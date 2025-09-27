Live-In Nanny Placed Under A Curfew On Her Nights Off, Mom Is Called Ridiculous Online

ADVERTISEMENT

When your job comes with a roof over your head, how much of your independence are you expected to give up?

That’s the question people are pondering after someone shared the story of a live-in nanny who is locking horns with her employer. The nanny apparently goes out to dinner with friends on her nights off and arrives back around 10pm. The boss feels this is inappropriate and now wants to impose a curfew. Netizens are divided.

What initially seemed like a great job has turned sour for one live-in nanny

Live-in nanny reading books with children on couch in bright living room during daytime.

Image credits: Andrej Lišakov / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Her employer has decided bedtime isn’t just for children and believes that she too should have a curfew

Live-in nanny looking frustrated while talking to a woman in a home setting, discussing curfew on nights off.

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Image credits: NotableI

Live-in nanny playing with toddler on floor surrounded by toys in a bright room with white carpet and curtains.

Image credits: Yunus Tuğ / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

“Two worlds coming together for the sake of the children”: what the experts have to say…

Balancing parenting, work and everything else life throws at you can be tough. For those who have the luxury of money and space, a live-in nanny can be an option.

A live-in nanny’s job description differs from that of a live-out nanny, notes nanny placement agency Hello, Nanny. “She is there when the kiddos wake up. She’s there when you have an emergency or a last-minute meeting you have to attend. If a child is sick and can’t go to school – she’s there,” explains the site.

The agency adds that there is a level of mutual respect and vulnerability on both sides. The employer is trusting someone to enter their private world. The nanny is trusting the family to let them in.

Many people might worry about issues like privacy when it comes to hiring a live-in nanny.

“That’s where both parties come together and hash out an agreement. This happens before the nanny gets placed,” advises Hello, Nanny. “The family can let the nanny know that there are certain times/days they will be together as a family. And the nanny does the same. This arrangement of living in the same house works best when both sides voice their priorities and place healthy boundaries before moving in happens.”

The agency warns that communication is key to ensuring a successful working and living arrangement.

“Does the nanny want the weekends to herself? Make it known. Does the family expect the nanny to eat dinner with them every night? Ask her if she’s ok with that. It’s not unrealistic. It’s two worlds coming together for the sake of the children. When you both compromise and have your expectations voiced, the pairing process is easier,” say the agency’s experts.

Young live-in nanny in a vest and glasses looking at her watch, reflecting on curfew set by mom on nights off

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

What about curfews? Can you impose one on your live-in nanny?

“Nannies don’t usually want to be told that they have to be home by a certain time at night, especially at weekends,” notes award-winning London-based nanny agency Homebodies.

But the agency adds that there if you have want certain rules followed, it’s best to discuss them with the nanny upfront.

“For example, you might want to turn on your house alarm before you go to sleep at night. If the nanny gets back late, that might be an issue,” explains the Homebodies site. “Equally, if you know your nanny needs to start work at 7 am, and she’s out late the night before, you may worry she’s not on her best form for work if she hasn’t had enough sleep.”

Again, communication is key. And Homebodies advises having an open and honest conversation with your nanny regarding curfews to make sure that both parties are on the same page.

“Absolutely nuts”: many people felt the employer was being unreasonable

Commenter Londonrach1 discussing opinions on curfew fairness and unreasonable expectations for a live-in nanny’s nights off.

Text post from user Notonthestairs reacting to a live-in nanny curfew, describing it as absolutely nuts.

Comment discussing experience as a live-in nanny and expectations around curfew and house rules in past decades.

Comment discussing unreasonable curfew rules placed on a live-in nanny affecting her nights off and work conditions.

Online comment on live-in nanny curfew dispute, debating reasonable night curfew expectations for nanny nights off.

Live-in nanny placed under curfew on nights off, sparking online debate about employer demands and nanny rights.

Screenshot of an online discussion about a live-in nanny placed under a curfew on her nights off.

Text excerpt discussing a live-in nanny's restricted curfew during her time off, highlighting employer control concerns.

Comment criticizing mom for imposing curfew on live-in nanny’s nights off, sparking online debate about nanny rights.

Comment discussing a live-in nanny’s curfew and people’s opinions about family homes and nanny agreements.

Comment discussing the live-in nanny curfew, stating the employer is unreasonable and should pay more for a live-out nanny.

Screenshot of a user comment discussing a live-in nanny curfew and the expectation to be fit for work without curfew imposition.

Screenshot of an online comment debating a live-in nanny placed under a curfew on her nights off.

Comment text about a live-in nanny's curfew on nights off shared on a discussion forum.

Comment discussing the reasonableness of a live-in nanny curfew and its impact on the household’s routine and sleep.

Comment discussing a live-in nanny being placed under a curfew on her nights off by a mom online.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a live-in nanny curfew and opinions about the mom’s control on nights off.

A social media comment criticizing a mom for placing a live-in nanny under a curfew on her nights off.

Comment on live-in nanny curfew debate, discussing reasonable curfew time and calling restrictions ridiculous.

Comment on social media discussing live-in nanny's curfew imposed by mom, sparking debate about job expectations.

Alt text: Online comment defending live-in nanny’s right to freedom on nights off amid curfew controversy with mom

Live-in nanny curfew debated in online discussion about reasonable rules on nights off and family compatibility.

Comment from user Thechaseison71 about a live-in nanny discussing strict curfew rules and controlling employers online.

Live-in nanny sitting on a couch typing on a laptop, reflecting on curfew rules during her nights off.

Comment discussing the live-in nanny curfew debate, questioning if she has actually woken anyone up during nights off.

Comment discussing a live-in nanny placed under a curfew on her nights off and online reactions criticizing the mom.

Comment discussing live-in nanny and employer compatibility, curfew rules, and job condition expectations online.

