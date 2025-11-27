ADVERTISEMENT

Meet Yen, the creative mind behind quietly doodling. She started drawing in February 2020, turning everyday thoughts, little frustrations, and random observations into tiny sketches that are both relatable and often hilariously honest.

Her doodles are simple, quirky, and full of personality. Whether it’s a funny moment from daily life or a tiny feeling we all recognize, Yen’s drawings somehow put it into pictures and make you grin in recognition.

#1

Simple doodle of a character staring at a phone with a thought bubble of a crossed-out phone, illustrating relatable everyday thoughts.

quietly.doodling Report

4points
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Funny, relatable doodle of a character looking for love in the wrong places, featuring a curious black cat.

    quietly.doodling Report

    4points
    POST
    #3

    Funny, relatable doodle of a character writing in a notebook with a coffee cup, illustrating everyday thoughts and emotions.

    quietly.doodling Report

    4points
    POST
    #4

    Simple doodle of a character drinking from a cup with a black cat peeking over a checkered table, funny relatable doodles style.
    Simple doodle of a character drinking from a cup with a black cat peeking over a checkered table, funny relatable doodles style.

    quietly.doodling Report

    4points
    POST
    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "How dare you drink a black void!"

    0
    0points
    reply
    #5

    Humorous and relatable doodle of a hamster running on a wheel illustrating everyday thoughts about the New Year transition.

    quietly.doodling Report

    4points
    POST
    #6

    Simple doodle of a figure hugging a cat, expressing relatable and funny everyday thoughts about understanding and comfort.

    quietly.doodling Report

    4points
    POST
    gregorygarcia avatar
    Grumpy old man
    Grumpy old man
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is why I have dogs. If I whine like a puppy, Theo smothers me in licks to cheer me up. 🐶

    0
    0points
    reply
    #7

    Cute doodle of a happy character with pigtails holding star-shaped objects, illustrating relatable everyday thoughts.
    Cute doodle of a happy character with pigtails holding star-shaped objects, illustrating relatable everyday thoughts.

    quietly.doodling Report

    3points
    POST
    #8

    Simple doodle of a person holding a butterfly and talking to a dog, showing funny and relatable everyday thoughts.
    Simple doodle of a person holding a butterfly and talking to a dog, showing funny and relatable everyday thoughts.

    quietly.doodling Report

    3points
    POST
    #9

    Simple doodle of a figure holding a baby with a speech bubble expressing loving and relatable everyday thoughts.
    Simple doodle of a figure holding a baby with a speech bubble expressing loving and relatable everyday thoughts.

    quietly.doodling Report

    3points
    POST
    #10

    Simple doodle of a relaxed figure eating grapes with text showing relatable, funny everyday thoughts in a casual drawing style.

    quietly.doodling Report

    3points
    POST
    #11

    Minimalist funny doodle of a character serving a pie chart at work, illustrating relatable everyday thoughts humor.
    Minimalist funny doodle of a character serving a pie chart at work, illustrating relatable everyday thoughts humor.

    quietly.doodling Report

    3points
    POST
    gregorygarcia avatar
    Grumpy old man
    Grumpy old man
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Theo is the most spoiled boy ever 🐶

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #12

    Simple doodle of a character sipping bubble tea, illustrating funny and relatable everyday thoughts in humorous doodles.

    quietly.doodling Report

    3points
    POST
    #13

    Funny relatable doodle showing low energy after work with a tired figure slumped on an office chair and heart icons.
    Funny relatable doodle showing low energy after work with a tired figure slumped on an office chair and heart icons.
    Funny relatable doodle showing low energy after work with a tired figure slumped on an office chair and heart icons.

    quietly.doodling Report

    3points
    POST
    #14

    Simple doodle of a character holding a heart-shaped plant, illustrating everyday thoughts in funny, relatable doodles style.
    Simple doodle of a character holding a heart-shaped plant, illustrating everyday thoughts in funny, relatable doodles style.

