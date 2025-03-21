Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Chaos In The Skies After “Explosion” Closes Down Heathrow Airport, Diverts Thousands Of Flights
News, World

Chaos In The Skies After “Explosion” Closes Down Heathrow Airport, Diverts Thousands Of Flights

A massive fire has disrupted operations at London’s Heathrow Airport, affecting more than 1,300 flights.

The airport, one of the busiest in the world, will be closed on Friday due to a fire at a nearby electricity substation, leading to a massive power outage.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

RELATED:

    Operations at Heathrow Airport were disrupted after a massive fire at a nearby electricity substation

    Heathrow Airport explosion chaos, huge smoke and flames at night.

    Image credits: TheInsiderPaper

    Highlights
    • Operations at Heathrow Airport were disrupted after a massive fire took place at a nearby electricity substation.
    • The London Fire Brigade said they received around 200 calls about a large explosion.
    • Some flights that took off from parts of the US turned around midair and landed back where they departed from.
    • “It is absolute chaos,” a social media user said.

    Dark skyline with smoke cloud and fire, chaos impacts Heathrow flights.

    Image credits: PawlowskiMario

    The closure of the major travel destination is expected to have global impact.

    At least 120 flights in the air heading to Heathrow were diverted to other airports, according to flight tracking website FlightRadar24.

    Fire and smoke at night after explosion near Heathrow Airport, affecting flights.

    Image credits: PolitlcsUK

    Some 1,351 flights due to land and take off at Heathrow to other parts of the world were affected on Friday.

    “That doesn’t include any flights that might be canceled or delayed due to aircraft being out of position,” FlightRadar24 said.

    Some 1,351 flights due to land and take off at the airport, one of the busiest in the world, have been affected

    Ian Petchenik, spokesman for FlightRadar24, said, “This is going to disrupt airlines’ operations around the world” as Heathrow “is one of the major hubs of the world.”

    It is believed the fire in Hayes, West London, started at an electrical substation that supplies power to the major aviation hub.

    Flames and smoke rise dramatically from an explosion affecting Heathrow Airport flights.

    Image credits: JoselynEMuirhe1

    Heathrow Airport tarmac with parked planes under a clear blue sky, highlighting flight disruptions.

    Image credits: HeathrowAirport

    The London Fire Brigade said nearly 200 locals made calls to raise the alarm about a large explosion around 11:23 p.m. on Thursday night.

    Heathrow Airport warned passengers to “expect significant disruption over the coming days” and passengers should not travel to the airport “under any circumstances until the airport reopens.”

    Map showing flight chaos around London, with multiple planes diverted from Heathrow Airport after an incident.

    Image credits: flightradar24

    British Airways and Virgin Atlantic flights were diverted to the Gatwick Airport nearby.

    Some flights that took off from parts of the US turned around midair and landed back where they departed from.

    Flights from the US turned around midair and landed back at the airport they took off from

    Fire at night near Heathrow Airport causing flight chaos and diversions.

    Image credits: zain_018

    British Airways acknowledged the situation, as the airline had 341 flights scheduled to land at the affected airport Friday.

    “This will clearly have a significant impact on our operation and our customers, and we are working as quickly as possible to update them on their travel options for the next 24 hours and beyond,” the carrier said.

    Aside from the British airport, the fire in Hayes has also caused massive disruption on the ground, with the power outage impacting over 16,000 homes.

    Explosion at Heathrow Airport causing chaos, massive fireball illuminates night sky.

    Image credits: AmeeriMansoor

    “A fire at North Hyde substation in West London has damaged equipment, leading to a loss of power supply in the area,” National Grid UK said in a statement.

    “We are working at speed to restore power supplies as quickly as possible and will provide an update as soon as we can,” added the UK’s electricity and gas transmission network.

    “It is absolute chaos,” a social media user said about the situation

    Chaos at Heathrow after explosion closes airport, causing flight diversions and global air traffic disruption.

    Comment questioning events at Norfolk Naval Base amid Heathrow chaos.

    Colm O'Hare comments on chaos at Heathrow Airport with "Something else is going on," amid flight disruptions.

    John Dawson comments on Heathrow Airport closure affecting flights, saying Gatwick will be busy.

    Jessica Jones comments on multiple fires in Wales, questioning if they are deliberate.

    Text from a user reacting to the chaos at Heathrow Airport closure.

    Text from social media about National Highways and M25 road closure related to Heathrow chaos.

    Comment questioning lack of generators at Heathrow amid chaos in the skies.

    Text comment by Mark Leahy saying "Clean air for Londoners today," related to chaos at Heathrow Airport.

    Comment on Heathrow chaos, discussing flights and airport website downtime.

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

