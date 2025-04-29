Influencer Mourns Loss Of 12-Month-Old Daughter Weeks After Revealing She’s Pregnant

ADVERTISEMENT

Influencer Lizzie Kieffer could spend only 12 months with her daughter Lilian “Lily” Louise Kieffer. But in that short time, the child taught the mother more than others do in a lifetime.

The content creator and physical therapist shared a heartbreaking announcement on social media, revealing the loss of her second child with husband Matt Kieffer.

Lizzie Kieffer announced the heartbreaking loss of her daughter Lilian "Lily" Louise Kieffer.

“We are shattered,” the influencer shared on Instagram.

Followers expressed their grief over the heartbreaking loss.

In March, Lizzie had announced she was expecting her third baby with husband Matt Kieffer.

The news came weeks after Lizzie told her fans that she was expecting her third baby.

The Missouri-based mother, who shares guided workouts online for pregnancy and postpartum women, opened up about the loss in a social media post on Saturday, April 26.

“We are shattered,” she wrote.

The influencer said her family “woke up to a nightmare” they “never imagined” would be their reality on April 23.

“Our hearts, our bodies, our souls ache for her as she was the purist [sic] of beings and brought light to every single space she filled,” she continued.

“In Lily’s 374 days of life, she taught us more than I think many could in their lifetime,” said the grieving mother.

Lizzie said the family still doesn’t have answers about what took their child’s life.

They learned that the toddler had a large mass on her brain that they “could have never known about” because “she never showed signs.”

“We won’t know more answers with many of these things for months until further testing is done,” she noted.

As she concluded her announcement, Lizzie reserved a few lines just for her deceased daughter.

“Lilybug, you are our angel. And we know you’ll always be with us,” she wrote. “Daddy, Mommy, Mia & new baby love you so damn much and we miss you every single second.”

Lizzie’s 327K followers grieved with her, as one said, “When a mother mourns her child, all mothers grieve with her.”

“When one mama cries we all cry,” another agreed.

“Such a sweet angel. I was so so lucky to be her babysitter,” said another.

“I have never heard of her but my heart hurts for her. I’m so so very sorry sorry. May she RIP,” read another comment.

It is unclear what the “mass” mentioned in Lizzie’s post could be a reference to. Her announcement suggested that the mass was discovered only after the child’s passing.

One of several possibilities could be that the mass was a brain tumor or some other brain abnormality.

When it comes to pediatric brain tumors, the symptoms could vary depending on the size and the location of the mass (or the extra cells).

Pediatric brain tumors could grow fast or slow depending on the type and can be cancerous or non-cancerous (benign).

The symptoms could include nausea, vomiting, and headaches that become more frequent or severe.

When it comes to a child who is too young to speak or communicate their feelings, a parent might find their little one being more irritable than they normally are.

Another symptom would be changes in their vision or seeing double vision.

For children who cannot speak, one sign that parents could look out for is noticing whether their child has started squinting or covering one eye to focus on an object.

Other symptoms may include irritability, confusion, trouble walking, or changes in personality or behavior.

In some cases, seizures, balance issues, drooping or weakness on one side of the face, and weakness or loss of sensation in one limb could also point towards a pediatric brain tumor.

Lizzie announced in March that she was expecting her third baby this year

It is always best to consult a doctor or healthcare professional if you notice any symptoms or any particular signs that worry you about your child’s health.

In March, Lizzie had announced that baby #3 was “headed to [their] family in September.”

“Giving big thanks for this new little miracle, and we can’t wait to see who this one will be,” she wrote in the caption. “Lily’s face at the end may beg to differ.”

The last picture in the carousel included a picture of Lily with the text: “Excuse me, but am I delulu or did you just say I won’t be the baby anymore..?!”

