People Are Losing It As Lidl’s Valentine’s Day Beauty Box Is Only £5 Today And Has Products Worth £60

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and this festival is all about celebrating love, romance, and, of course, the special person in your life. While there are a lot of cynics who would rather scoff at this festival, what’s the harm in pampering your loved one for a day?

The best way to shower love on your partners is through gifts, but everything spikes up during this time, and a good gift is a tough deal in this economy. Well, Lidl has just dropped its Valentine’s Day luxury hamper with items worth £60 that 1000 lucky folks can grab for £5, starting from 10 am (UK time) today!

If you are looking for a perfect gift for your loved one, this luxury hamper is here for your rescue

Image credits: LIDL / LIDL

Lidl just dropped its Valentine’s Day box worth £60 that you can purchase for a mere £5 as the offer starts at 10 am (UK time) today

Gone are the days when people composed passionate poems that were etched out directly from their hearts for their loved ones. These days, flowers and candy have replaced love sonnets, and I think that Shakespeare must be turning around somewhere in his grave!

It is estimated that more than a whopping 250 million roses are produced for Valentine’s Day, while 145 million Valentine’s Day cards are exchanged every February 14. I mean, roses and cards are nice, but I am pretty sure your loved ones are tired of it now, so why choose mediocre when fire exists?

Or, more importantly, why choose flowers when the German Supermarket Lidl has just dropped its Valentine’s Day luxury hamper for a mere £5? The items in it are worth £60, which is almost gold in today’s economy!

Image credits: LIDL / LIDL

The box contains 19 products and even includes goodies from Lidl’s new Deluxe range, but there’s a catch (just like there is to all good things)! The enticing offer dropped at 10 am (UK time) today, and only 1000 lucky folks will be able to grab it before it ends.

If you have not yet bought a gift for your partner and are frantically searching for gift ideas on Google, this is the perfect solution handled on a golden platter for you. Wondering about all the products present in the special hamper? Here’s the complete list:

D’Avignon Handwash – £2.99

Aromatic Handwash – £2.99

Aromatic Body Cleanser – £2.99

Lavish Shower Gel – £1.99

Luxury Handwash – £1.99

White Handwash – £1.99

D’Avignon Hand Cream – £2.49

Luxury Hand Lotion – £1.99

White Hand Lotion – £1.99

Soft Curves Diffuser – £3.99

Contemporary Diffuser – £3.99

Botanical Diffuser – £3.99

Soft Curves Candle – £3.99

Contemporary Candle – £3.99

Ceremony of Scent Candle – £3.99

Botanical Candle – £3.99

Speciality Teas – £1.25

Manuka Honey MGO 100 – £4.89

Adult Multivitamin Gummies (60 pieces) – £5.99

Image credits: Kristian Bjornard / Flickr (not the actual photo)

The catch is that only 1000 lucky folks will be able to grab it before the offer ends, and the 19 products will be home-delivered in a cute pink box

This won’t be Lidl’s first endeavor in the “beauty and wellness box” space, as they had a thrilling success last year as well. It was in May 2024 that the powerhouse launched its beauty box worth over £70, and they sold for an astounding £2, making it a hot hit instantly!

Well, they are back at it again, and it comes with a twist this time, as it’s all about love. From soothing body washes to aromatic lotions and specialty teas to healthy gummies, this box literally screams LOVE and is the perfect gift to pamper your special person. Hell, this special person could also be you, so just get one to relax in the most “luxurious” way possible without emptying your pockets.

Image credits: lidlgb

Image credits: lidlgb

In a statement, Lidl mentioned, “Beauty really comes from within; the Premium Home and Beauty Set features body-nourishing products to radiate a glow from the inside.” That’s not all folks, for they are also giving 15% off a selection of Deluxe Home and Beauty Products in store until the 12th of February to Lidl Plus users!

The best part about this Valentine’s hamper is that you don’t have to fret about going to the store and buying it, as it will be delivered to your doorstep in the cutest pink box. Well, what more reasons do you need? Just grab it and be among the lucky 1000.

Image credits: lidlgb

As soon as the news hit the net, folks went crazy as they couldn’t believe it. Some even mentioned setting alarms so as to not miss this offer, and honestly, who would want to miss it?

If you do get your hands on it, we would love to hear from you! Also, what are your thoughts about the luxury box, and what surprises are you planning for your loved ones? Let us know in the comments!

When the news went viral, folks couldn’t believe their ears and commented that they were setting alarms so they wouldn’t miss the offer

