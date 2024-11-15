Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Put Your Brain To The Test: Solve These 20 Logic Puzzles To Prove You Are In That 1% Of Bored Panda Readers
Entertainment

Put Your Brain To The Test: Solve These 20 Logic Puzzles To Prove You Are In That 1% Of Bored Panda Readers

Julija B.
BoredPanda staff
Open list comments 2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

26

Open list comments

2

ADVERTISEMENT

Patterns – patterns everywhere! In this logic trivia, we’ve prepared you a bouquet of things. Letters, shapes, numbers, and sequences – this is what waits for you in this logic quiz. But oh, it’s not going to be a walk in a flower park, that’s for sure. It’s you against 20 logic puzzles. Will you shine, or will that “retake” button be hit?

Get your thinking cap, maybe a pencil and some paper, and let’s get solving!

Put Your Brain To The Test: Solve These 20 Logic Puzzles To Prove You Are In That 1% Of Bored Panda Readers

Monstera Production

Ic_chat

Progress:

Ic check outlined Dialog close

Ic_smile Ic_meh

Ic check outlined Dialog close

Ic_smile Ic_meh

Thanks! Check out the results:

Quiz icon

View alternative results:

Quiz icon

Ic_score

/

0

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

26

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

26

Open list comments

2

Julija B.

Julija B.

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

Read less »
Julija B.

Julija B.

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

Read less »
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
rhapsody11 avatar
Matt Du
Matt Du
Community Member
15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

20/20 but under pressure I probably would of got half that. Every test calls you stupid if you need time to think it through.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
jameskramer avatar
James016
James016
Community Member
33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I got 16, some were tricky to work out at 9am in the morning!

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
POST
rhapsody11 avatar
Matt Du
Matt Du
Community Member
15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

20/20 but under pressure I probably would of got half that. Every test calls you stupid if you need time to think it through.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
jameskramer avatar
James016
James016
Community Member
33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I got 16, some were tricky to work out at 9am in the morning!

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Entertainment
Homepage
Trending
Entertainment
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Entertainment Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Popular Games
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right

Word Search

Dive into a grid of letters to uncover hidden words. Search horizontally, vertically, and diagonally to complete it!

WordroW

Arrange letters in a grid to form as many words as you can. A fun and fast-paced word-building challenge!

Jigsaw

Piece together an image by matching interlocking pieces. Perfect for visual problem solvers and puzzle enthusiasts.

Crossword

Challenge your mind with this classic word puzzle. Fill in the grid with words that match the provided clues.

Sudoku

Fill the 9x9 grid so each row, column, and 3x3 subgrid has 1 to 9. Sharpen your logic with this number puzzle!

Picdoku

Merge Sudoku and jigsaw puzzles with pictures! Ensure no image repeats in any row or column to complete the picture.

Killer Sudoku

Combine Sudoku logic with arithmetic challenges. Fill the grid so each region’s cells add up to the specified sum.

Kriss Kross

Fit a list of words into a blank grid, much like a crossword without clues. A satisfying word placement puzzle for all ages!

Word Flower

Connect letters in a flower-shaped grid to form words from the center. Creative and engaging wordplay awaits!

Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda