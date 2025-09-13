Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“The Era Of Extreme Thinness”: Lily Collins’ Skinny Appearance Sparks Concern Among Fans
Lily Collins with a skinny appearance at a public event, sparking concern among fans about extreme thinness.
Celebrities, Lifestyle

“The Era Of Extreme Thinness”: Lily Collins’ Skinny Appearance Sparks Concern Among Fans

Dave Malyon Entertainment News Writer
Lily Collins, daughter of legendary drummer Phil Collins, graced the New York Fashion Week with her presence, and her post-baby snatched look triggered an outpouring of concern among fans.

The sighting comes after the actress welcomed her daughter Tove Jane into her home as recently as January 31. 

Eight years prior, she portrayed an anorexic woman in the Netflix production To the Bone–a role she has described as deeply personal.

Highlights
  • Lily Collins, daughter of Phil Collins, stunned at New York Fashion Week, but her slender figure sparked concern among fans.
  • Many on social media speculated about Ozempic use, while others defended her, saying critics should let her “process.”
  • The 36-year-old actress and husband Charlie McDowell welcomed daughter Tove Jane in January.
RELATED:

    Lily Collins showed off a snatched look at the Calvin Klein Show of the New York Fashion Week

    Lily Collins posing in denim jacket and jeans, showcasing skinny appearance amid era of extreme thinness concerns.

    Lily Collins posing in denim jacket and jeans, showcasing skinny appearance amid era of extreme thinness concerns.

    Image credits: lilyjcollins

    Circulating images of Phil Collins’ daughter depict her in a feathery, woven-looking white wardrobe. 

    From the waist down, a skirt covered everything up to just below the knee, and to match, she wore a strappy heeled sandal.

    But above that, the brunette with a simple shoulder-length hairdo donned a strappy top that exposed a narrow waist and stomach sunken to the point that her hips seemed to protrude.

    Lily Collins with a skinny appearance wearing a floral dress and brown hat, posing by the water on a sunny day.

    Lily Collins with a skinny appearance wearing a floral dress and brown hat, posing by the water on a sunny day.

    Image credits: lilyjcollins

    Photos of the 36-year-old posted to X drew close to six million views—only half a percentage of which were likes.

    Ozempic speculation ranked high in the comments 

    “Holyozempic,” came the internet’s go-to criticism. 

    Another, rooting for the star’s snatched look, gushed, “Absolutely glowing, she looks like she walked straight out of a fairytale.”

    Lily Collins with a skinny appearance in a white textured crop top and skirt, sparking concern about extreme thinness.

    Lily Collins with a skinny appearance in a white textured crop top and skirt, sparking concern about extreme thinness.

    Image credits: Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty

    But even this sentiment was criticized when one person asked

    “Why do people find malnutrition attractive? Does it show how committed they can be to not eating?”

    According to another netizen, Lily’s latest look is merely a phase. They wrote: “Let her process and stop criticizing.”

    But in certain dimensions of society, this level of processing would land people in hot water.

    Lily Collins showing extreme thinness in a white textured two-piece outfit at a public event with crowd background

    Lily Collins showing extreme thinness in a white textured two-piece outfit at a public event with crowd background

    Image credits: Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty

    One netizen observed as much when they wrote:

    “If someone’s child looked like that, [Child Protection Services] would take them away from the parents.”

    The secret to Lily Collins’ Snatched postpartum look is that she is not postpartum

    The swirling furore comes close to eight months after she and her filmmaker hubby, Charlie McDowell, welcomed their first child into their home.

    Lily Collins showcasing a skinny appearance in a sheer textured outfit, sparking concern about extreme thinness among fans.

    Lily Collins showcasing a skinny appearance in a sheer textured outfit, sparking concern about extreme thinness among fans.

    Image credits: Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty

    And here is the secret to Collin’s snatched postpartum look (cue the drumroll):

    “Welcome to the center of our world Tove Jane McDowell,” she captioned an image of a newborn infant.

    “Words will never express our endless gratitude for our incredible surrogate and everyone who helped us along the way.”

    @celebrity.in.high ##lilycollins#heels#talon#sandal♬ som original – flashback’s e outros.

    The comment thread was filled with compliments and blessings.

    Her newborn baby has unwittingly stirred up a separate controversy

    But not everyone was won over by the sight.

    “So glad surrogacy is forbidden in France. It is unacceptable to separate a baby from its mother,” the critic wrote on the next photo dump.

    “The baby doesn’t care where the egg comes from, to him/her, his/her mother is the woman whose body was his/her home for 9 months,” the detractor reasoned.

    Lily Collins with extreme thinness, wearing white outfit and sunglasses, standing by Venice canal and historic architecture.

    Lily Collins with extreme thinness, wearing white outfit and sunglasses, standing by Venice canal and historic architecture.

