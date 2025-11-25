Who Is Lily Aldridge? Lily Aldridge is an American model known for her elegant runway presence and striking, approachable beauty. Her extensive work in high fashion and commercial campaigns has established her as a versatile and enduring figure in the industry. She gained widespread recognition as a Victoria’s Secret Angel, a role she held from 2010 to 2018. This pivotal period cemented her supermodel status, leading to numerous global campaigns.

Full Name Lily Maud Aldridge Gender Female Height 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $8 million Nationality American Ethnicity English, Italian, Irish Education Notre Dame High School, high school in London Father Alan Aldridge Mother Laura Lyons Siblings Saffron Aldridge, Miles Aldridge, Ruby Aldridge, Franco Aldridge Kids Dixie Pearl Followill, Winston Roy Followill

Early Life and Education Growing up in a family deeply connected to the fashion and art worlds, Lily Aldridge was exposed to creative influences from an early age. Her father, Alan Aldridge, was a renowned English artist, and her mother, Laura Lyons, was a former Playboy Playmate. She attended Franklin Elementary School and later high school in London, as well as Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, California. This upbringing provided a foundation for her eventual foray into modeling.

Notable Relationships Currently married to Kings of Leon frontman Caleb Followill, Lily Aldridge met the musician at the Coachella festival in 2007. They publicly announced their engagement in September 2010. The couple married on May 12, 2011, and they share two children: daughter Dixie Pearl Followill and son Winston Roy Followill. Aldridge frequently shares glimpses of their family life on social media.

Career Highlights Lily Aldridge’s breakthrough came as a Victoria’s Secret Angel, a coveted role she held from 2010 to 2018. During this time, she walked in multiple Victoria’s Secret Fashion Shows, notably wearing the $2 million “Fireworks Fantasy Bra” in 2015. Beyond the runway, Aldridge expanded her brand with entrepreneurial ventures, including a clothing line launched in 2013 with Velvet Tees. She also debuted Lily Aldridge Parfums in 2019, emphasizing sustainable practices. She also graced the 50th-anniversary cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in 2014, sharing the spotlight with Chrissy Teigen and Nina Agdal. These achievements cement her position as a prominent figure in fashion.