Light On The Job Of A Farrier (13 Pics)

Those who know my work know that I specialize in canine photography but for a year I have been planning to put my style on equine photography.

On occasion I was able to witness the work of a farrier during an afternoon and I made sure to image his spectacular work. A discovery for me at the photo level even if my parents have owned horses since I was young. A superb experience that delighted this craftsman when I presented my work to him.

Hoping that this one will seduce you just as much.