    quietly.doodling Report

    3points
    POST
    #15

    Funny, relatable doodle of a character reacting dramatically to minor inconveniences, capturing everyday thoughts humorously.

    quietly.doodling Report

    2points
    POST
    #16

    Simple doodle of a character sitting curled up on a small stool, illustrating relatable everyday thoughts humorously.
    Simple doodle of a character sitting curled up on a small stool, illustrating relatable everyday thoughts humorously.
    Simple doodle of a character sitting curled up on a small stool, illustrating relatable everyday thoughts humorously.
    Simple doodle of a character sitting curled up on a small stool, illustrating relatable everyday thoughts humorously.

    quietly.doodling Report

    2points
    POST
    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    *kitty walking to their comfort zone*

    0
    0points
    reply
    #17

    Cute relatable doodle of a girl drawing under a lamp with the phrase do what you love, illustrating everyday thoughts humor.
    Cute relatable doodle of a girl drawing under a lamp with the phrase do what you love, illustrating everyday thoughts humor.

    quietly.doodling Report

    2points
    POST
    #18

    Funny and relatable doodle of a black cat sitting next to a lamp and flowers, capturing everyday thoughts visually.
    Funny and relatable doodle of a black cat sitting next to a lamp and flowers, capturing everyday thoughts visually.
    Funny and relatable doodle of a black cat sitting next to a lamp and flowers, capturing everyday thoughts visually.

    quietly.doodling Report

    2points
    POST
    #19

    Simple doodle of a character balancing objects while multitasking, showcasing funny relatable everyday thoughts in art form.

    quietly.doodling Report

    2points
    POST
    #20

    Funny and relatable doodle of a ghost looking at the smiling moon, capturing everyday thoughts in simple art.
    Funny and relatable doodle of a ghost looking at the smiling moon, capturing everyday thoughts in simple art.

    quietly.doodling Report

    2points
    POST
    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    *New moon who is up during the day* Me: confused...? 😅

    0
    0points
    reply
    #21

    Funny relatable doodle of a person making a heart shape with their hands in the mirror, illustrating everyday thoughts.

    quietly.doodling Report

    1point
    POST
    #22

    Funny and relatable doodle of a character remembering a random meme before bed, capturing everyday thoughts humorously.
    Funny and relatable doodle of a character remembering a random meme before bed, capturing everyday thoughts humorously.
    Funny and relatable doodle of a character remembering a random meme before bed, capturing everyday thoughts humorously.
    Funny and relatable doodle of a character remembering a random meme before bed, capturing everyday thoughts humorously.

    quietly.doodling Report

    1point
    POST
    #23

    Simple doodle of a character sipping coffee, illustrating relatable everyday thoughts about being an adult.
    Simple doodle of a character sipping coffee, illustrating relatable everyday thoughts about being an adult.

    quietly.doodling Report

    1point
    POST
    #24

    Simple doodle showing a character hugging a cat with relatable, funny everyday thoughts in speech bubbles.

    quietly.doodling Report

    1point
    POST
    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "HELP" (But in really smol font)

    0
    0points
    reply
    #25

    Relatable doodle of a tired character carrying a backpack, illustrating everyday thoughts with funny and simple art.

    quietly.doodling Report

    1point
    POST
    #26

    Funny relatable doodle of a character confidently walking with a cane inside a drawn boundary circle.

    quietly.doodling Report

    1point
    POST
    #27

    A funny, relatable doodle of a character lying on a cloud with space-themed elements and a motivational quote.

    quietly.doodling Report

    1point
    POST
    #28

    Simple doodle of a character facing a starry hand holding two tickets, capturing funny relatable everyday thoughts in art.
    Simple doodle of a character facing a starry hand holding two tickets, capturing funny relatable everyday thoughts in art.
    Simple doodle of a character facing a starry hand holding two tickets, capturing funny relatable everyday thoughts in art.
    Simple doodle of a character facing a starry hand holding two tickets, capturing funny relatable everyday thoughts in art.

