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Some comics make us laugh because they are loud, chaotic, and packed with punchlines. Others work because they point at something familiar and make us think, “Yep, that’s exactly it.” The single-panel doodles created by Yen, the artist behind Quietly Doodling, fall beautifully into that second category.

Yen’s work has been featured on Bored Panda before, and it is easy to see why her doodles continue to connect with so many people. Whether she is drawing about the relief of canceled plans, the comfort of a cat or dog nearby, or a reminder to slow down and be kinder to yourself, her comics often feel like little conversations with a friend who understands. Some are funny, some are comforting, and many manage to be both at once.

So, if you enjoy gentle humor, cozy observations, and comics that capture the strange little moments hiding inside ordinary days, scroll down to enjoy this new collection of Quietly Doodling. Don’t forget to upvote your favorites and let us know in the comments which doodle felt the most relatable to you.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | quietlydoodling.com