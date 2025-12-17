ADVERTISEMENT

As Lithuania’s media independence remains under intense political pressure, the parliament found time to debate whether a cat should have a say in certain laws.

Lithuania’s government has been trying to pass a law to make it easier to remove the director of the national public broadcaster, Lithuanian National Radio and Television (LRT).

Opposition lawmakers scrambled to slow down the process, including making a proposal involving a fellow parliamentarian’s cat.

Amid tensions and protests in the country, a pet cat briefly stole the spotlight in the Seimas (Lithuania’s parliament).

Lithuanian parliament session with lawmakers discussing new law involving lawmaker’s cat and broadcaster head firing.

Image credits: Atviras Seimas

But opposition lawmakers scrambled to slow down the process, making the debate over the law take an absurd turn.

Person in a dark suit speaking into a microphone during an interview about Lithuania lawmaker’s cat consent for broadcaster firing.

Image credits: Politika. Edmundas Jakilaitis

As per the current law, the LRT director general can be dismissed only if the council cites public interest grounds for a no-confidence motion, in addition to at least eight of the 12 members voting in favor by open ballot.

A proposed amendment to Lithuania’s Law on the National Broadcaster to make it easier to dismiss the Director General of LRT had cleared its first reading in parliament on November 27.

The change would lower the threshold required for removal, allowing the LRT Council to oust the head of the broadcaster with a simple majority vote instead of the current two-thirds requirement.

Lithuanian lawmakers in a parliamentary session discussing new legislation involving cat’s consent and national broadcaster head.

Image credits: Agnė Širinskienė

Critics argue the move weakens safeguards meant to protect LRT’s independence, while supporters say it streamlines accountability.

Passing the first reading means the proposal can now move forward for further debate, amendments, and additional votes before it can become law.

In a bid to stall the vote, MPs began proposing deliberately far-fetched amendments, including one that involved a fellow parliamentarian’s cat

Woman in glasses holding a cup, seated indoors near a lamp, related to Lithuania lawmaker’s cat consent news.

Image credits: Agnė Širinskienė

Comment stating an ambitious cat named Garfield is quietly smoking in the corner.

In parliamentary procedure, MPs can propose many amendments to slow or block a bill, which is what lawmakers are currently doing with respect to the legislation related to the LRT’s director general.

The opposition in Lithuania submitted a large number of amendments to delay the vote until after the winter recess.

The furry black feline goes by the name Nuodėgulis and has grown famous online

Black cat sitting on a park bench, representing Lithuania lawmaker’s cat consent to fire national broadcaster head.

Image credits: Agnė Širinskienė

Comment by Gediminas Gemski on lawmakers' exhaustion and cats participating in Lithuania's state administration.

In their bid to stall the fast-tracked vote, MPs began proposing deliberately far-fetched amendments, including one that jokingly suggested that the dismissal of LRT’s director general should be carried out in the presence of a fellow parliamentarian’s cat.

The tongue-in-cheek proposal said the dismissal of the LRT’s director general should be carried out with the “approval” of MP Agnės Širinskienės’ cat.

The furry black feline, who has now grown famous online, goes by the name Nuodėgulis.

Black cat standing on snowy ground outside near bushes, related to Lithuania lawmaker’s cat consent to fire broadcaster head.

Image credits: Agnė Širinskienė

Comment thread about Lithuania lawmaker's cat consent law, displayed on a social media platform.

A recent post shared by Agnės said Nuodėgulis was grateful to the parliament for its trust and is looking forward to the moment when the “ruling parties vote for a draft law that mentions his position and his name.”

“It will be the first time in Lithuania’s history that a cat is named in a legislative proposal and the governing coalition votes for it in unison,” read a translation of the post.

Outdoor stage with microphones and a banner featuring a protest sign related to Lithuania lawmaker’s cat consent.

Image credits: Agnė Širinskienė

Comment on Lithuania lawmaker’s cat consent clause, expressing pride in current public broadcaster.

Netizens joked about the proposal on social media.

“Seems like something coming straight out of the onion,” one said, referencing the satirical news website.

“If someone thinks that its from onion, I promise it’s not. It’s a huge day for Lithiania,” one commented.

“Kitty cat for president!” read one comment on social media

Large crowd gathered outside a government building in Lithuania during protests linked to national broadcaster leadership changes.

Image credits: Kultūros protestas/Maria Kavtaradze

Text post by Neringa Jablonskytė Kelting about revolutions and cats as a weapon, highlighting Lithuania's lawmaker’s cat consent.

“Today I have more faith in cats than those who have the right to vote. Kitty cat for president!” read one comment.

Another wrote, “God, save the cat! Comical situation in Lithuania: The Parliament approved an amendment to the law, according to which the head of the Lithuanian National Radio and Television (LRT) can be dismissed only with the consent of the parliamentarian Širinskienė’s cat.”

Crowd holding signs in Lithuanian protesting freedom of speech amid lawmaker’s cat consent law for broadcaster dismissal.

Image credits: Lietuvos nacionalinis radijas ir televizija

The move to change legislation related to the dismissal of the national public broadcaster’s director general was met with widespread pushback in Lithuania.

Over 10,000 people rallied outside parliament last week over what protestors saw as a threat to freedom of speech.

“We will not remain silent or allow quietly destroying the foundations of our country and independent media. We see no other way but holding continuous protests near the Seimas,” Chairwoman of the Association of Professional Journalists Birutė Davidonytė wrote on social media.

“Come on, the cat mafia is taking over,” one commented online

Comment text on white background, mentioning something resembling a satirical news site, related to Lithuania lawmaker’s cat consent and broadcaster firing.

Text post from ArchLithuanian reading Content, you don't need youtubers when you have Lithuanian Seimas referencing Lithuania lawmaker’s cat consent.

Text-based image with the phrase: Come on, the cat mafia is taking over, referencing Lithuania lawmaker’s cat’s consent.

Comment about Michael Scott and Creed becoming temporary office head, referencing lawmaker’s cat consent for broadcaster head in Lithuania.

Comment on a comedy show during a Seimas session in Lithuania related to lawmaker’s cat consent debate.

Text post discussing Lithuania lawmaker’s cat consent related to firing national broadcaster head and political satire.

Comment expressing concern about discrimination and dogs' rights in response to a proposed Lithuanian law involving a lawmaker’s cat consent.

Comment stating that a cute cat should not be forced into politics and deserves more respect.

Text post by Karolis Grigaliūnas reading Nuodegulis for president in a simple black font on a white background.

Comment about lawmaker’s cat needing consent to fire national broadcaster head, highlighting Lithuania’s unusual law move.

Screenshot of a social media comment about Lithuania’s lawmaker’s cat and the national broadcaster’s director role.

Lithuania moves toward law requiring lawmaker’s cat’s consent in firing national broadcaster head decision.

Comment questioning the situation in Lithuania amid talks about lawmaker’s cat consent law affecting national broadcaster head.

Comment on a forum post discussing the unusual law about Lithuania requiring a lawmaker’s cat’s consent to fire a broadcaster head.

Comment text on a white background discussing trustworthiness and reform related to Lithuania lawmaker’s cat consent law.

A cat lounging on a chair symbolizing Lithuania’s lawmaker’s cat consent in national broadcaster leadership decisions.

Text post saying Personally, I trust him, referencing Lithuania lawmaker’s cat consent in national broadcaster head firing debate.

Comment text expressing frustration about putting Nuodegulis in charge of LRT amid Lithuania lawmaker's cat consent law debate.

Comment text on a white background discussing the difficulty of forcing a cat to make a decision related to Lithuania lawmaker's cat consent.

Text reading I don't know whether to laugh or cry, illustrating Lithuania lawmaker’s cat consent debate to fire broadcaster head.

Screenshot of a social media post with the text both hilarious and sad, referencing Lithuania lawmaker’s cat consent.