“The Era Of Extreme Thinness”: Lily Collins’ Skinny Appearance Sparks Concern Among Fans
Lily Collins, daughter of legendary drummer Phil Collins, graced the New York Fashion Week with her presence, and her post-baby snatched look triggered an outpouring of concern among fans.
The sighting comes after the actress welcomed her daughter Tove Jane into her home as recently as January 31.
Eight years prior, she portrayed an anorexic woman in the Netflix production To the Bone–a role she has described as deeply personal.
- Lily Collins, daughter of Phil Collins, stunned at New York Fashion Week, but her slender figure sparked concern among fans.
- Many on social media speculated about Ozempic use, while others defended her, saying critics should let her “process.”
- The 36-year-old actress and husband Charlie McDowell welcomed daughter Tove Jane in January.
Lily Collins showed off a snatched look at the Calvin Klein Show of the New York Fashion Week
Image credits: lilyjcollins
Circulating images of Phil Collins’ daughter depict her in a feathery, woven-looking white wardrobe.
From the waist down, a skirt covered everything up to just below the knee, and to match, she wore a strappy heeled sandal.
But above that, the brunette with a simple shoulder-length hairdo donned a strappy top that exposed a narrow waist and stomach sunken to the point that her hips seemed to protrude.
Image credits: lilyjcollins
Photos of the 36-year-old posted to X drew close to six million views—only half a percentage of which were likes.
Ozempic speculation ranked high in the comments
“Holyozempic,” came the internet’s go-to criticism.
Another, rooting for the star’s snatched look, gushed, “Absolutely glowing, she looks like she walked straight out of a fairytale.”
Image credits: Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty
But even this sentiment was criticized when one person asked:
“Why do people find malnutrition attractive? Does it show how committed they can be to not eating?”
According to another netizen, Lily’s latest look is merely a phase. They wrote: “Let her process and stop criticizing.”
But in certain dimensions of society, this level of processing would land people in hot water.
Image credits: Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty
One netizen observed as much when they wrote:
“If someone’s child looked like that, [Child Protection Services] would take them away from the parents.”
The secret to Lily Collins’ Snatched postpartum look is that she is not postpartum
The swirling furore comes close to eight months after she and her filmmaker hubby, Charlie McDowell, welcomed their first child into their home.
Image credits: Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty
And here is the secret to Collin’s snatched postpartum look (cue the drumroll):
“Welcome to the center of our world Tove Jane McDowell,” she captioned an image of a newborn infant.
“Words will never express our endless gratitude for our incredible surrogate and everyone who helped us along the way.”
@celebrity.in.high ##lilycollins#heels#talon#sandal♬ som original – flashback’s e outros.
The comment thread was filled with compliments and blessings.
Her newborn baby has unwittingly stirred up a separate controversy
But not everyone was won over by the sight.
“So glad surrogacy is forbidden in France. It is unacceptable to separate a baby from its mother,” the critic wrote on the next photo dump.
“The baby doesn’t care where the egg comes from, to him/her, his/her mother is the woman whose body was his/her home for 9 months,” the detractor reasoned.
Image credits: lilyjcollins
“The bond between a baby and the mother before birth is so rich. This breaks my heart. So so sad.”
While Collins has never made her reason for choosing surrogacy public, she spoke of her fears of not being able to have kids due to past eating-related illness in a 2017 book.
The sighting comes nearly a decade after she admitted fearing not being able to bear children
In her memoir, Unfiltered: No Shame, No Regrets, Just Me, she described how the idea “ terrified her.”
Image credits: lilyjcollins
She described her trepidation: “My hair and nails became brittle. My throat burned and my esophagus hurt. I had to stop menstruating for a couple of years. I was terrified that I had ruined my chances of having children. I was convinced that I had screwed myself beyond repair,” viaMarca.
She also starred in a movie in which she was cast as an anorexic
Then in the same year, To the Bone, in which she was cast as an anorexic, debuted on Netflix.
Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar later, she described the role as what has since been rephrased “deeply personal,” perthe Tribune.
Image credits: liskaa73
“I wanted to reach this image of what I thought perfection was,” she told the outlet.
“As I grew older, I realised that perfection doesn’t exist… I don’t want these self-imposed issues to affect whether or not I can have kids.”
Netizens have dubbed Collin’s look scary
Image credits: minervalynnn
Image credits: SarahAanwar
Image credits: drewjmilla
Image credits: _tavocr
Image credits: Hey_Enriquee
Image credits: ohhhaykayla
Image credits: folkfore
Image credits: Lola33192945
Image credits: baxnal
Image credits: gothgirl_27
Image credits: ohjoyyyy
Poll Question
Thanks! Check out the results:
People really should stop commenting on people's bodies, especially when they have a well known history of anorexia.
People really should stop commenting on people's bodies, especially when they have a well known history of anorexia.
25
1