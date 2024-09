It doesn't matter whether you or I believe in God or are atheists - the world around us is so bizarre, unusual and beautiful that we can only admire the grandeur of the Creator's plan - or the extravagance of evolution. Something interesting, beautiful or funny can be found in literally any pebble, any animal or the simplest phenomenon around us. Don't believe it? Then this viral thread in the AskReddit community, from which Bored Panda made a selection of the most interesting facts, will probably be of interest to you. More info: Reddit

#1 You think your skeleton is inside you, but you’re a brain so you’re inside your skeleton.

#2 Uppercase letters are called that because they could be found in the upper drawer of a printing press, lowercase could be found in the lower case of the printing press.

#3 The color blue is extremely rare in nature We only think it's common because the sky and ocean is blue but other than that it's actually pretty rare.

Of course, from a formal point of view, some of the facts presented in this selection are far from flawless. For example, as for the statement about the skeleton and the brain - it actually depends on whether you consider yourself and your personality to be solely a product of brain activity. ADVERTISEMENT After all, we are not only a collection of knowledge, sensations and memories, but our entire body too. And our brain is an integral part of the organism. The most important - yes, but nothing more. After all, as one sci-fi author once wrote, "the psyche is just a random coating on the endocrine glands..."

#4 Words that are spelled the same but pronounced with emphasis on different syllables is actually indicative of the part of speech it is. Stress on the first syllable is a noun. Stress on the last syllable is a verb. Examples: CON-tract and con-TRACT. The former is a noun ( sign this contract) whereas the latter is a verb (the muscles contract). Same with record, address, impact, object, and a few others.

#5 Rabbits don't have paw pads like cats or dogs. They've got nothing but fluffy feet.



You see a cartoon rabbit with paw pads, it's all lies.

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 Rollercoasters are built to shake! I’ve seen so many people decide to not get on because of the sway, but it’s important! If the support beams and tracks didn’t shake, they’d simply snap with all the force from the coaster cars roaring over them.

Why go far for examples? The story about rabbits not having paw pads interested me and my children so much that that same evening, we decided to check everything out. Fortunately, we have a rabbit named Harry at home (he has a white lightning pattern on his face, so there were no other name options). The rabbit initially objected to the experiment, but the tasty carrot, as always, did the trick. And yes - you can see the result in the photo to the corresponding story. The kids enjoyed it, and so did I (the rabbit just enjoyed the treat). If you also have a rabbit at home (and an extra carrot), you can repeat it, it will be fun and educational.

#7 Poison dart froggis obtain their toxin by eating poisonous bugs, like fire ants. When you feed them crickets and such they are perfectly safe to handle 💚.

ADVERTISEMENT

#8 The word "set" holds the record for having the most definitions of any single word.

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 The term "bug" in computing has been around a long time. The term was not commonly used until an actual bug landed on an electrical switch causing the computer to malfunction.(Returning a zero when it was supposed to be a 1). The term bug grew in popularity afterwards and landed us where we are today.



When we find a bug in software we apply a "patch"...



This comes from old cardex/punch card systems. If a punch card was punched in the wrong spot, you could fix it by applying a patch to the hole.

"It's a special talent to find real gems in the abundance of facts that surround us that would be interesting to a wide variety of people. By the way, I think that's why people like trivia games," says Mari Senopalnikova, the owner and host of The Quiz Spain trivia game show from Torrevieja, Spain, whom Bored Panda asked for a comment here. ADVERTISEMENT "In fact, you can find interesting things about literally everything in the world, about every little thing. Even about things that at first glance seem incredibly boring. It all depends on the angle from which we look at it." "For example, the story of how the concepts of 'uppercase' and 'lowercase' letters appeared really interested me, and we'll definitely write an interesting question about it." "By the way, we also asked the question about how the term 'bug' appeared in IT a few months ago. However, who knows - maybe someday we'll ask the question again, only from a different angle. Or combine it with another exciting story..." Mari ponders.

#10 Hyphenated is non-hyphenated; non-hyphenated is hyphenated.

#11 You can open difficult or stubborn pistachio shells with another half pistachio shell. Save your fingernails!

#12 Trees get the vast majority of their mass from the air. All that wood? That was once air and sunlight.

ADVERTISEMENT

In any case, we do hope that you're already interested in this selection of facts, and will read the entire list to the very end with pleasure. And, if you want, you can also add your own interesting fact in the comments. Even if someone considers it useless - well, another person may not only like it, but also find it vitally important. Who knows? After all, our world, as we already wrote above, is so damn bizarre and amazing!

#13 The thing between hard and soft is firm. The thing between hardware and software is called...

#14 Well all know the dinosaurs died out a long time ago (~64 million years ago). But what's even longer: they roamed the Earth for over 120 million years.



The Stegosaurus went extinct 80 million years before the T-Rex even existed.

#15 The component parts of the word “helicopter” are not “heli” and “copter”. It’s “helico”, meaning “spiral-shaped” like the word “helix” and “pter” meaning “wing” as in “pterodactyl”.

ADVERTISEMENT

#16 Plumbing comes from the root Latin word of Plumbum which means lead and is the reason it's Pb on the Periodic table, because the Romans made water pipes out of lead—as an aside they knew it was a problem for brains, but they just didn't care as it mostly affected the poors.

#17 In the US, even-numbered highways go east-west and odd-numbered highways go north-south.

#18 Your car keys have travelled further than your car.

#19 Etymology fact!



In arabic, when it comes to war, you'd have military ranks like Amir al-Bahr, which would roughly translate to "ruler of the sea". The term was taken by latin, shortened to "Amir al", and made its way to western languages, as *admiral*.



Which means that admiral essentially means "Lord of the-".

ADVERTISEMENT

#20 The word “queue” is just a "Q" followed by four silent letters.

#21 Your skin doesn't have a particular sense organ to let you know if it's wet or not.

#22 Hair replacement therapy is gender affirming health care.

#23 A caterpillar doesn’t just grow wings on its wiggly body. Inside its cocoon, it breaks down into a gooey substance, keeping only a few key parts. From this “goo,” its body is rebuilt into a butterfly, complete with wings.

#24 German chocolate was made by an American named Samuel German. Not an actual German.

ADVERTISEMENT

#25 Your heart has been beating non stop since you were appx 6 weeks in utero.

#26 The human body glows in the dark. No, seriously. It emits visible light at all times, but our eyes are too weak to see it. So yeah, you’re glowing right now, but no one can appreciate it.

#27 A little-known but obvious fact: the division symbol “÷” is just a simplified fraction, with the dots representing the numerator and denominator.

#28 The fax machine was invented in the 1800s, well before the telephone.

#29 Ecuador is called that because it's on the equator. .

ADVERTISEMENT

#30 Rabies was first described as a cause of death in 2300 BC in ancient Babylon.

#31 You never stop clapping. The time between claps just gets longer.