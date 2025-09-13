“The Era Of Extreme Thinness”: Lily Collins’ Skinny Appearance Sparks Concern Among Fans

ADVERTISEMENT

Lily Collins, daughter of legendary drummer Phil Collins, graced the New York Fashion Week with her presence, and her post-baby snatched look triggered an outpouring of concern among fans.

The sighting comes after the actress welcomed her daughter Tove Jane into her home as recently as January 31.

Eight years prior, she portrayed an anorexic woman in the Netflix production To the Bone–a role she has described as deeply personal.

Highlights Lily Collins, daughter of Phil Collins, stunned at New York Fashion Week, but her slender figure sparked concern among fans.

Many on social media speculated about Ozempic use, while others defended her, saying critics should let her “process.”

The 36-year-old actress and husband Charlie McDowell welcomed daughter Tove Jane in January.

RELATED:

Lily Collins showed off a snatched look at the Calvin Klein Show of the New York Fashion Week

Lily Collins posing in denim jacket and jeans, showcasing skinny appearance amid era of extreme thinness concerns.

Share icon

Image credits: lilyjcollins

Circulating images of Phil Collins’ daughter depict her in a feathery, woven-looking white wardrobe.

From the waist down, a skirt covered everything up to just below the knee, and to match, she wore a strappy heeled sandal.

ADVERTISEMENT

But above that, the brunette with a simple shoulder-length hairdo donned a strappy top that exposed a narrow waist and stomach sunken to the point that her hips seemed to protrude.

Lily Collins with a skinny appearance wearing a floral dress and brown hat, posing by the water on a sunny day.

Share icon

Image credits: lilyjcollins

Photos of the 36-year-old posted to X drew close to six million views—only half a percentage of which were likes.

Ozempic speculation ranked high in the comments

“Holyozempic,” came the internet’s go-to criticism.

Another, rooting for the star’s snatched look, gushed, “Absolutely glowing, she looks like she walked straight out of a fairytale.”

Lily Collins with a skinny appearance in a white textured crop top and skirt, sparking concern about extreme thinness.

Share icon

Image credits: Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty

ADVERTISEMENT

But even this sentiment was criticized when one person asked:

“Why do people find malnutrition attractive? Does it show how committed they can be to not eating?”

According to another netizen, Lily’s latest look is merely a phase. They wrote: “Let her process and stop criticizing.”

But in certain dimensions of society, this level of processing would land people in hot water.

Lily Collins showing extreme thinness in a white textured two-piece outfit at a public event with crowd background

Share icon

Image credits: Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty

One netizen observed as much when they wrote:

“If someone’s child looked like that, [Child Protection Services] would take them away from the parents.”

The secret to Lily Collins’ Snatched postpartum look is that she is not postpartum

The swirling furore comes close to eight months after she and her filmmaker hubby, Charlie McDowell, welcomed their first child into their home.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lily Collins showcasing a skinny appearance in a sheer textured outfit, sparking concern about extreme thinness among fans.

Share icon

Image credits: Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty

And here is the secret to Collin’s snatched postpartum look (cue the drumroll):

“Welcome to the center of our world Tove Jane McDowell,” she captioned an image of a newborn infant.

“Words will never express our endless gratitude for our incredible surrogate and everyone who helped us along the way.”

The comment thread was filled with compliments and blessings.

Her newborn baby has unwittingly stirred up a separate controversy

But not everyone was won over by the sight.

“So glad surrogacy is forbidden in France. It is unacceptable to separate a baby from its mother,” the critic wrote on the next photo dump.

“The baby doesn’t care where the egg comes from, to him/her, his/her mother is the woman whose body was his/her home for 9 months,” the detractor reasoned.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lily Collins with extreme thinness, wearing white outfit and sunglasses, standing by Venice canal and historic architecture.

Share icon

Image credits: lilyjcollins

“The bond between a baby and the mother before birth is so rich. This breaks my heart. So so sad.”

While Collins has never made her reason for choosing surrogacy public, she spoke of her fears of not being able to have kids due to past eating-related illness in a 2017 book.

The sighting comes nearly a decade after she admitted fearing not being able to bear children

In her memoir, Unfiltered: No Shame, No Regrets, Just Me, she described how the idea “ terrified her.”

Lily Collins posing in a shiny dark cropped top and skirt, highlighting her extreme thinness and slender figure.

Share icon

Image credits: lilyjcollins

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

She described her trepidation: “My hair and nails became brittle. My throat burned and my esophagus hurt. I had to stop menstruating for a couple of years. I was terrified that I had ruined my chances of having children. I was convinced that I had screwed myself beyond repair,” viaMarca.

She also starred in a movie in which she was cast as an anorexic

Then in the same year, To the Bone, in which she was cast as an anorexic, debuted on Netflix.

Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar later, she described the role as what has since been rephrased “deeply personal,” perthe Tribune.

Animated character with an extremely thin body emphasizing the era of extreme thinness concern among fans.

Share icon

Image credits: liskaa73

“I wanted to reach this image of what I thought perfection was,” she told the outlet.

“As I grew older, I realised that perfection doesn’t exist… I don’t want these self-imposed issues to affect whether or not I can have kids.”

Netizens have dubbed Collin’s look scary

Tweet on social media expressing disbelief about Lily Collins’ extreme thinness and skinny appearance raising concern among fans.

Share icon

Image credits: minervalynnn

Tweet by a user expressing concern about Lily Collins’ extreme thinness and skinny appearance sparking fan worries.

Share icon

Image credits: SarahAanwar

Tweet expressing concern about the era of extreme thinness and its impact on body image perception online.

Share icon

Image credits: drewjmilla

Lily Collins with an extremely thin appearance sparking concern among fans during public event.

Share icon

Image credits: _tavocr

Comment on social media expressing a desire to be as skinny as Lily Collins amid the era of extreme thinness concerns.

Share icon

Image credits: Hey_Enriquee

Twitter user ohhhaykayla commenting on Lily Collins' skinny appearance sparking concern among fans about extreme thinness.

Share icon

Image credits: ohhhaykayla

Fan tweet expressing concern over Lily Collins’ skinny appearance in the era of extreme thinness.

Share icon

Image credits: folkfore

User profile picture and tweet reply discussing Lily Collins’ skinny appearance sparking concern among fans.

Share icon

Image credits: Lola33192945

Lily Collins with a noticeably skinny appearance, sparking concern over the era of extreme thinness among fans.

Share icon

Image credits: baxnal

Tweet from gothgirl27 questioning why people find malnutrition attractive and if it shows commitment to not eating, with laughing emojis.

Share icon

Image credits: gothgirl_27

Screenshot of a tweet discussing extreme thinness, highlighting concern over Lily Collins’ skinny appearance among fans.

Share icon

Image credits: ohjoyyyy