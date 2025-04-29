Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Influencer Mourns Loss Of 12-Month-Old Daughter Weeks After Revealing She’s Pregnant
Family, News

Influencer Mourns Loss Of 12-Month-Old Daughter Weeks After Revealing She’s Pregnant

Influencer Lizzie Kieffer could spend only 12 months with her daughter Lilian “Lily” Louise Kieffer. But in that short time, the child taught the mother more than others do in a lifetime.

The content creator and physical therapist shared a heartbreaking announcement on social media, revealing the loss of her second child with husband Matt Kieffer.

  • Lizzie Kieffer announced the heartbreaking loss of her daughter Lilian “Lily” Louise Kieffer.
  • “We are shattered,” the influencer shared on Instagram.
  • Followers expressed their grief over the heartbreaking loss.
  • In March, Lizzie had announced she was expecting her third baby with husband Matt Kieffer.

The news came weeks after Lizzie told her fans that she was expecting her third baby.

    Influencer Lizzie Kieffer announced the heartbreaking loss of her Lilian “Lily” Louise Kieffer

    Influencer in a pink top, smiling softly, with home interior in the background, reflecting on personal family loss.

    Image credits: doclizziedpt / Instagram

    The Missouri-based mother, who shares guided workouts online for pregnancy and postpartum women, opened up about the loss in a social media post on Saturday, April 26.

    “We are shattered,” she wrote.

    The influencer said her family “woke up to a nightmare” they “never imagined” would be their reality on April 23.

    “Our Lily passed away,” the Missouri-based influencer shared with her fans

    Family on a wooden deck, man holding toddler, woman holding baby, scenic view.

    Image credits: doclizziedpt / Instagram

    “Our hearts, our bodies, our souls ache for her as she was the purist [sic] of beings and brought light to every single space she filled,” she continued.

    “In Lily’s 374 days of life, she taught us more than I think many could in their lifetime,” said the grieving mother.

    Lizzie said the family still doesn’t have answers about what took their child’s life.

    Influencer lovingly cradles her newborn, showcasing a tender moment at home.

    Image credits: doclizziedpt / Instagram

    They learned that the toddler had a large mass on her brain that they “could have never known about” because “she never showed signs.”

    “We won’t know more answers with many of these things for months until further testing is done,” she noted.

    The heartbroken mother revealed that she and her family misses Lily “every single second”

    Influencer with children, reflecting on loss and pregnancy news.

    Image credits: doclizziedpt / Instagram

    As she concluded her announcement, Lizzie reserved a few lines just for her deceased daughter.

    “Lilybug, you are our angel. And we know you’ll always be with us,” she wrote. “Daddy, Mommy, Mia & new baby love you so damn much and we miss you every single second.”

    Lizzie’s 327K followers grieved with her, as one said, “When a mother mourns her child, all mothers grieve with her.”

    “When one mama cries we all cry,” another agreed.

    “Such a sweet angel. I was so so lucky to be her babysitter,” said another.

    “I have never heard of her but my heart hurts for her. I’m so so very sorry sorry. May she RIP,” read another comment.

    “When one mama cries, we all cry,” a social media user said

    Smiling toddler in floral outfit, representing influencer's 12-month-old daughter.

    Image credits: Lilian Louise Kieffer / Dignity Memorial

    It is unclear what the “mass” mentioned in Lizzie’s post could be a reference to. Her announcement suggested that the mass was discovered only after the child’s passing.

    One of several possibilities could be that the mass was a brain tumor or some other brain abnormality.

    Father holding two young children on a sofa, showing comfort and care.

    Image credits: doclizziedpt / Instagram

    When it comes to pediatric brain tumors, the symptoms could vary depending on the size and the location of the mass (or the extra cells).

    Pediatric brain tumors could grow fast or slow depending on the type and can be cancerous or non-cancerous (benign).

    The symptoms could include nausea, vomiting, and headaches that become more frequent or severe.

    It is unclear what the “mass” mentioned in Lizzie’s post could be, but one possibility is a pediatric brain tumor

    Influencer holding two children in an emotional moment, sitting on a cozy chair in a warmly decorated room.

    Image credits: doclizziedpt / Instagram

    When it comes to a child who is too young to speak or communicate their feelings, a parent might find their little one being more irritable than they normally are.

    Another symptom would be changes in their vision or seeing double vision.

    For children who cannot speak, one sign that parents could look out for is noticing whether their child has started squinting or covering one eye to focus on an object.

    Other symptoms may include irritability, confusion, trouble walking, or changes in personality or behavior.

    In some cases, seizures, balance issues, drooping or weakness on one side of the face, and weakness or loss of sensation in one limb could also point towards a pediatric brain tumor.

    Lizzie announced in March that she was expecting her third baby this year

    Influencer exercising with her child nearby in a gym setting.

    Image credits: doclizziedpt / Instagram

    It is always best to consult a doctor or healthcare professional if you notice any symptoms or any particular signs that worry you about your child’s health.

    In March, Lizzie had announced that baby #3 was “headed to [their] family in September.”

    Influencer holding her baby, both observing a butterfly perched on her arm in a garden setting.

    Image credits: doclizziedpt / Instagram

    “Giving big thanks for this new little miracle, and we can’t wait to see who this one will be,” she wrote in the caption. “Lily’s face at the end may beg to differ.”

    The last picture in the carousel included a picture of Lily with the text: “Excuse me, but am I delulu or did you just say I won’t be the baby anymore..?!”

    Netizens shared their grief online following the news of Lily’s passing

    Condolence message for influencer mourning loss of daughter, expressing empathy and support.

    Emotional comment on the loss of influencer's young daughter, expressing empathy and sorrow.

    Comment expressing sympathy for an influencer mourning the loss of her child.

    Supportive comment expressing sympathy for influencer mourning 12-month-old daughter's loss.

    Comment offering condolences for influencer mourning loss of 12-month-old daughter.

    Comment expressing condolences for influencer's loss of 12-month-old daughter.

    Comment expressing sympathy for influencer mourning daughter's loss.

    Comment offering support to influencer mourning loss of daughter, expressing heartfelt condolences and prayers.

    Comment expressing sorrow about a 12-month-old's loss, related to influencer's mourning.

    Comment expressing sympathy for an influencer mourning the loss of her daughter.

    Supportive message for influencer mourning loss of her 12-month-old daughter.

    Comment offers condolences for influencer's loss of daughter.

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    emilu avatar
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I intensely dislike "influencers" but nobody deserves to have to bury their child.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