    Image credits: lilyjcollins

    “The bond between a baby and the mother before birth is so rich. This breaks my heart. So so sad.”

    While Collins has never made her reason for choosing surrogacy public, she spoke of her fears of not being able to have kids due to past eating-related illness in a 2017 book.

    The sighting comes nearly a decade after she admitted fearing not being able to bear children 

    In her memoir, Unfiltered: No Shame, No Regrets, Just Me, she described how the idea “ terrified her.”

    Lily Collins posing in a shiny dark cropped top and skirt, highlighting her extreme thinness and slender figure.

    Lily Collins posing in a shiny dark cropped top and skirt, highlighting her extreme thinness and slender figure.

    Image credits: lilyjcollins

    She described her trepidation: “My hair and nails became brittle. My throat burned and my esophagus hurt. I had to stop menstruating for a couple of years. I was terrified that I had ruined my chances of having children. I was convinced that I had screwed myself beyond repair,” viaMarca.

    She also starred in a movie in which she was cast as an anorexic 

    Then in the same year, To the Bone, in which she was cast as an anorexic, debuted on Netflix.

    Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar later, she described the role as what has since been rephrased “deeply personal,” perthe Tribune.

    Animated character with an extremely thin body emphasizing the era of extreme thinness concern among fans.

    Animated character with an extremely thin body emphasizing the era of extreme thinness concern among fans.

    Image credits: liskaa73

    “I wanted to reach this image of what I thought perfection was,” she told the outlet.

    “As I grew older, I realised that perfection doesn’t exist… I don’t want these self-imposed issues to affect whether or not I can have kids.”

    Netizens have dubbed Collin’s look scary

    Tweet on social media expressing disbelief about Lily Collins’ extreme thinness and skinny appearance raising concern among fans.

    Tweet on social media expressing disbelief about Lily Collins’ extreme thinness and skinny appearance raising concern among fans.

    Image credits: minervalynnn

    Tweet by a user expressing concern about Lily Collins’ extreme thinness and skinny appearance sparking fan worries.

    Tweet by a user expressing concern about Lily Collins’ extreme thinness and skinny appearance sparking fan worries.

    Image credits: SarahAanwar

    Tweet expressing concern about the era of extreme thinness and its impact on body image perception online.

    Tweet expressing concern about the era of extreme thinness and its impact on body image perception online.

    Image credits: drewjmilla

    Lily Collins with an extremely thin appearance sparking concern among fans during public event.

    Lily Collins with an extremely thin appearance sparking concern among fans during public event.

    Image credits: _tavocr

    Comment on social media expressing a desire to be as skinny as Lily Collins amid the era of extreme thinness concerns.

    Comment on social media expressing a desire to be as skinny as Lily Collins amid the era of extreme thinness concerns.

    Image credits: Hey_Enriquee

    Twitter user ohhhaykayla commenting on Lily Collins' skinny appearance sparking concern among fans about extreme thinness.

    Twitter user ohhhaykayla commenting on Lily Collins' skinny appearance sparking concern among fans about extreme thinness.

    Image credits: ohhhaykayla

    Fan tweet expressing concern over Lily Collins’ skinny appearance in the era of extreme thinness.

    Fan tweet expressing concern over Lily Collins’ skinny appearance in the era of extreme thinness.

    Image credits: folkfore

    User profile picture and tweet reply discussing Lily Collins’ skinny appearance sparking concern among fans.

    User profile picture and tweet reply discussing Lily Collins’ skinny appearance sparking concern among fans.

    Image credits: Lola33192945

    Lily Collins with a noticeably skinny appearance, sparking concern over the era of extreme thinness among fans.

    Lily Collins with a noticeably skinny appearance, sparking concern over the era of extreme thinness among fans.

    Image credits: baxnal

    Tweet from gothgirl27 questioning why people find malnutrition attractive and if it shows commitment to not eating, with laughing emojis.

    Tweet from gothgirl27 questioning why people find malnutrition attractive and if it shows commitment to not eating, with laughing emojis.

    Image credits: gothgirl_27

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing extreme thinness, highlighting concern over Lily Collins’ skinny appearance among fans.

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing extreme thinness, highlighting concern over Lily Collins’ skinny appearance among fans.

    Image credits: ohjoyyyy

    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    A writer with a journey spanning hard news, food, and culture, with bylines in The Epoch Times, NTD, Dented Armour, Tasting Table, and Mashed. At Bored Panda the focus has pivoted to entertainment, tracking celebrity newsmakers, Hollywood drama, and viral stories while vying to give more substance and less surface.

    Read less »
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago

People really should stop commenting on people's bodies, especially when they have a well known history of anorexia.

    People really should stop commenting on people's bodies, especially when they have a well known history of anorexia.

    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago

People really should stop commenting on people's bodies, especially when they have a well known history of anorexia.

    People really should stop commenting on people's bodies, especially when they have a well known history of anorexia.

