Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post Search
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Selfish Jerks Cut In Line In Front Of Mother With Kids At Customs Border, Get Instant Karma
34points
Entitled People, Social Issues

Selfish Jerks Cut In Line In Front Of Mother With Kids At Customs Border, Get Instant Karma

ADVERTISEMENT

The holidays can seem like a hectic and crazy time. Everyone’s rushing, everyone has somewhere to be. Still, it’s hardly a reason to act like a jerk to others. Especially to people with small children, who probably have enough on their plate as it is.

This mother shared an interesting incident that happened to her at the Hungary-Serbia border as she was coming back to celebrate Christmas with her family. The antagonists in this story probably forgot that the rules when in line at customs are different from a line to buy a bagel. Especially when you’re leaving the Schengen Area. She went to r/MaliciousCompliance to demonstrate that sometimes karma can be instant and ruthless.

Waiting in congested traffic for hours is not a pleasant experience

Image credits: Rawpixel (not the actual photo)

Some people might decide they’re cleverer than others and try to cut in line

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: stevanovicigor (not the actual photo)

Image credits: u/LiminaNinja

OP answered some questions and clarified some specific things about the Hungary-Serbia border

ADVERTISEMENT

Some commenters praised the OP, others shared similar experiences

ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Kornelija Viečaitė
Kornelija Viečaitė
Kornelija Viečaitė
Kornelija Viečaitė
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Kornelija is a Writer at Bored Panda. Her appreciation for literature, music, and all things culture and pop culture led her to pursue a Master's degree in English Literature at Vilnius University. She used to be a journalist for a business media outlet, where she wrote about startups, the fintech sector, and blockchain. Kornelija loves dogs, collects vinyl records, and is passionate about aesthetic baking and cozy video games.

Read more »
Ilona Baliūnaitė
Ilona Baliūnaitė
Ilona Baliūnaitė
Ilona Baliūnaitė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Ilona is a photo editor at Bored Panda with an MA in Communication Of Creative Society. Before Bored Panda, she worked as a social media manager and freelance graphic designer. When she is not photoshopping or searching for the most interesting photos for stories, she is usually watching good movies and says that The Godfather is the best.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Social Issues
Homepage
Trending
Social Issues
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Social Issues Arrow point to right
Popular on Bored Panda
Join the conversation
Add photo comments
POST
wloginw avatar
Donkeywheel
Donkeywheel
Community Member
26 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And yet another instance of things that did not happen. The woman was mad to witness people not respecting the queue and made up the whole story to ease her mind. Some customs officers walking by with no reason… precisely at the right moment and despite having a lot of work to do at the gates. What a happy coincidence! Welcome to reddit, welcome to the internet. And now let’s go to TikTok to find a dumbass telling a similar story but while filming themselves in a close up shot.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
popapach avatar
troufaki13
troufaki13
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

6 hours at the borders?? As a citizen of the EU I've never traveled by car to other EU countries, and now reading this, I don't think I ever will!!

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
POST
wloginw avatar
Donkeywheel
Donkeywheel
Community Member
26 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And yet another instance of things that did not happen. The woman was mad to witness people not respecting the queue and made up the whole story to ease her mind. Some customs officers walking by with no reason… precisely at the right moment and despite having a lot of work to do at the gates. What a happy coincidence! Welcome to reddit, welcome to the internet. And now let’s go to TikTok to find a dumbass telling a similar story but while filming themselves in a close up shot.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
popapach avatar
troufaki13
troufaki13
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

6 hours at the borders?? As a citizen of the EU I've never traveled by car to other EU countries, and now reading this, I don't think I ever will!!

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda