Valentine’s Day?

#87 Why did Carbon marry Hydrogen?

#88 What are the three rings of marriage?

#89 What did the man say about his Korean girlfriend?

#90 What does an owl say to their crush on Valentine’s Day?

#91 What did the rabbit’s friends say when they got a Valentine’s Day card?

#92 Why did the watermelon and the honeydew have a big wedding?

#93 What is yours but you can’t actually hold?

#94 How can a married couple who hate each other and are on the brink of divorce enjoy a romantic dinner and a bottle of wine at the same restaurant?

#95 If love is grand, then what is divorce?

#96 What did number 2 say to number 1?

#97 What is Mrs. Right’s first name?

#98 Made by God in pairs, separated at birth on Earth, found after years of search, inseparable for the rest of the time. What am I?

#99 What is the difference between love and marriage?