    quietly.doodling Report

    1point
    POST
    #29

    Simple doodle of a character holding a dog with speech bubbles, showcasing funny relatable everyday thoughts in art form.

    quietly.doodling Report

    1point
    POST
    #30

    Simple doodle of a character looking at a phone with text about plans getting cancelled, depicting funny relatable doodles.
    Simple doodle of a character looking at a phone with text about plans getting cancelled, depicting funny relatable doodles.

    quietly.doodling Report

    1point
    POST
    #31

    Simple doodle of a person with braided hair and the phrase I am enough, capturing funny relatable everyday thoughts.
    Simple doodle of a person with braided hair and the phrase I am enough, capturing funny relatable everyday thoughts.

    quietly.doodling Report

    1point
    POST
    #32

    Simple doodle of a character sitting bored in a chair with text about protecting peace, showcasing funny relatable everyday thoughts.
    Simple doodle of a character sitting bored in a chair with text about protecting peace, showcasing funny relatable everyday thoughts.
    Simple doodle of a character sitting bored in a chair with text about protecting peace, showcasing funny relatable everyday thoughts.
    Simple doodle of a character sitting bored in a chair with text about protecting peace, showcasing funny relatable everyday thoughts.

    quietly.doodling Report

    1point
    POST
    #33

    Simple doodle of a person wearing a life jacket between weekend and weekdays, a funny relatable doodle about everyday thoughts.

    quietly.doodling Report

    1point
    POST
    #34

    Funny relatable doodle showing a character representing work emails saying thanks for clarifying at a computer desk.

    quietly.doodling Report

    1point
    POST
    #35

    Simple doodle of a tired character in bed under a blanket with text merry crisis, illustrating relatable everyday thoughts.

    quietly.doodling Report

    1point
    POST
    #36

    Funny, relatable doodle of a character at a computer saying no idea what I'm doing, capturing everyday thoughts humor.

    quietly.doodling Report

    1point
    POST
    #37

    Funny relatable doodles featuring a small cat and a blob illustrating everyday thoughts about brain size and life situations.

    quietly.doodling Report

    1point
    POST
    #38

    Simple doodle of a person and a cat with a speech bubble showing funny, relatable everyday thoughts.
    Simple doodle of a person and a cat with a speech bubble showing funny, relatable everyday thoughts.

    quietly.doodling Report

    1point
    POST
    #39

    Funny relatable doodle showing a character with 99 problems who gains a cat, adding to the problems but with affection.

    quietly.doodling Report

    1point
    POST
    #40

    Funny, relatable doodle of a sad cloud crying with the caption today's forecast, capturing everyday thoughts visually.

    quietly.doodling Report

    1point
    POST
    #41

    A funny, relatable doodle showing a small figure labeled me pushed off a surface by a large shadow called the universe.

    quietly.doodling Report

    1point
    POST
    #42

    Simple doodle of a character petting a dog with text about blocking out Sundays for dissociating, relatable everyday thoughts.

    quietly.doodling Report

    0points
    POST
    #43

    Funny relatable doodles showing a person with a dog and cat, highlighting everyday thoughts about touching grass.

    quietly.doodling Report

    0points
    POST
    #44

    Simple doodle of a person with pigtails and a dog on a checkered mat, reflecting funny relatable everyday thoughts.

    quietly.doodling Report

    0points
    POST
    #45

    Funny relatable doodle of a person and bird sipping tea together, capturing everyday thoughts in a simple illustration.

    quietly.doodling Report

    0points
    POST
    #46

    Cute doodle of two characters drinking espresso, illustrating everyday thoughts with funny and relatable art style.
    Cute doodle of two characters drinking espresso, illustrating everyday thoughts with funny and relatable art style.
    Cute doodle of two characters drinking espresso, illustrating everyday thoughts with funny and relatable art style.
    Cute doodle of two characters drinking espresso, illustrating everyday thoughts with funny and relatable art style.
    Cute doodle of two characters drinking espresso, illustrating everyday thoughts with funny and relatable art style.

    quietly.doodling Report

    0points
    POST
    #47

    Funny, relatable doodle of two characters relaxing on a couch, illustrating everyday thoughts with humor and simplicity.

    quietly.doodling Report

    0points
    POST
    #48

    Funny, relatable doodles showing a dog named Chuck struggling to make friends due to a communication misunderstanding.

    quietly.doodling Report

    0points
    POST
    #49

    Simple doodle of a character hugging a cat, illustrating funny and relatable everyday thoughts in art.

    quietly.doodling Report

    0points
    POST
    #50

    Simple doodle illustrating how introverts hang out, capturing everyday thoughts in funny, relatable art by this artist.
    Simple doodle illustrating how introverts hang out, capturing everyday thoughts in funny, relatable art by this artist.
    Simple doodle illustrating how introverts hang out, capturing everyday thoughts in funny, relatable art by this artist.

    quietly.doodling Report

    0points
    POST
    #51

    Funny relatable doodle of a character holding flowers, illustrating everyday thoughts in a simple cartoon style.
    Funny relatable doodle of a character holding flowers, illustrating everyday thoughts in a simple cartoon style.
    Funny relatable doodle of a character holding flowers, illustrating everyday thoughts in a simple cartoon style.

    quietly.doodling Report

    0points
    POST
    #52

    Cute doodle of a character resting with a cat on its head, illustrating everyday thoughts in funny, relatable drawings.

    quietly.doodling Report

    0points
    POST
    #53

    A funny, relatable doodle of a mermaid with black hair and a purple tail, expressing everyday thoughts about housing affordability.

    quietly.doodling Report

    0points
    POST
    #54

    Relatable doodle of a tired person with pigtails at a desk, expressing feeling like Friday since Monday.

    quietly.doodling Report

    0points
    POST
    #55

    Simple doodle of a person holding a cup with a comforting gray figure labeled therapy in a cup, funny relatable doodles.

    quietly.doodling Report

    0points
    POST
    #56

    Simple doodle of a relaxed character with text expressing a humorous and relatable everyday thought.
    Simple doodle of a relaxed character with text expressing a humorous and relatable everyday thought.

    quietly.doodling Report

    0points
    POST
    #57

    Funny and relatable doodle of a character in a red car with a humorous quote about being driven around.

    quietly.doodling Report

    0points
    POST
    #58

    Simple doodle of a character tasting unsolicited feedback with a spoon, illustrating funny relatable everyday thoughts.

    quietly.doodling Report

    0points
    POST
    #59

    Black cat lying on oversized socks with speech bubble saying sorry I didn't reply, a funny relatable doodle about everyday thoughts.

    quietly.doodling Report

    0points
    POST
    #60

    Simple doodle illustrating personal boundaries with the words no and ok in a funny, relatable everyday thought style.

    quietly.doodling Report

    0points
    POST
    #61

    Cozy doodle of a relaxed character drinking tea in an armchair with a black cat on a rug, capturing relatable everyday thoughts.

    quietly.doodling Report

    0points
    POST
    #62

    Funny relatable doodle shows character wishing for world peace, while star admits being a capitalist-owned satellite.

    quietly.doodling Report

    0points
    POST
    #63

    Simple doodle of a white dog with funny, relatable text about sitting for treats on a brown background.

    quietly.doodling Report

    0points
    POST
    #64

    Simple doodle of a hand and ant having tea, illustrating funny and relatable everyday thoughts in art.

    quietly.doodling Report

    0points
    POST
    #65

    Simple doodle of a character skateboarding with text about running away from responsibilities, funny and relatable doodles.

    quietly.doodling Report

    0points
    POST
    #66

    Simple doodle comic showing a character stressed by an out-of-alignment universe, expressing relatable everyday thoughts.

    quietly.doodling Report

    0points
    POST

